An inheritance plan should answer practical questions before it answers who receives the family home. Which assets belong to you personally? Which law may govern them? Who could look after your children, and who would have authority to manage their money? Family lawyers in Dubai help connect these questions so that a will forms part of a workable arrangement.

For families with several nationalities, businesses or overseas property, assumptions can leave significant gaps. A document signed abroad may need further consideration in the UAE, and a joint bank account does not automatically transfer the deceased holder's share to the survivor. Planning starts with the family's circumstances and the applicable legal framework.

Start with an accurate record of your estate

Prepare an inventory of property, bank accounts, investments, company shares, vehicles and valuable personal possessions. Record the country where each asset is located, how it is held and where the supporting documents can be found. Include mortgages, loans, guarantees and money owed to you.

Distinguish personal ownership from company ownership. Owning shares in a business is different from personally owning its premises or bank balance. Similarly, an asset registered jointly requires an assessment of the deceased person's interest rather than an assumption that its full value belongs to the estate.

Create a family record alongside the financial inventory. Marriage documents, birth certificates, information about previous marriages and details of dependants help a lawyer identify potential inheritance and guardianship issues. Explain your objectives clearly, including provision for a vulnerable relative or continuity of a family business.

Establish which inheritance rules apply

There is no single inheritance answer for every Dubai resident. Nationality, religion, asset location, the chosen legal framework and any valid will can all affect the analysis.

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 contains the general Personal Status Law, including rules governing wills and inheritance. Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a separate civil personal status framework for eligible non Muslims, with implementing provisions in Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023. Their scope and any permitted choice of law must be assessed before distribution assumptions are made.

The current Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025, also matters. Article 17 addresses the deceased person's national law, the law designated in a will and the law applicable to its form. It expressly applies UAE law to a foreigner's will concerning immovable property in the UAE. Article 4 preserves the operation of special legislation within its scope. These provisions require coordinated analysis, rather than reliance on an old summary of expatriate inheritance law.

Understand what your will can achieve

A will can identify intended beneficiaries, describe the property covered and appoint someone to carry out the relevant duties. Its effectiveness depends on the applicable substantive rules, formalities and administration process.

Where the will provisions of the 2024 Personal Status Law apply, the ordinary limit is one third of the estate after relevant expenses and debts, subject to statutory exceptions and the required approvals. A gift by will to an heir is also restricted. Article 184 permits specified exceptions where other adult heirs approve or the court recognises an overriding interest. A Muslim testator should therefore obtain advice before assuming that a will can freely replace the applicable inheritance shares.

The federal civil framework for eligible non Muslims allows broader testamentary freedom, subject to its requirements. Its default inheritance provisions concern estates without an applicable will and must be read with its choice of law rules. A statement that every non Muslim spouse automatically receives half of every UAE estate is therefore too broad.

Debts also remain relevant. A carefully drafted gift does not remove the estate's obligations to creditors or the statutory priority of administration expenses.

The DIFC Courts Wills Service registered 2,220 wills in 2025, a 22% increase from 2024, according to its 11 February 2026 service statistics announcement. This is a registration total for that service, not a count of every UAE will or confirmation that a particular family qualifies for the DIFC route.

Choose a suitable registration route

Registration should follow a decision about eligibility, the assets covered and the intended legal effect. Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 regulates wills and estates of non Muslims in Dubai, including the DIFC. It distinguishes the procedures for implementing registered and unregistered wills. Registration is important, but it is inaccurate to describe every unregistered will as automatically worthless.

The DIFC Courts Wills Service offers different will types for eligible non Muslims. The appropriate choice depends on whether the document concerns a wider estate, particular assets or guardianship. Check its scope before choosing a template simply because it appears convenient.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department also operates a civil wills registration service under its own framework. Its published guidance describes eligibility for foreign individuals without limiting that service to non Muslims. That does not make every registry interchangeable or remove the need to assess how the selected route applies to the family and assets concerned.

Where there are existing overseas wills, arrange a coordinated review. Revocation wording, overlapping gifts and inconsistent executor appointments can create uncertainty that separate documents were intended to avoid.

Use family lawyers in Dubai to assess arrangements for children

Parents often want a trusted relative to care for their children if they die. A guardianship nomination should explain that intention, but it should not be presented as a guarantee that the nominee automatically replaces a surviving parent or receives immediate authority.

The applicable family law, the child's circumstances and the relevant court process remain important. Responsibility for a child's personal care must also be distinguished from authority to manage inherited money or property. The 2024 Personal Status Law contains specific rules on guardianship, tutorship and management of a minor's property.

DIFC wills can include guardianship arrangements within the registry's requirements, and a court order forms part of implementation. Check the child's residence, the nominee's suitability and willingness, and whether temporary arrangements are needed while a proposed permanent guardian travels to the UAE.

Plan access to money and continuity of ownership

A family should understand how essential expenses could be met while an estate is administered. This is particularly important where one person holds most of the household's funds.

Under Article 379 of the Commercial Transactions Law, the death of a joint account holder does not simply give the survivor the deceased holder's share. The provision requires notification and suspension of withdrawals within that share pending appointment of a successor. It does not state that every surviving holder automatically loses access to every part of the account. Confirm how the bank records ownership and handles the required documents.

Business owners should also review shareholding records, management arrangements and succession provisions with their advisers. A will alone may not answer who can operate a company or sign for it during administration.

Keep the plan usable and current

Tell the proposed executor where the registered will and essential records are kept. Maintain a secure document index rather than circulating sensitive account credentials. Review the plan after marriage, divorce, a birth, a death, a significant acquisition or a change in nationality or residence.

Ask for a written explanation of what the documents cover, what remains outside them and how amendments must be made. A useful inheritance plan leaves the family with clear records and appropriate legal arrangements, while allowing for the court and registration steps that may still be required.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does a joint bank account replace a will

No. The account arrangements and the deceased holder's share must be considered separately. Federal commercial law provides for suspension of withdrawals within that share after notification of death. A will addresses succession but does not dispense with banking and estate administration requirements.

2. Can I leave my entire estate to one person

The answer depends on the applicable framework. Eligible civil wills may offer broad freedom, while the 2024 Personal Status Law restricts testamentary gifts and provides specific exceptions. Establish the governing law before deciding whether a proposed gift can take effect.

3. Is an overseas will enough for assets in Dubai

It may be relevant, but its wording, validity, applicable law and implementation require review. UAE immovable property has specific treatment under the current Civil Transactions Law. Coordinated advice can determine whether an existing foreign will is suitable or whether an additional local arrangement is appropriate.

4. Should an inheritance plan distinguish company assets from personal shares?

Yes. Record what is owned personally and what belongs to the company. Review shareholding records and management or succession arrangements so that the plan also considers who can operate the business during estate administration.

5. When should an existing will be reviewed?

Review it after significant family or asset changes, including marriage, divorce, a birth, a death or a change of nationality or residence. Coordinate any overseas wills and check the required process for amendments, overlapping gifts and executor appointments.