For many foreign investors, Türkiye offers an attractive combination of investment opportunities, international business access, property ownership and the possibility of acquiring a second citizenship. Istanbul, in particular, continues to attract entrepreneurs, property investors, business owners and families looking for a connection with Türkiye.

But before making an investment or considering relocation, there is an important question worth understanding: Does becoming a Turkish citizen also make you a Turkish tax resident?

The short answer is no.

Turkish citizenship and Turkish tax residency are two different legal concepts. A foreign investor may acquire Turkish citizenship without moving permanently to Türkiye. Equally, someone who has never applied for Turkish citizenship may become a Turkish tax resident simply by establishing their home in the country or meeting the relevant residence criteria.

The distinction matters because citizenship and tax residency have very different consequences. One concerns nationality and the rights associated with being a Turkish citizen. The other determines how an individual's income may be taxed under Turkish law.

For someone who owns businesses abroad, receives dividends, has investment portfolios in different countries or earns rental income from overseas properties, the difference can be particularly important.

There is also a significant development that foreign investors should know about. Under Additional Article 20/D of Turkish Income Tax Law No. 193, introduced in 2026, qualifying individuals who become resident in Türkiye may benefit from a 20-year income tax exemption on certain income earned outside the country.

This provision has made the relationship between Turkish citizenship, relocation and international tax planning even more relevant.

At Kurucuk & Associates, an Istanbul-based law firm advising international individuals, investors and businesses, we understand that acquiring Turkish citizenship is often only one part of a much wider decision. Investors also need to consider their existing businesses, family arrangements, property interests and financial commitments in other countries.

This article explains the difference between Turkish citizenship and tax residency, how the residency rules work, what happens to foreign income and what the new 20-year exemption may mean for individuals considering a move to Türkiye.

1. Turkish Citizenship and Tax Residency: Two Different Legal Concepts

It is easy to assume that becoming a citizen of a country automatically makes that country responsible for taxing all your income. However, Türkiye does not generally determine an individual's income tax residency simply by looking at their nationality.

Turkish citizenship and tax residency are governed by different legal rules.

1.1 What Does Turkish Citizenship Mean?

Turkish citizenship establishes an individual's legal status as a national of the Republic of Türkiye. It provides the rights and responsibilities recognised under Turkish law, including the right to live in Türkiye as a Turkish citizen.

Foreign nationals may acquire Turkish citizenship through several routes, depending on their circumstances. These include citizenship by birth, marriage, general naturalization and exceptional acquisition, including qualifying investment.

For international investors, citizenship by investment is particularly relevant.

Under the applicable legislation, qualifying foreign nationals may become eligible for Turkish citizenship through recognised investment categories, subject to the statutory conditions and administrative procedures.

These include:

Purchasing qualifying real estate in Türkiye.

Making a qualifying fixed capital investment.

Depositing eligible funds in a Turkish bank.

Purchasing qualifying government bonds.

Investing in eligible real estate or venture capital investment funds.

Making a qualifying contribution to the private pension system.

Creating the required number of jobs in Türkiye.

The requirements vary according to the investment category. For example, the real estate route generally requires a qualifying investment of at least USD 400,000, together with the statutory restriction on selling the property for three years.

The legal framework is established by Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901 and its implementing regulations.

Foreign investors can also consult the Turkish government's official investment and citizenship information for an overview of the recognized investment routes.

An important point is that acquiring citizenship through investment does not necessarily require an investor to move their entire life to Türkiye. Subject to the applicable citizenship conditions, an individual may obtain Turkish nationality while continuing to live, work and operate businesses abroad.

1.2 What Does Turkish Tax Residency Mean?

Tax residency determines how an individual is treated for income tax purposes.

Under Turkish Income Tax Law No. 193, individuals who are considered resident in Türkiye are generally subject to full tax liability (tam mükellefiyet).

In broad terms, this means that income earned both in Türkiye and abroad may fall within the Turkish income tax framework, subject to applicable exemptions and international tax agreements.

Individuals who are not considered resident are generally subject to limited tax liability (dar mükellefiyet). Their Turkish income tax obligations ordinarily concern income arising from sources in Türkiye.

The distinction is important for someone who owns property, operates a company or receives income from several countries.

The relevant provisions can be found in Articles 3 to 6 of Turkish Income Tax Law No. 193.

1.3 Can Someone Be a Turkish Citizen Without Being a Turkish Tax Resident?

Yes.

Imagine a foreign entrepreneur who purchases qualifying property in Istanbul and successfully obtains Turkish citizenship.

The entrepreneur continues living in London, manages an overseas company and visits Türkiye several times a year.

The acquisition of Turkish citizenship does not, by itself, make that individual a Turkish tax resident.

However, if the entrepreneur receives rental income from the Istanbul property, the income may still be subject to Turkish taxation under the relevant provisions.

Now consider someone who has never applied for Turkish citizenship but moves to Istanbul, establishes their home there and begins managing their international business from Türkiye.

That person may become a Turkish tax resident even though they remain a foreign national.

This is why nationality and tax residency should always be examined separately.

2. How Does Türkiye Determine Tax Residency?

Turkish tax residency is not determined solely by the number of days someone spends in the country.

Under Articles 4 and 5 of Income Tax Law No. 193, two important considerations are the individual's domicile and their physical presence in Türkiye.

Understanding both is particularly important for investors who divide their time between different countries.

2.1 Having a Domicile in Türkiye

Article 4 considers individuals with a domicile in Türkiye to be resident for income tax purposes.

In this context, domicile is not simply another way of describing property ownership.

It concerns the individual's legally relevant place of residence under Turkish law.

For example, a foreign investor may purchase an apartment in Istanbul and use it occasionally during holidays or business visits. That purchase alone does not automatically establish a Turkish domicile.

The position may be different where the investor moves their family to Istanbul, establishes their ordinary household there and treats Türkiye as their permanent home.

The individual's actual circumstances matter more than the mere existence of a property title deed.

Does Owning Property in Istanbul Make You a Tax Resident?

No. Buying a property in Istanbul does not automatically make a foreign national a Turkish tax resident.

Consider two different situations.

First investor: Purchases an apartment in Istanbul, continues living permanently in Dubai and visits Türkiye for a few weeks each year.

Second investor: Purchases an apartment in Istanbul, moves their family into the property, conducts their daily business activities from Türkiye and establishes their main home there.

Both investors own Turkish property, but their residency positions may be very different.

Property ownership and tax residency are separate questions.

2.2 The Six-Month Rule

Another important criterion appears in Article 4 of the Income Tax Law.

Individuals who reside in Türkiye continuously for more than six months during a calendar year are generally considered resident under this provision.

The legislation uses the expression of more than six months rather than simply establishing an absolute 183-day safe harbour.

This distinction matters because the calculation must be considered in accordance with the statutory wording.

For international investors, the rule is particularly relevant when planning extended stays in Türkiye.

For example, someone who visits Istanbul for several weeks each year will generally not satisfy this physical-presence criterion. Someone who spends more than six continuous months in the country may fall within it.

However, the physical-presence test is not the only way to establish tax residency. Having a domicile in Türkiye may independently result in resident status.

2.3 Do Short Trips Outside Türkiye Reset the Six-Month Period?

Not necessarily.

Article 4 expressly provides that temporary departures from Türkiye do not interrupt the relevant residence period.

For example, an individual who has been living in Istanbul for several months cannot automatically reset the six-month calculation simply by travelling abroad for a short business meeting and returning.

This is worth remembering for entrepreneurs and executives who regularly travel between Istanbul, London, Dubai, Singapore and other business centres.

Keeping accurate travel records is a sensible practice, particularly where an individual's tax residency may be questioned.

2.4 Are There Exceptions to the Six-Month Rule?

Yes. Article 5 of the Income Tax Law recognises certain circumstances in which particular individuals may remain outside the Turkish residence classification even when their stay exceeds six months.

These exceptions concern specific temporary purposes and circumstances, including certain individuals arriving for temporary work or assignments, scientific activities, education, medical treatment, rest or travel.

The legislation also addresses situations involving individuals who remain in Türkiye because of circumstances beyond their control, such as detention or illness.

The exception must be considered in light of the person's actual circumstances. It should not be assumed that every foreign business visitor or remote worker automatically falls outside the residency rules.

The relevant provisions can be reviewed in the official Turkish Income Tax Law.

3. Full Tax Liability and Limited Tax Liability: What Is the Difference?

Once an individual's tax residency position is established, the next question is how much of their income may be subject to Turkish taxation.

Turkish income tax legislation distinguishes between full tax liability and limited tax liability.

This distinction is particularly important for foreign investors with financial interests in several countries.

3.1 Full Tax Liability (Tam Mükellefiyet)

Individuals considered resident in Türkiye are generally subject to full tax liability under Article 3.

In principle, their income earned both in Türkiye and abroad falls within the scope of Turkish income taxation.

Depending on the circumstances, this may include:

Salary received from a foreign employer.

Rental income from overseas properties.

Dividends from foreign companies.

Interest earned on overseas bank deposits.

Certain investment returns.

Income from independent professional activities.

Certain capital gains.

However, this does not mean that every foreign payment automatically becomes taxable in Türkiye.

The type of income, its source, the relevant tax year, applicable exemptions and any international tax agreement must be examined.

This distinction has become particularly important following the introduction of Additional Article 20/D in 2026.

3.2 Limited Tax Liability (Dar Mükellefiyet)

Individuals who are not considered resident in Türkiye are generally subject to limited tax liability under Article 6.

In broad terms, they are taxed on income arising from Turkish sources rather than their entire worldwide income.

For example, a foreign national who lives permanently in the United Kingdom but owns a rental apartment in Istanbul may have Turkish tax obligations concerning the rent received from that property.

However, their foreign salary, overseas rental income or dividends from a foreign company do not ordinarily become taxable in Türkiye merely because they own Turkish property or hold Turkish citizenship.

The exact treatment depends on the nature of the income and the relevant domestic and treaty provisions.

3.3 A Practical Comparison

Consideration Full tax liability Limited tax liability Turkish citizenship required? No No Turkish tax residency Generally established Generally not established Turkish-source income Subject to applicable rules Subject to applicable rules Foreign-source income Generally within the tax framework, subject to exemptions and treaties Generally outside Turkish income taxation Foreign rental income May be taxable, subject to exemptions Generally not taxable in Türkiye Foreign dividends May be taxable, subject to exemptions Generally not taxable in Türkiye Turkish property rental income Subject to Turkish tax rules Subject to Turkish tax rules

This is a general comparison of individual income tax treatment. Other taxes, including property tax, inheritance tax and corporate tax, have their own rules.

4. What Happens to Foreign Income When You Become a Turkish Tax Resident?

For an investor who has spent most of their life building wealth outside Türkiye, this is often the most important practical question.

Suppose someone has a company in the United Kingdom, an apartment in Spain, investments in Singapore and savings in the United Arab Emirates.

They now wish to make Istanbul their principal home.

What happens to their existing income?

Under the ordinary full tax liability rules, foreign-source income may fall within the scope of Turkish income taxation. However, the 2026 foreign-source income exemption may change the position for qualifying individuals.

Before examining that exemption, it is useful to understand the different types of income involved.

4.1 Salary from a Foreign Employer

Imagine an individual who relocates to Istanbul but continues working for a company based in London.

The salary is paid into a British bank account.

It would be incorrect to assume that the income is automatically outside the Turkish tax system simply because the employer and bank account are abroad.

Relevant questions include:

Where is the employment physically performed?

What is the employee's tax residency status?

What is the nature of the employment arrangement?

Does a double taxation agreement apply?

Is the income eligible for a specific exemption?

For someone working remotely from Türkiye, the location where the employment duties are actually performed can be particularly important.

4.2 Rental Income from Properties Abroad

Many international investors own residential or commercial properties in several countries.

For example, an investor may own:

An apartment in Istanbul.

A residential property in London.

A holiday home in Spain.

A commercial property in Dubai.

If the individual becomes a Turkish tax resident, foreign rental income may ordinarily fall within the worldwide income framework.

However, the 2026 exemption may be relevant if the individual satisfies the statutory conditions.

The investor should also consider the tax obligations arising in the country where each property is located.

4.3 Dividends from Foreign Companies

An entrepreneur may own shares in a company established outside Türkiye and receive regular dividends.

If that individual becomes a Turkish tax resident, the dividends may ordinarily fall within the Turkish income tax framework.

The relevant treatment depends on the classification of the distribution, foreign withholding taxes, domestic exemptions and applicable international agreements.

It is also important to distinguish dividends from other payments.

For example, the following are not necessarily treated in the same way:

Dividends received as a shareholder.

Salary received as a company employee.

Director remuneration.

Management fees.

Profits retained within the company.

Capital gains from selling shares.

An international company structure should therefore be examined carefully before its owner relocates to Türkiye.

4.4 Interest and Overseas Investment Portfolios

Foreign investors may hold savings and investments through financial institutions in different countries.

These may generate interest, dividends, investment fund distributions or gains from selling securities.

The tax treatment depends on the nature of each return and the relevant legislation.

Importantly, an overseas bank account is not the same thing as income earned through that account.

An existing account balance, interest earned during a tax year and a gain realized through selling an investment are different financial and legal matters.

4.5 Does Transferring Existing Savings to Türkiye Create Income Tax?

Generally, transferring your own existing savings from an overseas bank account to a Turkish bank account does not automatically create income tax simply because the funds enter Türkiye.

For example, an investor may transfer savings accumulated over several years to purchase a home in Istanbul.

The transfer itself should be distinguished from the original source of the funds and any income or gains generated from them.

Nevertheless, Turkish banks may request supporting documents to establish the source of funds and comply with applicable financial compliance and anti-money laundering requirements.

It is sensible to retain bank statements, property sale documents, business distribution records, tax documents and other evidence showing how the money was originally obtained.

5. The 2026 Development Foreign Investors Should Know: A 20-Year Exemption on Qualifying Foreign Income

One of the most important changes for international investors is the introduction of Additional Article 20/D of Turkish Income Tax Law No. 193.

Introduced through Law No. 7582 in June 2026, this provision establishes a 20-year income tax exemption for qualifying income and earnings obtained outside Türkiye by individuals who become resident in the country and satisfy the statutory requirements.

For internationally active entrepreneurs and investors considering relocation, this development deserves particular attention.

5.1 What Does Additional Article 20/D Provide?

The provision states that individuals considered resident in Türkiye may benefit from a 20-year income tax exemption on income and earnings obtained outside Türkiye, provided that they did not have a domicile or tax liability in Türkiye during the last three calendar years before becoming resident.

The exemption is not limited to people who acquire Turkish citizenship.

A foreign national may potentially qualify without becoming a Turkish citizen.

Equally, an investor who obtains Turkish citizenship through investment may potentially qualify if they subsequently become resident in Türkiye and satisfy the statutory conditions.

The important point is that eligibility is connected to the individual's tax and residence history, not simply their nationality.

The original provision can be examined in Additional Article 20/D of the Turkish Income Tax Law.

5.2 Who May Qualify?

The principal requirements include:

The individual must become resident in Türkiye within the meaning of the relevant tax legislation.

They must not have had a domicile in Türkiye during the previous three calendar years.

They must not have had tax liability in Türkiye during the same period, subject to the specific statutory exception.

They must satisfy the applicable administrative requirements.

They must obtain the required exemption certificate.

The legislation is particularly relevant to individuals who have lived abroad for several years and are now considering making Türkiye their home.

However, eligibility should be established through an individual assessment rather than assumed from the investor's nationality or previous residence abroad.

5.3 How Does the Three-Year Requirement Work?

The legislation refers to the last three calendar years preceding the year in which the individual becomes resident in Türkiye.

This is an important detail because the assessment is based on calendar years, not simply any rolling 36-month period.

For example, an individual who becomes resident in Türkiye during 2026 would generally need to examine their circumstances during 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The relevant questions include:

Did the individual have a domicile in Türkiye during those years?

Were they subject to Turkish tax liability?

Did they have any previous Turkish tax registrations?

What were their actual residential arrangements?

Can their historical position be supported by appropriate records?

Having no Turkish tax payments during those years does not, by itself, establish eligibility. The domicile requirement must also be considered.

5.4 What If You Previously Owned Property in Türkiye?

This is an important point for foreign investors who already own Turkish real estate.

Additional Article 20/D expressly provides that previous Turkish tax liability arising from certain Turkish-source income does not, by itself, prevent an individual from benefiting from the exemption.

The relevant categories include:

Rental income from immovable property in Türkiye.

Investment income arising in Türkiye.

Certain capital gains arising in Türkiye.

For example, a foreign national may have owned an apartment in Istanbul for several years while continuing to live abroad and declaring the rental income in Türkiye.

That previous tax liability does not automatically disqualify the individual from the new exemption.

However, the separate requirement concerning the absence of a Turkish domicile during the relevant three calendar years must still be satisfied.

5.5 Which Foreign Income May Be Covered?

The provision refers broadly to income and earnings obtained outside Türkiye.

Depending on the circumstances and the applicable tax classification, this may include:

Income from foreign employment.

Overseas business income.

Rental income from foreign properties.

Dividends from foreign companies.

Interest from overseas bank deposits.

Certain foreign investment returns.

Qualifying capital gains from overseas assets.

The treatment of each category should be examined individually.

It would be misleading to suggest that every financial payment involving a foreign country automatically qualifies.

The source of income, the nature of the transaction and the relevant statutory provisions all matter.

5.6 Does the Exemption Last for 20 Years?

Yes. The legislation provides for a 20-year income tax exemption on qualifying foreign-source income.

This is a substantial incentive for eligible individuals considering relocation to Türkiye.

However, it is important to understand what the provision actually covers.

It is not a general exemption from every Turkish tax.

For example, it does not automatically exempt:

Income earned from Turkish business activities.

Rental income from Turkish properties.

Turkish-source employment income.

Turkish property taxes.

Value-added tax.

Corporate tax.

Every inheritance or gift tax obligation.

Other taxes imposed under separate legislation.

The exemption is specifically concerned with qualifying income and earnings obtained outside Türkiye.

5.7 Is an Application Required?

Yes. The administrative procedure is addressed in Income Tax General Communiqué Serial No. 333.

Eligible individuals must apply to the competent tax office and obtain the required exemption certificate.

As a general rule, the application must be submitted by the end of the calendar year in which the individual becomes resident in Türkiye.

Where the individual becomes resident during the final two months of the year, the communiqué provides an extended deadline until the end of the second month of the following year.

The tax administration examines the relevant conditions before issuing the certificate.

The Turkish Revenue Administration has also published a specific guide to the exemption on foreign-source income, explaining eligibility, applications and administrative checks.

5.8 Can Foreign Taxes Be Credited Against Turkish Income Tax?

An important restriction should not be overlooked.

Additional Article 20/D provides that foreign taxes paid on income covered by the exemption cannot be credited against Turkish income tax.

This is because the qualifying income is exempt from Turkish income tax under the provision.

However, the Turkish exemption does not automatically remove tax obligations in the country where the income originates.

Investors should therefore examine their tax position in both jurisdictions.

5.9 A Practical Example: An International Entrepreneur Moving to Istanbul

Consider an entrepreneur who has lived in the United Kingdom for several years.

They operate a British company, receive dividends from that company and maintain overseas investment portfolios.

They have not maintained a Turkish domicile or Turkish tax liability during the previous three calendar years.

In 2026, they decide to move to Istanbul and establish their principal home in Türkiye. They also acquire Turkish citizenship through the investment route.

The entrepreneur may potentially qualify for the 20-year exemption under Additional Article 20/D.

If all the statutory requirements are met and the required exemption certificate is obtained, qualifying foreign-source income may benefit from the exemption.

Income arising in Türkiye would remain subject to the relevant Turkish tax rules.

This example illustrates why investors should consider the tax consequences of relocation separately from the citizenship application itself.

5.10 What If You Became a Turkish Tax Resident Before 2026?

The commencement date is important.

Additional Article 20/D applies to individuals who become resident in Türkiye from 1 January 2026, subject to the statutory commencement provisions.

Someone who established Turkish tax residency before the relevant date should not assume that they automatically qualify.

Likewise, obtaining Turkish citizenship in 2026 does not create a new tax residency date if the individual had already become resident in Türkiye.

The actual date of establishing tax residency, rather than the date of acquiring citizenship, is central to the assessment.

6. Double Taxation Agreements: What If You Earn Income in More Than One Country?

International investors rarely have financial interests in only one country.

Someone living in Istanbul may own a company in London, receive dividends from Singapore and collect rent from a property in Spain.

This raises a natural concern: could the same income be taxed twice?

Türkiye has entered into double taxation agreements with numerous countries to address this issue.

These agreements establish how taxing rights are allocated and what relief may be available when income is potentially taxable in both jurisdictions.

6.1 How Do Double Taxation Agreements Work?

A double taxation agreement is a treaty between two countries that addresses the taxation of specified categories of income.

Depending on the agreement, it may cover:

Employment income.

Business profits.

Dividends.

Interest.

Royalties.

Rental income from immovable property.

Capital gains.

Pensions and other specified income.

The exact rules differ between agreements.

For example, the provisions governing rental income may be different from those dealing with dividends or employment income.

Investors should therefore examine the agreement between Türkiye and the specific country concerned.

The Turkish Revenue Administration's international tax agreement resources provide access to official information about Türkiye's tax treaty framework.

6.2 What Happens If Two Countries Consider You a Tax Resident?

Sometimes, an individual may satisfy the domestic tax residency rules of two countries simultaneously.

Imagine a British investor who maintains a home in the United Kingdom but spends substantial time in Istanbul, manages business activities from Türkiye and has personal and economic connections in both countries.

Both countries may potentially consider the individual resident under their respective domestic legislation.

Where an applicable double taxation agreement contains a dual-residency provision, treaty tie-breaker rules may help determine the individual's residence for treaty purposes.

Under the commonly used OECD Model Tax Convention approach, the relevant considerations generally include:

Where the individual has a permanent home available. Where their personal and economic relations are closer. Where they habitually live. Their nationality, where the earlier tests do not resolve the matter. Mutual agreement between the competent authorities, where necessary.

The precise wording of the applicable bilateral treaty must always be checked.

An important point is that nationality is not normally the first factor considered under this framework.

Holding Turkish and British citizenship, for example, does not automatically establish Turkish treaty residence.

6.3 Do Tax Treaties Make Foreign Income Tax-Free?

No. Double taxation agreements do not create a universal exemption.

Instead, they determine which country may tax particular categories of income and how double taxation may be relieved.

Depending on the agreement, relief may be provided through:

Exemption from taxation in one country.

Foreign tax credits.

Reduced withholding tax rates.

Restrictions on the source country's taxing rights.

Mutual agreement procedures.

For example, a Turkish tax resident receiving dividends from a foreign company may face withholding tax in the country where that company is established.

The relevant treaty may reduce the withholding rate, while Turkish domestic law determines the subsequent treatment in Türkiye.

The actual outcome depends on the relevant agreement and the investor's circumstances.

6.4 Why Should Investors Check the Specific Treaty?

An agreement between Türkiye and the United Kingdom may not contain exactly the same provisions as an agreement between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates or Pakistan.

The applicable treaty should be checked for:

Its entry-into-force date.

The relevant income category.

The definition of tax residence.

Any specific exemptions.

Withholding tax provisions.

Available methods of relieving double taxation.

Where an investor believes that taxation has been imposed contrary to an applicable agreement, the treaty may also provide access to a Mutual Agreement Procedure.

Further information is available through the OECD's tax treaty and international tax resources.

7. Turkish Citizenship by Investment: Do You Need to Relocate to Türkiye?

For many foreign investors, one of the attractions of Turkish citizenship by investment is the opportunity to obtain Turkish nationality without necessarily relocating permanently.

This is particularly relevant for business owners who already have established operations in another country.

7.1 Can You Obtain Turkish Citizenship Without Living in Türkiye?

Yes. The investment-based citizenship route should be distinguished from general naturalization.

Qualifying foreign investors may apply through the exceptional citizenship framework without necessarily satisfying the ordinary five-year residence requirement associated with general naturalization.

For example, the real estate investment route currently requires a qualifying property purchase of at least USD 400,000, together with the required three-year restriction on resale.

Other investment categories have separate financial and administrative requirements.

The relevant legal framework is set out in Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, while the government's investment guide explains the recognized routes.

Obtaining citizenship does not automatically require an investor to close their existing overseas business, sell foreign property or transfer their entire financial life to Türkiye.

7.2 Can You Continue Living in Your Original Country?

Yes. Turkish citizenship does not generally require an investor to make Türkiye their permanent home simply because they have acquired nationality through investment.

However, the investor should consider the laws of their existing country of nationality and any applicable dual citizenship requirements.

They should also understand that continuing to live abroad does not necessarily eliminate every Turkish tax obligation.

For example, rental income from Turkish property may remain taxable even if the owner is a non-resident.

7.3 Can a Turkish Citizen Own and Operate a Foreign Company?

Yes. Turkish citizenship does not generally prevent an individual from owning or managing a company incorporated in another country.

However, the tax implications may become more complicated if the individual relocates to Türkiye.

Relevant considerations may include:

Where the company is incorporated.

Where its management decisions are made.

Where its employees work.

Where its commercial activities take place.

Whether the individual manages the company from Türkiye.

Whether a permanent establishment could arise.

Whether controlled foreign company provisions are relevant.

How dividends and management remuneration are treated.

A company established abroad is not automatically outside every aspect of Turkish tax law simply because its place of incorporation is foreign.

The individual's role, the company's activities and the relevant international tax rules must be considered together.

8. What Other Taxes Should Foreign Investors Consider?

Income tax residency is only one part of the wider tax picture.

Even someone who remains a non-resident may have financial obligations in Türkiye because of property ownership, commercial activities or transactions involving Turkish assets.

8.1 Property Tax

Foreign nationals who own qualifying real estate in Türkiye may be required to pay annual property tax.

This obligation generally arises from property ownership rather than Turkish citizenship or personal tax residency.

For example, a British national who owns an apartment in Istanbul but lives permanently in London may still have Turkish property tax obligations.

The applicable rules depend on the property's classification, location and assessed value.

Information is available through the Turkish Revenue Administration.

8.2 Rental Income from Turkish Property

Rental income from property located in Türkiye may be subject to Turkish income tax.

This applies to non-resident foreign property owners as well as Turkish tax residents.

The applicable rules determine how the income is calculated, which expenses may be deductible and whether an annual tax declaration is required.

Residential and commercial rental arrangements may involve different tax considerations.

8.3 Capital Gains from Selling Property

Foreign investors who sell real estate in Türkiye should examine the capital gains provisions under Article 80 of Income Tax Law No. 193.

The tax treatment may depend on:

The original acquisition date.

The date of disposal.

The purchase and sale values.

The nature of the property.

The period of ownership.

Available statutory exemptions.

Whether the activity is considered commercial.

For qualifying property acquired by individuals, the five-year holding-period rule is particularly relevant.

However, this rule should not be treated as an automatic exemption for every transaction. The applicable conditions and exceptions must be examined.

8.4 Inheritance and Gift Tax

Türkiye also has a separate inheritance and gift tax regime under Law No. 7338.

This may become relevant when property or other assets are transferred through inheritance or gifts.

International investors with assets in several countries should consider where their assets are located, who will inherit them and which national laws may apply.

It is worth remembering that income tax residency, nationality and inheritance taxation are separate legal matters.

8.5 Corporate Tax

Foreign investors who establish or acquire a Turkish company should also consider Corporate Tax Law No. 5520.

A company's tax obligations are not determined simply by the nationality of its shareholders.

The company's legal status, establishment, management arrangements and business activities are relevant.

A Turkish citizen may own a company abroad, while a foreign national may own a company established in Türkiye.

The personal tax position of the shareholder and the corporate tax position of the company should be examined separately.

9. International Financial Reporting and Overseas Bank Accounts

Another issue that deserves attention is the exchange of financial information between countries.

Some investors assume that money held in overseas accounts will never become relevant to Turkish tax authorities.

That assumption is increasingly difficult to justify in an environment of international financial transparency.

9.1 The Common Reporting Standard

The Common Reporting Standard (CRS) is an international framework developed by the OECD for the automatic exchange of financial account information between participating jurisdictions.

Under the relevant arrangements, financial institutions may collect information about account holders and reportable accounts for exchange with participating tax authorities.

Depending on the applicable rules, this information may include:

Account holder identification details.

Tax residency information.

Tax identification numbers.

Account balances.

Interest and dividend income.

Certain other financial information.

The OECD's official information on international tax transparency explains how the framework operates.

The existence of CRS does not mean that every foreign account automatically creates a Turkish tax liability. Rather, it is one reason why investors should ensure that their declared tax residency and financial information are accurate.

9.2 Additional Considerations for US Citizens

US citizens have a particular consideration because the United States generally applies citizenship-based federal income taxation.

An American citizen who acquires Turkish citizenship and relocates to Istanbul may still have US federal tax filing obligations.

The individual's US tax position must therefore be examined alongside Turkish domestic legislation.

The existence of a Turkish tax exemption does not automatically remove US reporting or tax obligations.

10. Common Misunderstandings About Turkish Citizenship and Tax Residency

Many difficulties arise because investors rely on general statements rather than examining the actual legal provisions.

A few common misconceptions are worth addressing.

Misunderstanding 1: Turkish Citizenship Automatically Means Worldwide Taxation

It does not.

Turkish citizenship alone does not automatically establish Turkish tax residency. The relevant residence criteria under Income Tax Law No. 193 must be examined.

Misunderstanding 2: Spending Fewer Than 183 Days in Türkiye Guarantees Non-Residency

Not necessarily.

An individual may establish a domicile in Türkiye independently of the six-month physical-presence criterion.

The actual circumstances surrounding the individual's home and residence matter.

Misunderstanding 3: Buying Property Automatically Makes You a Tax Resident

No. Property ownership and tax residency are different matters.

A non-resident foreign investor may own property in Istanbul while maintaining their permanent home abroad.

The property may nevertheless create Turkish tax obligations.

Misunderstanding 4: All Overseas Income Is Automatically Tax-Free

This is not correct.

The 2026 foreign-source income exemption is a significant development, but it applies only to individuals who satisfy the statutory requirements.

It is not an automatic benefit for every foreign national or Turkish citizen.

Misunderstanding 5: Foreign Bank Accounts Determine Tax Residency

They do not.

An individual's tax residency depends on the relevant legal criteria, not simply where their money is deposited.

Misunderstanding 6: Double Taxation Agreements Eliminate Every Foreign Tax Obligation

They do not.

A tax treaty allocates taxing rights and may provide relief from double taxation. It does not necessarily exempt every category of foreign income.

Misunderstanding 7: Obtaining Citizenship in 2026 Automatically Qualifies You for the New Exemption

It does not.

The relevant question is when the individual becomes resident for tax purposes and whether the statutory historical conditions are met.

A person who had already established Turkish tax residency before the relevant commencement date should not assume that a subsequent citizenship application creates a new qualifying date.

11. How Should Foreign Investors Prepare Before Relocating to Türkiye?

A move to Türkiye can involve more than buying a property or completing a citizenship application.

For investors with international financial interests, it is sensible to review their existing arrangements before establishing Turkish tax residency.

The following considerations can help make the process clearer.

11.1 Decide Whether You Want Citizenship, Relocation or Both

Start by identifying your actual objective.

Some investors want Turkish citizenship while continuing to live and operate their businesses abroad.

Others want to make Istanbul their permanent home and establish a new professional and family life in Türkiye.

These are different plans and may produce different tax consequences.

11.2 Review Your Previous Three Calendar Years

If you are considering the Additional Article 20/D exemption, your historical residence and tax position deserve particular attention.

Review your:

Previous residential arrangements.

Turkish tax registrations.

Previous tax returns.

Periods spent in Türkiye.

Turkish-source income.

Foreign tax residence records.

This will help establish whether you may satisfy the statutory conditions.

11.3 Prepare a Record of Your Overseas Income

If you have investments or business interests in several countries, prepare a clear record of the income they generate.

For example:

Income source Country Matters to examine Employment income United Kingdom Place of work and treaty provisions Rental income Spain Foreign property income and exemption Dividends Singapore Dividend classification and withholding tax Bank interest UAE Interest income and applicable rules Business income United Kingdom Company activities and management Capital gains Multiple countries Asset location and disposal rules

This makes it easier to identify which income may fall within the Turkish tax framework and which may potentially benefit from an exemption.

11.4 Examine Your Existing Company Arrangements

An entrepreneur who plans to manage an overseas business from Istanbul should review the company's existing structure.

Consider where management decisions are made, where employees work, how commercial activities are conducted and how profits are distributed.

An arrangement that works well while the owner lives abroad may require a different legal and tax assessment after relocation.

11.5 Keep Supporting Documents

Good documentation can make a considerable difference when establishing an individual's residence and tax position.

Useful records may include:

Foreign tax returns.

Residence certificates.

Bank statements.

Employment agreements.

Company ownership documents.

Dividend statements.

Property purchase and sale agreements.

Travel records.

Evidence of previous residential arrangements.

Relevant exemption certificates.

11.6 Obtain Advice Before Making Your Move

For investors who may qualify for Additional Article 20/D, the timing of relocation and the historical three-year conditions deserve particular attention.

It is better to examine these matters before becoming resident than to discover later that an important requirement has not been satisfied.