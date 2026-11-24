A divorce judgment can leave several financial questions unresolved. The former spouses may disagree about unpaid support, housing, a deferred marriage payment or the cost of caring for children. Divorce lawyers in Dubai can identify which claims are available and what evidence each requires. Treating every payment as alimony risks overlooking a separate entitlement or assuming that a rule for one claim governs them all.

Identify the governing law and existing orders

Start with the marriage certificate, any financial agreement and the divorce judgment. Federal Decree Law No 41 of 2024 governs personal status within its scope. Eligible non Muslim families may fall under Federal Decree Law No 41 of 2022 and Cabinet Resolution No 122 of 2023. Nationality, religion and permitted choices of law affect the assessment. This article focuses on those federal frameworks; any applicable local regime must also be checked.

Record what the court has already decided and what remains open. A request for a new award, an application to vary maintenance and recovery of an unpaid existing award involve different questions. Give your adviser every earlier order and settlement, including documents issued outside the UAE, before deciding what to claim.

Separate unpaid maintenance from support after divorce

Under Article 99 of the 2024 law, a husband's obligation to maintain his wife during marriage can arise even if she has her own resources, subject to the statutory conditions. The article bars hearing a wife's maintenance claim for a period more than two years before filing. Identify the months claimed and deduct payments already received, with bank records supporting the calculation.

Article 101 addresses the waiting period following separation. Maintenance is payable during the waiting period after a revocable divorce. Following an irrevocable divorce, a pregnant woman is entitled to maintenance until delivery; a woman who is not pregnant is not entitled to that maintenance. The article separately excludes maintenance following khula and addresses housing during the waiting period. Housing should therefore be examined separately from cash support.

Do not assume that the waiting period creates indefinite spousal support. The form of divorce, pregnancy where relevant and the dates determining the waiting period must be established. Keep these questions distinct from continuing claims concerning children.

Review compensation and deferred dowry separately

Article 102 of the 2024 law provides a separate divorce compensation entitlement where its conditions are met. These include a consummated valid marriage and divorce by the husband's sole will without the wife's request or cause, or divorce or annulment attributable to him. The award takes account of his circumstances and the harm suffered, and cannot exceed one year's maintenance for a comparable woman. Instalments may be permitted.

The marriage contract may also record unpaid dowry. Articles 45 and 46 treat dowry as the wife's property and regulate deferred payment. Payment may fall due under the agreed terms; in all cases the unpaid dowry becomes due upon irrevocable separation or either spouse's death. Entitlement and the amount payable still require review of the marriage facts, any discharge and the other applicable provisions.

Assess financial claims under the civil family framework

Article 9 of the 2022 law permits a divorced woman to apply for alimony after the divorce judgment. Where the marriage contract has not settled the relevant arrangements, the judge assesses the claim and its duration using statutory factors. These include marriage length, age, both parties' finances, responsibility for the divorce and relevant harm. There is no single salary percentage that answers every case.

The executive regulation also addresses financial compensation. Article 6 permits a lump sum from either spouse to the other after divorce within its conditions, and Article 7 allows an accounting expert to assess their finances. Contributions to wealth, financial dependence and earning circumstances may therefore require evidence beyond a salary certificate. Divorce lawyers in Dubai can distinguish this assessment from a claim for continuing maintenance.

Support the requested amount with records

Dubai Courts’ Annual Report 2024 records 571 cases registered under personal status settlements during that year. This figure covers that reported settlement category; it is not a count of alimony awards or a measure of the amounts payable after divorce. A financial claim still needs a defined legal basis, period and documented calculation.

Prepare a monthly budget supported by tenancy documents, invoices and payment records. Identify salary, other income and regular liabilities, using documents obtained lawfully. Separate personal living costs from the children's expenses and explain unusual changes. A clear schedule should show the amount requested, the period covered and the evidence supporting each item.

Articles 95 and 96 of the 2024 law address essential needs and require consideration of the payer's means, the recipient's circumstances and economic conditions. Children's maintenance is separately regulated, including by Article 106. A dispute about spousal payments should not be treated as deciding the children's entitlement.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can financial help be requested while the main claim continues?

Article 100 of the 2024 law permits temporary maintenance during the maintenance proceedings. Under the civil framework, Articles 9 and 10 of the executive regulation provide routes for temporary housing assistance and temporary alimony, subject to their conditions. These are applications for judicial consideration, not guaranteed interim payments.

2. Does a civil alimony award continue after remarriage?

Article 9 of the 2022 law provides that the wife's alimony ends upon remarriage or the end of her custody of the children. It also permits applications to adjust alimony annually or as circumstances change. Those rules should not be generalised to every other financial entitlement.

3. What should I ask at the first consultation?

Ask divorce lawyers in Dubai to identify the governing law, each available claim and the documents still needed. Request an explanation of urgent applications, costs and the steps for enforcing any existing award.

4. How should an unpaid support schedule be prepared?

List each payment claimed, its due date, the period covered, amounts already received and the remaining balance. Identify the order or agreement relied on and attach the matching bank records. Keep spousal and child-related entries separate and flag disputed items rather than combining them into an unexplained total.

5. What should be checked before agreeing a financial settlement?

Review which claims the proposal addresses, the amounts and payment dates, and the effect of any release or waiver. Identify obligations concerning children separately. Ask how the agreement should be formalised and enforced, and retain the signed terms and proof of every payment made under them.