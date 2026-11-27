Moving to Turkey is an important decision. For some people, it means joining family, pursuing a career or establishing a business. For others, it is an opportunity to invest in property, expand internationally or obtain Turkish citizenship. Whatever the reason, the legal steps deserve careful attention.

Turkey has several immigration routes, each with its own conditions and administrative procedures. Residence permit applications are handled through the Presidency of Migration Management (Göç İdaresi Başkanlığı), work authorizations fall under the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, and investment-based citizenship involves additional government authorities.

Although applicants can access many official online services themselves, understanding which application to make, what evidence to provide and how to deal with an administrative difficulty is not always straightforward. A mistake in the paperwork, an unsuitable application category or an overlooked legal requirement can cause delays and, in some circumstances, a refusal.

An experienced immigration lawyer in Turkey can help make the process clearer. At Kurucuk & Associates, our Istanbul-based legal team advises foreign nationals, families, investors and businesses on Turkish immigration matters, from initial applications to more complex citizenship and administrative disputes.

This article explains the main immigration options, what applicants should consider before applying and how to choose appropriate legal representation.

Why You May Need an Immigration Lawyer in Turkey

Many immigration applications in Turkey begin online. This can give the impression that the process is simply a matter of completing a form and uploading a few documents.

In practice, the online application is only one part of the process. The applicant must also meet the legal conditions, provide appropriate supporting evidence and follow the procedures set by the competent authority.

The difficulty is not always knowing which documents are required. It is understanding why they are required, whether they are sufficient for a particular case and what to do if the authorities raise an objection.

A Turkish immigration lawyer can review these matters before an application is submitted.

Getting the application category right

A foreign national intending to stay in Turkey may have several possible routes.

Someone purchasing a home, for example, may wish to apply for a short-term residence permit based on property ownership. A foreign spouse of a Turkish citizen may qualify for a family residence permit. An international student will generally need a different type of authorization.

These categories are not interchangeable.

Applying under an unsuitable category can create difficulties even when the applicant has a genuine reason for staying in Turkey. Legal advice helps establish the correct route based on the person's actual circumstances.

Understanding address restrictions before renting or buying

Address registration is an important consideration for foreigners applying for residence permits.

Turkish authorities have introduced restrictions on new foreign registrations in certain neighborhoods (mahalleler). These restrictions can affect people who intend to rent accommodation or move into a newly purchased property.

For this reason, it is sensible to check the intended address before signing a long-term rental agreement or completing a property transaction.

An immigration lawyer can help examine the relevant residence conditions and identify potential issues. Property ownership, by itself, does not guarantee that a residence permit will be granted.

Applicants can consult the Presidency of Migration Management for official immigration information and the e-İkamet system for residence permit applications.

Preparing foreign documents correctly

International applications often involve documents issued by different countries. A birth certificate from the United Kingdom, a marriage certificate from Pakistan or a corporate document from another jurisdiction may need additional formalities before it can be used in Turkey.

Depending on the country and the nature of the document, these formalities may include:

An apostille under the applicable international convention.

Consular legalization where an apostille is unavailable or inapplicable.

Translation into Turkish by an authorized sworn translator.

Notarization of the Turkish translation.

Additional verification of the issuing authority or document.

These requirements vary. Not every foreign document follows the same certification process.

For example, a marriage certificate submitted in support of a family residence application may need to be authenticated and translated before it can be accepted by the relevant Turkish authority.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides information about consular services and document-related procedures. The Hague Conference on Private International Law also provides information about the Apostille Convention and participating countries.

When a Power of Attorney can help

Foreign nationals do not necessarily have to manage every legal and administrative step personally.

Through a properly prepared Power of Attorney (Vekaletname), a client may authorize a Turkish lawyer to undertake specified tasks, depending on the nature of the procedure and the authority's requirements.

These tasks may include:

Preparing and submitting applications where representation is permitted.

Communicating with government authorities.

Obtaining and following up on official documents.

Coordinating property and investment procedures.

Preparing administrative objections and legal submissions.

Representing the client in court proceedings when appropriately authorized.

A Power of Attorney is particularly useful for investors and overseas clients who cannot travel to Turkey for every administrative step.

However, it does not remove requirements for personal attendance where the law or the relevant authority requires an applicant to appear in person. Biometric registration, interviews and other mandatory procedures may still require the applicant's presence.

Dealing with deportation decisions and entry bans

Some immigration matters become urgent when a foreign national receives a removal decision (sınır dışı etme kararı), faces an entry ban or is placed under administrative detention.

These situations should not be treated as ordinary residence permit applications.

The first step is to examine the legal grounds of the decision and the date on which it was formally notified. The available remedies and deadlines depend on the nature of the decision and the relevant provisions of Law No. 6458.

Legal assistance may involve:

Reviewing the removal decision and its legal basis.

Examining whether statutory exceptions apply.

Preparing an annulment action before the competent administrative court.

Seeking interim judicial protection where available.

Examining the legality and consequences of an entry restriction.

Advising on overstay, unauthorized employment and future entry into Turkey.

Under the Law on Foreigners and International Protection No. 6458, certain removal decisions are subject to a seven-day period for bringing an annulment action, although the applicable procedure and legal consequences must be checked against the specific decision.

Where removal or detention is involved, obtaining legal advice promptly is especially important.

Turkish Residence Permits (İkamet İzni): Types, Requirements and Legal Support

A residence permit gives a foreign national permission to remain in Turkey under a particular legal category.

The appropriate permit depends on the person's reason for staying, family circumstances, education, property ownership and other statutory conditions.

The main legal framework is Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection. Applications are administered by the Presidency of Migration Management, with the online application process available through e-İkamet.

It is worth understanding the differences between the main residence permit categories before choosing one.

Short-term residence permit (Kısa Dönem İkamet İzni)

Short-term residence permits cover several purposes under Article 31 of Law No. 6458.

They are commonly relevant to foreign nationals who:

Intend to stay in Turkey for tourism.

Own qualifying residential property.

Have established or intend to establish business or commercial connections.

Participate in qualifying educational or training program.

Conduct permitted scientific research.

Require residence for certain other statutory purposes.

Touristic residence permits

Foreign nationals seeking to remain in Turkey for tourism may apply under the relevant statutory provision.

The authorities may consider the applicant's travel plans, accommodation arrangements, intended duration of stay and supporting evidence.

It is important to understand that a touristic residence permit is not an automatic extension of a tourist visa. Each application is assessed according to the applicable requirements and the applicant's circumstances.

Residence based on property ownership

Foreign nationals who own qualifying residential property in Turkey may be eligible for a short-term residence permit.

The property must meet the relevant legal conditions. Its residential classification, title deed (Tapu), intended use and the applicant's circumstances should be examined.

A commercial property, for example, should not automatically be assumed to qualify under the residential property ownership category.

There may also be address registration restrictions affecting the intended property.

Business and commercial connections

Foreign nationals establishing business relationships or developing commercial activities in Turkey may qualify under the relevant provisions.

Depending on the duration and nature of the intended stay, authorities may request invitation letters, commercial correspondence or supporting documents from Turkish companies.

Short-term residence permits are generally issued for a maximum of two years at a time, although specific statutory categories have different rules.

Family residence permit (Aile İkamet İzni)

Family residence permits allow qualifying foreign family members to live in Turkey with an eligible sponsor.

The beneficiaries may include:

A foreign spouse.

Minor foreign children.

Dependent foreign children, subject to the applicable conditions.

A sponsor may be a Turkish citizen or a foreign national who holds an eligible residence status or falls within another qualifying statutory category.

The sponsor must satisfy relevant conditions, which may include:

Adequate and regular income.

Valid health insurance covering the family members.

Suitable accommodation.

Compliance with applicable criminal-record requirements.

Registration in the address-based registration system.

Satisfaction of the relevant residence-period requirements, where applicable.

The authorities may also examine whether the marriage is genuine and whether the family members live, or genuinely intend to live, together.

A family residence permit may generally be issued for a maximum of three years at a time. It cannot exceed the sponsor's own residence period.

Marriage to a Turkish citizen should not be confused with acquiring Turkish citizenship. A foreign spouse may have a separate route to citizenship after satisfying the statutory marriage and other eligibility conditions.

Student residence permit (Öğrenci İkamet İzni)

International students enrolled in qualifying Turkish educational institutions may apply for a student residence permit.

This generally includes students undertaking:

Associate degree program.

Undergraduate studies.

Master's degrees.

Doctoral program.

Qualifying specialist medical or dental education.

The applicant must provide proof of enrolment and meet the relevant residence and address requirements.

The permit duration is linked to the educational program and applicable legal provisions.

Students should also understand that a student residence permit does not, by itself, provide unrestricted permission to work.

Foreign students may work when they obtain the required work authorization. For associate and undergraduate students, the right to work generally begins after completing the first year of study.

Long-term residence permit (Uzun Dönem İkamet İzni)

Long-term residence is intended for foreigners who have established a sufficiently long and lawful period of residence in Turkey.

Under Article 43 of Law No. 6458, the general eligibility requirements include:

At least eight years of continuous qualifying residence.

No receipt of social assistance during the preceding three years.

Sufficient and regular financial resources.

Valid health insurance.

No threat to public order or public security.

There is an important distinction when calculating the eight-year period. Student residence permits generally count as half their duration, whereas other qualifying residence periods count in full.

A long-term residence permit is issued indefinitely, subject to the applicable cancellation provisions.

It is not automatically granted when someone reaches eight years. The applicant must still satisfy the other statutory conditions and complete the relevant application procedure.

Comparing Turkish residence permit categories

Permit category General duration Main eligibility Issues that may affect approval Short-term Generally up to 2 years Tourism, qualifying property ownership, business connections and other statutory grounds Unsupported purpose, unsuitable address or incomplete documents Family Up to 3 years Eligible relationship with a Turkish citizen or qualifying sponsor Sponsor conditions, insufficient evidence of family relationship Student Linked to educational circumstances Enrolment in a qualifying institution Invalid enrolment or missing supporting documents Long-term Indefinite Generally 8 years of qualifying continuous residence Incorrect residence calculation, insufficient financial resources or public-order concerns

These are general statutory limits and conditions. The actual duration and outcome depend on the relevant legal category and individual circumstances.

How a Turkish immigration lawyer can assist with residence applications

The value of legal assistance often lies in identifying a problem before the application reaches the authorities.

Consider a foreign national who has purchased an apartment in Istanbul and intends to apply for residence based on property ownership. Before proceeding, the lawyer should examine the title deed, residential classification, address registration position and applicable eligibility requirements.

Similarly, a foreign spouse applying for family residence may need help with the authentication of marriage documents, translations, proof of the sponsor's eligibility and other supporting evidence.

A lawyer can also review previous immigration history, identify potential complications and advise on renewal or changes in residence status.

Official guidance on the different categories is available through the Migration Management residence permit information page.

Turkish Work Visas and Work Permits (Çalışma İzni) for Foreign Nationals and Employers

Turkey attracts international professionals, entrepreneurs and companies looking to build commercial relationships in the country. However, being allowed to enter Turkey and being legally authorized to work here are two different matters.

Under International Labor Force Law No. 6735, foreign nationals generally need a work permit or a qualifying work permit exemption before starting employment in Turkey.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security is responsible for work permit applications. Its Directorate General of International Labor Force provides information about the applicable procedures and requirements.

Residence permission does not automatically mean permission to work

This distinction is worth understanding before accepting a job or starting business activities.

A foreign national holding an ordinary residence permit cannot automatically work simply because their stay in Turkey is lawful.

On the other hand, an ordinary work permit generally also serves as a residence permit during its validity, subject to statutory exceptions.

The Ministry explains this distinction in its official work permit frequently asked questions.

Applying for a work permit from outside Turkey

A foreign national living abroad will generally begin the process through a Turkish embassy or consulate in the country of citizenship or lawful residence.

The procedure involves two stages:

The applicant personally applies to the relevant Turkish diplomatic mission and receives a 16-digit reference number. The prospective employer in Turkey uses that reference number to submit the corresponding work permit application through the Ministry's electronic system.

The employer must provide the required corporate, employment and supporting documentation.

This procedure is particularly relevant to Turkish companies recruiting international employees or foreign businesses transferring personnel to their Turkish operations.

The applicant should not begin working merely because the consular application has been submitted. The required authorization must be obtained before employment begins.

Applying for a work permit from within Turkey

An eligible foreign national who holds a residence permit valid for at least six months on the application date may generally be included in a domestic work permit application.

The employer submits the application through the Ministry's electronic system.

The correct application route should be established before submission. Not every foreign national who is physically present in Turkey qualifies for an in-country application.

The Ministry provides access to its electronic work permit application system.

For duly completed applications, the Ministry indicates a general evaluation period of 30 days after the application file is complete, including any requested additional documents. This is an administrative processing period, not a guarantee of approval.

Employer sponsorship: the five-Turkish-employee requirement

Companies intending to employ foreign nationals must consider the Ministry's employment, financial and salary evaluation criteria.

The general rule is that an employer should employ at least five Turkish citizens for each foreign employee for whom a work permit is requested.

There are, however, important exceptions and additional rules.

Under the general financial criteria applicable in 2026:

Employer category General financial requirement Newly established businesses subject to balance-sheet rules Paid-in capital of at least TRY 500,000 Established businesses subject to balance-sheet rules Paid-in capital of TRY 500,000, net sales of TRY 8 million or exports of USD 150,000 Businesses with net sales of at least TRY 50 million Employment criterion is not applied for applications involving up to five foreign employees

The salary offered to the foreign employee must also satisfy the applicable professional-category threshold.

The general benchmarks are:

Position Minimum salary benchmark Senior executives and pilots 5 times gross minimum wage Engineers and architects 4 times gross minimum wage Other managers 3 times gross minimum wage Specialist and skilled positions 2 times gross minimum wage Other occupations and domestic work Gross minimum wage

These are general evaluation criteria. The applicable gross minimum wage is the one in force on the application date.

Important 2026 development: The Ministry's evaluation criteria include an exception, effective from 3 August 2026, for certain foreign nationals who have legally stayed in Turkey for at least one year within the preceding three years. Subject to the specified conditions, employment and financial adequacy criteria may be waived for up to three foreign employees. The employer must still satisfy the applicable foreign-to-Turkish employee ratio conditions.

There are also specific provisions for certain sectors and types of businesses. An employer should therefore not assume that the general five-employee rule applies identically to every application.

The Ministry's official work permit evaluation criteria should be consulted before making recruitment commitments.

Types of Turkish work permits

The principal categories include the following.

Fixed-term work permit

A first work permit is generally issued for up to one year, subject to the employment contract and applicable requirements.

The first extension may generally be granted for up to two years, followed by subsequent extensions of up to three years under the same employer.

A change of employer can require a new application rather than a straightforward extension.

Permanent work permit

Foreign nationals holding a long-term residence permit or having at least eight years of lawful work permit history in Turkey may apply for a permanent work permit.

However, satisfying these conditions does not create an automatic right to approval. The Ministry assesses the application under the relevant legal framework.

Independent work permit

An independent work permit may be relevant to foreign professionals, entrepreneurs and investors who wish to work on their own behalf rather than under an employer.

The assessment can take into account professional experience, education, investment, economic contribution and the applicant's role in the Turkish business environment.

Turquoise Card (Turkuaz Kart)

The Turquoise Card is designed for foreign nationals whose qualifications, professional achievements, investment activities or other contributions are considered valuable under Turkey's international labor force policy.

Potential applicants may include:

Highly qualified professionals.

Internationally recognized researchers and academics.

Investors and entrepreneurs.

Individuals with significant achievements in science and technology.

Internationally successful cultural, artistic or sporting figures.

The card is initially granted with a three-year transition period. Subject to the required assessment and application, this condition can subsequently be removed and an indefinite Turquoise Card issued.

The spouse and dependent children of the holder may receive a related document serving as a residence permit.

The Ministry's Turquoise Card information explains the relevant requirements and procedures.

Work permit exemptions

Not every foreign national or professional activity follows the ordinary work permit procedure.

Law No. 6735 and its implementing regulation provide for certain work permit exemptions.

These may cover specific activities, qualifying internships, particular international assignments and other legally defined circumstances.

The important point is that temporary employment, remote work or a short business assignment does not automatically create an exemption.

The applicant should establish whether the proposed activity falls within a recognized exemption category before commencing work.

The Ministry provides further information through its official work permit exemption guidance.

How an immigration lawyer assists employers and foreign employees

For employers, immigration compliance begins before an international employee joins the company.

An experienced immigration lawyer can examine the company's financial position, employee numbers, proposed job description and the foreign national's professional qualifications.

Legal assistance may include:

Reviewing employer eligibility and sponsorship conditions.

Assessing the applicable employment and financial criteria.

Preparing work permit applications.

Coordinating applications involving Turkish consulates.

Advising on work permit renewals and changes of employer.

Reviewing possible work permit exemption categories.

Identifying risks involving unauthorized employment.

Advising on the immigration implications of establishing a Turkish company.

This is particularly useful for foreign investors who are setting up a business in Turkey and intend to recruit employees from overseas.

Turkish Citizenship by Investment: Requirements and Legal Process

For international investors, Turkish citizenship by investment offers a route to acquiring Turkish nationality through qualifying investment.

It is important to approach this as a legal process rather than simply a property purchase or bank transaction. The investment must satisfy the applicable requirements, be verified by the competent authority and be followed by a citizenship application.

The principal legal framework includes Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901 and its implementing regulation.

Under Article 12, qualifying foreign investors may acquire Turkish citizenship through the exceptional citizenship procedure, subject to the decision of the President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The official Invest in Türkiye citizenship and property information provides an overview of the investment routes.

Qualifying investment options

The principal investment categories and minimum thresholds are as follows:

Investment route Minimum qualifying amount Main retention or eligibility condition Real estate acquisition USD 400,000 Three-year non-sale restriction Fixed capital investment USD 500,000 Confirmation by the Ministry of Industry and Technology Bank deposit USD 500,000 Maintain the qualifying amount for three years Government bonds USD 500,000 Retain the investment for three years Real estate investment fund shares USD 500,000 Retain qualifying shares for three years Venture capital investment fund shares USD 500,000 Retain qualifying shares for three years Private pension contribution USD 500,000 Maintain qualifying contribution in the system for three years Employment creation 50 employees Verification by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security

These are the published general investment thresholds. The competent authority must confirm that the particular investment satisfies the applicable rules.

Real estate investment: the USD 400,000 route

Property acquisition is one of the most familiar routes for international investors.

A foreign national may qualify through the acquisition of eligible immovable property worth at least USD 400,000 or its equivalent, subject to the applicable currency conversion, valuation and transaction requirements.

The central conditions include:

Acquiring qualifying property.

Meeting the minimum investment threshold.

Completing the relevant title deed registration.

Recording the required three-year restriction against sale.

Obtaining the relevant Certificate of Conformity (Uygunluk Belgesi).

The title deed is known in Turkey as the Tapu. The three-year restriction must be properly recorded in the land registry.

Why the property valuation matters

A property's advertised price and its qualifying investment value are not necessarily the same thing.

The transaction must be supported by the required valuation and payment documentation. The authorities examine whether the property satisfies the investment criteria.

A legal review should therefore take place before the purchase is completed.

A Turkish citizenship lawyer can examine:

The property's title deed and ownership history.

Its legal classification and eligibility.

The valuation report.

The payment documentation and banking trail.

The proposed three-year non-sale annotation.

Any existing legal restrictions or encumbrances.

It is also important to understand that a property purchase made without properly arranging the citizenship-related requirements may not qualify retrospectively.

The General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre (Tapu ve Kadastro Genel Müdürlüğü) provides official information about Turkish land registration procedures.

Fixed capital investment: USD 500,000

Foreign investors may qualify through a fixed capital investment of at least USD 500,000 or its equivalent.

The investment must be confirmed by the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

This route may be relevant to entrepreneurs establishing manufacturing operations, expanding an existing enterprise or making a substantial investment in a Turkish business.

The legal structure of the investment, the source of funds and the supporting corporate documentation should be examined before the transaction is undertaken.

Information about investment and business establishment is available through the Ministry of Industry and Technology and Invest in Türkiye.

Bank deposit: USD 500,000

An investor may also qualify by depositing at least USD 500,000 or its equivalent in a bank operating in Turkey.

The qualifying amount must be maintained for at least three years in accordance with the applicable rules.

The investment must be confirmed by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

Before transferring funds, investors should consider:

The bank's eligibility.

Currency conversion requirements.

Source-of-funds documentation.

The applicable deposit and retention arrangements.

The documents required for investment confirmation.

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency publishes official information concerning Turkey's banking regulatory framework.

Other investment routes

Investors who do not wish to purchase property or maintain a bank deposit may consider other qualifying options.

These include:

Government bonds: Acquiring qualifying government debt instruments worth at least USD 500,000 and retaining them for the required three-year period, subject to confirmation by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

Investment fund shares: Purchasing qualifying real estate investment fund or venture capital investment fund shares worth at least USD 500,000 and retaining them for three years, subject to Capital Markets Board requirements.

Private pension system: Making the qualifying USD 500,000 contribution to funds specified under the applicable private pension framework and maintaining the contribution for at least three years.

For these options, the competent regulatory authorities include:

Employment creation: 50 employees

A foreign investor may qualify by creating employment for at least 50 people in Turkey.

The employment must meet the applicable statutory requirements and be verified by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

This route may be particularly relevant to international businesses establishing substantial operations in Turkey.

It is not enough simply to register a company or prepare employment agreements. The qualifying employment must be genuine and supported by the required records.

How the Turkish Citizenship by Investment process works

Although the precise procedure differs depending on the investment category, the following stages provide a useful overview.

Step 1: Assess the investor's eligibility

The first stage is to examine the investor's nationality, family circumstances, proposed investment, source of funds and relevant legal history.

This is also the time to identify potential complications involving previous immigration decisions, identity documents or civil-status records.

Step 2: Obtain a Turkish tax identification number

A foreign investor generally obtains a Turkish tax identification number (Vergi Kimlik Numarası) for relevant banking, investment and property transactions.

Step 3: Arrange the necessary banking procedures

Where required, the investor opens a Turkish bank account and completes the applicable identification and compliance checks.

Banks may request evidence concerning the source of funds, beneficial ownership and the purpose of the transaction.

Step 4: Complete the qualifying investment

The investor completes the selected investment in accordance with the relevant requirements.

For a real estate transaction, this involves reviewing the property, completing the payment and title deed procedures and ensuring that the three-year non-sale restriction is properly recorded.

For other investment categories, the relevant deposit, capital contribution, fund purchase or employment creation must satisfy the applicable conditions.

Step 5: Obtain the Certificate of Conformity

The competent authority examines the investment evidence.

If the investment satisfies the requirements, the relevant Certificate of Conformity (Uygunluk Belgesi) or equivalent investment eligibility confirmation is issued.

The responsible authority depends on the chosen route.

Step 6: Complete the relevant residence procedure

For qualifying investment-based citizenship applications, the relevant special residence permit framework under Article 31(1)(j) of Law No. 6458 may apply.

The investor must follow the applicable procedural requirements. The correct residence documentation should be established according to the circumstances of the case.

Step 7: Prepare the citizenship application

The citizenship file is assembled with the necessary identity, civil-status, investment and other supporting documents.

Depending on the applicant's circumstances, these may include:

Valid passport and identity documentation.

Birth certificate.

Marriage certificate, where applicable.

Investment eligibility confirmation.

Criminal record documentation, where required.

Biometric photographs.

Properly authenticated and translated foreign documents.

Documentation relating to eligible family members.

Step 8: Submit the application to the competent authorities

The citizenship application is submitted through the relevant administrative procedure.

The authorities examine the documentation and may request further information.

Step 9: Administrative and security assessments

The application undergoes the required administrative and security checks.

The investor should understand that satisfying the investment conditions does not remove the authorities' responsibility to assess the applicant under the citizenship legislation.

Step 10: Citizenship decision and identity documents

If citizenship is approved, the applicant proceeds with the relevant civil registration and identity documentation procedures.

The successful applicant can then apply for a Turkish identity card and passport through the appropriate authorities.

The General Directorate of Civil Registration and Nationality provides official information concerning Turkish citizenship and passport procedures.

Can the investor's spouse and children obtain Turkish citizenship?

Yes. Qualifying investment-based citizenship applications can generally extend to the foreign investor's spouse and eligible minor children, subject to the relevant statutory requirements.

The family relationship must be properly established through official documentation.

This may require particular attention where family members have documents issued in different countries or where there have been previous marriages, name changes, adoption procedures or custody arrangements.

A lawyer can review these matters before the application is submitted, helping avoid inconsistencies that may otherwise require additional administrative clarification.

How long does Turkish Citizenship by Investment take?

There is no single processing period that applies to every application.

The total time depends on the investment category, the completion of the relevant verification, the issuance of the Certificate of Conformity, the residence-related procedure and the citizenship authority's administrative and security assessments.

An uncomplicated property transaction may progress differently from an application involving several properties, complex ownership arrangements or foreign documents requiring additional verification.

A lawyer can coordinate the legal stages and reduce avoidable procedural delays. However, no legal representative can guarantee a particular approval date or outcome.

Do investors have to live in Turkey after obtaining citizenship?

Generally, Turkish citizenship acquired through investment does not impose a continuing minimum physical residence requirement.

A successful applicant may live abroad while retaining Turkish citizenship, subject to the general provisions of Turkish nationality law.

However, this should not be confused with the three-year investment retention obligation. The investor must comply with the conditions applicable to the selected investment route.

There is also an important distinction between citizenship and tax residence. Acquiring Turkish nationality does not automatically mean that every investor becomes a Turkish tax resident.

The investor's actual living arrangements, days of presence, residential circumstances and income sources may need separate examination under Turkish tax legislation and applicable tax treaties.

Choosing the Right Immigration Lawyer in Istanbul

Finding a lawyer is not simply about locating someone who can submit an application. It is about finding a professional who understands the legal issues behind your particular circumstances and can explain what should happen if something does not go according to plan.

For an international client, this is especially important. You may be dealing with Turkish authorities from abroad, coordinating documents from several countries or making a significant investment without being familiar with Turkish administrative procedures.

Before appointing an immigration lawyer in Istanbul, consider the following points.

Verify the lawyer's professional registration

A person representing clients as a Turkish attorney should have the appropriate professional registration.

You can use the Istanbul Bar Association to check professional information and verify an attorney's registration.

It is sensible to establish who will actually handle your matter, rather than relying only on the name of a consultancy or an immigration service provider.

Look for clear communication in English

For foreign nationals, the ability to discuss legal matters comfortably in English can make a considerable difference.

Your lawyer should be able to explain the application process, the documents required, potential complications and the legal consequences of different decisions.

You should also feel comfortable asking questions about your case without receiving vague assurances or promises of guaranteed approval.

Ask about experience in your particular immigration matter

Immigration law covers several different areas. Experience with ordinary residence permit applications does not necessarily mean that a lawyer has the same experience in citizenship by investment or deportation litigation.

Ask whether the lawyer handles matters such as:

Short-term and family residence permits.

Student and long-term residence applications.

Work permits for foreign employees.

Employer sponsorship and corporate immigration.

Turquoise Card applications.

Turkish citizenship by investment.

Citizenship through marriage.

Deportation and entry-ban disputes.

Administrative appeals and immigration litigation.

The relevant experience should match the legal problem you need to resolve.

Understand the legal fees before proceeding

Professional fees should be explained clearly before the engagement begins.

Ask whether the proposed fee includes only legal advice or also covers document preparation, application submissions, correspondence with authorities and subsequent procedural work.

Government charges should be distinguished from the lawyer's professional fees.

Other expenses may include:

Notary charges.

Sworn translations.

Apostille or legalization costs.

Property valuation reports.

Banking and investment-related expenses.

Official application and administrative charges.

A written engagement agreement helps both the lawyer and client understand the agreed scope of work.

Consider experience with international documentation

A Turkish immigration lawyer working with international clients should be familiar with the practical difficulties of cross-border documentation.

For example, a family applying for residence permits may have marriage and birth certificates issued in different countries. An investor may need corporate records, banking evidence and property documents from several jurisdictions.

The lawyer should be able to identify the relevant authentication requirements and explain how these documents can be made suitable for use in Turkey.

Why international clients consult Kurucuk & Associates

Kurucuk & Associates is an Istanbul-based Turkish law firm advising foreign individuals, families, investors and international businesses.

The firm's legal practice includes immigration, citizenship, corporate and commercial law, banking and finance, maritime law, real estate and civil and family matters.

Led by Managing Partner Mehmet Özgür Kurucuk, the legal team works with international clients who require advice on Turkish law and legal matters involving more than one jurisdiction.

Our lawyers advise clients in English and Turkish, with additional language capabilities within the team.

This breadth of legal practice is particularly relevant when immigration matters involve other areas of law. A foreign entrepreneur establishing a company, for example, may need corporate structuring and work permit advice at the same time. An investor purchasing property for citizenship may require assistance with the title deed, transaction documentation, valuation and citizenship application.

We believe that clients should understand the legal position before making important decisions. Our approach is to examine the circumstances, explain the available routes and identify the documents and procedures relevant to the matter.

Frequently Asked Questions About Immigration Lawyers in Turkey

1. How much does an immigration lawyer cost in Turkey?

The cost depends on the type of immigration matter, the work involved and the complexity of the applicant's circumstances. A residence permit application generally requires a different level of legal work from an investment-based citizenship application or deportation appeal. Ask for a written fee proposal distinguishing professional fees from government charges, translations and notarization expenses.

2. Can a Turkish immigration lawyer apply on my behalf using a Power of Attorney?

Yes. A Turkish attorney can undertake many legal and administrative procedures through a properly executed Power of Attorney (Vekaletname). The scope depends on the authority granted and the relevant procedure. However, personal attendance may still be necessary for biometric registration, interviews and other mandatory requirements.

3. What happens if my Turkish residence permit application is rejected?

A refusal should be examined carefully. The applicant should review the written decision, its legal grounds, notification date and available remedies. Depending on the circumstances, an administrative court action or another lawful application route may be available. A new application for the same residence purpose is generally restricted for six months following refusal, subject to applicable legal exceptions.

4. How long does Turkish Citizenship by Investment take in 2026?

The processing period depends on the investment category, verification of the qualifying investment, issuance of the Certificate of Conformity and the authorities' administrative and security assessments. There is no guaranteed completion date. Proper preparation and coordination can help prevent avoidable delays, but citizenship remains subject to the competent authorities' decision.

5. Do I need to live in Turkey to maintain citizenship obtained by investment?

Generally, no. Turkish citizenship acquired through investment does not impose a continuing minimum physical residence requirement. However, the qualifying investment must satisfy its applicable three-year retention condition. Investors should also distinguish citizenship from tax residence, which is determined separately under Turkish tax legislation and applicable international agreements.

6. Can I obtain a Turkish residence permit by purchasing an apartment?

A foreign national who purchases qualifying residential property may be eligible for a short-term residence permit. However, property ownership does not automatically guarantee approval. The property's residential classification, title deed, address registration position and the applicant's circumstances must satisfy the applicable requirements.

7. Can I work in Turkey while holding a residence permit?

An ordinary residence permit does not generally provide permission to work. Foreign nationals normally need a work permit or a qualifying exemption before commencing employment. An ordinary work permit generally also serves as a residence permit during its validity, subject to statutory exceptions.

8. Can I establish a company in Turkey without being a Turkish citizen?

Yes. Foreign nationals can generally establish and own companies in Turkey, subject to the applicable company formation and investment legislation. However, company ownership and permission to work are separate matters. A foreign shareholder who intends to work in the company may need an appropriate work permit.

Official Turkish Government and Legal Resources

The following official sources allow foreign nationals and businesses to check the relevant legislation, administrative procedures and investment requirements.

Immigration and residence

Work permits and employment

Citizenship and investment