The legal reasons for divorce in the UAE depend on which law governs the spouses. The Personal Status Law is Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024. It allows a husband to divorce by his will. A wife or either spouse may seek divorce, khul' or revocation on the listed grounds. The civil personal status law is Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. Either spouse may seek divorce without justification, proof of harm or blame (Article 7).

Under Article 1, the Personal Status Law covers UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim. It covers non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply. It also covers non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law. The civil law covers non-Muslim citizens and non-Muslim foreigners residing in the State. This applies unless one adheres to the application of his or her own law (Article 1).

legal reasons for divorce under the Personal Status Law

Divorce, khul' and judicial divorce have different conditions. Some routes are open only to the husband or only to the wife.

Ground What the law provides Article Divorce by the husband Divorce dissolves the marriage contract by the husband's will, expressed in a word indicating it. He must document it before the competent court within 15 days 53, 54, 58 Khula' The wife asks for separation and the husband accepts consideration, which can be anything of value. If he refuses, the court can order khula' for an appropriate consideration. The consideration cannot be a waiver of the children's rights, maintenance or custody 65, 66 Harm Either spouse can seek divorce for damage making life together impossible. The court can grant it if damage is proved and reconciliation is impossible. If unproved, the case is dismissed. Two arbitrators may be appointed with up to 60 days to reconcile 71 to 74 Failure to pay maintenance The court gives the husband up to 30 days before imposing divorce. The court may allow up to 90 if he claims and proves inability. If the claim is filed more than twice with no support, the divorce is irrevocable 77 Desertion The court revokes the marriage on the wife's request in either case. The husband swears not to have intercourse for more than 4 months. Alternatively, he refrains from it for more than 6 months without an excuse 78 Absence, loss or imprisonment After at least 6 months' absence, a wife may seek divorce, following a warning and up to 180 days. For a missing husband, she may apply after a search and one year. For a husband sentenced to 3 years or more, she may apply after one year of imprisonment 79 Addiction Either spouse can ask for divorce if the other is addicted to drugs, psychotropic substances or alcohol 80

Revocation of the marriage contract

Revocation ends the marriage without a divorce in the cases the law lists.

Ground What the law provides Article Breach of a valid stipulation The spouse who stipulated it can ask for revocation, if it is written in the contract or acknowledged. The right lapses after one year from knowledge of the breach 33 Disease or serious defect Either spouse may seek revocation for a disease or defect, including one preventing sexual pleasure. It may have existed before the contract or arisen later. The court can allow up to one year if it is curable 69, 70 Before consummation A wife can seek revocation before intercourse or seclusion if the husband refuses divorce or khula'. She must return the dowry 75 Unpaid dowry before consummation The court may revoke the contract if the husband fails to pay the due dowry within the period it sets. That period may be up to 30 days 76

Divorce under the civil personal status law

The civil law does not ask the spouse to prove a reason. Either spouse can ask for divorce without justifying the wish, specifying the harm or blaming the other party (Article 7).

Divorce proceedings bypass Family Guidance and go directly to court. They can be decided at the first hearing after the other party is served (Article 3).

Financial and custody claims are separate. The court decides alimony, a lump sum and custody under their own provisions (Articles 9 and 10).

A non-Muslim who adheres to the law of his home country is outside the civil law's default rules (Article 1).

What the ground changes in practice

The ground decides the evidence. Harm, desertion and non-maintenance need documents, messages or witnesses, while the civil law needs none. For preparation before bringing a claim, see what to know before filing for divorce in the UAE.

The ground does not remove the court's role on the children. Custody follows the child's interest and the order in the law (Personal Status Law, Articles 114 and 115).

Dissolution is separate from financial and custody claims. Maintenance, dowry, alimony or a lump sum, and custody are decided under their own provisions. Divorce does not settle them. For the separate financial assessment, read how alimony is calculated in Dubai.

Reconciliation is part of the process. Family Guidance may be tried before a Muslim case is heard, except where Article 8 provides exemptions. These include urgent matters and cases where reconciliation is not foreseeable.

The chosen ground determines the evidence and length of the case. Build a claim based on harm or desertion on documents before filing. Under the civil personal status law, no ground needs proof. The dispute then moves to financial and custody claims.

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Questions about the grounds for divorce

Can a wife ask for divorce in the UAE?

Yes, through khula' or the listed Personal Status Law grounds. Examples include harm, non-maintenance, desertion, absence, imprisonment of the husband, and addiction (Articles 65 and 71 to 80).

Do I need a reason to divorce a non-Muslim spouse?

No. Under the civil law, either spouse can seek divorce without justification, proof of harm or blame (Article 7).

What is the difference between divorce and revocation?

Divorce is the husband's act or a judicial divorce on the grounds above. Revocation ends the contract for a breached stipulation, a disease or defect, or before consummation. Articles 33, 69 and 75 set these grounds.

Is the husband's divorce valid if he does not register it?

The husband must document the divorce before the competent court within 15 days. Failure without a court-accepted excuse entitles the wife to compensation equal to alimony until documentation (Article 58).