A stepparent may provide a child's daily care without holding the legal authority needed for a particular decision. That difference often becomes visible after a parent's death, illness or separation, when a school, hospital or court asks who is entitled to act.

Marriage to a parent does not by itself give the new spouse automatic custody rights. Family lawyers in Dubai should first identify the authority required and whether the stepparent has a legal basis to request it. Longstanding care can be important evidence about the child's circumstances, but it does not remove the need to examine the parents' rights, applicable law and existing orders.

Define the immediate decision that needs to be made

Ask what has become impossible or disputed. The problem may concern collecting a child from school, agreeing to treatment, continuing an existing home arrangement or seeking a full custody order. Those requests involve different powers and may need different documents.

Write down the deadline and the consequence of delay. Obtain any refusal or request for clarification from the institution involved. A clear account of the immediate difficulty allows the lawyer to assess whether limited parental authority, a court application or another protective step is appropriate.

Do not assume that full custody proceedings are necessary for every administrative problem. Equally, a school collection permission should not be treated as authority over travel, property or all medical decisions.

Establish the family and legal position

Collect the child's birth certificate, the relevant marriage and divorce documents, and every custody or guardianship order. Identify each legal parent, their location and the arrangements currently in force. Where a parent has died, include the death certificate and any relevant nomination or estate document.

The applicable framework must be established. Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status and Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status contain different custody rules. The parties' circumstances, permitted choices of law and any existing proceedings require attention.

If the family relies on a foreign custody, guardianship or adoption document, assess its legal effect in the UAE. Translation helps a document to be understood; it does not by itself establish that every power stated in it is enforceable locally.

Understand priority under the 2024 Personal Status Law

Article 114 treats custody as a right of the child. Following separation, its stated order begins with the mother, then the father, maternal grandmother and paternal grandmother. The court then determines what serves the child's interests and may also depart from the stated order on that basis.

A stepparent is not given a separate automatic place in that initial sequence. However, the court's power to consider the child's interests means the enquiry should not stop at a simple family title. The proper application, available relatives, their circumstances and the child's needs must be assessed together.

Before filing, identify who has an existing entitlement and whether their position is disputed. A proposal should explain the legal route by which the applicant asks the court to act, rather than relying only on the statement that the stepparent has provided most of the care.

Distinguish permission to apply from eligibility to receive custody

The lawyer should examine whether the stepparent has standing for the particular request, which court can hear it and who must be involved. A court's ability to protect a child does not mean every adult can obtain any order they choose.

Article 113 sets requirements for a custodian, including capacity, trustworthiness, ability to care for the child and specified health, conduct, relationship and religious conditions. Those requirements must be considered alongside the child's interests. The applicant's available time, home arrangements and practical support also need to be explained.

Article 115 identifies circumstances in which custody rights may be lost and allows a renewed application if the reason ceases. An assertion that a parent is less wealthy or less popular with the child does not establish those statutory grounds.

Review the effect of remarriage on custody

Under Article 113, a female custodian's marriage to a man unrelated to the child engages a specific condition, subject to the court deciding otherwise in the child's interests. The existence of that provision should not be reduced to an assumption that remarriage always removes custody.

Nor does the mother's marriage make her new husband a substitute legal parent. The existing order, statutory conditions and actual household circumstances must be assessed. Describe how the household functions and whether any particular concern affects the child, without treating family status alone as proof of harm or entitlement.

Consider guardianship as a separate legal role

Article 128 distinguishes guardianship over the person from guardianship over property. Article 129 separately sets the order for guardianship over a minor's assets. A custody arrangement does not automatically authorise the stepparent to manage an inheritance or sign transactions involving the child's money.

Article 163 provides a particular route after a court terminates, limits or suspends personal guardianship. It first looks to the next qualified person in line and, where that person refuses or is unqualified, permits appointment of another suitable person, including a person outside the family.

That provision is conditional. It should not be described as a general entitlement for every stepparent to become guardian. Identify the existing guardian, the reason for the requested change and the precise power needed before relying on it.

Apply the civil custody framework where it governs

Article 10 of the 2022 civil personal status law establishes joint custody between the father and mother after divorce, subject to statutory exceptions and judicial decisions protecting the child. It does not automatically add a parent's new spouse as a joint custodian.

The executive regulation provides for applications concerning removal of a joint custodian and judicial measures where custody arrangements fail. Articles 17 to 20 address parental applications, relevant risks, termination of joint custody and court intervention. The identity of the proper applicant remains important.

If a parent cannot fulfil their role, counsel should identify the available legal route and necessary parties. A private agreement between a parent and stepparent cannot be assumed to replace every required court decision.

ADJD reported 640 civil divorce cases at the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court in 2025. This gives wider civil family court context; it is not a count of stepparent custody applications or evidence of an applicant’s eligibility.

Present evidence about the daily life of the child

Prepare a neutral history of care. Identify the child's home, school attendance, health needs, routines and relationships with each parent and relevant relatives. Explain who manages daily tasks and what would change under the proposed arrangement.

Support the account with records rather than competing general descriptions of who loves the child most. School communications, appointments, accommodation details and work arrangements may clarify practical issues. Preserve complete communications so that the context is available.

Avoid coaching the child or asking them to settle an adult dispute. Article 122 of the 2024 law addresses a child aged fifteen choosing residence with one of their parents, subject to the child's interests. Its wording does not create a direct statutory choice of a stepparent.

Keep interim arrangements within lawful authority

Where a legal parent can provide limited authority, confirm its permitted scope and whether the receiving institution accepts it. State the task, duration and any conditions clearly. A broad informal promise may be difficult to use when a decision is challenged.

If there is an immediate concern about safety or removal, seek advice about the appropriate protective application. Do not conceal the child or make overseas travel arrangements without the required authority. Under the federal civil regulation, disputed international travel during joint custody requires judicial consideration under Article 21.

Questions for family lawyers in Dubai

1. Does caring for a child for several years create custody rights

It can provide important evidence of continuity and relationships, but it does not automatically confer custody. The governing framework, existing rights, applicant's position and child's interests must be assessed.

2. Does custody automatically pass to a stepparent after a death

No. The surviving legal parent, relevant relatives, existing orders and any lawful nomination need review. The court may need to determine the appropriate arrangement.

3. What should a stepparent ask at the first consultation

Ask which authority is needed, who may apply and what evidence supports the proposed arrangement. Family lawyers in Dubai can then distinguish a custody claim from limited permission, guardianship or an urgent protective request.

4. Can a foreign custody document be used without checking its UAE effect?

No. Obtain advice on its legal effect and the authority needed for the particular decision. Translation makes the document understandable; it does not by itself establish that every stated power can be exercised locally.

5. Does daily care authorise a stepparent to manage the child’s inheritance?

Do not assume it does. Custody and guardianship over property are separate roles. Review the governing law, existing orders and the precise authority needed before signing or managing transactions involving the child’s assets.