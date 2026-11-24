A mental health concern can raise several different family law questions. A couple preparing to marry may need to establish whether consent can be given validly. Someone already married may discover information that affects the relationship. A family member may hold authority over property without having authority to decide whether another adult should marry.

Divorce lawyers in Dubai should identify the particular legal question before recommending proceedings. A diagnosis does not itself answer whether a marriage was validly formed, whether a court may authorise a proposed marriage, or whether a spouse has grounds to seek its dissolution. Each issue needs its own evidence and legal analysis.

This guide explains the principal federal rules and how to prepare for advice while respecting the dignity and privacy of the person concerned.

Identify the legal route before obtaining evidence

Begin with the marriage certificate or proposed application, the parties' nationalities and religions, their residence and any existing court orders. Establish whether the question concerns a future marriage, capacity when an existing marriage was concluded, or a condition discovered during the relationship.

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status and Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status operate within different scopes. Permitted choices of law and the circumstances of the parties also require examination. A rule applying under one framework should not be transferred automatically to the other.

For an overseas marriage, obtain the original official record and advice about the relevant law and its recognition. A later diagnosis cannot by itself establish what the person understood years earlier.

Separate a clinical diagnosis from the legal question

Article 19 of the 2024 law sets the ordinary marriage capacity rule by reference to mental capacity and reaching eighteen Gregorian years. Marriage below that age requires the court's permission and the applicable safeguards.

A medical description should be considered alongside the actual decision and relevant date. Receiving treatment, taking medication or needing help with communication does not alone determine legal incapacity. Equally, a family member's confidence that everything is satisfactory cannot replace evidence where capacity is genuinely disputed.

Ask the treating professional to explain the person's presentation and relevant functional abilities. The lawyer should identify the legal issue for the report, while leaving clinical conclusions to the qualified professional and the ultimate legal assessment to the court.

Understand when court authorisation may be required

Article 20 provides a special judicial route for the categories of significant incapacity described in the legislation. It requires an application by the guardian, a marriage serving the person's interests, informed acceptance by the other party and a medical report approved by a governmental body. The report must address the condition and possible transmission to offspring.

The statutory language should be handled sensitively. A legal category should not become a casual label applied to anyone experiencing psychiatric symptoms. Whether Article 20 is engaged must be assessed from the actual circumstances.

If authorisation is required, prepare the application before arranging completion of the marriage. Explain the proposed living arrangements, available support and the person's circumstances. A family's preferred outcome is relevant background, but it does not replace the court's decision about the statutory requirements.

Distinguish authority over money from marriage capacity

The same article separately addresses an adult male whose management of money is affected by prodigality. It permits him to marry, while giving the property guardian a limited ability, before intercourse, to object to dowry exceeding twice the usual amount.

This illustrates why an order concerning property should be read closely. The existence of a trustee or financial guardian does not settle every question about personal status. Obtain the complete order rather than relying on a relative's description of its effect.

Where a proposed marriage includes substantial financial commitments, examine the dowry and any related transaction separately. Advice may be needed on both the marriage process and the authority to deal with particular assets.

Record consent and disclosure carefully

Article 21 prohibits marriage of a girl without her consent and requires consent to be recorded in the marriage contract. Under the special Article 20 procedure, the other party must accept the marriage after being informed of the relevant condition.

The file should show what information was provided and when. An assumption that the other family already knew may later be disputed. The official application, medical material submitted through the proper process and court records are more useful than a general assertion that everyone agreed.

Private medical information should be shared only through appropriate, lawful channels. Avoid circulating reports in family groups or making public allegations about another person's health. Preserve relevant records securely for the professionals handling the matter.

Assess conditions discovered after marriage separately

Article 69 addresses judicial revocation for a qualifying disease or serious harmful defect, including conditions within its statutory description that prevent sexual enjoyment. It can apply to conditions existing before marriage or arising afterward. The applicant still needs to establish the relevant legal ground.

Knowledge and subsequent acceptance matter. The article generally extinguishes the right where the spouse knew before the contract or accepted the condition later, expressly or implicitly. It contains a separate exception protecting the wife's claim concerning a condition preventing sexual enjoyment.

Divorce lawyers in Dubai should therefore prepare a careful chronology: the marriage date, first symptoms, diagnosis, disclosure, treatment and the applicant's subsequent conduct. Continuing treatment or attempting reconciliation should be described accurately, without assuming in advance how the court will interpret the evidence.

Explain treatment and prognosis in the medical evidence

Article 69 distinguishes a condition that cannot be cured from one that may be treated. For the former, the provision allows revocation without a grace period. For a potentially curable condition, the court postpones the matter for an appropriate period of no more than one year. If the condition remains and the applicant maintains the request, the statutory route provides for revocation. The court may seek expert assistance.

A useful report should explain the basis of the opinion, relevant history and prognosis. A short certificate naming a diagnosis may leave the central legal questions unanswered. Where earlier records differ, identify the differences openly and provide the full sequence to counsel.

Review financial consequences before choosing a claim

Revocation can have dowry consequences under Article 70. The result depends on matters including which spouse had the condition, when it arose, prior knowledge, and whether intercourse or lawful seclusion occurred. A single statement that the dowry must always be returned would be inaccurate.

Prepare the contract, payment records and any receipt or acknowledgment. Identify what was paid immediately and what remained deferred. Separate dowry issues from other possible claims concerning support, property or children so that each request has a clear basis.

Consider the civil personal status framework

Under the federal civil regime, Article 5 of the 2022 law requires express consent before the authentication judge and no legal impediment to recognising that consent. Its executive regulation also expressly requires the legal capacity needed to undertake legal acts.

For an eligible spouse seeking divorce under that regime, Articles 7 and 8 provide a route without proving fault or harm, subject to the prescribed process and service on the other spouse. It may therefore be unnecessary to turn the divorce request into an allegation about medical incapacity. Questions about the validity of the original marriage remain distinct.

As wider civil family court context, ADJD reported 640 civil divorce cases handled by the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court in 2025. The published figure does not identify mental-capacity or marriage-validity disputes and is not a measure of the likelihood of revocation in a particular case.

Questions for divorce lawyers in Dubai

1. Does a mental health diagnosis automatically prevent marriage

No. The relevant legal framework, the person's circumstances and evidence about capacity must be examined. A diagnosis should not be treated as a substitute for that assessment.

2. Can a family member decide the outcome privately

A family member's concern or financial authority does not replace any required court permission. The precise guardianship document and the statutory procedure need to be reviewed.

3. What should be brought to the first consultation

Bring the marriage documents, relevant court orders, available medical records, dowry evidence and a factual chronology. Divorce lawyers in Dubai can then identify the appropriate claim, missing evidence and the consequences of the available routes.

4. Does a later diagnosis prove that consent was invalid when the marriage was concluded?

No. Establish the relevant legal test and date, and examine the evidence of what the person understood at that time. The original marriage record, contemporaneous material and appropriately directed medical evidence may be important.

5. Should medical reports be circulated among relatives to resolve a dispute?

Keep medical information secure and use appropriate lawful channels for the professionals handling the matter. A private family discussion does not replace any required judicial assessment or court permission.