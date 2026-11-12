Can A Bank File A Civil Case In The UAE? How Banks Recover Debts In Court

Can a bank file a civil case in the UAE? Yes. A bank may sue to recover a loan, card balance, or other debt.

It may also seek a payment order for a qualifying written debt or directly enforce a qualifying returned check. The Commercial Transactions Law bars compound interest (Article 88).

Can a bank file a civil case in the UAE? Debt recovery procedures

Ordinary civil claim: A claim for the debt, interest and damages, heard by the court of first instance (Civil Procedure Code Arts 24, 29).

Payment order: For a written, due debt of a fixed sum, after a demand of at least 5 days. A check that is an executory instrument is excluded from this route (Civil Procedure Code Arts 143, 144).

Enforcing a returned check: A check the bank has marked as having no or insufficient funds is an executory instrument (Commercial Transactions Law Art 667).

Set-off: The bank can set off a customer's cash deposit against the debt, outside court (Commercial Transactions Law Art 373).

Rules on interest and costs

Delay interest on commercial debts runs from maturity unless the law or agreement says otherwise (Commercial Transactions Law, Article 86).

The creditor cannot claim compound interest, meaning interest on accumulated interest (Article 88).

The court can reduce or refuse interest for a period the creditor prolonged the dispute in bad faith (Article 87(2)).

The losing party pays the costs, including lawyer's fees assessed by the court (Civil Procedure Code Article 133).

Steps for a borrower facing a bank claim

Read the claim, the loan agreement and the statements the bank relies on.

Check the interest charged, especially any compound interest.

Check whether the bank set off funds from your accounts first.

Consider a settlement or restructuring before the hearing.

File a defense with your evidence, and appeal within the time limit if needed.

If a bank has filed a case against you, or you are a lender planning a claim, you can send us the documents on WhatsApp.

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