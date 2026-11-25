Islamic inheritance advice should connect the legal entitlement of each beneficiary with the practical work needed to identify, protect and transfer an estate. A family may have an apartment, savings and company interests, yet still lack the documents needed to establish what belonged to the deceased. Starting with an assumed percentage can distract from those preliminary questions.

Families comparing family lawyers in Dubai should ask for a plan that covers the applicable law, the family history, outstanding obligations and the procedure for each asset. The purpose is to understand what can be done now, which decisions require further evidence and how the family will receive updates while administration continues.

Confirm which succession rules apply

Federal Decree Law No 41 of 2024 provides the general Personal Status Law, effective from 15 April 2025. Its scope includes Muslim citizens and applies to foreign nationals subject to permitted applicable law options.

Non Muslim succession requires a separate assessment. Federal Decree Law No 41 of 2022 provides a civil framework for persons within its scope, including distinct rules for wills and distribution without a will. Its applicable law provisions must also be considered. A Muslim inheritance calculation should not simply be applied to every UAE estate.

Give the adviser the deceased's nationality, religion, residence and date of death, together with any existing will or court proceedings. Identify the country where each asset is held. Where different laws might be relevant, ask for the reasoning behind the proposed approach and which facts could change it. A document described as a foreign probate order still needs its legal effect assessed in the relevant jurisdiction.

Establish the family history before calculating shares

The general law recognises fixed shares and other forms of succession, with entitlement depending on the legally relevant relatives and circumstances. It is not a universal rule that every man receives twice every woman's share.

Prepare a family record showing marriages, children, parents and any relatives whose circumstances may affect the analysis. Include earlier deaths and explain uncertainties about dates. Keep identity documents and evidence of relationships together. Ask relatives to verify spelling differences, particularly where documents use different languages or transliterations.

Avoid circulating a provisional calculation as a final agreement. Ask the adviser to identify the assumptions behind it, any missing certificates and whether another person's entitlement remains unresolved. If a family member lives abroad or cannot participate directly, establish how they will be contacted and represented. Identifying everyone early helps prevent an apparent agreement from overlooking someone who should be involved.

Separate estate property from family and company property

Create an inventory that records the owner, location, estimated value and supporting document for each asset. Distinguish assets from income expected later, and record liabilities in a separate schedule. Include disputed ownership rather than omitting an asset because family members disagree about it.

Company interests require particular care. Under the federal Commercial Companies Law, a registered company has its own legal personality. An interest in the company should therefore be examined separately from property registered to the company itself. Obtain the current constitutional documents, ownership records and accounts, and ask who is authorised to continue essential business operations.

For bank and investment holdings, assemble statements, account identifiers and contact details. Ask each institution which documents and orders it needs. Do not treat possession of a password, cheque book or payment card as evidence of authority to distribute money. Record urgent household expenses and raise them with the adviser so that any request for access or support can follow the appropriate process.

Deal with obligations and wills before distribution

Article 201 places proper funeral preparation and debts before execution of the will and distribution of the remainder to heirs. Keep supporting invoices and debt records, and distinguish an admitted liability from a disputed claim.

Under Article 193, a bequest ordinarily operates within one third; excess requires heirs' approval to the extent of their shares, subject to statutory exceptions where no heir or only a spouse survives. Article 184 separately permits a bequest to an heir with other adult heirs' consent as to their shares, or where the court recognises an overriding interest.

These are reasons to review the actual wording and circumstances of a will. Locate the signed document, any later amendments and evidence of registration or storage. Ask whether competing documents exist and which original must be produced. Keep questions about validity separate from disagreements about whether a particular gift feels fair. Neither family pressure nor a draft spreadsheet should replace a properly explained legal assessment.

Match the court process to the estate

Dubai Decree No 25 of 2023 establishes the Probate Court framework. Its jurisdiction is subject to federal and local jurisdiction rules and specified exclusions, including criminal and labour claims and certain company partner claims. The Reporting Judge handles inheritance applications, estate files, inventory and preparation for division, and may appoint an estate custodian.

Ask which application is needed first and who will provide each document. The steps for confirming heirs, addressing an ownership dispute and implementing a transfer should be explained separately. Where children or people requiring legal protection are involved, identify the appropriate representative and any approvals needed before considering a settlement.

The Decree also provides a supervised settlement process. An agreement signed by the parties and ratified, approved and documented by the Reporting Judge has executory force. A family discussion can be a useful starting point, but its proposed outcome still needs to be put into the required legal form.

Dubai Courts’ Annual Report 2024 states that disputes concerning 1,353 properties were settled amicably within its inheritance and minors’ assets settlement files. This combined service figure does not isolate Muslim estates or determine an heir’s entitlement. It illustrates why a settlement plan should identify the assets and the steps needed to complete each transfer.

Complete the documents and asset transfers

Foreign death, marriage and other supporting certificates may require attestation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains prior certification requirements for documents issued abroad and lists personal documents eligible for its service. Check the relevant issuing country and receiving authority requirements before ordering translations or sending originals.

For Dubai real estate, DLD's inheritance registration service requires an inheritance certificate or declaration, approved supporting documents and heirs' identification. It lists additional requirements for mortgaged or initially registered property. Its guidance expressly distinguishes inheriting company shares from receiving title to property owned by that company.

Keep a completion record for every asset. Note the order received, the authority contacted, missing information and confirmation of registration or payment. This prevents a court decision from being mistaken for completion of every administrative step. Overseas assets need their own follow through with advisers in the country concerned.

Choose support that fits the family's needs

When assessing family lawyers in Dubai, ask who will analyse the succession rules, prepare the applications and coordinate asset transfers. Request a written scope distinguishing professional fees from translations, valuations and other expenses. Explain any disagreement between relatives before deciding whether shared instructions are appropriate.

Ask family lawyers in Dubai how they will report progress and communicate decisions requiring approval. A useful proposal sets out the next stage and its dependencies. Promises of a particular distribution or an exact completion date should not replace that explanation.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does an inheritance calculation transfer an apartment?

No. The calculation and the registration process serve different purposes. Establish the relevant entitlement and obtain the documents required for the property transaction. Check financing, ownership and registration details before assuming a transfer can be completed.

2. What if the family cannot agree on an asset value?

Identify the valuation date, the information available and the assumptions being disputed. Consider whether an independent valuation would help. Compare proposals using the same basis and ask how any unresolved valuation issue should be presented in the applicable proceedings.

3. What can someone prepare while still alive?

Maintain an accurate asset and liability record and tell a trusted person where important documents are stored. Review wills and ownership arrangements after significant family or business changes. Obtain advice before relying on a gift, nomination or informal promise as part of a succession plan.

4. What if family members live in different countries?

Identify every relevant relative, their location and how they can be contacted. Ask which documents, representation arrangements and local advice are needed for each jurisdiction. Keep the applicable succession rules, the participation of beneficiaries and the transfer process for overseas assets as separate parts of the administration plan.

5. Can company property be listed as the deceased owner’s personal asset?

Distinguish the deceased’s interest in the company from property registered to the company itself. Obtain the ownership records, constitutional documents and current accounts, and flag any disputed ownership. Ask who can authorise essential business operations while the estate and company interests are assessed.