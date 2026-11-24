This guide explains debt consolidation uae arrangements and the Central Bank rules that apply. Consolidation is a commercial arrangement rather than a legal procedure. A borrower takes a new loan, or moves an existing loan to another bank, to pay off other debts. Regulation No. 29/2011 and its amendments govern personal loans through Central Bank rules. These cap fees, the repayment burden and the loan period.

Federal Decree-Law No. 51 of 2023 on bankruptcy excludes debts incurred for personal, family or consumption purposes (Article 3(2)(d)). Non-trader individuals can instead seek court-supervised settlement or insolvency under Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019 on insolvency. That statutory procedure has its own conditions and differs from refinancing or consolidation.

The ways a borrower can consolidate

Route How it works What the rules say Transfer an existing loan A bank or finance company takes over your loan from another lender Any borrower may transfer a loan to another bank or finance company in the UAE. The early payment fee is capped at 1% of the outstanding balance or AED 10,000, whichever is less. See Regulation 29/2011, Article 20(b) A new personal loan to settle others You borrow from one lender and use the money to pay off several debts The new loan must meet the same limits as any personal loan, including the repayment burden and the loan period Settling from other sources You pay off a loan early from savings or end-of-service benefits Consumer loan early settlement fees are capped at 1%, with a maximum of AED 10,000. The same cap applies to partial payment. The caps differ by product Restructuring with your bank The bank agrees new terms for an existing debt The terms depend on the contract and the bank's policy. The Central Bank's 2011 clarification allowing periods beyond 48 months was cancelled in 2018. Debt burden ratio and period limits still apply to personal loans Personal insolvency A court-supervised settlement or insolvency procedure for a non-trader individual Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019. It is a statutory procedure and not a refinancing

debt consolidation uae and Central Bank lending limits

Rule What it says Source Debt burden ratio Total personal and mortgage loan repayments must not exceed 50% of gross salary and regular income. The limit for retirees is 30% Central Bank notices on Regulation 29/2011 Loan period A personal loan must not run beyond 48 months, except for loans the Central Bank exempts. A car loan can run up to 60 months and must not exceed 80% of the vehicle's value Central Bank notice 13/1187/2013; Regulation 29/2011, Article 3 Conditions for taking over a loan For loans granted after the Regulation, loan amount, repayment period and monthly deduction rules must be fully met. For earlier loans, the interest rate must be reduced. Extra lending must not increase the period or balance Board Resolution 26/3/2018, Article One Fee caps Consumer loans: early settlement and partial payment 1% up to AED 10,000. Delayed payment penal interest up to AED 200; cancellation AED 100. Car loans: early settlement 1% of the outstanding amount. Home loans: 1% of the outstanding balance or AED 10,000, whichever is less. Credit card late payment: up to AED 230. The caps exclude VAT Regulation 29/2011, Appendix 2

Lenders must give consumers at least 60 calendar days' notice of changes to financial product terms and fees. They cannot raise a capped fee above its cap (Consumer Protection Standards, as amended).

What to check before you sign

Compare the total cost, not only the monthly instalment.

Add up the costs of the old debts and the new loan. Include early settlement fees for the loans you will close. Compare the total cost rather than just the monthly instalment. For the wider borrowing framework, read laws and regulations around personal loans in the UAE. Ask the existing lender for a settlement statement. Check the early settlement fee against the 1% and AED 10,000 Check the new loan against the 50% debt burden ratio and the 48-month period. A lender approving a loan outside those limits breaches the rules. Read the fee schedule for the new loan, and compare each fee with the Central Bank's caps. Confirm that every old debt is closed in writing and that no old standing instruction or security remains open.

What consolidation does not do

Consolidation does not necessarily reduce the debt or total cost. It changes the lender, rate and schedule. A longer period can increase the interest you pay. For negotiating an alternative payment arrangement, see settling debt without going to court in the UAE.

It does not stop a creditor's claim if you miss payments on the new loan.

It is not an insolvency procedure. Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019 provides a separate, court-supervised personal insolvency route for non-trader individuals. The commercial Bankruptcy Law excludes personal and consumption debts (Article 3).

It does not change the cheque rules. The execution judge can still enforce a cheque returned for insufficient funds. Bad-faith conduct can still be a crime.

Consolidation is a refinancing contract. First compare the new total cost with the old one. Before signing, check the early settlement fee and debt burden ratio. The Central Bank sets both, and a lender cannot exceed them.

Struggling with several debts? Send us the loan agreements on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about debt consolidation

Is there a debt consolidation law in the UAE?

No. It is a refinancing arrangement governed by the contract and by the Central Bank's rules on personal loans.

Can I move my loan to another bank?

Yes. Any borrower may transfer a loan to another bank or finance company in the UAE. The early payment fee cannot exceed 1% of the outstanding balance or AED 10,000, whichever is less (Article 20(b)).

Can I declare bankruptcy to clear personal debts?

Not under the commercial Bankruptcy Law. It excludes debts incurred for personal, family or consumption purposes (Article 3(2)(d)). A non-trader individual can apply under Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019, the personal insolvency law. That law has its own eligibility conditions.

Where can I complain about a bank's fees?

Complain to the bank first and wait 30 calendar days for its response. If unresolved, file through the website or app of Sanadak, the Central Bank's independent complaints unit. Eligibility requires a Central Bank-licensed institution, no duplicate complaint and no pending court case. A decision can be appealed to the Appeals Committee for Licensed Financial Institutions. A complainant against a financial institution can also go to court.