urkey’s new residence by investment rules allow foreign nationals who do not work in Turkey to apply for a three-year residence permit by investing at least USD 150,000 for 18 months, or a five-year permit by investing at least USD 200,000 for 30 months. Qualifying investments include bank deposits, government debt securities, units in real estate or venture capital investment funds, and private pension contributions. The investor’s foreign spouse and the minor or dependent children of either spouse may also apply. Families considering Turkish citizenship face a separate decision as the new permit does not itself qualify the holder for citizenship by investment, and the bank deposit and private pension routes to citizenship each require at least USD 500,000 and a three-year commitment.

Under Presidential Decision No. 11994, a foreign national who does not work in Turkey may apply for a three-year short-term residence permit with a qualifying investment of at least USD 150,000, or a five-year permit with at least USD 200,000. The decision took effect on November 18, 2026, under Article 31(1)(j) of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection. The investment must be maintained for half the permit term. Each applicant must also meet the general residence requirements, including holding a passport or equivalent travel document valid for at least 60 days beyond the period requested.

For example, a bank deposit or a contribution to Turkey’s private pension system can support an application for either residence or citizenship. The route a family chooses determines how much it must invest, how long it must keep the funds in place, and what the bank or pension company must document. Families should involve a Turkish immigration lawyer before transferring funds so that counsel can review the proposed terms, check that the written undertaking meets the requirements for the chosen route, and coordinate the application with the financial institution. This article explains who can apply for Turkey’s new three and five-year investor residence permits, which investments qualify, and how the deposit and pension requirements differ for families seeking Turkish citizenship.

Who Can Apply for an Investor Residence Permit?

The principal applicant must be a foreign national who does not work in Turkey and who makes one of the investments listed in the decision. The same provision covers the investor’s foreign spouse and the foreign children of either spouse who are minors or dependent. A child from a spouse’s previous marriage can therefore fall within the family group. A couple planning to relocate should identify which family members will apply before deciding whose name will appear on the investment records.

The investor’s children and the spouse’s children may also apply if they are minors or dependents. Dependency can matter, for example, where an adult son or daughter has a disability and relies on a parent for daily care. In that case, a birth certificate establishes the family relationship, while medical records may help document the need for care. The decision does not specify when financial support alone is sufficient to establish dependency.

How Much Must You Invest, and for How Long?

The decision accepts the amounts below in US dollars or their equivalent in another foreign currency. The investment threshold determines the available permit term. Article 2 then fixes the minimum holding period at half that term across all four investment categories.

Minimum investment Residence permit term Minimum holding period USD 150,000 3 years 18 months USD 200,000 5 years 30 months

The five-year permit requires USD 50,000 more at the minimum threshold and extends the holding period by one year. Consider an investor who expects to need the funds two years after the recorded start of that period. By then, the eighteen months required for a three-year permit would have elapsed. Under the five-year option, the investor would still have six months left to complete.

A term deposit may mature before the required holding period ends, so its renewal terms matter if the investor needs to keep the funds on deposit beyond the first maturity date. Fund units present a different timing issue. Even after the holding period ends, the fund’s redemption schedule and notice requirements may delay payment. Before the investor commits funds, legal counsel can review the deposit agreement or fund terms and identify when the investor can expect to access the proceeds.

Which Investments Qualify and Who Verifies Them?

Presidential Decision No. 11994 provides four investment options for a Turkish residence permit: bank deposits, government debt securities, investment fund units, and private pension contributions. The same thresholds apply to all four. A three-year permit requires an investment of at least USD 150,000 held for 18 months, while a five-year permit requires at least USD 200,000 held for 30 months. Investors may also invest the equivalent amount in another foreign currency. Article 2 identifies the authority responsible for verifying each type of investment.

Bank deposits. The investor must place the qualifying amount on deposit with a bank operating in Turkey and maintain it for the required period. The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) verifies the deposit.

The investor must place the qualifying amount on deposit with a bank operating in Turkey and maintain it for the required period. The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) verifies the deposit. Government debt securities. I nvestors may purchase Turkish government debt securities and hold them for the applicable 18 or 30 months. The Ministry of Treasury and Finance verifies the investment.

nvestors may purchase Turkish government debt securities and hold them for the applicable 18 or 30 months. The Ministry of Treasury and Finance verifies the investment. Investment fund units. Two types of funds qualify: real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds. The investor must purchase and hold units in an eligible fund, and the Capital Markets Board verifies the investment. A direct purchase of an apartment falls outside this decision, even if the price exceeds USD 200,000. Investors pursuing Turkish citizenship through investment funds are subject to separate investment and holding requirements.

Two types of funds qualify: real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds. The investor must purchase and hold units in an eligible fund, and the Capital Markets Board verifies the investment. A direct purchase of an apartment falls outside this decision, even if the price exceeds USD 200,000. Investors pursuing Turkish citizenship through investment funds are subject to separate investment and holding requirements. Private pension contributions. Investors may contribute the qualifying amount to Turkey’s private pension system (BES) and must remain in the system for the applicable period. The Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency (SEDDK) determines which pension plans qualify and verifies the investment.

Does the New Permit Lead to Turkish Citizenship?

Article 4 of Presidential Decision No. 11994 expressly excludes permits issued under the decision from the exceptional citizenship procedure under Article 12 of the Turkish Citizenship Law. A family that obtains a five-year permit by depositing USD 200,000 therefore cannot rely on that permit to apply for citizenship by investment. If the family later increases the deposit to USD 500,000, it must still meet the citizenship-specific requirements and obtain confirmation that the deposit qualifies. The increase does not automatically give the investor credit for the time the original funds have been on deposit.

Ordinary naturalization is a separate possibility for investors who make Turkey their home. Under Article 11 of the Turkish Citizenship Law, one of the conditions is five years of qualifying continuous residence in Turkey immediately before the application. The dates printed on a five-year residence permit establish how long the holder is authorized to stay. Whether the holder has actually met the residence requirement depends on their residence history, and the other statutory conditions still apply.

Turkish Citizenship Options

Turkey offers seven routes to Turkish citizenship by investment. Four involve the same types of financial assets available under the new residence permit rules: bank deposits, private pensions, government debt securities, and investment fund units. For citizenship, each requires at least USD 500,000 or its equivalent in another foreign currency and a three-year commitment. The other options are a qualifying real estate purchase, a fixed capital investment, or the creation of employment. Each route has its own rules for documenting the investment.

Bank deposits. For Turkish citizenship by bank deposit, the investor sells the foreign currency to the Central Bank through a bank operating in Turkey. The bank places the resulting Turkish lira on deposit and records the three-year restriction on the principal. Once the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency confirms that the investment qualifies, the investor can proceed with the residence and citizenship applications while the deposit remains in place. For a family planning to use the interest as income, the deposit agreement determines when that income becomes available. The value of the principal in dollars or euros at the end of the term will depend on the exchange rate.

Private pensions. An investor seeking Turkish citizenship through the private pension system must pay the full qualifying contribution into a single new contract under a designated citizenship pension plan. The three-year period begins when the contract takes effect. During that period, the investor may change the allocation among eligible funds within the plan, for example by moving part of the balance from an equity fund to a money market fund or gold/silver. Switching plans or transferring the contract to another pension company is prohibited during the first three years. The Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency confirms eligibility after the Pension Monitoring Center reviews the file.

Government debt securities. An investor may purchase qualifying Turkish government debt securities worth at least USD 500,000 and hold them for three years. The foreign currency is converted into Turkish lira under the citizenship rules, and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance verifies the investment. For an investor budgeting in dollars or euros, both the terms of the securities and the exchange rate will affect the value ultimately recovered.

Real estate and venture capital investment funds. The investment fund route to Turkish citizenship covers units in two categories: real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds. The investor must acquire at least USD 500,000 in qualifying units and hold them for three years, with eligibility verified by the Capital Markets Board. The fund’s redemption terms also matter. Completing the three-year citizenship commitment does not guarantee that the fund will redeem the units on that date.

Direct real estate investment. For Turkish citizenship by real estate investment, a qualifying property purchase must be worth at least USD 400,000, and the land registry must record a three-year restriction on resale. This option allows a family to acquire a home it can use during the holding period. Before signing a binding purchase agreement, the family’s lawyer can review the title, the seller’s eligibility, and whether the proposed transaction will meet the citizenship requirements.

Fixed capital investment. An entrepreneur establishing or expanding a business in Turkey may qualify through a fixed capital investment of at least USD 500,000. The Ministry of Industry and Technology determines whether the investment meets the threshold. For someone already planning a business expansion, the relevant question is which expenditures within the project qualify and how the company will document them. The project’s overall budget alone does not establish the eligible investment amount.

Job creation. A business owner may also qualify by creating employment for at least 50 Turkish citizens. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security requires continuous employment at that level for at least six months before the application for a certificate of conformity and for at least two years after the application date. This option is particularly relevant to an investor already operating a business in Turkey whose payroll records demonstrate the required employment history.

Conclusion

For investors planning to live in Turkey with their families, the new rules offer a choice between a three-year residence permit with a minimum investment of USD 150,000 held for 18 months and a five-year permit with a minimum investment of USD 200,000 held for 30 months. Families should weigh the additional two years of residence against how long they can commit their capital, particularly where a fund’s redemption terms may delay access to the proceeds. If Turkish citizenship is the objective, the investment should be structured for that purpose from the outset. The new permit does not itself qualify the holder for citizenship by investment, and both the bank deposit and private pension routes to citizenship require at least USD 500,000 and a three-year commitment. Before funds are transferred, a Turkish immigration lawyer can assess which family members qualify and review the investment documents to ensure that the amount, holding period, and undertaking match the intended application.