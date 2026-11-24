This guide explains cheque bounce charges uae rules, civil execution and the criminal offences that remain. A cheque returned only for insufficient funds no longer attracts criminal charges. The holder takes it to the execution judge for enforcement as an executive instrument. Criminal penalties remain for bad-faith conduct, including closing the account, withdrawing the whole balance, or forging the cheque. The Central Bank explains these offences in its guidance on the cheque provisions.

The rules sit in the Commercial Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022). The reform itself came from Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2020 and took effect on 2 January 2022.

When a bounced cheque is a civil matter

A cheque returned for insufficient funds is treated as a debt to be enforced. For the practical steps after a bank return, read what to do when a cheque bounces in the UAE.

A bank-stamped cheque unpaid because funds are unavailable or insufficient is an executive instrument (Commercial Transactions Law, Article 667).

The holder goes directly to the execution judge and asks to enforce it, in whole or in part. No police report, prosecution file or full lawsuit is needed.

The bank must pay the available amount unless the holder refuses partial payment. It must record each payment on the cheque's back and give the holder a certificate. For responding to an execution file, see how to defend a cheque execution case in the UAE.

The drawee reports the account owner to the Central Bank when funds are insufficient. It also reports when the drawer withdraws the whole balance after issuing the cheque, and when it pays partially.

When it is a crime

Criminal liability remains for defined bad-faith or fraudulent acts. The court decides bad faith on the evidence. An insufficient-funds return does not itself establish bad faith.

Conduct Penalty Source Closing the account or withdrawing its whole balance before the cheque is issued or presented. Alternatively, issuing from a frozen account Imprisonment of 6 months to 2 years and/or a fine. The fine is at least 10% of the cheque value, with a minimum of AED 5,000. It can reach double the value Art 675; Central Bank FAQ Q4, Q34 Instructing the bank not to pay before the due date without a legal reason. The only permitted reasons are a lost cheque and the holder's bankruptcy The same penalty. A stop-payment instruction for a permitted reason is not an offence Art 675; Central Bank FAQ Q4, Q18 Writing or signing the cheque in a way that prevents it from being cashed The same penalty Art 675; Central Bank FAQ Q4 Falsely declaring that funds are unavailable or insufficient. Alternatively, the drawee refusing in bad faith to pay a valid cheque when funds exist A fine of at least 10% of the cheque value, with a minimum of AED 5,000. It can reach double the cheque value Arts 673 to 676; Central Bank FAQ Q29 Endorsing or delivering a cheque knowing that it has insufficient funds or cannot be drawn A fine of at least 10% of the cheque value, with a minimum of AED 1,000. It can reach the cheque value Arts 673 to 676; Central Bank FAQ Q30 Forging or altering a cheque, or knowingly using or accepting a forged one Imprisonment of at least one year and a fine of AED 20,000 to AED 100,000 Arts 673 to 676; Central Bank FAQ Q33

The Central Bank's guidance uses question numbers to explain the 2020 amendment. The 2022 law carried the reform forward under new article numbers. Read each penalty against the current text.

cheque bounce charges uae fines and enforcement costs

Consequence What it is Who imposes it Criminal penalty Imprisonment or a fine for one of the offences listed above, decided on the evidence The criminal court Civil execution of the cheque amount Recovery of the cheque value, in whole or in part, from the drawer. It is a debt remedy and not a penalty The execution judge, on the holder's application Bank service charges Fees a bank charges under its own tariff and the Central Bank's fee rules. They are not criminal penalties and are not set by the Commercial Transactions Law The bank

Consequences beyond the penalty

Consequence What the Central Bank says Source Chequebook Applies on conviction for endorsing or delivering an unfunded cheque, or for the bad-faith offences. The court may withdraw the chequebook and bar a new one for up to 5 years Q31 Failing to hand over the chequebook A convicted person must surrender the chequebook within 15 days of notice. Failure attracts a fine of AED 50,000 to AED 100,000 Q31 The bank A bank that breaches the chequebook instructions faces a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 200,000 Q31 A company A fine of twice to five times the penalty and suspension of business for up to 6 months. Repetition attracts cancellation of the licence. The manager is liable only if aware of the crime or acting for his own benefit Q35 Account closure The Central Bank's guidance states that four insufficient-funds cheque returns within a year close the account for two years. Repetition closes it for three years. Confirm the current rule with your bank Q23 The criminal case For cheque offences, the Central Bank's guidance states when the case lapses. Full or remaining payment before coercive execution starts causes it to lapse. Payment or reconciliation before the final judgment also causes it to lapse. After a final judgment, reconciliation suspends the sentence. The effect depends on the offence and the stage of the case Q36

The bank's reason for returning the cheque determines most disputes. Only a return for no or insufficient funds makes the cheque an executive instrument. A drawer who has paid part of the amount should obtain a written record of each payment. Payment before execution starts can end a criminal case.

Issued or received a returned cheque? Send us the cheque and the bank's return notice on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about cheque bounce charges

Is a bounced cheque a criminal offence in the UAE?

Not when it is returned only for insufficient funds. The Central Bank states that issuing a cheque without sufficient funds is decriminalised. Criminal liability is limited to the bad-faith and fraud cases the law lists.

Can I go to jail for a bounced cheque?

Only for conduct that remains criminal. Examples include forgery, closing the account in bad faith or withdrawing the balance in bad faith. A forgery conviction carries at least one year of imprisonment.

What is the fine for a bounced cheque?

Specific offences attract fines linked to the cheque value: at least 10% of the value. Depending on the offence, the minimum is AED 5,000 or AED 1,000. A simple insufficient-funds return is enforced as a debt.

How many bounced cheques close my account?

Under Central Bank instructions, four insufficient-funds cheque returns within a year close the account for two years. Repetition closes it for three years (Q23).