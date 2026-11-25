An international estate can become disorganised before anyone disputes an inheritance share. Relatives may hold different documents, banks may request different evidence and a property overseas may require attention while proceedings begin in Dubai. Family lawyers in Dubai can help establish a coordinated plan. The first task is to connect each asset, document and proposed action with the person or authority entitled to deal with it.

Create one reliable estate record

Prepare an asset schedule showing the country, registered owner, approximate value, outstanding debt and available records for each item. Separate confirmed holdings from assets relatives merely believe exist. Obtain bank statements, title documents, company records and available wills. Include liabilities and expenses so discussions do not begin with an unrealistic estimate of what can be distributed.

Keep a parallel family record containing names, relationships, contact details and supporting certificates. Record every known will and probate application, including their dates and locations. A shared document index helps advisers identify inconsistencies before different accounts of the estate are submitted to different authorities.

Separate succession rules from property rules

The Civil Transactions Law issued by Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025 took effect on 1 June 2026. Earlier events require consideration of its temporal application rules. Where its general conflict rules apply, Article 17 refers succession to the deceased's national law at death, subject to the provisions concerning wills.

For a will's substantive provisions, Article 17 identifies the law designated in the will or, without a designation, the testator's national law at death. It also applies UAE law to a foreigner's will concerning UAE real estate. Article 18 separately refers ownership and related rights in land to the law where that land is located. Article 22 preserves conflicting special legislation and applicable treaties.

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 and the civil personal status framework under Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 must therefore be considered within their respective scopes. For eligible non Muslim estates, Article 11 of the 2022 law contains distinct will and inheritance provisions. Nationality, religion, a permitted choice of law and any registered will need individual assessment.

Identify what the UAE proceedings can decide

Dubai Media Office reported that Dubai’s Inheritance Court issued 1,407 inheritance certificates in 2024. This is a court activity figure, not a measure of disputes involving overseas heirs or a guarantee that an inheritance certificate will transfer an asset abroad. Each asset’s location and the receiving authority’s requirements still need examination.

Under Article 3 of the 2024 law, the deceased's last UAE domicile, residence or workplace generally identifies the court for inheritance, wills and estate liquidation. If none existed, the location of an estate asset supplies the connection. This does not create automatic worldwide jurisdiction: the Civil Procedure Code excludes foreign real property claims of a proprietary nature from its general jurisdiction rule.

Dubai's Probate Court has jurisdiction over estate claims and associated matters under Decree No. 25 of 2023, subject to federal and local jurisdiction rules. Its exclusions include criminal and labour claims, matters assigned to specified special tribunals, and claims by partners in companies inherited by heirs. A related dispute is not necessarily heard in the same forum.

Arrange useful authority for overseas heirs

Ask family lawyers in Dubai whether an overseas heir can participate through a representative and what authority the particular proceedings require. Under Articles 60 and 61 of the Civil Procedure Code, ordinary litigation authority and powers requiring special authorisation are different. Settlement or surrender of a claimed right should not be assumed to fall within every power of attorney.

Check execution, attestation and translation requirements before the heir signs abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requires prior authentication by the appropriate bodies for documents submitted for attestation. Its requirements cover personal powers of attorney and civil status certificates. Confirm the issuing country's process and the receiving court's requirements; an informal scan should not be assumed sufficient.

Review foreign orders before relying on them

A foreign probate order does not automatically authorise transfers in the UAE. Article 222 of the Civil Procedure Code addresses foreign judgment enforcement, including reciprocity, jurisdiction, authentication, proper participation, finality and compatibility with UAE judgments and public order. Article 225 preserves relevant treaties. The nature of the foreign document determines which procedure should be considered.

For assets abroad, obtain advice in the relevant country about local administration, recognition and registration. Coordinate applications so that advisers know what has already been requested or decided elsewhere. Keep an action list identifying the document needed, the responsible person and the next step for each asset.

Preserve the estate while disagreements are resolved

Record rent, essential expenses and payments made on behalf of the estate. Under the 2024 law, the inheritance judge has preservation and administration functions, while Article 201 places debts before execution of the qualifying will and distribution to heirs. Seek advice on necessary protective measures before agreeing an early distribution.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does living abroad remove an inheritance entitlement?

Overseas residence alone does not determine inheritance rights. The applicable succession framework, family relationship, will and any legal impediment must be assessed. Residence can affect practical participation without answering the entitlement question.

2. Can one UAE decision transfer every overseas asset?

Do not assume so. Each foreign jurisdiction may require recognition, local administration or registration steps. Identify those requirements before promising a transfer date or treating a UAE decision as sufficient authority everywhere.

3. What should the family bring to its first meeting?

Give family lawyers in Dubai the asset schedule, family record, wills, death certificate and details of proceedings already started. Highlight missing documents and urgent expenses so the initial plan addresses the actual obstacles.

4. What should an overseas heir confirm before signing authority?

Ask who will act, which proceedings or assets the document covers and whether any proposed step needs special authorisation. Confirm the signing, authentication and translation requirements with the receiving legal team before arranging execution abroad. Retain the complete signed document and a record of any later change or revocation.

5. How can advisers in different countries coordinate the estate?

Maintain one asset and action schedule showing each jurisdiction, the documents requested, the adviser responsible and any pending application. Share reliable updates about orders, deadlines and proposed transfers. Record which questions require local advice so one jurisdiction’s decision is not treated as resolving every foreign registration or administration requirement.