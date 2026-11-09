UAE Child Travel And Document Violations: Legal Penalties

Introduction

The United Arab Emirates made significant legislative changes on the protection of minors and the regulation of custody, guardianship, traveling abroad, and identification documents. Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024 on Promulgation of the Personal Status Law establishes legal provisions on traveling with children under custody, possession of their official documents and their use, and penalties for some offenses.

When traveling abroad with a child under custody or managing the child’s identifying documents, parents and custodians must adhere to the relevant legal processes under the Personal Status Law. Articles 251 and 252 criminalize unauthorized travel and refusal to present relevant documentation, and unauthorized use of the child’s papers, while Articles 116, 117, and 124 address travel authorizations and rights to documentation.

Such provisions are especially relevant where custody cases involving families exist, or in the case of cross-border parental disputes where issues of consent to travel, right to guardianship, and the best interest of the child may arise. This article examines the UAE laws relevant to this issue, the penalties for offenses related to minors’ travel and ID documents, and the legal safeguards for children’s interests.

The Dual Framework for Custody and Guardianship

The laws of UAE has established relating to custody, guardianship, and parental responsibility. The relevant provisions vary depending on the situation of parties, which include religion, nationality, and laws applicable to their relationship.

The principal reference for the personal status of the Muslims is the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, issuing the Personal Status Law, which may apply to others in accordance with Article 1. Custody and guardianship are separate concepts under the law. Article 112 custody involves the care, upbringing, and protection of the child, and guardianship concerns broader responsibilities relating to the child’s affairs.

Under Article 114, following divorce mother has priority in custody, followed by the father and other eligible relatives, except for other arrangements as determined by the court that it deems fit to best protect the interests of children. Additionally, Article 123 provides that custody generally terminates upon the child attaining the age of majority (18), subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. Article 122 further provides that a child aged 15 and over may choose the parent a child would wish to live with, according to the best interest of the child.

A different framework applies to non-Muslims under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. Articles 4 and 10, respectively, entitle both parents to equal rights to joint custody following divorce, until the child reaches 18 years. However, the court can modify the custody according to the best interest of the child.

In addition, Article 21 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122/2023 regarding the implementation of the Civil Personal Status Law provides rules on traveling abroad with a child under joint custody. In case of refusal by one of the two parents for the travel proposed by the other parent, the other parent may apply to the court for approval, which may require them to provide appropriate guaranties for the return of the child.

However, for those falling under the scope of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 (as amended) on Civil Marriage and Its Effects contains separate “civil family law” at the emirate level. It also suggests joint custody and provides mechanisms for judicial intervention in disputes relating to parental responsibilities and travel abroad.

Regulations Governing Child Identification Documents

Parents may argue about who gets to keep and use their child’s identification documents, especially when it comes to custody or international travel. Specific rights and obligations regarding the use and retention of these documents are established under UAE legislation.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41/2024, as per Article 116, where the passport of the child is in the custody of the guardian, it may be submitted to the custodian where necessary for travel. Where the guardian refuses to hand over the passport without a valid reason, the court may order the passport to be kept with the custodian. It also allows the custodian to retain the child’s original birth certificate or identity card and other identification documents of the child or certified copies thereof.

Article 124 also provides that the custodian shall keep the identification documents of the child referred to in Articles 116 and 117, nprovided they are not used for travel without the permission of the guardian or the court, for unlawful personal gain, or in a manner that harms the guardian, interferes with guardianship rights, or contradicts the child’s best interests. In the event of a violation, the guardian may request the documents which may only be returned to the custodian only upon permission of the court and in accordance with the best interest of the child. It also states that the father should pay for the costs of obtaining and renewing the child’s identification documents.

Criminal Sanctions for Document Withholding and Misuse

Under Article 251 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, it is a crime for the persons entrusted with the management of the affairs of a minor to abuse, conceal, misappropriate, or unlawfully dispose of the minor’s property or to commit such acts in connection with the minor’s documents. Furthermore, Article 251(3) criminalizes the refusal of persons entrusted with managing the affairs of a minor to hand over the documents, accounts, or other records of the minor to the concerned party without a valid reason. The same offenses shall be punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine of AED 5,000 to AED 100,000 without prejudice to any other penalty under any other law.

Regarding international travel, Article 116 requires a custodial parent to obtain the written consent of the other parent or, in the event of the father’s death, the guardian of the person before travelling outside the UAE with the child. Where consent is not obtained, the court may authorise travel for a total period not exceeding 60 days annually, subject to adequate guarantees for the child’s return. Such period may be extended in case of travel for the interest of the child or for treatment or for urgent need. The parents of a child subject to joint custody shall not travel with the child outside the country without the permission of the other parent unless ordered by the court as per Article 21 of the Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 on the implementation of the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. The court may also impose the guarantees it deems appropriate for the child’s return.

A travel ban order can also be issued to restrain a child from leaving the UAE illegally. However, under Article 324(3) of the Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedure Law, the Personal Status Execution Judge may also order that a child under his custody be prevented from traveling where such travel is contrary to the Personal Status Law. Moreover, Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 (Article 22) provides that a parent may request a temporary travel ban from the competent court for objection on the proposed travel of a child following a divorce. It’s still up to judges whether to impose such restrictions.

According to Article No. 252 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 states that a custodian who moves the child under custody outside the UAE without the approval of the guardian of the child or the Court or uses the child’s documents or copies without right shall be punished with detention and/or a fine not less than 5,000 and not exceeding 50,000 dirhams.

Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties also provides for forgery of documents. According to Article 251, forgery constitutes altering a true document, falsifying signatures, forging documents, and misrepresenting identity. Article 252 sets out that forgery of an official document could lead to 10 years of imprisonment, and forgery of an unofficial document could also lead to imprisonment. Article 258 also provides that a person who knowingly uses a forged document may be liable for the penalty provided for the underlying offense of forgery. Accordingly, there may arise a criminal liability for forgery or intentional use of the forged travel consent forms/identity documents depending on the nature of such documents and the circumstances under which the offense was committed.

Criminal Abduction and Child Protection Legislation

However, in relation to a dispute between parents, where a child is illegally removed or retained, further criminal provisions may also apply. Article 379 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes & Penalties provides that a parent or any other person having charge of a child who does not hand over the child to the entitled person pursuant to a final court decision or judgment shall incur imprisonment or a fine. Article 380 also provides for imprisonment or a fine for an abducting parent, grandparent, or guardian who refuses or fails to hand over the minor to the person entitled to custody/care of that minor under a final judicial decision or judgment.

Furthermore, Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 on Child Rights (Wadeema’s Law) provides for the protection of children exposed to harm. Article 33(9) explicitly refers to a child’s exposure to kidnapping, sale, trafficking or exploitation as circumstances requiring protection. Article 60 separately provides for imprisonment or a fine of no less than AED 5,000 for violating certain obligations , including those under Articles 34 and 35 relating to the child’s safety, neglect and abandonment. Article 61(3) separately provides for a fine of AED 5,000 to AED 50,000 for giving false information or willfully misleading a person regarding the condition or situation of a child. The fines apply to a particular violation and depend on the legal requirements of that violation.

Strategic Legal Considerations for Expatriates

The UAE does not recognize foreign custody judgments. They may be enforced based on reciprocity, jurisdiction, adequate representation of parties, finality, and the non-conflicting nature of the public order in the UAE by the competent Execution Judge as provided for in Article 222 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 Concerning the Civil Procedure Law. Article 225 further recognises the application of relevant international conventions and bilateral agreements, including the GCC Convention on the Execution of Judgments and the Riyadh Arab Agreement for Judicial Cooperation, where applicable.

For that reason, parents who intend to travel outside of the country with children who are in their custody must obtain the proper written consent, or court permission, before leaving. Written travel plans may include the destination, duration of travel, return date and any assurances required by the court. Remedies available at court may resolve disputes and may involve restrictions on travel where appropriate. Failure to comply may result in criminal charges and penalties, including imprisonment or fines, to satisfy the elements of an offense. In essence, the statutory framework aims at safeguarding the welfare of children and the custody or guardianship and international travel as per the law.

Conclusion

This is especially the case when parents violate the law by traveling without the necessary permissions or a court order in the case of international travel or documents for a child. In the UAE, the law refers to the need for preventive and criminal sanctions with such violations while allowing courts to intervene where disagreements arise over travel permissions, document possession, or parental responsibilities.

These problems are of particular significance for expatriate families because cross-border disputes can involve additional legal and procedural complications. This can be done by securing the necessary permissions, complying with any existing court orders, and obtaining the appropriate legal assistance. Decisions regarding the child’s travel, custody and identification documents should be in accordance with the applicable law and the best interests of the child.

FAQ’s

1. Can a custodial parent travel outside the UAE with a child without consent?

Where Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 applies, Article 116 provides for written consent from the other parent or the relevant guardian, depending on the circumstances. If consent is unavailable, the custodian may seek court permission subject to the statutory conditions. Applicable custody orders and travel restrictions must also be considered.

2. What are the penalties for unauthorised child travel in the UAE?

Article 252 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 provides for imprisonment, a fine between AED 5,000 and AED 50,000, or both, for a custodian who travels with a child without the guardian’s or court’s permission. The provision also covers unlawful use of, or benefit from, the child’s documents.

3. Does having custody automatically give a parent unrestricted travel rights?

Custody alone does not provide unrestricted permission to take a child abroad. Consent requirements, court permission, document arrangements and any existing orders must be considered under the legal framework applicable to the family.

4. Who keeps a child’s passport following a custody dispute?

Article 117 addresses possession of the child’s passport. It provides for the guardian to hand it to the custodian when needed for travel. If the guardian refuses without justification, the custodian may ask the court to allow the passport to remain in their possession.

5. Can a custodian keep the child’s Emirates ID and birth certificate?

Article 117 allows the custodian to retain the child’s identity card and the original birth certificate and other supporting documents, or certified copies. Article 124 regulates how those documents may be used, including restrictions concerning travel and conduct contrary to the child’s interests.