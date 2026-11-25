When Is Iddah Not Required in the UAE? Iddah is not required after divorce where neither consummation nor valid seclusion has occurred. The same applies to the annulment of a valid marriage before either has occurred, under Article 82 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024.

The absence of intercourse alone is not enough if valid seclusion took place.

Which cases do not require Iddah?

Two cases do not require Iddah. The first is a divorce before consummation and valid seclusion. Here, the marriage ends before the spouses have had marital intercourse or been in valid seclusion.

Under Article 82, Iddah is not required.

The second is an annulment before consummation and valid seclusion. The same rule applies when a valid marriage is annulled before either has occurred. Invalid marriage contracts need a separate assessment under Articles 38 and 39.

Article 82 expressly preserves those articles.

What do “consummation” and “valid seclusion” mean?

Article 17 defines seclusion as spouses meeting before consummation in a private place where each feels secure with the other. No one else observes them there. Seclusion can be established by both spouses acknowledging it or by witness testimony.

Consummation means actual marital intercourse. To rely on the exemption, establish that neither consummation nor valid seclusion occurred. Living separately or never sharing a home does not, by itself, prove that the spouses were never in valid seclusion.

When does Iddah still apply

The exemption does not apply to widowhood in a valid marriage. Iddah is required even if neither consummation nor seclusion occurred. For a non-pregnant widow, it is four lunar months and ten days.

Under Article 85, a pregnant woman’s Iddah ends with delivery or miscarriage.

Where Iddah is required after divorce, Article 84 generally provides for three periods of purity for women who menstruate, or three lunar months in the cases specified by that article. Long physical separation does not remove the obligation.

Articles 83 and 86 govern when Iddah starts, including special cases involving death during an existing Iddah or a pending appeal. Check the relevant judgment, service and proof records before calculating the end date. Where Iddah is required, the woman may not remarry until it ends.

Need Clarity on Your Waiting Period? Discuss the applicable law, your divorce documents, and the circumstances affecting Iddah with Faris Raian. Contact Family Lawyers in Dubai

Is Iddah required for civil divorce under UAE law

Do not assume an automatic exemption. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 contains no express Iddah exemption, and Article 15 refers unaddressed matters to other applicable laws. The governing law and the competent court’s position should be checked before remarriage.

Does a long physical separation remove the need for Iddah

No, long physical separation does not cancel Iddah, where consummation or valid seclusion makes it obligatory. Article 83 determines the starting date according to how the separation is established. It does not generally start from the date the spouses began living apart.

When Is Iddah Not Required in the UAE and related guidance

Official legal sources Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status