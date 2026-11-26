A cross border family dispute (UAE) arises when spouses, children or ascendants live in more than one country. Before filing, three things must be settled: the competent court, the applicable law and the country where the judgment will be enforced.

Settling them early helps avoid conflicting judgments in two countries.

Cross Border Family Dispute UAE: Which Country And Court Can Hear It?

Jurisdiction and applicable law are separate questions. Jurisdiction decides which court hears the case, while the applicable law supplies the rules that govern it.

To find the competent court, review four facts:

Where each spouse lives.

The defendant’s address.

Where the child is located.

Any case already pending abroad.

The starting rule is Article 3(1) of the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024). UAE courts can hear claims against citizens and foreigners with a domicile, residence or place of work in the UAE.

Claims against a foreign defendant with no domicile or residence in the UAE depend on specific rules. These include Article 4 of the same Law and Article 20(4)-(7) of the Civil Procedure Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022).

The residence of the wife, the maintenance claimant or the minor does not establish jurisdiction in every case on its own. Our guide to divorce between two different nationalities in the UAE works through common mixed-nationality situations.

Which Law Governs The Dispute?

The substantive law follows the conflict-of-law rules in the Civil Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025), in force since June 1, 2026. The court also takes into account the scope of the two personal status laws, any special law and any applicable treaty.

The two personal status laws are Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 and the Civil Personal Status Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022.

Effects Of Marriage And Divorce

The law of the country where the marriage was concluded generally governs (Article 13). UAE law applies instead if either spouse was a UAE national at the time of marriage (Article 14). It also applies if either spouse became a UAE national later and kept that nationality until the claim was filed.

Both rules are subject to applicable special laws and treaties.

Maintenance And Guardianship

Maintenance among relatives is governed by the law of the person who must pay it (Article 15). Guardianship and related protective measures are governed by the law of the person to be protected (Article 16).

Article 16 covers people who lack legal capacity or have limited capacity. Both articles are subject to special laws and treaties.

Public Order And Treaties

Foreign law that conflicts with UAE public order or morals is excluded (Article 29). A special law or international treaty may take priority (Article 22).

To determine the competent court for your family file, contact our lawyers via WhatsApp or the Contact Us page.

Can A Foreign Divorce Or Custody Judgment Be Enforced In The UAE?

A divorce or custody judgment issued abroad is not enforced automatically in the UAE. An application is generally made to the Execution Judge under Article 222(1)-(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022.

The application is subject to reciprocity, the conditions for enforcement and any applicable international treaty. The judge must issue an order within five working days of the application, and the order may be appealed directly.

That period is for deciding the application only. It is not a deadline for completing every enforcement step.

Conditions The Judge Checks

Under Article 222(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, the judgment must meet these conditions:

Jurisdiction: UAE courts must not have exclusive jurisdiction over the dispute, and the foreign court must have had jurisdiction under its own law (Article 222(2)(a)).

UAE courts must not have exclusive jurisdiction over the dispute, and the foreign court must have had jurisdiction under its own law (Article 222(2)(a)). Authentication: it was issued by a competent foreign court and duly authenticated (Article 222(2)(b)).

it was issued by a competent foreign court and duly authenticated (Article 222(2)(b)). Fair process: the parties were properly summoned and represented (Article 222(2)(c)).

the parties were properly summoned and represented (Article 222(2)(c)). Finality: it has the force of res judicata, proved by a certificate or by the judgment itself (Article 222(2)(d)).

it has the force of res judicata, proved by a certificate or by the judgment itself (Article 222(2)(d)). Consistency: it does not conflict with an earlier UAE judgment or order, or with public order and morals (Article 222(2)(e)).

Foreign Settlements And Notarized Instruments

Foreign notarized instruments and settlement minutes certified by a foreign court may also be enforced by application. They must meet Article 224, including being enforceable in the country of origin and consistent with UAE public order.

An ordinary private settlement is not automatically enforceable under this Article. International treaties remain applicable under Article 225.

A custody judgment may be reconsidered where a material change in circumstances justifies a new decision in the child’s best interests. Our article on judicial separation vs divorce in the UAE covers the recognition of foreign separation orders.

Discuss Your Cross-Border Family Dispute

Speak with the Leaders Advocates team about court jurisdiction, applicable law, and the steps required to seek enforcement of a foreign family judgment.

Discuss Your Legal Options

How Do Cross-Border Custody And Child Travel Claims Work?

Custody and maintenance claims are separate from ownership of real property abroad. Property located abroad may be subject to the laws and courts of the place where it is located.

The personal status Execution Judge enforces personal status judgments. The judge may also issue child travel ban orders under Articles 226, 227 and 324(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022.

Under Article 116 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, a custodial parent may travel abroad with the child with the required written consent. The court may also permit travel of up to 60 days per year against an acceptable guarantee. It may allow longer for the child’s benefit, treatment or a necessity it identifies.

Urgent Measures While A Case Is Pending Abroad

UAE courts may hear urgent and precautionary requests to be enforced inside the UAE. This applies even when the main dispute is pending abroad (Article 21 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022).

A child travel ban is not automatic. Under Article 324(3), the Execution Judge may stop the child’s travel where it would breach the applicable personal status rules. Our guide on custody of a child when the mother is abroad covers related travel scenarios.

Collecting Maintenance And Other Financial Rights

Article 242(9) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 allows attachment of up to one quarter of the debtor’s wage or gross salary. Maintenance dues take priority where claims overlap.

Suppose the debtor lives outside the UAE but has attachable assets here. The creditor may request a precautionary attachment where the conditions of Article 247 are met. These include the debtor having no permanent residence in the UAE (Article 247(1)(a)).

Real Property In A Cross-Border Dispute

Ownership of real property and related real rights is governed by the law of the place where the property is located (Article 18(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025). Contracts concerning that property are governed by Article 19(2).

A foreign divorce decree does not change the Dubai real estate register by itself. If it contains an order affecting property rights, the court first examines whether that part can be enforced under Article 222.

Any resulting transfer must then be registered under Article 9 of Dubai Law No. 7 of 2006, as amended by Law No. 7 of 2019. Article 1169 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 deals with registering contractual transfers of real property rights.