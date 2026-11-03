International Child Custody Disputes In The UAE: Jurisdiction And Enforcement

Matrimonial breakdown involving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) calls for careful consideration of the applicable family laws, jurisdictional rules and procedures for the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments, particularly relating to child custody, parental rights and international relocation. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the UAE is not a party to some of the international conventions on child abduction, further complicating the obtaining of effective cross-border redress. Disputes of this nature therefore require a detailed knowledge of the domestic legal framework of the UAE, jurisdictional limitations, the requirements for enforcement of foreign judgments, urgent protective measures and strategic considerations in cross-border litigation.

The Dual Statutory Regimes Governing Child Custody

The UAE has a dual family law system, with personal status laws based on Sharia and secular civil family law. The first step in any international child custody dispute is to figure out which legal framework applies.

The personal status legal framework in the UAE is mainly regulated by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law, which repealed Federal Law No. 28 of 2005, effective 15 April 2025. The law is applicable to UAE nationals where either party is Muslim, and to other categories of citizens and expatriates in accordance with its statutory scope and relevant choice of law rules. The law still distinguishes between custody and guardianship. Custody relates to the upbringing, care, protection and welfare of the child. Guardianship relates to the legal supervision of the child and, where applicable, the administration of the child’s property. The mother has, in general, the preference for custody after the separation of the parents under Article 114, but the court is free to depart from the prescribed order, in the best interests of the child. Notably, the custodial mother’s right to educational guardianship is recognised under Article 112(3), subject to judicial determination when necessary to protect the interests of the child. According to Article 122, a child who reaches the age of 15 years has the right to choose with whom to live, unless this is contrary to the interests of the child. As per Article 123, custody shall terminate on the child attaining the age of 18, unless the law provides otherwise in cases where the child still needs custody.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, when combined with Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, creates a separate civil personal status system for non-Muslims subject to its jurisdiction. Article 1 addresses the application of the legislation to non-Muslims within the legislative framework. It allows for the application of an individual’s national law or other allowed personal status legislation, as necessitated by the applicable legal requirements. Article 4 establishes equality between men and women in specified matters including judicial testimony, inheritance, divorce and custody. Article 10 is significant because it establishes joint and equal custody as the prevailing rule after divorce, recognising the rights of both parents to take part in the raising of their children. This framework generally runs until the child attains the age of majority (18 years), subject to the relevant statutory provisions and judicial determinations. But joint custody does not automatically occur. The court may consider applications for the waiver, suspension or removal of joint custody under Articles 15 to 18 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, including where there is domestic violence, neglect, unsuitable living conditions, incapacity, failure to fulfil custodial responsibilities or other factors detrimental to the welfare of the child. In deciding such applications, the child’s best interests and the particular circumstances of the case guide the court.

Judicial Competence and International Jurisdiction of UAE Courts

The international jurisdiction of the UAE onshore courts in cross-border parental disputes is governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the promulgation of the Civil Procedure Code. Under Article 19, the courts of the State (UAE) have jurisdiction to hear cases against UAE nationals and foreign defendants domiciled or resident in the UAE.

Article 20 also extends jurisdiction to certain actions against non-UAE resident foreign defendants. Parental disputes are particularly relevant to claims relating to child maintenance, guardianship and personal status where the prescribed statutory conditions relating to residence, nationality or applicable law are met.

Article 21 gives UAE courts the power to order urgent and provisional measures which are enforceable in the UAE, even if they do not have jurisdiction over the substantive proceedings. It follows that jurisdiction in cross-border custody disputes is determined by the statutory connecting factors applicable to the case, not simply the child’s physical presence in the UAE. The existence of parallel foreign proceedings alone does not determine the jurisdiction of the UAE courts.

International Child Abduction Treaties and Cross-Border Recognition

The UAE is not a signatory to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction (1980) or the Hague Child Protection Convention (1996). Hence, the fast-track return procedures of the Hague regime are not applicable to children who are wrongfully removed to or retained in the UAE. The UAE is a party to several bilateral and regional agreements for judicial cooperation, including the 1983 Riyadh Arab Agreement for Judicial Cooperation, but these agreements do not include an automatic child-return mechanism similar to the Hague Convention. Therefore, a parent seeking return of a child must seek the remedies available under UAE law either through custody proceedings before the competent UAE Courts or where there is a foreign judgment, by seeking recognition and enforcement of such judgment under Article 222 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, subject to the requirements of the applicable statute and international agreements.

Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Custody Orders under Article 222

The recognition and enforcement of foreign custody judgments before UAE onshore courts is mainly regulated by the provisions of Articles 222–225 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 Promulgating the Civil Procedure Code, with the application of international treaties. Article 222(2) provides that an applicant must file a petition before the competent Execution Judge, who is obliged to pass an order within five days of the filing of the petition, subject to the procedural requirements of the concerned law.

Even where jurisdictional linkages with the UAE exist, a foreign ruling may be enforced in a cross-border custody dispute. The question is whether the case is one falling within the exclusive jurisdiction of the UAE courts and whether the other statutory requirements are satisfied. Where direct enforcement is not possible, parties may wish to consider the possibility of initiating domestic custody proceedings or obtaining judicial approval of a jointly agreed parenting arrangement under the relevant UAE personal status legislation, always with the best interests of the child in mind.

Emergency Protective Measures and Child Welfare Laws

UAE law provides statutory remedies to prevent the unauthorised removal of children and protect minors exposed to circumstances threatening their safety or welfare.

The court’s travel restrictions are a key tool to avoid cross-border family disputes. Article 21 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 on the implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, forbids parents with shared custody to travel abroad without the consent of the other parent, except with the court’s approval. The court must take adequate guaranties for the return of the child to the UAE, and shall judge according to the facts of the case. Article 22 also provides that in the case of divorce, any parent may request a provisional measure preventing the child from traveling abroad, setting out the reasons why he objects to the planned departure.

Where there is a serious risk of non‐return, a parent may apply to the competent court for urgent judicial intervention, including interim travel restrictions and appropriate orders in relation to the child’s travel documents. The separate framework created by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status regulates travel abroad with a child in custody by Article 116 and possession of the child’s passport and related judicial intervention by Article 117 . Depending on the applicable legal framework and procedural circumstances, the court may give, where appropriate, protective directions to prevent removal of the child pending the underlying custody dispute. If any restrictions on travel are imposed by the relevant judicial and immigration authorities in accordance with the applicable procedures.

Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 on Child Rights, Wadeema’s Law, provides additional protection for child welfare in cross-border parental disputes. Article 3 provides for the protection of the rights of the child under law without discrimination as to race, sex, national or religious origin, social status or disability. Article 4 recognises the importance of the family environment for the protection of the welfare and best interests of the child. Article 16 guarantees the right of the child, in accordance with applicable legislation, to maintain personal relations and direct contact with both parents. Such safeguards are especially relevant in cases of international moves, prolonged separation of parents or custody battles which may have a negative impact on the emotional and psychological well-being of a child.

Article 51 provides the intervention by specialists in child protection when a child is exposed to the risk of serious harm or to an urgent threat to his or her life, health, physical, psychological, mental or moral integrity. In such cases, the specialist may remove the child to a safe place without prior judicial authorisation, subject to the condition of compliance with statutory safeguards and obtaining judicial order within 24 hours of removal to sustain the protective measures. The application shall be determined by the court having jurisdiction within twenty-four hours of the time it is made. Judicial officers may, however, investigate violations of the legislation and its implementing regulations by duly designated child protection specialists in accordance with article 52.

In accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 Promulgating the Civil Procedure Code, there are specific procedures for enforcing judgments pertaining to custody, visitation and other personal status matters. Article 226 deals with the execution of judgments and decisions concerning personal status, under the control of a Personal Status Execution Judge appointed for that purpose and with the assistance of execution personnel and social workers as needed. As per Article 227 , the judge of personal status execution is competent for the execution of decisions of personal status, disputes of execution thereof and procedural objections thereto, including the issuance of orders banning travel within the scope of the statutory powers of the judge.

As for custody, visitation and other personal status judgments, they are enforced in accordance with specialized execution procedures provided for in Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 Promulgating the Civil Procedure Code. Article 231 provides that writs of execution and decisions relating to personal status affairs are enforceable seven days after notification of the writ. The execution process is further regulated by Article 233, which includes registration of the execution request, service of the writ and the required contents of the execution notice. In the event of a parent’s failure to comply with an enforceable custody or visitation judgment, the other parent may request the competent Personal Status Execution Judge to take appropriate measures of enforcement, subject to the applicable statutory requirements and judicial discretion.

Persistent obstruction of custody arrangements, interference with visitation rights or conduct prejudicial to the child’s welfare may also be relevant to separate proceedings seeking modification of existing custody arrangements. However, enforcement proceedings and substantive applications to vary custody remain legally distinct, and any modification must be determined by the competent court in accordance with the applicable personal status legislation and the child’s best interests.

Conclusion

International child custody disputes involving the UAE require careful consideration of the relevant family laws, jurisdictional rules and enforceability of foreign judgments. While UAE law provides mechanisms for resolving custody disputes and protecting parental rights, the absence of the Hague Child Abduction Convention adds further cross-border challenges. Thus, early legal intervention, effective coordination between jurisdictions, and compliance with UAE legal requirements are essential to protect the parental rights and the best interests of the child.

FAQ’s

1. Can UAE courts hear an international child custody dispute?

UAE courts may have jurisdiction where the relevant statutory conditions are satisfied. Nationality, residence, the nature of the claim and other legal connecting factors can affect the assessment. A child’s presence in the UAE should not be treated as the sole basis for deciding jurisdiction.

2. Is a foreign child custody order automatically enforceable in the UAE?

No. A foreign custody order requires assessment under the applicable UAE enforcement framework and any relevant treaty. Requirements can include jurisdiction, proper notification and representation, the judgment’s enforceability, and compatibility with UAE public order and existing local judgments.

3. Does the Hague Child Abduction Convention apply to the UAE?

The UAE is not a contracting party to the 1980 Hague Child Abduction Convention. Its treaty-based return procedure therefore does not apply to the UAE. Parents may still pursue remedies available under UAE law; the appropriate route depends on the circumstances.

4. Can a parent take a child abroad while sharing custody in the UAE?

Under the federal civil personal status regulations, a parent exercising joint custody cannot unilaterally take the child abroad where the other parent objects without obtaining permission from the competent court. Other personal status frameworks and existing court orders may impose different requirements. Travel permission should also be distinguished from approval for permanent relocation.

5. Can a parent request a temporary restriction on a child’s travel?

Yes. Under the federal civil personal status regulations, either parent may apply after divorce for a temporary restriction on the child’s travel, explaining their objections. Approval is subject to the competent court’s discretion. The applicable family-law framework and existing orders must be checked.

6. What documents should parents prepare for a cross-border custody dispute?

Useful documents may include passports, birth and marriage certificates, custody or divorce judgments, parenting agreements, residence records, school information and correspondence about travel or relocation. Foreign judgments may also require evidence of finality, proper authentication and legal translation. The exact requirements depend on the court and the application being made.