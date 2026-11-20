The term alimony after divorce in UAE covers several different payments. Under the Personal Status Law, the law sets defined payments, such as maintenance during the waiting period, a consolation payment and child maintenance. Under the civil personal status law, the court sets alimony and a lump sum on listed factors, with an accounting expert's report.

The Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024) applies to UAE citizens where one or both parties are Muslim, to non-Muslim citizens unless special provisions or another permitted law apply, and to non-citizens unless one asks for his or her own law (Article 1). The civil law applies to non-Muslims unless they adhere to their home country's law (Article 1).

Terms used in this guide

The word alimony covers several different entitlements, so this guide names each one.

Term Meaning Regime and article Spousal maintenance The wife's maintenance during the marriage Personal Status Law, Art 99 Waiting-period maintenance Maintenance during the waiting period, in the cases the law sets Personal Status Law, Art 101 Consolation payment A one-off payment where the husband divorces of his own accord, capped at one year's maintenance for her peers Personal Status Law, Art 102 Child maintenance The father's duty to maintain a minor child who has no money Personal Status Law, Art 106; civil law regulation, Art 11 Alimony The court's award to the divorced woman on the factors the civil law lists Civil law, Art 9 Lump sum A payment from one spouse to the other after divorce on the regulation's criteria Civil law regulation, Art 6

alimony after divorce in UAE under the Personal Status Law

The law names the payments, and each has its own conditions.

Payment What the law says Article Maintenance in the waiting period A wife's maintenance continues during a revocable waiting period, and for a pregnant woman during an irrevocable one 101 Consolation payment If the husband divorces a consummated wife of his own accord, without a request or reason from her, she is entitled to a consolation payment other than waiting-period maintenance. It cannot exceed one year's maintenance for her peers, and the court can order it in instalments 102 Child maintenance The father maintains a minor child who has no money, until a girl marries or works and a boy reaches the age at which his peers earn, or while he studies with the usual success. The court sets it by the provider's means, the recipient's condition and the economic situation 96, 106 Housing for the custodian The person who pays the child's maintenance pays the custodian's housing rent, unless she owns a home 119 Dowry The full dowry is confirmed by consummation, valid seclusion or death, and half is due on divorce before consummation 45 to 48 Temporary alimony The court can order it on request while the case runs, and it is enforced at once by force of law 100

A wife's maintenance claim is not heard for a period exceeding two years, and a child's for a period exceeding one year from the judicial claim (Articles 99 and 111). An increase in maintenance cannot reach back more than six months, and a reduction runs from the date of the ruling (Article 97).

What the civil law gives

The court weighs factors that the law lists, unless the spouses agreed their own terms.

Item What the law says Source Alimony The court decides on the number of years of marriage, the wife's age, each spouse's financial situation by an accounting expert's report, the husband's contribution to the divorce, compensation for harm, financial damage from a unilateral divorce, the cost of custody for up to two years, and whether she cares for the children. It lapses on her remarriage or the end of her custody Civil law Art 9 A lump sum The court can order either spouse to pay the other a lump sum after divorce on 15 criteria, including the years of marriage, each spouse's economic and social status, their contributions to each other's wealth, health, employability and dependence Regulation Art 6 The accounting expert The court appoints an expert to assess each spouse's economic position. It can rely on the report to ensure a decent living for the divorcee and her children without exceeding the father's means Regulation Art 7 Housing The father pays a housing allowance during joint custody unless the court decides otherwise. The court can exempt him if the mother can rent or own suitable housing Regulation Art 8 Temporary alimony The divorcee can ask for it until the financial rights are decided. The court can refuse it if she has income that meets her basic needs, and it looks at the last six months of statements Regulation Art 10 Children's support The father supports the children after divorce, including education, housing and treatment, unless the contract says otherwise Regulation Arts 11, 12

The spouses can agree the terms of the marriage contract, including their rights after divorce, and the court's discretion applies only where there is no agreement (Article 6(2) and Article 9). For more on assessing financial claims, see how alimony is calculated in Dubai.

How to claim and what to prepare

Identify the law that applies, because it decides which payments you can claim. Claim in the divorce case, or in a separate maintenance claim, in the court that has jurisdiction (Personal Status Law, Article 3). Prepare evidence of income, property and expenses: bank statements for the latest 12 months, a salary certificate, a property certificate and any expert report. Ask for temporary alimony if you need support while the case runs. If the judgment is not paid, enforce it through the execution judge.

Alimony after divorce is calculated differently under the two laws. The Personal Status Law sets defined payments, while the civil law lets the court weigh listed factors with an accounting expert's report. Prepare recent income and expense statements before filing, since the court looks at the last six months when considering temporary alimony.

If you need to claim or contest alimony, you can send us the documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about alimony after divorce

How long does alimony last after divorce?

It depends on which entitlement is meant. Under the Personal Status Law, a wife's maintenance runs during the marriage and the waiting period in the cases the law sets (Article 101), the consolation payment is a one-off sum (Article 102), and child maintenance follows the conditions in Article 106. Under the civil law, alimony lapses on the wife's remarriage or the end of her custody (Article 9). For a closer look at when payments end, read how long alimony must be paid in Dubai.

Is child maintenance part of alimony?

It is a separate duty. The father maintains a minor child who has no money (Personal Status Law, Article 106), and under the civil law he supports the children after divorce (Regulation, Article 11).

Can alimony be changed later?

Under the Personal Status Law, an increase cannot reach back more than six months, and a reduction runs from the date of the ruling, with a request to change not heard for a year after the ruling is final unless there are exceptional circumstances (Article 97).

Can a husband receive alimony?

Under the civil law, alimony is for the divorced woman (Article 9), but the court can order either spouse to pay a lump sum to the other (Regulation, Article 6).