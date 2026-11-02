UAE Inheritance Disputes: A Practical Guide To Court Proceedings Involving Overseas Heirs And Foreign Assets

An inheritance dispute may begin with a simple question: when will the heirs receive their shares? However, answering that question can require much more than identifying the surviving family members. There may be uncertainty about ownership, money collected after death, a disputed will or assets held in several countries.

For overseas heirs, the difficulty is often obtaining reliable information while someone else controls the property, records or income. For families dealing with foreign assets, the challenge is coordinating proceedings that may have different legal requirements.

This guide explains how to approach UAE inheritance disputes, what evidence deserves attention and why establishing an inheritance entitlement is only one part of securing the assets concerned.

Dubai Inheritance Proceedings in Numbers (2024)

Dubai Media Office reported on 29 January 2025 that Dubai’s Inheritance Court issued 1,407 inheritance certificates and processed 38,367 smart applications in 2024. The same report recorded an 84% amicable settlement rate across inheritance cases and matters involving guardianship assets.

These are institution-wide figures covering the reported categories. They do not isolate disputes involving overseas heirs or foreign assets, and the settlement rate does not predict the outcome of an individual case.

Start by Identifying the Actual Dispute

Before commencing proceedings, it is useful to distinguish between disagreement over who inherits and disagreement over what belongs to the estate.

An heir may accept the proposed inheritance shares but dispute the omission of a bank account. Another may challenge a transfer made shortly before death. A third may agree that a property forms part of the estate but object to another relative retaining its rental income.

These situations require different evidence and potentially different applications. An inheritance lawyer in Dubai should therefore examine the precise outcome sought, whether that is recognition as an heir, preservation of an asset, disclosure of records, recovery of money or division of property.

A clear account of the dispute helps prevent a case from becoming a collection of general allegations without specific requests.

Separate the Court, the Applicable Law and the Place of Enforcement

Three questions should be considered independently:

Which court has jurisdiction over the proceedings? Which law governs the inheritance or disputed issue? Where must the resulting decision take effect?

Under Article 3(4) of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024, the deceased’s last domicile, residence or workplace in the UAE determines the competent local court for the specified inheritance proceedings. If none existed, the location of an estate asset provides the connecting factor.

Article 5 gives the estate judge powers over preservation, inventory, liquidation, distribution and connected disputes, subject to the allocation of responsibilities to specialised courts or departments.

Opening a UAE estate file should therefore not be treated as confirmation that one law or one judgment will resolve every asset worldwide.

Does the Deceased’s National Law Apply Automatically?

UAE law generally applies to inheritance proceedings before the UAE courts unless an heir requests the application of the deceased’s national law, where permitted under the applicable legal framework. The deceased’s foreign nationality alone should not be treated as sufficient to ensure that foreign law will be applied.

An heir seeking to rely on that law must provide the relevant legal provisions and establish their contents before the court, with the necessary authentication and legal translation as required. Merely requesting foreign law without supplying the provisions needed to determine the inheritance is insufficient.

Article 30 of Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025 provides that UAE law applies where the applicable foreign law cannot be proved or its meaning cannot be determined.

This procedural requirement should be distinguished from the rules identifying the relevant foreign law. Article 17 of the Civil Transactions Law generally connects succession to the deceased’s nationality at death and contains separate provisions concerning wills, including a specific rule for a foreigner’s will concerning UAE immovable property.

The practical question is therefore both whether foreign law may apply and whether the party relying on it has properly requested and established it. Any applicable will, special inheritance regime and mandatory UAE provisions must also be considered.

Establish the Correct Framework for a Non Muslim Estate

For persons within its scope, Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a separate civil personal status framework.

Article 11 permits testamentary dispositions of UAE property subject to the applicable controls. It also establishes distribution rules where there is no will. Where the deceased leaves a spouse and children, the provision allocates half to the surviving spouse and the other half equally among the children, without distinguishing between sons and daughters.

Article 11(3) expressly allows an heir of a foreign deceased person to request application of the law governing the estate under the Civil Transactions Law, unless a registered will provides otherwise.

The relevant framework should be established before calculating shares. Nationality, religion, the date of death, any will and the relevant registration arrangements should be examined together. A calculation based on an assumed legal regime can create avoidable disagreements.

Build an Asset Record Before Discussing Distribution

A useful starting document is an asset schedule recording each known asset, its location, registered owner, approximate value and supporting evidence.

The schedule should distinguish confirmed ownership from matters requiring investigation. For example, a property described by relatives as “the deceased’s apartment” may be registered in a company’s name or jointly owned. Those details affect how the claim should be investigated.

An inheritance lawyer in Dubai may ask the family to assemble:

Property documents, purchase agreements and mortgage records.

Bank correspondence, investment statements and evidence of transfers.

and evidence of transfers. Company records showing shareholdings and management arrangements.

and management arrangements. Tenancy agreements and records of rental payments.

Loan agreements, unpaid invoices and evidence of liabilities.

Wills, amendments and documents from any foreign estate proceedings.

The purpose is to create a record that can be tested against documents. A family’s understanding of ownership is a starting point for investigation, rather than a substitute for evidence.

Consider Preservation Before Final Distribution

Where assets may be dissipated or records lost, preservation deserves early attention. Article 5 of the 2024 Personal Status Law expressly includes measures required to preserve the estate within the estate judge’s authority. The appropriate application and supporting evidence depend on the circumstances.

A useful practical assessment asks:

What specific asset or income is at risk?

Who currently controls it?

What evidence supports the concern?

What protective measure would address that risk?

For example, an unexplained withdrawal supported by a bank statement presents a clearer issue than a general suspicion that a relative is concealing money. Applications should connect the alleged risk to identifiable assets and the relief requested.

Address Rental Income and Sole Occupation Carefully

Disputes frequently concern the use of estate property while administration remains unfinished.

An overseas heir may discover that another family member has collected rent for months. Alternatively, a relative may occupy a property personally and claim that the deceased permitted the arrangement.

These situations should be investigated separately. For rental income, useful evidence includes the tenancy agreement, receipts, bank deposits and expenses paid. For personal occupation, relevant questions include when occupation began, what permission existed and whether any agreement addressed payment.

Any claim for an account, repayment or occupation compensation needs its own legal and evidential assessment. It would be unsafe to assume that every rent receipt is distributable profit or that every period of occupation automatically produces a claim at market rent.

A practical accounting schedule should show gross receipts, claimed expenses, supporting invoices and the balance in dispute.

Prepare Overseas Heirs’ Documents Early

Overseas heirs should check representation and document requirements before arranging travel or executing documents.

Ask whether the proposed power of attorney adequately covers the intended steps. Authority to conduct proceedings should be distinguished from authority to settle, receive money, sell property or relinquish rights.

Foreign certificates and powers of attorney may require authentication. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains that documents issued abroad generally pass through the relevant authorities in the issuing country and the UAE embassy or consulate, with UAE attestation requirements also needing attention. Translation requirements should be checked for the receiving court.

Before submission, compare names, dates and identity details across the documents. A different spelling of the deceased’s name on a marriage certificate and property record is easier to address before it becomes a contested identification issue.

Distinguish a Foreign Will from a Foreign Court Decision

A foreign will records testamentary intentions. A foreign probate grant or judgment is an act of a foreign authority. They should not be treated as interchangeable documents.

For a will, the review should address its validity, scope, applicable law and any later amendment or revocation.

For a foreign judgment, Article 222 of Federal Decree Law No. 42 of 2022 provides an enforcement framework involving reciprocity, jurisdiction, proper notification and representation, finality, and consistency with UAE judgments and public order. Article 225 preserves applicable treaty arrangements. The nature of the foreign instrument must therefore be identified before selecting the UAE procedure.

Ask exactly what the foreign document establishes. Does it appoint an administrator, identify beneficiaries, determine ownership or order payment? That distinction helps explain what remains to be done in the UAE.

Plan Separately for Assets Outside the UAE

For each overseas asset, obtain advice in the country where implementation is required. The review should establish whether local estate proceedings, recognition of a UAE decision or additional registration documents are necessary.

Consider a hypothetical estate containing a Dubai apartment and a property abroad. Even if the family agrees on the intended allocation, the proposed settlement should be checked against the transfer requirements in both locations before anyone signs a broad release.

The same care applies to investment accounts. Ask the institution which authority it requires, which documents it accepts and what restrictions affect a transfer or sale.

This creates a practical implementation plan for each asset and reduces the risk of agreeing to arrangements that cannot be completed as expected.

Approach Settlement with Complete Information

Settlement discussions are more useful when the parties have a reliable inventory and supporting valuations.

Before accepting a proposal, an overseas heir should ask whether it addresses:

Assets discovered after signing.

Income received during administration.

Outstanding liabilities and disputed expenses.

and disputed expenses. Valuation dates and exchange rates .

. Transfer costs and completion deadlines .

. The consequences of nonpayment or an unsuccessful transfer.

Where minors have an interest, representation and any necessary judicial approvals also require attention.

These questions help turn an agreement in principle into precise obligations. They are particularly valuable where one heir receives money and another retains property.

What Should You Discuss with an Inheritance Lawyer in Dubai?

The first consultation should produce a clear understanding of the immediate priorities.

Bring the available documents, a family relationship chart, an asset schedule and a short chronology. Identify what is known, what is disputed and which records remain unavailable.

If you intend to request application of the deceased’s national law, raise this at the beginning and discuss the legal texts and supporting documents needed to establish it before the court.

Ask which issues can be addressed within the estate proceedings, whether urgent protection is justified and where foreign legal assistance is needed. Request an explanation of the proposed stages and the evidence required for each.

For overseas heirs, progress depends on connecting the inheritance entitlement to identifiable assets, a supported claim and an effective method of implementation. Careful preparation at the beginning makes each subsequent decision more informed.