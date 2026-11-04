Divorce Lawyers In Dubai For International Child Custody Disputes

A custody order made overseas may be important evidence in a UAE dispute, but it does not automatically authorise a parent to collect a child or take the child abroad. Divorce lawyers in Dubai must first identify which court can hear the dispute, which family law applies and whether an existing foreign order can be enforced locally. Those questions become urgent when a parent plans to leave the country or refuses to return a child after a visit.

For families with connections to several countries, the practical objective is a parenting arrangement that can operate where the child lives. Obtaining orders in different countries without coordinating their terms can create conflicting obligations over residence, passports, contact and schooling. Early advice should therefore address the proposed outcome in both countries, rather than treating the divorce decree as the end of the dispute.

A statistical report from the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, reported by Emirates News Agency on 19 January 2026, recorded 640 civil divorce cases in 2025. This is an Abu Dhabi civil family court figure, not a Dubai custody case count, a tally of international disputes or a measure of foreign-order enforcement success.

Identify the applicable family law

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status applies according to its statutory scope, including nationality, religion and the permitted invocation of another law. Its rules distinguish the daily care of a child from guardianship. Article 114 gives the mother priority after separation, followed by the statutory sequence, while allowing the court to depart from that sequence in the child’s interests. Priority is consequently subject to the applicable conditions and judicial assessment.

For eligible non Muslim families, Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a civil personal status framework. Article 10 establishes joint and equal custody after divorce, subject to the statutory routes for different arrangements. The implementing rules permit applications concerning removal or suspension of a joint custodian where the child’s welfare requires intervention.

The parents should identify the framework governing their existing orders before comparing legal terminology. A foreign order granting “sole parental responsibility” may cover several decisions that UAE law addresses separately. A useful legal review explains the actual powers granted over residence, education, medical care and travel, instead of relying on the label alone.

Establish jurisdiction before choosing a court

Where the 2024 Personal Status Law applies, Article 3 provides jurisdiction over personal status cases against citizens and foreigners with a domicile, residence or workplace in the UAE. It also contains local venue rules, including provisions relevant to custody and visitation claims. Article 4 addresses specified proceedings against a foreign defendant without those connections. Its conditions must be matched to the particular claim.

The Civil Procedure Code also supplies international jurisdiction rules. Article 19 addresses proceedings against UAE nationals and foreign defendants domiciled or resident in the country. Article 20 covers specified claims against foreign defendants without UAE residence. These provisions should be read with the special family legislation rather than applied as an isolated checklist.

Neither a foreign passport nor the existence of an overseas case settles the question. The assessment should record each parent’s residence, the child’s circumstances, the relief requested and the procedural history abroad. A parent should disclose existing proceedings and orders so that counsel can evaluate potential conflicts and take consistent positions in each jurisdiction.

Assess whether the foreign custody order can be enforced

Article 222 of the Civil Procedure Code provides a route for seeking enforcement of foreign judgments and orders through the execution judge. The applicant must address the statutory conditions, including reciprocity where relevant. Article 225 preserves the operation of applicable international treaties and agreements. A treaty should therefore be checked for its scope before assuming that the general statutory route supplies every requirement.

Under the controlling Arabic text of Article 222, the jurisdiction requirement concerns whether UAE courts have exclusive jurisdiction over the dispute. The existence of some UAE jurisdiction does not, by itself, answer that test. The foreign court must also have jurisdiction under its own applicable rules of international judicial competence.

Other requirements include proper authentication, valid summons and representation of the parties, and the judgment or order having acquired the force of res judicata under the law of the issuing court. That status must be evidenced by a certificate or stated in the judgment itself. The foreign order must not conflict with an earlier UAE judgment or order, or with UAE public order or morals. A translated copy alone is insufficient.

The file should include the complete order, reasons where available, evidence of service and participation, and documentation of its final status. Identify any appeal, suspension or later variation. Interim orders and orders subject to continuing review require particular attention to their status and enforceability. Authentication and translation requirements should be confirmed for the specific document and issuing country.

Understand the limits of international return mechanisms

The UAE is not listed as a contracting party to the 1980 Hague Child Abduction Convention or the 1996 Hague Child Protection Convention. Parents should not assume that the return and cooperation mechanisms available between participating states operate automatically in a UAE case. This position is separate from whether a particular foreign judgment qualifies for local enforcement.

The absence of a Hague route does not eliminate domestic remedies. Depending on the circumstances, the options may include an enforcement application, local custody proceedings or urgent protective relief. Counsel in the other country should assess its own available remedies, particularly where a child has already left the UAE. A foreign authority’s involvement does not dispense with the requirements of the court asked to act.

Seek urgent protection when the evidence supports it

Article 21 of the Civil Procedure Code permits UAE courts to consider summary and precautionary measures enforceable in the UAE even where they lack jurisdiction over the main dispute. The requested protection must still have a proper legal and evidential basis. Travel bookings, written threats of permanent departure and a history of missed returns can be relevant material for the court’s assessment.

The applicable family framework also matters. Under the federal civil regime, Article 22 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 allows a parent after divorce to request a temporary restriction on the child’s travel, subject to judicial discretion. The 2024 Personal Status Law separately regulates travel consent and passport possession in Articles 116 and 117. A custody award should not be treated as unrestricted permission to cross a border.

Applications should identify the child accurately, specify the risk and explain the protection sought. Existing restrictions must be checked and addressed through the proper process. Where there is immediate danger, the relevant emergency or child protection authorities should be contacted promptly alongside legal advice.

How divorce lawyers in Dubai can coordinate a workable outcome

A practical case plan should connect the court application to everyday parenting. It should clarify where the child will live, how contact will occur, who holds travel documents and how proposed journeys will be approved. Any settlement intended to operate abroad should be reviewed in both jurisdictions before it is signed.

Parents can assist by preparing a dated history of residence and travel, complete court documents, school records and relevant communications. Records should be preserved lawfully and presented in context. A clear explanation of the child’s needs is more useful than repeated accusations that do not address the decisions the court must make.