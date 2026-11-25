Dubai family law is federal law applied by the Dubai Courts. Dubai has no standalone family law of its own.

Federal laws govern marriage, divorce, child custody and child support. Which one applies depends on the family, under Article 1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 and Article 1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022.

Which Dubai Family Law Applies To Your Family?

The first question is whether the UAE courts can hear the case. Article 3(1) of the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024) answers it. UAE courts hear claims against citizens and foreigners with a domicile, residence or place of work in the UAE.

Article 20(5) and (6) of the Civil Procedure Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022) adds further cases. It covers certain maintenance, parentage, guardianship and personal status claims against foreigners with no domicile or residence in the UAE, where its conditions are met.

The applicable law then turns on the family’s religion, nationality, residence and marriage documents:

UAE citizens where either spouse is Muslim, and Muslim foreigners: the Personal Status Law applies. Foreign nationals may request another law where this is legally permitted (Article 1(1) and (3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

the Personal Status Law applies. Foreign nationals may request another law where this is legally permitted (Article 1(1) and (3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024). Non-Muslim citizens: the Civil Personal Status Law applies to the matters it covers. This is subject to permitted sect-specific rules or other applicable law (Article 1(1)-(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022; Article 1(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

the Civil Personal Status Law applies to the matters it covers. This is subject to permitted sect-specific rules or other applicable law (Article 1(1)-(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022; Article 1(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024). Non-Muslim foreigners: the Civil Personal Status Law applies, unless the law of their country is requested or another law is agreed (Article 1(1) and (2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022).

Our guide to the non-Muslim family court in Dubai explains how these cases are handled within the Dubai Courts.

When A Foreign Law Is Requested

Foreigners may ask for their home country’s law where the personal status legislation allows it. The request is not granted automatically, and the court checks it against the conflict-of-law rules.

Article 13 of the Civil Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025) generally applies the law of the State where the marriage was concluded. That law governs the effects of marriage and divorce, and it may differ from the parties’ nationality law.

Three limits apply. Special legal provisions take priority, and Article 14 sets a rule for marriages involving a UAE national spouse. Article 29 excludes foreign law that conflicts with public order.

How Do You Start A Family Case In Dubai?

Where To File

Article 3(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 helps certain claimants. For claims by the wife, children, parents or custodian in the matters it lists, the court may have jurisdiction at several places:

The plaintiff’s or the defendant’s domicile, residence or workplace.

The marital home.

Family Guidance For Muslim Families

The supervising judge may refer a suitable dispute to Family Guidance. A settlement approved there has the force of an enforcement instrument (Article 8(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

Family guidance is not a condition in every case. Article 8(1) excludes wills and inheritance, and urgent and temporary matters. It also excludes cases where reconciliation is not foreseeable, such as proof of marriage or divorce.

Civil Divorce For Non-Muslims

A civil divorce under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 goes directly to the court. There is no family guidance step and no need to prove harm (Article 3, and Articles 7 and 8).

The law provides for a decision at the first hearing, once the other party has been duly served. Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023 sets out the procedure.

Documents, Fees And Appeals

Translations: foreign-language documents generally need certified Arabic translations, subject to the court-language rules (Articles 5 and 48(4) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022).

foreign-language documents generally need certified Arabic translations, subject to the court-language rules (Articles 5 and 48(4) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022). Fees: family matters listed in Table 2, Item 1 of Dubai Law No. 21 of 2015 cost AED 100 per application, up to AED 2,000. Other applications may carry separate fees.

family matters listed in Table 2, Item 1 of Dubai Law No. 21 of 2015 cost AED 100 per application, up to AED 2,000. Other applications may carry separate fees. Appeals: under the 2024 Personal Status Law, appeals generally have a 30-day deadline, subject to Article 10 and other requirements (Articles 9-10 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

Custody And Guardianship Under Dubai Family Law

Custody and guardianship are two separate parts. Custody is the child’s daily care, while financial guardianship covers the child’s money and affairs.

Families Under The 2024 Personal Status Law

After separation, the mother has priority for custody, followed by the father. The court may decide otherwise if the child’s best interests require it (Article 114).

Custody generally ends at 18, subject to the exceptions in Article 123. At 15, a child may choose to live with either parent, unless the child’s interests require otherwise (Article 122).

Financial guardianship lies primarily with the father (Article 129). Educational guardianship generally goes to the custodial mother, subject to the court’s powers (Article 112(3)). Our guide on who gets custody of a child in divorce in the UAE covers the order of custodians in detail.

Families Under The Civil Personal Status Law

For non-Muslims under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, joint custody is the general rule after divorce. The court may decide otherwise in the child’s interests after a request or a waiver (Article 10, and Articles 13 and 14 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023).

Traveling Abroad With The Child

Under Article 116 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, a custodial parent needs the other parent’s written approval to travel abroad with the child. Otherwise, the parent may seek the competent court’s permission.

The court may authorize up to 60 days of travel per year, counted from the first permit, with a suitable guarantee for the child’s return. It may allow longer for the child’s interests, medical treatment or another necessity under that Article. Different rules apply to joint custody disputes under the civil framework.

Maintenance

Under Article 95 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, maintenance covers food, clothing, shelter, medical treatment and education. The court may order temporary maintenance while the case is pending (Article 100).

Past maintenance claims are time-limited:

A child’s past maintenance against the father generally cannot exceed one year before filing (Article 111(1)).

A wife’s past maintenance cannot exceed two years before filing (Article 99(3)).

For non-Muslims under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, a divorced woman may request maintenance after the divorce judgment. The court assesses entitlement, amount and duration under Article 9.

Housing assistance is governed separately by Articles 8 and 9 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023. It depends on custody and the family’s circumstances.

Marital Property: No Automatic Equal Split

Marital assets are not divided equally by default. Under Article 51(1) and (2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, each spouse has a separate financial estate.

A spouse who helped develop the other’s property may claim a share, subject to proof. Our article on asset division during divorce in the UAE explains how contribution claims work.

In civil personal status cases, spouses may agree on financial terms in advance. Otherwise, the court may order a lump-sum payment after divorce under Article 6 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023. It weighs several factors, including each spouse’s contribution to the other’s wealth.

Jointly owned real estate is also subject to Articles 1051 to 1068 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025. Dubai’s property registration laws apply as well.