The UAE Child Protection Law is Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 on Child Rights, known as the Wadeema law. It assigns duties to parents, custodians, professionals, institutions and the public. A child is anyone below 18. The child's interest comes above any other consideration (Article 1).

UAE Child Protection Law duties of parents and custodians

Duty What the law says Article Family care Provide family safety in a family with strong, close relations, and educate, protect and guide the child 15 No neglect Do not expose the child to abandonment, displacement or neglect. Do not frequently leave him unsupervised, stop guiding him, or refrain from enrolling him in an educational institution 35 No violence Do not subject the child to torture or physical assault. No act may compromise his emotional, psychological, mental or moral safety 36 Papers and nationality Extract the papers that prove the child's birth and nationality 11 Penalty for abandonment, rejection or refusing treatment, or neglect Imprisonment or a fine of at least AED 5,000 34, 35, 60 Penalty for torture, assault or harm to safety Imprisonment of at least one year and/or a fine of AED 50,000 to AED 100,000. Alternatives are available where the act is attributed to a parent or custodian. The court may instead impose one or more measures for a period it sets. These include community service, a therapeutic shelter, rehabilitation and guidance programmes, or suspension of custody. The court decides these measures; they are not automatic 36, 69

Anyone who knows of a risk

Anyone may report a threat to a child's safety or health to a child protection specialist or unit (Article 42(1)). The reporter's identity is not disclosed without his approval (Article 44).

Reporting is mandatory for custodians, physicians, social workers and those entrusted with the child's protection, care or education (Article 42). For practical reporting guidance, see whether a child can report abusive parents in the UAE.

A person who must report and does not faces imprisonment or a fine of at least AED 5,000 (Article 60).

An adult must help a child seeking to report his own or another child's suffering. Failure attracts a fine of AED 5,000 to AED 50,000. The same fine applies to hindering the specialist, giving false information or deliberately hiding the truth (Articles 43 and 61).

Employers and anyone who deals with children

Duty What the law says Article Child work No employment before 15, and no exploitation or recruitment in work that exposes children to danger. The executive regulation and the labour law set the conditions 14 Begging and dangerous work Using a child in begging or recruiting him illegally attracts imprisonment and/or a fine of at least AED 20,000. The same penalty applies to work hindering education or endangering the child's health or safety. Work endangering a child under 15 is an aggravating circumstance 38, 68 Tobacco and intoxicants Selling or attempting to sell tobacco or intoxicants to children attracts imprisonment of at least three months and/or a fine. The fine is at least AED 15,000. Smoking in a vehicle or indoors with a child present attracts a fine of at least AED 5,000 21, 62, 63 Sexual exploitation and pornography Using children in pornography, producing or distributing it, a custodian's contribution, or sexual exploitation attracts at least ten years' imprisonment. Possessing, downloading, uploading or sending child pornography attracts at least one year's imprisonment and/or a fine. The fine is AED 100,000 to AED 400,000 37, 65, 66 Claiming not to know the age The claim that the offender did not know the child's age is disregarded 70

The child protection specialist and the courts

The specialist has the powers to act first where a child is at significant risk.

A licensed specialist takes an oath and intervenes to prevent harm and treat abuse, exploitation and neglect. The specialist collects evidence and may enter premises where the child is, with the owner's permission (Articles 40 and 41).

Ordinary intervention uses measures agreed with the custodian. The agreement is written, read and signed by the parties, including a child who has reached 13. The parents and that child may refuse the proposed measure (Articles 46 to 49).

Significant harm or threat allows the specialist to remove the child to safety before a judicial permit. Continuing the measures requires a court order within 24 hours of removal. The judge decides within 24 hours of the request (Article 51). For the separate family court route, read how to get emergency custody of a child in the UAE.

of removal. The judge decides within of the request (Article 51). For the separate family court route, read how to get emergency custody of a child in the UAE. Before deciding custody, the court requests a report on the applicant's social, psychological, health and criminal status (Article 59).

A person convicted of a sexual abuse crime is barred from work with direct contact with children (Article 54).

The Wadeema law places its first duties on the people closest to the child. Parents and custodians should treat enrolment, supervision and safe discipline as legal obligations. Professionals working with children must report concerns. Failure to report is itself an offence.

Worried about a child? Send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page. If a child is in danger now, call the police on 999.

Questions about the child protection law

Who must report child abuse in the UAE?

Anyone may report. Custodians, physicians, social workers and people entrusted with a child's protection, care or education must report (Article 42).

At what age can a child work?

Employment is prohibited before 15, and the exploitation of children in dangerous work is prohibited (Article 14).

Do parents lose custody for neglect?

Not automatically. Neglect carries the penalty in Articles 35 and 60. For torture, physical assault or harm to the child's safety under Article 36, the court may instead suspend custody. Article 69 provides that alternative measure. The Personal Status Law also permits action on grounds for depriving guardianship (Articles 153 to 155).

Is the reporter's identity kept secret?

Yes. It is not disclosed without the reporter's approval (Article 44).