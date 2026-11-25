Annulment vs. divorce in the UAE involves different legal grounds and depends on the law that applies. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 distinguishes divorce, invalid marriage contracts and rescission (faskh).

Non-Muslim civil divorce has separate rules under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. Abu Dhabi has a local civil system.

Divorce ends a valid marriage. Under Article 35, invalid marriage contracts include void contracts (batil), which lack an essential element.

They also include defective contracts (fasid), which lack a validity condition. Rescission (faskh) is a separate legal route and does not always mean the marriage was invalid from the start.

The term “annulment” should not be used as a substitute for all these terms.

Annulment vs. Divorce in the UAE and the Different Legal Categories

Divorce (talaq)

Ends a valid marriage. Under Articles 53 and 54 of the 2024 law, talaq is pronounced by the husband, orally or in writing.

It must be documented under Article 58.

Judicial divorce is a separate route on statutory grounds. Under Articles 7 and 8 of the federal civil law, either spouse may seek no-fault divorce by court decision.

Void contract (bait)

Under Article 35(2)(a), a void contract lacks one or more essential elements of marriage. Article 34 addresses offer and acceptance.

Do not confuse this with a missing validity condition, which falls under the defective-contract category. Article 37 describes invalid contracts generally.

Defective contract (fasid)

Under Article 35(2)(b), a defective contract lacks one or more validity conditions. Article 39 sets its effects.

A condition contradicting the essence of marriage invalidates the contract under Article 33(2); other unlawful conditions may be void while the contract remains valid under Article 33(3).

Rescission (faskh)

A judicial ending on a legal ground. Examples include breach of a valid marriage condition under Article 33, illness or a harmful defect under Article 69, and the wife’s pre-consummation route under Article 75.

Rescission does not necessarily mean the marriage was invalid from the start. An illness or defect allowing rescission may predate or follow the contract.

When is each route available?

First check the applicable law, the competent court and the legal ground. Religion and the marriage contract matter, but the law cannot be identified from those alone.

Article 1 of the 2024 law includes rules for UAE nationals and foreigners, with permitted choices of law in specified cases.

A short marriage or non-consummation does not by itself make the contract void or defective. A missing contractual element, a missing validity condition and breach of a valid marriage condition are different issues under Articles 33 to 39.

Where the federal Civil Personal Status Law applies, either spouse may seek divorce without proving harm under Articles 7 and 8. The divorce takes effect by court decision after the other party is duly served.

Abu Dhabi’s local civil system under Law No. 14 of 2021 and its regulations must be considered separately.

For related guidance, see divorce through WhatsApp under UAE law.

Article 75 separately allows a wife to seek rescission before consummation or seclusion on specified conditions. The husband must have refused divorce or khul’, she must return the mahr received, and reconciliation must have failed.

The court need not investigate or establish harm for this route. If the reason is attributable to her, Article 75(2) also addresses repayment of marriage expenses incurred at her request.

She must repay those expenses if the husband asks for repayment. If these conditions do not apply, consider other available routes, including judicial divorce or civil divorce where the relevant law applies.

What happens to children, mahr, and other rights?

Under Article 38, a void contract has no effect before consummation. After consummation, it gives rise to iddah and establishment of lineage.

Article 38 does not provide the mahr and maintenance rights set out for a defective contract in Article 39.

A defective contract is rescinded by the court. Before consummation it has no effect.

The exception is when the husband pronounces divorce, which then takes effect as a minor irrevocable divorce (bainuna sughra).

For a defective contract, Article 39 provides rights after consummation. The woman is entitled to the named mahr, or mahr al-mithl if no mahr was named.

Lineage is established, and iddah is due.

The affinity prohibition applies too. The woman is also entitled to maintenance unless she knew the contract was defective.

These Article 39 effects follow consummation; seclusion alone is not the trigger stated there. They should not be applied to every rescission, including rescission for illness or a harmful defect.

For related guidance, see Iddah after divorce in the UAE.

Unsure Which Separation Route Applies? Discuss your marriage contract, the applicable law, and the consequences for mahr, maintenance, and children with Faris Raian. Discuss Your Marriage and Separation Options

Mahr following rescission for illness or a harmful defect

It depends on when the illness or defect arose, prior knowledge of it, and whether consummation or seclusion occurred. Article 70 governs the mahr effects of rescission for illness or a harmful defect.

These are different from the effects of a void or defective marriage contract. Article 70 does not itself set a general maintenance entitlement; that question requires the applicable maintenance rules.

Article 75 deals with a separate rescission route before consummation or seclusion.

Article 70(2) applies where illness or a defect existed before the contract and rescission occurs before consummation or seclusion. The husband recovers the mahr paid, and the unpaid balance lapses.

Article 70(3) gives the wife the mahr where the husband’s illness or defect predated the contract and rescission follows consummation or seclusion. Article 70(5) separately requires her to return half in specified circumstances.

This applies if she knew of his defect before marriage, then sought rescission for that same defect after consummation or seclusion.

Ending or challenging the validity of a civil marriage

If you want to end a valid civil marriage, no-fault divorce may be the appropriate route. Under Articles 7 and 8 of the federal civil law, either spouse may seek divorce without proving harm.

A claim that the marriage was invalid from the outset raises a different question and should not be dismissed simply because civil divorce is available.

For a challenge to validity, identify the alleged missing legal condition and the law governing the contract. Do not apply the 2024 law’s batil and fasid categories to every civil marriage automatically.

The court must determine the available claim and its effects under the applicable law.

How divorce and rescission affect the number of divorces

Divorce counts toward the three divorces a husband may pronounce. After the third, the wife becomes irrevocably divorced (bainuna kubra).

A rescission is distinct from a talaq and does not itself use one of the three divorces. But not every court-ordered separation is a rescission, so check the judgment’s legal classification.

Remarriage also depends on the reason for separation, removal of any legal impediment, and completion of any required iddah.

Where a new marriage is legally possible, a new contract and mahr may be required. They cannot cure a permanent prohibition on marriage between the same parties.

Children’s lineage and rights after an invalid marriage

The contract’s invalidity does not by itself erase the child’s lineage. Articles 38 and 39 provide for establishment of lineage after consummation in void and defective marriages.

Any disputed parentage must be addressed through the applicable proof procedures.

Once lineage is established, maintenance and inheritance are governed by the relevant laws. Custody is assessed separately under the applicable custody rules.

Nationality has its own statutory conditions and is not granted automatically by Articles 38 and 39.

For related guidance, see who gets custody of a child after divorce.

Claims for past spousal maintenance

A void and a defective contract have different effects. Article 38 provides only for iddah and establishment of lineage after consummation of a void marriage.

Article 39 provides for the woman’s maintenance after consummation of a defective marriage unless she knew the contract was defective.

This does not automatically settle every claim for past maintenance. The court must assess the contract’s classification, her knowledge, the period claimed, any payments, and the applicable rules.

Avoid treating every marriage without a guardian or involving an impediment as the same category.

Official legal sources Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status