Criminal Lawyer In The UAE: A Practical Guide For Expats Facing A Criminal Case

An unexpected call from the police can leave an expatriate unsure what to do next. The enquiry might concern a business transaction, a personal disagreement or a message sent several months earlier. Understanding the allegation and your position is the first step towards responding appropriately.

A criminal lawyer in the UAE helps clients understand the legal process, assess evidence and prepare their response. Depending on the circumstances and the professional’s authority to act, assistance may include advice during an investigation, applications to the competent authorities, preparation of a defence and court representation.

This guide explains how a criminal lawyer can assist expatriates, when to seek advice and what to prepare before your first consultation.

When Should You Contact a Criminal Lawyer in the UAE?

You do not need to wait until a case reaches court before consulting a criminal lawyer. Early advice can help clarify which authority is handling the matter, what is being alleged and whether immediate action is necessary.

Consider contacting a criminal lawyer in the UAE if:

You receive a request to attend a police station .

. Someone accuses you of fraud , theft , assault or another offence.

, , or another offence. A commercial disagreement develops into a criminal complaint .

. You are questioned about messages, recordings or online activity.

A family member is arrested or detained .

. You discover a restriction that may relate to criminal proceedings .

. You wish to report an offence and need help organising the evidence.

Your criminal lawyer should first establish whether you are involved as a complainant, witness or accused person. Each position requires a different assessment. Being contacted about an investigation does not, by itself, establish that you have committed an offence.

A Criminal Lawyer’s Guide to the UAE Criminal Process

Federal Decree Law No. 38 of 2022, as amended, provides the principal framework for criminal procedures in the UAE. Depending on the matter, proceedings may involve police enquiries, investigation by the Public Prosecution and a case before the competent criminal court.

A criminal lawyer explains the stage your case has reached and the options available at that point. Advice should address the specific allegation and evidence rather than assume that every complaint follows the same path.

The Dubai Judicial Authority’s 2025 annual report, launched on 20 May 2026, recorded 66,933 incoming criminal cases and 59,421 cases processed by Dubai Public Prosecution. These Dubai-wide administrative figures do not identify expatriates separately or predict the result of an individual case.

For expatriates, a useful consultation should answer three immediate questions: What is being alleged? What happens next? What do I need to do now?

How a Criminal Lawyer Helps with Police Enquiries

An early account of events can become important as an investigation develops. A criminal lawyer can help you organise your recollection, identify supporting documents and distinguish what you personally know from information supplied by others.

For example, a disputed business payment may involve several conversations, revised agreements and transfers made on different dates. Describing only the final disagreement could leave out information needed to understand the transaction.

Before attending an appointment, preparation may include:

Confirming the authority, location and reference number.

Preparing an accurate chronology.

Collecting relevant agreements and payment records.

Identifying any language assistance you require.

Discussing the legal assistance available at that stage.

A criminal lawyer in Dubai can help identify matters that need clarification before you respond. If you do not understand a document or recorded statement, raise the concern and request an explanation or appropriate interpretation before signing.

How a Criminal Lawyer Reviews the Evidence

Much of a criminal lawyer’s work takes place outside the courtroom. Reviewing evidence carefully helps establish whether the available material supports the allegation and what further information may be needed.

This process involves more than collecting favourable documents. Your criminal lawyer also needs to consider inconsistencies, missing records and material that the other party may rely upon.

Relevant evidence may include:

Contracts and amendments.

Bank transfers and receipts.

and receipts. Complete email and message exchanges.

Company authorisations and accounting records.

Medical reports.

Witness details.

Original electronic files.

Context can be decisive. A screenshot may show a particular message without explaining the conversation around it. A bank transfer may establish that money was paid without showing why it was paid.

A criminal defence lawyer should connect the evidence to the allegation and explain any remaining uncertainties. A properly prepared response depends on facts and applicable law, not simply an assertion that the complaint is unfair.

Assistance from a Criminal Lawyer During Prosecution Investigations

The Public Prosecution stage may involve important decisions about the investigation and how the matter will proceed.

Dubai Public Prosecution’s published guidance recognises lawyers’ rights concerning attendance at investigations and access to case papers, subject to applicable restrictions. The assistance available must therefore be assessed in the circumstances of the case.

A criminal lawyer can explain which requests may be made, what information is available and which decisions remain with the competent authority.

It is important to distinguish between submitting an application and obtaining the requested outcome. A legal memorandum or supporting document may assist the authority’s assessment, but its submission does not guarantee acceptance of the position advanced.

Can a Criminal Lawyer Help with Bail and Travel Concerns?

For expatriates, immediate concerns often extend beyond the allegation itself. A client may need to travel for work, support a family member or understand the consequences of being unable to attend their workplace.

A criminal lawyer in the UAE can assess whether a release application is available and explain the relevant requirements. Bail may involve conditions or guarantees, and the decision belongs to the competent authority.

The same annual report recorded 23,438 smart bail applications processed by the Public Prosecution in 2025. This is an application count, rather than a count of people released or an approval rate.

Travel concerns require specific attention. Before booking a flight or assuming that a restriction has ended, ask your criminal lawyer to establish the position through the relevant authority.

A verbal understanding with another party should not be treated as confirmation that an official restriction has been removed or that a case has closed.

What Does a Criminal Lawyer Do in Court?

If a case proceeds to court, preparation should focus on the allegation, the supporting evidence and the legal issues requiring determination.

A criminal lawyer’s work may include preparing written submissions, addressing the prosecution’s case and identifying material relevant to the defence. Clients should also receive clear explanations of hearing arrangements, any attendance requirements and the significance of decisions made during proceedings.

When choosing lawyers in Dubai, distinguish between legal consultancy and court advocacy. Confirm who will advise you, who will prepare the case and which appropriately authorised advocate will appear before the relevant court.

Understanding these responsibilities helps you assess the services included in the engagement.

Can a Criminal Lawyer Help Resolve a Complaint?

Some clients wish to explore repayment, an agreement or another lawful route to resolving a dispute.

A criminal lawyer should assess the legal effect of any proposed resolution before you commit to it. Do not assume that a complainant’s willingness to withdraw a complaint automatically ends every criminal matter.

Ask your criminal lawyer:

What will each party undertake to do?

How will compliance be documented?

What effect could the agreement have on the criminal proceedings?

Are there separate financial claims?

Is further action required before an authority?

These questions are particularly relevant where a commercial disagreement has resulted in both financial demands and criminal allegations.

Why Consult a Criminal Lawyer After a Judgment?

A judgment may create further questions about deadlines, implementation and the availability of a challenge.

Consult your criminal lawyer promptly to understand what the decision means and which procedural options apply. The available route depends on the nature of the decision and the circumstances of the proceedings.

You should also ask what must be paid, submitted, attended or otherwise completed. If related restrictions or separate proceedings exist, establish how those matters will be checked and addressed.

Rather than relying on a general statement that the case is finished, request confirmation of the specific decision and any remaining steps.

How to Choose a Criminal Lawyer in Dubai

A useful consultation should leave you better informed, even where the outcome remains uncertain.

When choosing a criminal lawyer in Dubai, ask about experience with the type of allegation involved. A financial investigation may require a different approach to evidence from an assault allegation or a dispute involving electronic communications.

Questions worth asking include:

Who will be responsible for my case?

What documents does the criminal lawyer need?

What are the immediate priorities?

Which stages are included in the fee?

Are translation, expert work and appeals included?

How will I receive updates?

What are the main uncertainties?

Be cautious about guarantees. A responsible criminal lawyer should explain the available arguments and the limits of what can currently be established.

Clear communication matters too. You should understand the advice, the work being undertaken and any decisions you need to make.

What to Bring to Your First Criminal Lawyer Consultation

Prepare a short factual chronology and bring the documents already available to you. Include relevant dates, names, case references and upcoming appointments.

Tell your criminal lawyer about earlier statements, relevant communications and previous attempts to resolve the dispute. Information that seems inconvenient may still be essential to a reliable assessment.

Preserve original records. Do not alter messages or ask another person to change their account. Where documents are missing, explain what is unavailable and why.

Useful preparation allows the consultation to focus on assessing the problem and identifying practical next steps.

Criminal Law Guidance for Expats in the UAE

A criminal matter can affect an expatriate’s family life, employment and future plans. Clear legal advice helps distinguish confirmed facts from assumptions and identify which issues require immediate attention.

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants. Expatriates seeking criminal law advice can use an initial consultation to discuss the allegation, review the available documents and identify the legal assistance their circumstances require.

Whether you are responding to an enquiry or seeking a criminal lawyer in Dubai for an ongoing matter, begin by establishing the facts, preserving the evidence and obtaining advice relevant to your position.

This guide provides general information. The appropriate procedure and available legal options depend on the facts and applicable law.