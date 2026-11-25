Can custody orders be challenged in the UAE? Yes, but the route depends on the type of order and the applicable law.

The main routes are an appeal, a reconsideration petition, a new custody claim, or a grievance against an order on a petition. Each serves a different purpose and has its own requirements.

Missing the appeal deadline does not itself entitle you to reconsideration or a new custody claim. Check the order’s type and the applicable law before choosing a route.

The 2024 Personal Status Law and the federal civil joint-custody system have different rules. This article identifies which provisions apply to each.

If a local Abu Dhabi civil regime or foreign law governs your case, check its rules separately.

Can custody orders be challenged in the UAE through different procedures

An appeal asks a higher court to review the custody judgment. Article 9 sets a 30-day appeal period for matters covered by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024.

The same period applies to cassation, where that further challenge is legally available.

A reconsideration petition targets a final judgment only on limited grounds. Article 171 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, the Civil Procedure Law, specifies those grounds.

Article 172 sets a 30-day period, but its starting point depends on the ground relied on.

For fraud, forgery, false testimony and withheld documents, Article 172 ties the start to the specified discovery or legal event. It provides separate starting points for representative fraud or gross negligence, and for improper representation.

Do not count every reconsideration period from the judgment date.

A new custody claim asks the court to change the current arrangements or find that a legal ground for loss of custody exists. It is not an extension of the appeal period.

You must prove the facts supporting that request under the applicable custody law.

An order on a petition has a different challenge route. Under Article 6 of the 2024 Personal Status Law, the grievance period is one week.

For an order issued in the parties’ presence (huduri), it starts the day after issue. For an order deemed to be issued in their presence (bi-mathabat al-huduri), it starts the day after service of the order.

These are different legal classifications, so check the order and the service record.

How is the 30-day period counted

Article 10 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 sets when the period starts.

If the judgment was given in the parties’ presence, count from the day after it was issued. If it is treated as given in their presence, count from the day after service on the person against whom it was issued.

Check the classification written in the judgment and the service record. Attending the final hearing in person does not decide the start date by itself.

When can you ask to modify custody

A new claim may be appropriate when circumstances affecting the child’s interests or the custodian’s eligibility have changed. Explain what has changed since the previous judgment and how it affects the child.

The cited custody provisions do not require every change to be unforeseen. A new claim must have a proper legal and factual basis; it cannot simply repeat an argument already decided.

When can custody be forfeited

Where the 2024 Personal Status Law applies, Article 113 sets the conditions a custodian must meet. Article 115 allows loss of custody where a required condition is absent or another listed ground is established.

Examples include a lack of trustworthiness or ability to raise, protect and care for the child. A contagious or serious disease must pose a risk to the child’s life or health.

The conditions also address addiction to drugs, psychotropic substances or alcohol, and a previous conviction for a sexual offense.

Article 115 also covers failure or inability to perform custody duties. Relocating to a place where the child’s interests cannot be met is another ground.

It also covers a new custodian living with someone whose custody was lost for a reason other than health incapacity.

Under Article 115(1)(d), remaining silent for more than one year can affect the person entitled to custody. Time runs from knowledge of the reason for entitlement, and the rule requires absence of an excuse.

It also has an exception where the child’s interests require otherwise.

Article 115 also covers disgraceful conduct affecting the child. The court must assess the evidence and the relevant legal ground.

Under Article 115(2), a person who lost custody may request it again if the reason for that loss ends.

Considering a Custody Challenge? Discuss your current order, relevant deadlines, supporting evidence, and available procedures with Faris Raian. Discuss Your Custody Order

What grounds and evidence support a challenge

The grounds depend on the procedure you file.

Reconsideration is not a second appeal. Article 171 includes fraud by the opponent that affected the judgment, and specified cases involving forged documents or false testimony.

Later obtaining decisive documents is a ground only where the opponent prevented their earlier submission.

Other grounds include relief beyond the parties’ claims and contradictions in the judgment’s operative part. Improper representation and certain cases involving a person who was not a party are also covered, subject to the statutory conditions.

For a new custody claim, explain the legal ground and provide evidence. Facts about care, safety, health, education or ability to perform custody duties may support the request.

Use Article 115 where the 2024 Personal Status Law applies. For joint custody under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, Articles 17 and 18 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 govern requests to exclude a parent.

Their grounds include risk of violence or ill-treatment, unsuitable living conditions and failure to perform custody duties.

Useful evidence includes school records and medical reports. Housing documents that show a decline in the child’s conditions also help.

Add the current judgment and the service record.

For related guidance, see who gets custody of a child after divorce.

Does remarriage or relocation end custody automatically

No, the court must apply the custody law governing your case. The rules below concern the 2024 Personal Status Law.

Under Article 113(4), a female custodian must not be married to a man who is not a mahram relative of the child. This concerns his relationship to the child, not his nationality.

The court may allow custody to continue where the child’s interests require it. Proof of direct harm is not a separate statutory condition for raising this ground.

A move to another emirate does not by itself establish loss of custody. Article 115(1)(c) concerns moving for residence to a place where the child’s interests cannot be met.

The court assesses the proposed home, care, schooling and practical effect on the child’s relationships. The other parent should seek a court decision rather than take the children unilaterally.

Travel abroad is a separate issue. Under Article 116, a parent custodian needs the other parent’s written consent or court permission under its conditions.

A guardian is relevant where the father has died. Temporary travel permission does not itself authorize permanent relocation.

For related guidance, see relocating a child after divorce in the UAE.

What happens to the current order during a challenge

Check whether the judgment or order is immediately enforceable. Under Article 215 of the Civil Procedure Law, child handover, contact and petition orders have expedited enforcement.

Filing an appeal or grievance does not itself stop enforcement of those orders.

A stay must be requested where needed. Under Article 221, the court hearing the appeal or grievance may suspend enforcement if serious harm is feared.

Comply with enforceable handover and contact arrangements unless the court changes or suspends them.

For related guidance, see child travel bans in the UAE.

What to check if the appeal deadline appears to have passed

First check whether the appeal period has actually expired, using the judgment’s classification and service record. Missing the deadline does not make reconsideration or a new custody claim automatically available.

Reconsideration requires a statutory ground and compliance with its separate deadline. A new custody claim requires its own legal and factual basis, such as changed circumstances affecting custody.

Neither route extends the appeal period or lets you simply repeat an appeal that is out of time.