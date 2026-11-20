A job offer overseas can change a family's plans overnight. Where parents are separated, however, accepting that offer and moving their child are separate decisions. Before withdrawing a child from school or booking a permanent departure, establish who can decide where the child lives and whether existing orders permit the move. Family lawyers in Dubai can assess the proposed relocation alongside the family's custody arrangements, applicable law and continuing parental responsibilities.

Start with the existing legal arrangements

Collect the divorce judgment, custody and visitation orders, parenting agreements and any travel restrictions. The important question is what those documents actually require. An order placing a child in one parent's day to day care should not be read as giving unrestricted authority to change the child's country of residence.

Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 distinguishes custody from guardianship. Article 112 addresses daily care while preserving guardianship rights and gives a custodial mother educational guardianship, subject to the statutory rules and possible court intervention. Neither holding the passport nor making school decisions should therefore be treated as permission for permanent relocation.

Identify which family law applies

The 2024 Personal Status Law and the federal civil regime for non Muslim families are distinct frameworks. Nationality, religion, lawful choices of applicable law and existing proceedings must be examined before selecting the route. A foreign passport alone does not settle the issue.

Under Article 10 of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022, joint and equal custody following divorce is the starting point for families within that regime, subject to its exceptions and judicial decisions. Abu Dhabi also has its own civil family framework. Its procedures should not simply be presented as the rules for every Dubai case.

Separate a temporary journey from a permanent move

Under Article 116 of the 2024 law, a custodial parent may take the child abroad with the other parent's written approval, or the relevant personal guardian's approval where the father has died. A court can authorise travel subject to safeguards for return. The ordinary statutory limit for court authorised travel is an aggregate of 60 days per year, calculated from the first permit, with exceptions allowing a longer period under the article.

That mechanism should not be described as an automatic right to emigrate. Permission for a defined holiday does not, by itself, approve changing the child's permanent home. Where a move is intended, the request and supporting documents should say so clearly.

For joint custody under the federal civil regime, Article 21 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 addresses travel outside the UAE. A parent cannot decide unilaterally; where the other parent objects, judicial permission is required. The court may require guarantees of return. Article 20 separately allows either parent to refer disputes concerning joint custody to the court.

Build a practical proposal around the child

A relocation proposal is stronger when it explains the child's actual daily life. Family lawyers in Dubai can help organise evidence rather than rely on broad statements that another country offers a better future. Useful material includes the proposed address, school admission information, immigration position, healthcare arrangements and a realistic household budget.

Explain how the child would maintain contact with the parent remaining in the UAE. Identify school holidays, flight routes, responsibility for fares, suitable accommodation during visits and arrangements for regular communication. Check whether the proposed schedule is financially and practically achievable. A promise of frequent visits has limited value if neither parent can fund them.

Address disadvantages openly, including separation from siblings, interrupted schooling or loss of familiar support. Article 115 of the 2024 law identifies residence in a place that does not serve the child's interests as a ground for losing custody. It does not state that every change of residence automatically ends custody.

Respond carefully where the move is disputed

An opposing parent should explain the specific effect on the child and offer workable alternatives. Preserve relevant communications and distinguish a genuine relocation proposal from a concern that a temporary visit may become an unauthorised stay abroad. Under Article 22 of the federal civil regulations, a parent may request a temporary travel restriction after divorce; granting it is a judicial decision.

Dubai Courts’ Annual Report 2024 records 1,404 binding family agreements finalised by its Family Guidance and Reconciliation Section following judicial approval. This is a family settlement figure, not a count of relocation permissions. A proposed move still requires assessment against the applicable regime and existing orders.

Where agreement is possible, record the destination, residence arrangements, contact, travel costs and the process for later changes. Have the agreement checked against existing orders and determine what court approval or recording is needed. If another country is involved, obtain advice there about recognition and enforcement before relying on a UAE arrangement abroad.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does written holiday consent cover relocation?

Do not assume so. Its wording, purpose and any accompanying order matter. Consent to a return journey should not be stretched into agreement to a permanent change of residence.

2. Does the parent with custody always win?

No automatic result should be promised. The applicable framework, existing rights and evidence concerning the child's interests must be considered. A custody order is the beginning of that assessment, not the whole answer.

3. When should legal advice be obtained?

Consult family lawyers in Dubai before making irreversible commitments. Early review allows time to prepare evidence, seek agreement and identify any necessary applications while the child's schooling and care remain stable.

4. What should a proposed contact schedule include?

Set out school holiday dates, regular calls, travel arrangements, costs and who will accompany the child where needed. Explain how changes will be agreed. Compare the proposal with the child’s routine and the existing orders before presenting it for review.

5. How should a parent prepare for a relocation consultation?

Bring all existing orders, passports and relevant consent documents, together with the proposed employment, housing and schooling arrangements. Include correspondence showing the other parent’s position. Identify any departure date or procedural deadline immediately so the available steps can be assessed.