Family Lawyers In Dubai Handling Will Disputes

A disagreement about a will needs a precise legal question. Is someone challenging the document's validity, asking what a gift means, or disputing whether the deceased owned the property concerned? These problems can require different evidence and different remedies. Family lawyers in Dubai help identify the issue before a family commits to proceedings that may not resolve its actual concern.

A beneficiary disappointed by the distribution does not necessarily have the same claim as someone alleging a forged signature. Equally, defending a will requires more than producing a copy. The applicable law, creation of the document and relevant asset records must be assessed together.

The DIFC Courts Wills Service registered 2,220 wills in 2025, a 22% increase from 2024, according to its 11 February 2026 announcement. These registrations do not count contested wills, predict a challenge’s outcome or determine an estate’s governing rules.

Define what is actually disputed

Begin by identifying the challenged provision and the outcome sought. A request to interpret unclear wording may preserve the will while clarifying its effect. A validity challenge seeks a different result. A complaint about an executor's conduct may concern administration even where everyone accepts the will itself.

Under Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017, an interested party may request interpretation of a will or contest it before the competent court. Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 contains a similar provision within the federal civil personal status framework. Entitlement to bring the particular application and the applicable procedure still require assessment.

Write a concise statement of the disputed facts. Separate matters supported by documents from suspicions or family recollections. This helps counsel identify whether the proposed legal challenge has an evidential foundation.

Establish the governing law before assessing the claim

Nationality, religion, the assets involved, the chosen legal framework and the will's terms can affect the applicable rules. There is no single test that answers every will dispute involving a Dubai resident.

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 contains the general Personal Status Law. Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a separate civil framework for eligible non Muslims, including testamentary provisions and scope rules. Dubai's legislation on non Muslim wills also requires consideration where relevant.

Article 17 of the current Civil Transactions Law, introduced by Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025, distinguishes the rules governing inheritance, the substance of a will and its form. It also expressly applies UAE law to a foreigner's will concerning UAE immovable property. Article 4 preserves relevant special legislation. An overseas document should therefore be assessed within this framework rather than accepted or rejected solely because it was signed abroad.

Examine capacity and the circumstances of execution

Capacity concerns the testator's legal ability to make the will. Article 178 of the 2024 Personal Status Law requires full capacity, with a specified exception for court authorised charitable dispositions by a person under interdiction. The civil framework and Dubai legislation contain their own validity conditions.

Where capacity is disputed, identify the date on which the document was made and the evidence relating to that period. Medical records, drafting instructions, communications and accounts from people present may all warrant examination. An allegation should explain the connection between the evidence and the applicable legal requirement.

Claims about pressure, deception or substitution of pages also need a factual account. Establish who arranged the appointment, communicated instructions and attended execution. Counsel should identify the applicable legal basis rather than assume that a legal test used in another country applies unchanged in Dubai.

Obtain records lawfully. If access to medical or private documents requires consent or an order, seek advice about the appropriate route.

Check formalities and registration separately

The requirements for making, registering and implementing a will should not be treated as interchangeable. A defect must be analysed against the particular rule said to have been breached.

For registration under Article 27 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, requirements include an executor appointment, directions for disposing of the property and the testator's signature, seal or fingerprint in the presence of two witnesses. The regulation also addresses alterations within the document. These requirements should not be presented as a universal checklist for every will under every UAE regime.

An unregistered will is not automatically incapable of effect. Article 18 of Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 distinguishes implementation of a registered will through a written court order from implementation of an unregistered will through a judgment following the prescribed application. Registration status therefore changes the enquiry without necessarily deciding the entire dispute.

Compare every will and any alleged revocation

Locate earlier wills, amendments and revocation records. Record when each document was made, where it was registered and which assets it purports to cover. Read the documents together before assuming the most recent date settles priority.

Under Article 177 of the 2024 Personal Status Law, a will documented before the competent authority must be amended or revoked through the same method. Article 180 also provides that multiple wills do not, by themselves, revoke an earlier will and separately addresses proof of revocation by an interested party.

The civil regulation and Dubai legislation contain separate provisions on revocation, conflicting registered wills and multiple wills. Their interaction should be examined carefully. A new document covering overseas assets may not have the same effect as a registered revocation of a Dubai will.

Distinguish ownership disputes from restrictions on gifts

A will cannot resolve every disagreement about whether an asset belonged to the deceased. Review title records, company documents and evidence of joint ownership. A gift of shares is different from a gift of property owned by the company itself.

The civil regulation and Dubai legislation expressly require the willed property to belong to the testator. A competing ownership claim therefore needs its own evidence and may affect the gift without invalidating every provision of the will.

Where the 2024 Personal Status Law applies, testamentary limits also matter. Article 173 ordinarily limits implementation to one third after the specified expenses and debts, with exceptions addressed in Article 193. Article 184 restricts gifts by will to an heir but permits approval effective within the approving adult heirs' shares, or a court recognised overriding interest. The civil framework permits broader testamentary freedom for eligible persons. A challenge must identify the rule actually governing the proposed gift.

Preserve evidence and seek appropriate protection

Keep the original will secure and retain complete copies, registration details and communications. If a signature or document is disputed, identify exactly what appears inconsistent. A forgery allegation requires evidence and a suitable legal procedure; suspicion should not be presented as an established finding.

Ask counsel whether preservation measures, an inventory, supervised administration or restrictions on a proposed transaction are needed. Explain the asset, the threatened action and the evidence supporting urgency. Do not assume that sending an objection to relatives automatically prevents a transfer.

Dubai's Probate Court legislation provides for estate applications and disputes, subject to jurisdictional rules and specified exclusions. Criminal proceedings are among those exclusions, so an alleged forgery and the estate dispute may require separate procedural consideration.

Assess settlement and legal representation

A settlement may clarify interpretation, resolve an ownership disagreement or agree a lawful distribution. Dubai Decree No. 25 of 2023 provides a process through which accepted estate settlements are signed and judicially ratified with enforceable effect.

An agreement between adult relatives cannot simply disregard a minor's rights. Under Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017, acceptance or renunciation for a minor beneficiary involves the guardian and approval of the competent court. Confirm the authority and approvals needed before signing a compromise.

When choosing family lawyers in Dubai, ask how they will classify the dispute, identify the governing law and test the evidence. Agree a scope covering document review, negotiations and any proceedings. Relevant experience and a clear explanation of weaknesses matter more than promises that a will can certainly be upheld or overturned.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can an unregistered will be challenged or enforced

Its status requires legal assessment. Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 provides a judicial route for implementing an unregistered will, while preserving the ability of interested parties to contest a will or seek interpretation.

2. Does a later will automatically cancel an earlier one

No universal rule should be assumed. Applicable legislation addresses revocation, registration and multiple wills differently. Obtain all versions and registration records before deciding which provisions may operate.

3. Can disappointment with an inheritance overturn a will

Disappointment alone does not identify a legal defect. Counsel should assess whether there is a supported issue concerning validity, interpretation, ownership or applicable restrictions on testamentary gifts, and what remedy the relevant law permits.

4. What documents help assess a challenge to a will?

Collect every available will and amendment, registration and revocation records, drafting communications and documents showing asset ownership. Identify the disputed provision, relevant dates and the evidence supporting the alleged defect; obtain private records through a lawful route.

5. Should a will challenge distinguish the document from asset ownership?

Yes. Identify whether the disagreement concerns the will’s validity or meaning, ownership of a particular asset, or the administration of the estate. Explain the outcome sought for each issue so counsel can assess the evidence and appropriate procedure.

About the author

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants in Dubai. He advises on UAE family, civil, commercial and criminal law matters.

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