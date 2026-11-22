After a death, relatives may need to secure a home, understand bank restrictions and locate important documents while dealing with bereavement. Family lawyers in Dubai can help establish who has authority to act, which court process applies and what must happen before estate property is transferred.

Probate and estate administration concern more than confirming a beneficiary's name. The process may involve proving a will, identifying heirs, collecting assets, addressing liabilities and obtaining orders that institutions can implement. An organised approach helps the family distinguish immediate preservation measures from decisions requiring formal authority.

Identify the appropriate court and procedure

Begin with the deceased person's circumstances, the location of assets and any will. A Dubai residence, an overseas nationality and a foreign document may raise several legal questions, but they do not allow the family to choose a process without checking jurisdiction.

The 2024 Personal Status Law contains venue rules for inheritance, wills and estate liquidation. These refer to the deceased person's last UAE domicile, residence or workplace and, where those connections are absent, the location of an estate asset. Its estate judge provisions address matters including proof of death, identification of heirs, inventory and distribution.

Dubai's Probate Court has a specific statutory jurisdiction under Decree No. 25 of 2023. That jurisdiction has exceptions, including criminal and labour claims. A commercial disagreement involving a company in which heirs acquire shares also needs careful classification rather than automatic treatment as an estate claim.

Where there is a registered DIFC will, the DIFC Courts probate process should be assessed. The will and registry details are therefore important starting documents.

The DIFC Courts reported 41 probate applications related to enforcement of wills in 2025, an increase of 37% from 2024. The figure concerns applications in that service; it is not a total for all Dubai estate cases, a count of completed distributions or a standard completion time.

Assemble reliable documents before filing

Locate the death certificate, the deceased person's identification, family relationship documents, any will and evidence of its registration. Collect the identification and contact details of potential heirs, beneficiaries and named executors.

Prepare an initial asset list with title deeds, account details, shareholding records, loan statements and relevant contracts. Explain any missing documents rather than filling gaps with assumptions. Names appearing differently across passports, certificates and property records should be flagged early.

Foreign documents may require authentication and appropriate translation for the procedure being used. Ask which originals, certified copies and supporting evidence the receiving court requires. Authentication of a document and recognition of the rights described in it are separate questions.

For example, the DIFC's published probate guide identifies the application form, witness statement and death certificate as initial materials. It also requires executor identification and details of principal estate assets as the application progresses. Further evidence may be requested.

Establish who may act for the estate

Being the deceased person's spouse, eldest child or intended beneficiary does not, by itself, resolve every question about authority to collect money, sell property or distribute an estate.

A named executor must follow the applicable process for implementing the will. Where administration is required, the court may appoint an administrator with defined responsibilities. Under Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017, an administrator represents the estate in the relevant proceedings and undertakes duties including preservation and inventory.

That law also distinguishes registered and unregistered wills. A registered will is implemented through the prescribed written court order. An unregistered will may require a judgment on an application by the beneficiary or the beneficiary's guardian. Absence of registration should prompt a legal assessment, not an automatic declaration that the document has no possible effect.

For a DIFC will, obtaining the probate order and implementing it against relevant assets are linked but separate steps. The official guide addresses enforcement through Dubai Courts for Dubai assets outside the DIFC.

Confirm what actually belongs to the deceased

An inventory should identify ownership, value, supporting documents and outstanding liabilities. A jointly owned apartment, a company shareholding and an individual bank account require different enquiries.

An asset used by the family does not necessarily belong entirely to the deceased. Likewise, company assets should not be confused with shares owned personally by the deceased shareholder. Disputed ownership may need to be resolved before the proposed distribution can be finalised.

Joint bank accounts require particular care. Article 379 of the Commercial Transactions Law provides for suspension of withdrawals within the deceased holder's share after the bank is notified of the death, pending appointment of a successor. It does not create automatic survivorship of that share or prescribe an indiscriminate freeze of the survivor's entire interest.

Ask institutions to explain their required authority and documentation. Keep records of estate income, necessary expenses and communications so that the eventual account can be checked.

Identify liabilities before calculating inheritances

An estate's gross value is not the amount available for immediate distribution. Funeral and administration expenses, debts and other statutory priorities must be assessed before calculating beneficiaries' entitlements.

The 2024 Personal Status Law sets an order for estate obligations and testamentary dispositions. The federal civil framework and Dubai's non Muslim estate legislation also give specified expenses and debts priority over distribution under a will or inheritance rules. The precise framework should be identified before a payment schedule is proposed.

Do not assume this always requires every beneficiary to wait until every disputed issue has ended. Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 allows court authorised distribution in specified circumstances while sufficient sums are retained for liabilities. The important distinction is between an authorised arrangement with adequate protection and informal distribution without checking creditors' or other beneficiaries' rights.

Where a creditor's demand is disputed, preserve the contract, payment records and correspondence. A demand should be assessed on its evidence rather than accepted merely to speed up the estate process.

Determine the applicable inheritance rules

The correct beneficiaries and shares depend on the applicable law, family relationships and any effective will. Do not apply a standard percentage chart before those questions have been resolved.

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a civil framework for eligible non Muslims, including testamentary freedom, default inheritance provisions and rules relevant to a request for another applicable law. Its default spouse and children provisions are not a universal answer for every expatriate estate.

The current Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025, addresses national law and the law governing wills in Article 17, while preserving relevant special legislation through Article 4. It also contains a specific UAE law rule for foreign wills concerning UAE immovable property. The dates of death and relevant instruments should therefore be recorded when identifying the governing provisions.

Use family lawyers in Dubai for overseas estate issues

A foreign will and a foreign probate order raise different questions. The first concerns a testamentary document; the second may require recognition or enforcement of a court decision. Translation or authentication alone does not make either automatically effective against every UAE asset.

For foreign judgments within the federal Civil Procedure Code framework, Article 222 addresses reciprocity and conditions concerning jurisdiction, proper notice, finality, conflicting judgments and public policy. The current Arabic text refers specifically to the absence of exclusive UAE jurisdiction over the dispute. Article 225 preserves applicable treaty provisions. The appropriate route must be checked against the particular order.

Where assets exist abroad, coordinate advice in each relevant country. Maintain consistent inventories and accounts, while recognising that a UAE order does not automatically complete every overseas transfer.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does an estate case take in Dubai

There is no reliable universal completion period. Missing documents, overseas evidence, disputed ownership, creditor claims and disagreements about a will can affect the process. Ask for an explanation of the next procedural steps and the issues likely to influence progress.

2. Can the family divide assets by agreement

An agreement can help resolve differences, but it does not remove the need to address authority, creditors, minors and required transfer procedures. Dubai's Probate Court legislation provides for qualifying settlements to be ratified through the court process. Obtain advice before making distributions.

3. Does a foreign probate order release UAE assets automatically

No. Its effect must be assessed under the relevant jurisdiction and enforcement framework, and institutions may require locally effective authority. The order, its finality, the underlying proceedings and any applicable treaty should be examined before the family relies on it for a transfer.

4. What should an initial estate inventory include?

Identify each asset’s ownership, location, value and supporting records, together with debts and other liabilities. Distinguish personal shares from company assets, explain missing documents and retain records of income and necessary expenses.

5. Does translating a foreign probate order make it effective against UAE assets?

No automatic effect should be assumed. Authentication and translation address the document; recognition or enforcement and the institution’s required authority are separate questions. Review the order, its final status and the applicable jurisdiction and treaty framework.