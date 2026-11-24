ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
BDO Denet Monthly Report November 2026
The 2026/ November issue "BDO Denet Monthly Report " where we bring together the publications prepared by BDO Turkey’s experienced team has been published!
MONTHLY TAX REPORT 2026-11
The 2026/ November issue "BDO Denet Monthly Report " where we bring together the publications prepared by BDO Turkey’s experienced team has been published!
You can find many important current tax developments and general evaluations our Digital Services Partner, Betül Ertem Yıldız, and an interview with our Incentives and State Supports Partner, Mehmet Özcan, in the November 2026 issue of BDO Denet Monthly Bulletin.
To review the 2026/ November issue click now!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.