A Guide to Divorce in Dubai for Expats

Divorce in Dubai for expats requires decisions about the marriage itself, financial support and the future care of children. Before proceedings begin, the spouses should establish which court can hear the case and which law should govern each disputed issue. Those answers shape the claims that can be made and the evidence needed to support them.

For a family with connections to more than one country, the planning should also address where a judgment will need to be recognised or enforced. A settlement may have little practical value if it cannot be implemented where the relevant property or income is located.

Dubai Courts reported a 74% settlement rate for personal status cases in 2024 in its contribution to the International Judicial Dispute Resolution Network. This institutional figure covers a broad category of disputes and is not a divorce-only success rate or a measure of Dr. Hassan Elhais’s results.

Identify the applicable divorce law

The main federal frameworks are Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status and Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. The latter provides a civil regime for eligible non Muslim spouses, supported by Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023.

The initial assessment should record both spouses' nationalities and religions, their residence, the place of marriage and any existing proceedings. Provide the marriage certificate and any agreement dealing with financial or parenting arrangements.

Foreign nationality does not, by itself, settle the question of applicable law. Article 1 of the 2024 law recognises reliance on another law within its conditions. The civil regime also contains provisions concerning the application of foreign law and other permitted family legislation.

Under Article 13 of the Civil Transactions Law issued by Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025, the general connecting rule for divorce and the personal and financial effects of marriage is the law of the country where the marriage was concluded. Article 22 preserves conflicting provisions in special laws and applicable treaties. These rules must therefore be considered alongside the personal status legislation.

Where foreign law is relied on, arrange the relevant legal texts and supporting material at the outset. Articles 29 and 30 address public order restrictions and the application of UAE law where the relevant foreign law cannot be established or its meaning determined.

Divorce lawyers in Dubai should explain the proposed legal basis before the client commits to a claim or settlement. The assessment should distinguish the rules relevant to divorce, property and children rather than assume that one answer resolves every issue.

Prepare the case before filing

A useful case file combines a short chronology with the documents needed to prove the requested orders. Organise the material by issue so that the marriage history does not obscure an urgent question about school fees or accommodation.

Documents commonly useful for the initial review include:

Marriage certificates, passports and residency documents .

. Birth certificates and identification documents for the children.

Existing court orders and any proceedings started abroad.

and any proceedings started abroad. Marriage agreements, proposed settlements and relevant correspondence.

Income records, bank statements , property documents and evidence of debts.

, property documents and evidence of debts. School invoices, medical expenses and a realistic household budget.

Dubai Courts provides electronic case registration channels and requires the appropriate Arabic legal translations of documents. Confirm the authentication requirements for documents issued abroad and whether a power of attorney is needed for the intended representation.

Provide current contact details for the other spouse and explain any difficulty locating them. Service of proceedings should be considered when estimating the likely timetable.

Understand the divorce process in Dubai

For eligible couples using the federal civil regime, Articles 3, 7 and 8 allow either spouse to seek divorce without proving fault or harm. The application proceeds directly to court without family guidance referral, and the other spouse must be duly served.

The ability to obtain a divorce without proving fault does not remove the need to establish financial claims. Ask which matters will be determined with the divorce and which require a further application. Agreement to end the marriage should not be treated as agreement on every consequence.

Under Article 8 of the 2024 Personal Status Law, the supervising judge may refer a suitable dispute to family guidance for possible reconciliation.

Where the general Personal Status Law applies, discuss the appropriate form of separation and its evidential requirements. Before accepting a proposal involving khula or a waiver of financial rights, obtain an explanation of the specific rights affected and how the agreement would be recorded.

There is no useful universal estimate for every divorce in Dubai. Service abroad, disputes about applicable law, expert evidence and challenges to decisions can affect the work required. Request a fee proposal identifying the proceedings covered and any separate charges for translations, experts or enforcement.

Assess financial rights after divorce

Article 9 of the civil law allows a divorced woman to seek alimony. The statutory assessment includes the marriage's duration, the parties' finances and the consequences of divorce.

Articles 6 to 10 of the executive regulation address compensation, financial expert assessment, housing and temporary alimony. Article 6 permits compensation payable by either spouse where the conditions are met.

This distinction matters when preparing evidence. Although fault need not be established to obtain a civil divorce, conduct and resulting loss may remain relevant to a financial claim. A general allegation that the marriage was unhappy does not explain the amount being requested.

Under the 2024 law, Article 99 limits a wife's claim for past maintenance to the two years before filing. Article 100 allows interim maintenance during maintenance proceedings. Waiting period rights and divorce compensation depend on the conditions in Articles 101 and 102.

Prepare a financial schedule showing the amount sought under each heading, the period covered and the supporting records. Separate the children's expenses from the former spouse's claims and identify payments already received.

Financial issue Records to prepare Income and resources Salary certificates, bank statements, business accounts and investment records Housing Tenancy agreements, mortgage statements, utility bills and proposed accommodation costs Children School fees, insurance, medical costs, transport and regular care expenses Property contributions Title documents, transfer records, purchase agreements and evidence of payments Arrears and existing support Earlier orders, payment receipts and a dated calculation of any shortfall

Use actual expenditure where available. Explain any proposed increase, such as the cost of a second home suitable for the children, so that the budget can be assessed against both need and available resources.

Examine property ownership separately

Article 51 of the 2024 law recognises separate financial interests and claims arising from contributions to developing property.

Avoid assuming an automatic equal division of all assets. Identify who owns each asset, how it was acquired, the contributions made and the law relevant to the claim. A transfer from one spouse to another may require an explanation of whether it was intended as a gift, loan or contribution towards a purchase.

For property abroad, take advice on local ownership records and the steps needed to implement any settlement. Identify mortgages, company ownership and third party interests before agreeing that an asset will be transferred. The settlement should explain who must sign the documents, bear the charges and complete the transfer.

Make child custody arrangements workable

Child custody in Dubai depends on the applicable regime. Articles 4 and 10 of the civil law establish joint custody as the starting position until 18, subject to the court's powers to order different arrangements.

Under the 2024 law, Article 114 prioritises the mother after separation, subject to eligibility and the child's interests. Article 112 generally gives a custodian mother educational guardianship. Articles 122 and 123 recognise a residence choice at 15, subject to the child's interests, and custody ordinarily ending at 18.

In either case, the proposed arrangement should explain how the child's daily life will work. Address school collection, homework, medical appointments, holidays and communication with each parent. Consider the distance between the homes and whether the schedule is realistic alongside the parents' working hours.

Where parents disagree, present specific evidence about the child's needs and the proposed solution. School records, medical information and a clear history of care are more useful than broad criticism of the other parent.

Keep child maintenance and the parenting schedule clearly recorded. Set out who will pay each expense, whether payment goes directly to the provider and how additional costs will be discussed. Avoid leaving foreseeable expenses dependent on vague promises to cooperate later.

Address travel and relocation before making commitments

Article 116 of the 2024 law regulates travel abroad with a child through consent or court permission, subject to conditions.

Under Article 21 of the civil executive regulation, a parent cannot proceed unilaterally with overseas travel where the other joint custodian objects without obtaining judicial permission. The court may require guarantees of return.

Discuss proposed travel before purchasing tickets or changing school arrangements. Provide the destination, dates, accommodation and return arrangements. Check any existing order or restriction and the documents required for the trip.

A proposed permanent move requires its own assessment. Family lawyers in Dubai should examine the child's schooling, accommodation and contact with both parents, alongside the legal position in the destination country. A permission concerning a particular trip should not be treated as approval of every future relocation plan.

Draft a settlement that can be implemented

A divorce settlement should state precisely what each party must do. Record amounts, payment dates, bank details, property transfer steps and arrangements for the children. Explain how expenses will be evidenced and how any agreed review will operate.

Ask how the settlement will become enforceable and which authority must approve or record it. Articles 212, 226 and 227 of the Civil Procedure Code address enforceable instruments and the role of the Personal Status Execution Judge.

Before signing a broad release, identify any claims intended to remain open. If an asset cannot be transferred immediately, consider the documents and safeguards needed during the intervening period. Ensure that the proposed wording accurately reflects the agreement in both languages.

Plan for enforcement and recognition abroad

Keep a complete copy of the judgment or approved settlement, together with evidence of service, payments and compliance. If an obligation is missed, prepare a clear calculation of what remains due and obtain advice on the appropriate enforcement application.

A divorce obtained abroad may also require action in the UAE. Article 222 of the Civil Procedure Code sets conditions for enforcing foreign judgments, while Article 225 preserves relevant treaty arrangements. The route depends on the judgment and the relief sought.

Similarly, obtain advice in the country where a Dubai judgment will be used. Recognition of marital status, enforcement of financial obligations and implementation of parenting arrangements may involve different requirements.

When instructing divorce lawyers in Dubai, ask for a plan covering the claims to be made, any urgent application, the evidence still required and the steps needed after judgment. This makes the divorce process more manageable and gives each proposed agreement a practical purpose.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does foreign nationality alone determine the applicable divorce law?

No. The relevant personal status framework, the spouses’ circumstances and any permitted reliance on foreign law must be assessed. Different issues may require separate analysis.

2. Does a no fault divorce resolve every financial claim?

No. Ending the marriage without proving fault does not automatically establish every financial entitlement. The claim, applicable rules and supporting evidence need separate assessment.

3. Are all assets automatically divided equally?

No. Ownership, contributions, the nature of transfers and the applicable law need to be established. An assumed equal split should not replace analysis of the particular assets.

4. Does the same custody starting point apply to every family?

No. The applicable regime and the child’s interests matter. Proposed arrangements should explain how schooling, care, medical needs and contact with each parent will work.

5. Does permission for a trip authorise permanent relocation?

No. A particular journey and a permanent move raise distinct questions. Existing orders, consent requirements and the legal position in the destination country require separate assessment.