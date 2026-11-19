Digital Inheritance Of Social Media Accounts in UAE is not governed by a standalone law. Whether an account passes to heirs depends on whether it is transferable property or only a personal licence to use a service, on what a will says, and on the platform's own terms.

The statutes on wills and estates speak of property and financial rights, and do not mention social media accounts. This guide separates what the statutes provide from what a platform's terms decide.

Muslim estates follow the Personal Status Law. For non-Muslims in Dubai, wills and estates follow Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017, which applies to all wills and estates of non-Muslims in the emirate, including the DIFC (Article 3), and the civil personal status law.

The legal hooks

The statutes speak of property and rights, not of accounts.

Point What the law says Source What an estate includes An estate is any property or financial rights left by a deceased person Dubai Decree 25/2023, Art 1 What a will can leave The willed property must be capable of being owned and used by the beneficiary, and must be owned by the testator Dubai Law 15/2017, Art 9 Muslim wills A bequest can be in-kind, a benefit or a valued right. It must be owned by the testator if specified, and it is limited to one-third of the estate PSL Arts 173, 191, 192 Non-Muslim wills A testator can leave all property he owns in the UAE to anyone he chooses, under the controls in the executive regulations Civil law Art 11 Copyright in posts, photos and videos The author's economic rights last for life and 50 years after death, and moral rights pass to the author's universal successor Copyright Law Arts 5, 20 Getting into someone else's account Access without permission can be an offence, as can obtaining another person's password or invading privacy Cybercrimes Law Arts 2, 9, 44

Digital Inheritance Of Social Media Accounts in uae and transferable rights

The practical split is between transferable property or economic rights and a personal licence to use an account.

Type of account or asset Likely position Caution Digital property or economic rights: a monetised page's income, a digital wallet balance, a domain name, an online business These can form part of the estate and be dealt with in a will, if the deceased owned the right and it can be owned and used by the beneficiary Check who owns the right, and the platform's rules on transfer A personal account: the login, private messages and profile Usually a licence to use the service under the platform's terms. The statutes do not give heirs a right to the account itself or to its private messages Access depends on the platform's process and on any court order, and unauthorised access can be an offence Content: photos, videos and posts The author's economic rights can pass to the heirs, and moral rights pass to the universal successor Platform terms govern copies and access to the content

How to plan

Plan the access as carefully as the gift.

List your accounts and digital assets, and keep the list and access instructions somewhere secure, apart from the will. Decide for each account: pass it on, close it or memorialise it, using the platform's own options where they exist. Name a person in your will to deal with the accounts, and say what they may do. A will cannot give an heir a right the platform's terms do not allow. Keep the instructions up to date, including any legacy contact the platform offers. Register the will. Non-Muslims can register in Dubai (Dubai Law 15/2017, Article 6). A Muslim's will is limited to one-third of the estate and cannot favour an heir unless the other adult heirs approve it or the court approves a compelling interest (Personal Status Law, Articles 173 and 184). For the wider succession framework, see our guide to UAE inheritance law for expats.

If someone has died without a plan

Work through the platform and the court, not around them.

Get the death certificate and the court document that identifies the heirs. The inheritance judge issues the ruling that identifies the heirs (Personal Status Law, Article 5).

Contact the platform and use its process for deceased users. Ask what it requires.

Do not log in with the deceased's password without authority. It may breach the platform's terms and can amount to an offence under the Cybercrimes Law (Articles 2, 9 and 44).

Keep a record of what you find, and of any income the account earned. If it has real value, take legal advice before you act. For court-supervised estate administration, read about when a probate lawyer can help in Dubai.

Questions about digital inheritance

Can heirs force a platform to hand over an account?

The statutes give no right to a deceased person's account or private messages. The platform's terms apply, and a court order may be needed in a dispute.

Is a social media account property under UAE law?

The statutes do not say. A right with a financial value can be an asset or a valued right, and a personal account may be only a licence from the platform.

Can I leave my accounts to anyone in my will?

A non-Muslim can leave property he owns in the UAE to anyone, under the executive regulation's controls (Article 11). A Muslim's bequest is limited to one-third, and a bequest to an heir needs the other heirs' approval or a court-approved compelling interest (Articles 173 and 184).

Is it an offence to log in to a deceased relative's account?

It can be. Access without permission is an offence under the Cybercrimes Law, and it can also invade the privacy of the people the deceased messaged. Take advice first.