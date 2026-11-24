Article

Türkiye has introduced a new tax incentive for individuals relocating to the country. With the Law No. 7582 enacted on 4 June 2026, a new Article repeated 20/D has been inserted into the Income Tax Code, creating a long-term exemption from Turkish income tax on foreign-sourced income. The implementing rules were published in Income Tax General Communique No.333. This article sets out the key features of the regime and highlights the practical considerations.