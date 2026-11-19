Following a family member’s death, heirs often need to establish their inheritance rights, identify the deceased’s assets and understand how to obtain their shares. These procedures can become more complicated when assets are unknown, family members live overseas, one heir does not cooperate, or the deceased left a will.

An inheritance lawyer in Dubai can help identify the applicable legal framework, prepare the necessary applications and address disputes arising during estate administration.

The usual process begins with obtaining an inheritance certificate identifying the heirs and their respective shares. An estate file is then opened to submit applications concerning the identification, preservation, administration and distribution of the estate.

The precise requirements depend on the competent court, the applicable law and whether a will exists.

What Is an Inheritance Certificate in the UAE?

An inheritance certificate, also described as a declaration of heirs, is an official document identifying the deceased’s lawful heirs and their respective inheritance shares under the applicable law.

It is important to distinguish between identifying the heirs and identifying the assets. The certificate establishes who is entitled to inherit and their respective shares. It does not necessarily identify every bank account, property or investment belonging to the deceased, nor does it automatically distribute those assets.

For families seeking legal advice online in the UAE, this distinction helps explain why obtaining the certificate is usually followed by further estate procedures.

What Documents Are Needed to Obtain an Inheritance Certificate?

The documents to prepare generally include:

The official death certificate .

. The deceased’s passport and Emirates ID , where available.

, where available. Identification documents for the applicant and the heirs.

Full details of the heirs and their relationship to the deceased.

Documents establishing family relationships, where required, such as marriage and birth certificates.

A valid power of attorney if an authorised representative submits the application.

if an authorised representative submits the application. Documents establishing guardianship or legal representation where an heir is a minor or lacks legal capacity.

Documents issued outside the UAE must satisfy the applicable attestation requirements. Certified Arabic translations may also be required.

An inheritance lawyer in Dubai can review the available documents and identify missing information before the application is submitted.

How Is the Inheritance Certificate Issued?

The application is submitted through the competent judicial authority’s approved channels. The court reviews the documents and may request additional information or evidence.

Depending on the relevant requirements, this may include testimony from two witnesses familiar with the deceased and the family.

Once the court is satisfied, it issues the certificate identifying the heirs and their shares. The Ministry of Justice describes the certification process as involving document review, payment of the applicable fees and referral to the judge for a decision.

Opening an Estate File in Dubai

After obtaining the inheritance certificate, the next stage is usually to open an estate file. Applications relating to the deceased’s assets, rights and liabilities can then be submitted within that file.

In Dubai, one heir may apply to open the estate file. The other heirs’ details must be included so that they can be notified in accordance with the prescribed procedures. Starting this process therefore does not depend on every heir agreeing or appointing the same representative.

The application should include the inheritance certificate, death certificate, identification documents and relevant powers of attorney, together with available information about the assets, debts and any will.

The applicant may not know the full extent of the estate at this stage. Court enquiries can help identify additional assets and liabilities.

How Can Heirs Identify the Deceased’s Assets?

Heirs may know that the deceased owned a property or maintained a bank account without knowing the full extent of their financial affairs.

Applications may be submitted asking the court to contact relevant authorities and institutions, depending on the circumstances and the judge’s directions. These enquiries may concern:

Bank accounts , deposits, credit facilities and financial liabilities.

, deposits, credit facilities and financial liabilities. Real estate and property rights .

. Shares and investment portfolios .

. Companies, ownership interests and commercial licences.

Vehicles and other registered movable assets.

Employment benefits and amounts owed by third parties.

An inheritance lawyer in Dubai can help prepare targeted enquiry applications and review the responses to determine whether further enquiries are necessary.

The process must address liabilities as well as assets. The amount available for distribution cannot be established simply by adding bank balances to property values. The Civil Transactions Law provides for expert assistance with estate identification and valuation and requires heirs to disclose estate rights and debts known to them.

What Happens If an Heir Refuses to Cooperate?

Disputes may arise when an heir withholds documents, retains estate funds or collects rental income without accounting to the other heirs.

A specific application can be submitted explaining the conduct in question and identifying the order sought. Depending on the circumstances, this may concern delivery of documents, deposit of funds or measures to preserve an asset.

Dubai’s procedural guide includes measures to protect estate assets and require heirs to deliver estate funds and documents in their possession when ordered to do so.

Where the dispute requires substantive proceedings, an application may be submitted within the estate file requesting permission to bring the claim, where required by the court’s procedures and the nature of the relief sought.

The application should explain:

The subject of the proposed claim.

The parties against whom proceedings are proposed.

The relevant facts and supporting evidence .

. The connection between the claim and the estate.

The remedies requested.

The proposed claim may concern an account of estate income, recovery of funds, ownership of an asset or division of estate property.

Permission to bring proceedings does not determine the outcome. The court must still examine the evidence and decide the parties’ rights. Depending on the dispute, assistance may be required from an inheritance lawyer or a civil lawyer in Dubai with relevant estate litigation experience.

What Are the Procedures If the Deceased Left a Will?

A will should be disclosed to the court at the outset. The applicant should explain whether it was registered in the UAE or executed abroad, identify any appointed executor and specify the assets it covers.

The procedure depends on the will’s legal status and the applicable succession framework.

Registered or Officially Established Wills

An official copy should be submitted with the death certificate and relevant identification documents. An application is then made to the competent authority for the orders needed to implement the will.

Depending on the registration authority and governing framework, a court order or judgment may be required.

Wills That Have Not Been Judicially Established

Proceedings to establish the will may be necessary. The original document or other supporting evidence should be produced, and interested parties must be notified as required.

This is particularly relevant where someone disputes the will’s authenticity, validity or terms.

Wills Executed Outside the UAE

Foreign documents must satisfy the applicable attestation and translation requirements. The appropriate procedure for establishing or enforcing the will must then be identified. It may also be necessary to submit the foreign law relied upon.

Dubai Courts has explained that, under a particular procedure for non Muslim wills issued outside the UAE courts, an action to enforce the will must be registered and accompanied by a certified copy of the applicable law.

The existence of a document described as a will does not automatically authorise distribution. Its validity, scope and governing law must first be considered.

Where Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status applies, its provisions govern the will, including rules concerning dispositions exceeding one third of the estate and the heirs’ approval. These restrictions should not be applied automatically to every non Muslim will governed by a different legal framework.

How Is the Estate Distributed?

Once the assets have been identified, liabilities addressed and any valid will implemented, the net estate can be distributed according to the established entitlements.

Distribution may involve cash payments, transfers of ownership or allocation of assets with financial adjustments between the heirs.

Where agreement cannot be reached, judicial division may be sought, subject to the applicable requirements. The Civil Transactions Law provides a route to judicial division where the heirs do not unanimously approve an agreed division.

Dubai Courts’ contribution to the International Judicial Dispute Resolution Network’s collated returns, updated in March 2026, reported an 84% settlement rate for inheritance cases in 2024. This historical court-level figure provides context for considering settlement; the procedure and outcome of an individual estate depend on its facts.

Frequently Asked Questions About UAE Inheritance Procedures

1. What does an inheritance lawyer in Dubai do?

An inheritance lawyer in Dubai can assist with reviewing succession documents, obtaining an inheritance certificate, opening an estate file, preparing asset enquiry applications and addressing disputes. Assistance may also include applications concerning wills, estate income and division of property.

2. Can one heir open an estate file without the others’ agreement?

In Dubai, one heir may apply to open the estate file. The other heirs must be identified and notified through the applicable procedures. Their lack of agreement does not, by itself, prevent the initial application.

3. Does an inheritance certificate automatically release the deceased’s money?

The certificate identifies the heirs and their shares. Further applications, court directions or institutional procedures may be required before funds are released or assets transferred.

4. What if the heirs do not know which banks the deceased used?

They may request court enquiries to identify relevant accounts and liabilities. The enquiries available and the institutions contacted depend on the court’s procedures and directions.

5. What can I do if another heir keeps the estate documents?

You can seek an appropriate court order requiring delivery of the documents. The application should identify the documents, explain their relevance and provide available evidence that the other heir holds them. Dubai’s procedural guide expressly addresses delivery of estate documents held by heirs.

6. Do I need permission from the court before suing another heir?

This depends on the proposed claim and the procedures governing the estate file. Where permission is required, an application should explain the dispute, identify the proposed defendants and specify the remedies sought. It should not be assumed that every dispute between heirs requires the same procedure.

7. What happens if the deceased left an unregistered will?

The will should be disclosed and reviewed under the applicable law. Proceedings to establish it may be necessary, particularly if its authenticity or validity is disputed. An unregistered document should not be treated as automatically enforceable.

8. Can a foreign will be used in UAE estate proceedings?

A foreign will may be presented, but its recognition and implementation depend on the applicable framework. Attestation, certified translation, evidence of foreign law and judicial proceedings may be required.

9. Does every UAE will have a one third limit?

The rules depend on the law governing the will. The provisions concerning one third of the estate under the federal Personal Status Law should not be applied automatically to wills governed by a separate non Muslim succession framework.

10. What if the heirs cannot agree on dividing a property?

Judicial division may be sought, subject to the relevant legal requirements and any special rules applicable to the property. The appropriate outcome depends on the asset and the circumstances of the dispute.

11. Can I obtain legal advice online in the UAE about an inheritance matter?

An initial consultation can be conducted online to review documents, identify missing information and discuss the appropriate procedure. Any formal representation or court applications require the necessary authority and compliance with the relevant court requirements.

12. How do I choose the best inheritance lawyer in Dubai for my circumstances?

When comparing lawyers in Dubai, consider their experience with the relevant court, estate administration, contested inheritance claims and wills. Ask who will handle the matter, what documents are needed, how fees are calculated and how progress will be reported. The most suitable choice will depend on the particular estate and the issues involved.