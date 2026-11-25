The Fund Manager, if approved, can manage domestic (Public, DIFC Exempt Fund and DIFC Qualified Investor Fund) and Foreign Funds in other jurisdictions as well.

Capital Requirements:

If the only Financial Activity that the Authorised Firm is authorised to carry on is Managing a Collective Investment Fund its Base Capital Requirement is:

(a) US $140,000 if it manages any Public Fund or Credit Fund; or

(b) US $70,000 for Qualified or Exempt Funds.