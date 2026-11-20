FATHER'S RIGHTS IN THE UAE depend first on which law applies. Under the Personal Status Law, the father keeps guardianship and a right to visit the child, while the mother usually has custody. Under the civil personal status law, custody is a joint and equal right of both parents after divorce.

The Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024) applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law (Article 1). The civil law applies to non-Muslims unless they adhere to their home country's law (Article 1).

FATHER'S RIGHTS IN THE UAE under the Personal Status Law

The law separates custody (the child's daily care) from guardianship (supervision and property). For schooling decisions, see educational guardianship in the UAE.

Right What the law says Article Attending to the child's affairs The father or other guardians must attend to the child's affairs, discipline, guide and educate the child, in a way that does not conflict with the custodian's role 112(2) Guardianship over the person General supervision over the minor, without conflicting with the custodian's authority over the child's daily affairs 128(1) Guardianship over the property It belongs to the father first, then to his appointed guardian, then to the paternal grandfather, then to the court. He may not relinquish it without the court's permission 129 Educational guardianship The custodial mother has educational guardianship, in a way that serves the child's interest. If the interest requires moving it to the father, he can refer the matter to the Judge of Summary Matters, who decides by order on a petition 112(3), (5) Custody After separation, custody goes to the mother, then the father, then the maternal grandmother, then the paternal grandmother. The court can depart from the order for the child's interest. Custody lapses if the custodian loses a condition, fails her duties or moves somewhere that loses the child's interest 114, 115 Visitation The parent without custody can visit, host and keep the child overnight by agreement, or as the court decides. A visitation ruling is enforced by force if the custodian refuses 121 The passport The guardian may keep the child's passport, but must hand it to the custodian for authorised travel. The court can order the custodian to keep it if the guardian is obstinate 117 Consent to travel A custodial parent needs the written consent of the other parent, or a court authorisation of up to 60 days a year with a guarantee of return 116 The child's choice At 15, the child can choose which parent to live with, unless the child's interest requires otherwise 122 Accountability A guardian's actions are subject to court supervision and periodic accounts. The father is liable with his property for gross negligence that harms the minor 136, 143

A father can also be deprived of guardianship over the person in the cases in Articles 153 and 154, such as a lost condition, a failure of duties, or serious risk to the child from mistreatment or addiction.

A father under the civil personal status law

Custody is joint from the divorce judgment. Read our guide to filing for joint custody in the UAE.

Right What the law says Source Joint and equal custody Custody is a joint and equal right of both parents after divorce, and the court grants it automatically in the divorce judgment unless a parent applies otherwise or waives it Civil law Art 10; Regulation Art 13 Sharing the time If the parents cannot agree, the court sets a weekly, semi-monthly or monthly alternation, or another arrangement in the child's interest Regulation Art 14 Disputes Either parent can apply to the court to decide a dispute over a joint custody issue, and the court decides in the child's interest Civil law Art 10(3), (4) Removal from joint custody A parent can ask for the other to be removed on grounds such as risk of violence, inadequate living conditions, behavioural problems, neglect of duties, or substance abuse Regulation Arts 17, 18 Travel While joint custody is in effect, neither parent may take the child out of the State by unilateral decision, except with the judge's permission if the other objects. The court may require a guarantee of return. After divorce, either parent can ask the court to prevent travel for a temporary period Regulation Arts 21, 22 Visitation The parents may agree to share visitation. If they disagree, the court sets the place, time and overnight stays Regulation Art 23 Financial duty The father supports his children after divorce, covering education, housing, treatment and daily expenses. A parent who waives joint custody is not exempt from financial duties Regulation Arts 11, 15

What a father owes

Maintenance of a minor child who has no money, until a girl marries or works and a boy reaches the age at which his peers earn, or while he studies with the usual success (Personal Status Law, Article 106). The court assesses it by the father's capacity and the child's condition (Article 96).

A father who stops paying is not protected by a dispute with the mother. The wife's own maintenance and the child's maintenance are separate duties (Articles 103 and 106).

Under the civil law, the court can order the father to bear the costs of the mother's custody for up to two years as one factor in alimony, and to provide housing during joint custody unless the court decides otherwise (Civil law Article 9; Regulation Article 8).

Faris Raian, Founding Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that a father's position starts with the question of which law applies, because the Personal Status Law gives a Muslim father guardianship while the civil personal status law gives joint and equal custody. He explained that the court decides on the child's interest under both laws, so a father should keep records of his involvement in the child's life and of the support he pays.

If you are a father facing a custody, visitation or travel dispute, you can send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about a father's rights

Does a Muslim father lose all rights if the mother has custody?

No. He keeps guardianship, the right to visit the child and the passport rules, and the court supervises the custodian. His rights are subject to the child's interest (Articles 112, 117 and 121).

Can a father get custody?

Yes. He follows the mother in the order of custody (Article 114), and the court can depart from the order for the child's interest. Custody can also pass to him if the mother's right lapses (Article 115).

Can a father stop the mother taking the child abroad?

The custodial parent needs his written consent or a court authorisation (Article 116). Under the civil law, neither parent may take the child out of the State by unilateral decision during joint custody (Regulation Article 21).

Do non-Muslim fathers have equal custody?

Yes. Custody is a joint and equal right of both parents after divorce (Article 10), and the court decides disputes in the child's interest.