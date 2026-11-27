Finding the right English-speaking lawyer in Istanbul is about more than finding someone who can communicate in your language. If you are buying property, starting a business, dealing with a divorce, applying for Turkish citizenship or involved in a legal dispute, you need an attorney who understands Turkish law and can explain how it affects your particular situation.

For many foreign nationals, the difficulty begins before the legal work even starts. How can you check whether a lawyer is properly registered? Can you appoint a Turkish lawyer while living in another country? Do you need to sign a Power of Attorney (Vekaletname)? And what should you expect to pay?

The good news is that hiring a Turkish lawyer does not usually require you to travel to Istanbul. You can arrange an initial consultation, review the proposed legal services, agree on fees and, where necessary, issue a Power of Attorney from abroad.

At Kurucuk & Associates, we understand that international clients want clear answers, direct communication and a legal process they can follow without constantly having to overcome language barriers. This article explains the practical steps to take before appointing an English-speaking Turkish lawyer.

1. How to Verify an English-Speaking Lawyer's Credentials in Istanbul

Before discussing legal fees or signing a Power of Attorney, establish who will actually represent you.

Turkey has a regulated legal profession. Someone describing themselves as a legal adviser, property consultant or international lawyer is not necessarily authorised to represent clients as an advocate before Turkish courts.

What does Turkish law say about becoming a lawyer?

The principal legislation governing the legal profession is Attorneyship Law No. 1136 (Avukatlık Kanunu).

Article 3 sets out the requirements for admission to the Turkish legal profession, including Turkish citizenship, the necessary legal qualifications and registration with a bar association.

This is particularly important for foreign clients. A lawyer qualified in England, the United States or another country does not automatically acquire the right to practice as a Turkish advocate simply because they have international legal experience.

If your case involves Turkish court proceedings, you should appoint an appropriately authorized Turkish lawyer.

How to check a lawyer's Istanbul Bar registration

Lawyers registered with the Istanbul Bar Association (İstanbul Barosu) can be checked through its official lawyer directory, known as the Baro Levhası.

You do not need to rely solely on information provided by the person offering legal services. You can carry out an independent check.

Follow these steps:

Ask the lawyer for their full registered name. Request their professional registration number, known as the Sicil Numarası. Visit the official Istanbul Bar Association lawyer directory. Search using the lawyer's name, surname or registration number. Compare the information with the details provided by the lawyer. If anything is unclear, contact the Bar Association for clarification.

You can also visit the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (Türkiye Barolar Birliği – TBB) for information about the national organization representing Turkish bar associations.

Is checking the registration number enough?

It is an essential starting point, but it should not be the only consideration.

A lawyer may be properly registered but have limited experience in the particular area of law you need help with.

For example, a foreign investor buying an apartment in Istanbul may need advice on title deed records, contractual obligations, construction restrictions and payment arrangements. Someone facing an international divorce may have very different concerns involving jurisdiction, child custody and recognition of foreign judgments.

Before appointing an attorney, consider asking:

Will I communicate directly with the lawyer responsible for my case?

How much experience does the lawyer have in this particular area of Turkish law?

Can the legal position and available options be explained in English?

Who will prepare and review the legal documents?

Will I receive written confirmation of the services and professional fees?

How will I receive updates about important developments?

A practical point: Do not confuse a firm's English-language website with proof that the individual handling your case is an English-speaking, registered Turkish lawyer. Verify the responsible attorney as well as the firm.

2. How to Issue a Power of Attorney (Vekaletname) in Turkey or Abroad

Many foreign clients assume that appointing a Turkish lawyer means travelling to Istanbul, visiting a notary and signing documents in person.

That is not necessarily the case.

Turkish law allows legal representation through a properly executed Power of Attorney, known as a Vekaletname. Depending on the circumstances, it can be issued in Turkey or through an appropriate procedure in the country where you live.

What is a Vekaletname?

A Vekaletname is a formal document authorizing another person to act on your behalf within the powers specified in the document.

In a legal engagement, it allows your appointed Turkish lawyer to carry out authorized procedures without requiring you to attend every appointment personally.

For example, it may be needed when you:

Start or defend court proceedings in Turkey.

Purchase or sell real estate.

Complete certain company formation procedures.

Handle inheritance and succession matters.

Deal with particular administrative procedures.

Undertake other transactions requiring formal representation.

The important point is that a Power of Attorney is not simply a general permission to do everything on your behalf. Its wording should correspond to the actual legal work.

General litigation Power of Attorney and special authorisation

Foreign clients will often hear the terms Genel Dava Vekaletnamesi and Özel Vekaletname.

They refer to different levels or types of authority, and the distinction matters.

General litigation Power of Attorney

This generally authorizes a lawyer to represent a client in legal proceedings and undertake procedural activities within the powers granted.

Depending on the wording and applicable procedural law, this may include:

Preparing and filing court petitions.

Responding to legal claims.

Attending hearings.

Receiving procedural notifications.

Conducting authorized enforcement proceedings.

Representing the client before relevant judicial authorities.

However, Turkish procedural law requires express authority for certain significant acts. Article 74 of the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100 is particularly relevant when determining which procedural actions require specific authorization.

Special Power of Attorney

Some transactions require specific powers to be stated expressly.

Examples include:

Legal matter What the document may need to cover Divorce Express authority for divorce-related procedural acts Property purchase Authority to purchase and complete the specified transaction Property sale Express authority to sell and complete title deed procedures Company incorporation Authority for the particular incorporation and registration procedures Banking matters Specific banking and financial transaction powers Inheritance Authority for the relevant succession procedures

A property transaction and a divorce proceeding should not be approached with the assumption that one generic Power of Attorney will cover both.

Depending on the intended transaction, passport photographs, property details, identification documents or additional formalities may also be required.

Your lawyer should determine the necessary wording before you sign.

Option A: Issuing a Power of Attorney through a Turkish Notary

If you are already in Istanbul, issuing a Power of Attorney through a Turkish Notary Public (Noter) is often a straightforward option.

The usual process involves:

1. Prepare the document.

Ask your lawyer to prepare the wording based on the actual purpose of the authorization.

2. Gather your identification documents.

You will generally need your valid passport or another identification document accepted by the notary. Additional details, such as a Turkish tax identification number, may be requested depending on the transaction.

3. Arrange translation if necessary.

If you do not understand Turkish, the notary may require a sworn translator (Yeminli Tercüman) to assist with the execution process.

4. Attend the notary appointment.

The notary checks the relevant identification and formal requirements and arranges execution of the document.

5. Deliver the completed document to your lawyer.

Your lawyer can then use it within the authority granted.

The Turkish Notaries Union (Türkiye Noterler Birliği) provides information about the Turkish notarial profession and related procedures.

Option B: Issuing a Power of Attorney through a Turkish Consulate Abroad

If you live in the UK, United States, Germany, France, the UAE or another country, you may be able to issue a Power of Attorney at a Turkish diplomatic mission.

Foreign nationals can also arrange certain Power of Attorney procedures through Turkish consulates.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Procedures Portal provides information about appointments and consular services.

The general process is:

Contact the Turkish consulate responsible for your place of residence. Confirm the documents and appointment requirements. Obtain the proposed Power of Attorney wording from your Turkish lawyer. Provide the required identification documents. Attend the appointment and complete the execution formalities. Arrange delivery of the completed document to Turkey.

One detail that foreign nationals should not overlook is the language requirement. According to the Ministry's official consular FAQ, consular Powers of Attorney are prepared in Turkish. People who do not understand Turkish must arrange the required interpreter assistance.

Appointment availability and individual consular requirements should be checked before making travel or delivery arrangements.

Option C: Using a Local Notary and Hague Apostille

Another possibility is to sign a Power of Attorney before a notary in your country and have it authenticated through the applicable Apostille procedure.

Turkey, the UK and the US are parties to the 1961 Hague Apostille Convention.

This can simplify the recognition of qualifying foreign public documents by replacing the traditional legalization process with an Apostille.

The process generally involves:

Having the Power of Attorney prepared in a form suitable for use in Turkey. Signing it before the appropriate local notary. Obtaining an Apostille from the competent authority. Sending the authenticated document to Turkey. Arranging an appropriate Turkish translation. Completing any additional formalities required by the receiving Turkish authority.

The Apostille authenticates the origin of the public document. It does not establish that the wording gives your Turkish lawyer all the powers required for your particular transaction.

For this reason, have the document reviewed before signing, rather than preparing a generic foreign Power of Attorney and hoping it will be accepted in Turkey.

Useful official resources include:

Comparing the Three Power of Attorney Options

Consideration Turkish Consulate Foreign Notary + Apostille Turkish Notary Where you sign Turkish consulate abroad Local notary abroad Notary in Turkey Travel to Turkey Not required Not required Required Authentication Consular execution Apostille, where applicable Turkish notarization Translation Interpreter assistance as required Turkish translation as required Sworn translator where required Processing time Depends on appointment availability Depends on notary, Apostille and delivery Often completed at the appointment Main costs Consular fees and related expenses Notary, Apostille, translation and courier Notary and translation expenses Suitable for Those preferring consular execution Those unable to attend a Turkish consulate Those already in Turkey

There is no universally fastest or cheapest option. Your country of residence, the type of transaction and the requirements of the receiving authority all matter.

Before Signing: Make Sure You Understand the Authority You Are Giving

A Power of Attorney is an important legal document. It should be treated with the same care as any other document affecting your property, money or legal rights.

Before signing, check:

Is your lawyer correctly identified?

Are the powers limited to the work you actually need?

Are any special authorizations expressly included?

Does the document permit the receipt or transfer of money?

Can the lawyer appoint another representative?

Does it contain an appropriate expiry date or transaction limitation?

Do you understand how to revoke the authority?

The Ministry's consular guidance on Powers of Attorney also explains that a document without an expiry or single-use limitation may remain effective until the representative's authority is properly terminated.

Do not sign a document simply because someone tells you it is standard practice. Ask your lawyer to explain the important clauses in a language you understand.

3. How Much Does an English-Speaking Lawyer Cost in Istanbul?

Legal fees are understandably one of the first things international clients want to discuss. You may have received different quotations from several Istanbul law firms and wondered why the amounts are not the same.

The reason is that Turkish legal fees depend on more than the type of service. The complexity of the matter, the amount of work involved, the financial value of the transaction and the lawyer's professional responsibilities can all affect the quotation.

It is therefore better to understand what a legal fee covers than to choose a lawyer simply because their initial price is lower.

Understanding the Turkish Minimum Attorney Fee Tariff (AAÜT)

Turkey has an official Minimum Attorney Fee Tariff (Avukatlık Asgari Ücret Tarifesi), prepared by the Union of Turkish Bar Associations.

The tariff establishes minimum fees for specified legal services and proceedings. Lawyers cannot agree to charge below the applicable statutory minimum.

The relevant provisions are found in Attorneyship Law No. 1136, particularly Article 164, together with the applicable fee tariff.

As of November 2026, the 2026–2027 tariff, published in the Official Gazette on 3 November 2026, is in force.

You can check the original documents here:

To give you an idea of the published figures, some of the 2026–2027 tariff amounts are: (just for estimate, not as declared fee)

Type of legal proceeding Minimum tariff amount Civil courts of first instance TRY 62,000 Civil peace courts TRY 40,000 Consumer courts TRY 30,000 Enforcement offices TRY 12,500 Serious criminal courts TRY 86,000

These are selected tariff amounts for particular categories of proceedings. They should not be treated as universal quotations for all legal services or as the total cost of a case.

The applicable tariff category must be determined according to the actual work involved.

How Do Turkish Lawyers Charge International Clients?

There is no single billing arrangement suitable for every legal matter. In practice, three common approaches are worth understanding.

1. Fixed or Flat Legal Fees

A fixed fee is agreed in advance for a clearly defined service.

Many international clients prefer this arrangement because they can understand the expected professional cost before instructing a lawyer.

It may be appropriate for:

Turkish company incorporation.

Residence permit applications.

Property purchase due diligence.

Specific title deed transactions.

Uncontested divorce proceedings.

Commercial contract preparation.

Defined inheritance procedures.

For example, a foreign investor purchasing an apartment in Istanbul may want a quotation covering ownership verification, title deed checks, contract review and coordination of the legal transaction.

However, the agreement should make clear whether litigation, unexpected disputes, additional properties or supplementary procedures are included.

2. Hourly Legal Fees

Some legal matters are difficult to price accurately at the beginning.

For example, a multinational business may need assistance reviewing several commercial agreements, negotiating contractual terms or responding to a regulatory investigation.

In such circumstances, hourly billing may be more practical.

It is particularly relevant to:

International commercial consultations.

Corporate restructuring.

Contract negotiations.

Regulatory compliance.

Complex legal opinions.

Ongoing business advisory work.

If a lawyer proposes hourly billing, ask how time is recorded, how frequently invoices are issued and whether an estimated budget can be provided.

3. Success-Based Legal Fees

Some clients prefer a fee arrangement linked partly to the financial outcome of a legal matter.

Turkish law does allow certain success-based arrangements, but they are subject to statutory restrictions.

Article 164 of Attorneyship Law No. 1136 provides that an agreed fee based on the value of the subject matter cannot exceed 25% of that value. The applicable minimum fee and other statutory requirements must also be respected.

This does not mean that every type of legal case can be handled under a contingency arrangement.

Before agreeing to such a structure, clarify:

How success will be defined.

What amount or value will be used for the calculation.

When the fee becomes payable.

What happens if the case is unsuccessful.

Which additional expenses remain payable.

Foreign clients should also remember that Turkish fee arrangements may differ considerably from those commonly used in the UK or US.

Attorney Fees Are Not the Same as Legal Disbursements

Another issue that can cause confusion is the difference between the lawyer's professional fee and the additional expenses associated with a legal transaction.

These additional expenses are commonly referred to as masraflar.

For example:

Expense What it relates to Attorney fees Professional legal services Court fees (Harçlar) Statutory court and procedural charges Notary expenses Power of Attorney and other notarial procedures Translation costs Sworn translation of documents Apostille expenses Authentication of foreign documents Expert witness deposits Court-appointed expert examinations Courier charges Delivery of original documents Land registry expenses Relevant title deed procedures Company registration expenses Trade registry and incorporation procedures

Consider a foreign national purchasing property in Istanbul. The professional fee for legal due diligence is separate from any applicable title deed charges, notarial expenses, translation costs and other transaction-related payments.

A good fee quotation should make this distinction clear.

What Should an Attorney Fee Agreement Include?

A written Avukatlık Ücret Sözleşmesi helps avoid disagreements about payment and responsibilities.

Before instructing a lawyer, make sure the agreement identifies:

The client and the responsible lawyer or law firm. The legal services included in the engagement. The agreed professional fee. The payment schedule and currency. Applicable taxes, including VAT where relevant. Additional expenses and disbursements. Services excluded from the agreed scope. Arrangements for additional work. Conditions for ending the engagement.

For overseas clients, it is also sensible to agree on how invoices, documents and progress updates will be communicated.

The purpose of a written agreement is not to complicate the relationship. It is to ensure that both the client and lawyer understand what has been agreed from the beginning.

4. Five Red Flags to Watch Out for When Hiring a Lawyer in Turkey

Most people seeking legal assistance in another country are already dealing with some uncertainty. They may not know the local procedures, understand Turkish legal terminology or have a reliable way of checking the information they receive.

A little caution at the beginning can prevent considerable difficulty later.

Here are five situations that deserve your attention.

Red Flag 1: The Person Cannot Provide a Turkish Bar Registration Number

If someone offers to represent you in Turkish court proceedings but cannot provide their professional registration details, do not overlook the issue.

Ask for their full name and Sicil Numarası, then check the Istanbul Bar Association's official directory.

A professional title, website or recommendation from another person is not a substitute for the required legal authorization.

Red Flag 2: You Are Told to Rely Entirely on a Property Agent's Lawyer

Property agents can help you find properties and communicate with sellers. However, their commercial role is different from the independent legal representation you may need as a buyer.

Before purchasing property in Turkey, consider obtaining independent advice on:

The registered owner.

Title deed records.

Mortgages and other encumbrances.

Restrictions affecting the property.

Building and occupancy documentation.

The sale agreement.

Payment arrangements.

The seller's legal capacity to complete the transaction.

You should understand the legal position before making a substantial financial commitment.

Red Flag 3: You Are Asked to Transfer Money Without Clear Documentation

Be particularly careful when transferring money internationally.

If you are asked to send property purchase funds, investment money or substantial legal payments to an unrelated personal account, first establish why that payment is necessary and who is legally entitled to receive it.

Request appropriate payment instructions and documentation.

Where the transaction calls for it, a properly documented escrow or closing arrangement may provide additional protection. However, do not assume that every Turkish property transaction automatically includes an escrow mechanism.

The important thing is to understand who controls the money, when it will be released and what happens if the transaction does not proceed.

Red Flag 4: There Is No Written Agreement About Legal Fees

A lawyer should be able to explain what they will do, how much their professional services will cost and which expenses are additional.

If these matters remain vague, ask for clarification before making a commitment.

A written fee agreement is especially important when you are living abroad and cannot easily visit the office to discuss misunderstandings.

Red Flag 5: You Are Promised a Guaranteed Legal Result

No lawyer can honestly guarantee that a court will decide a case in your favor.

Similarly, citizenship, residence permit and other administrative applications remain subject to the applicable legal requirements and decisions of the competent authorities.

An experienced lawyer should be able to explain the strengths and weaknesses of your position, identify possible obstacles and discuss realistic options.

Be cautious of anyone promising guaranteed court victories, automatic citizenship approval or the recovery of every disputed investment.

A thoughtful legal assessment is far more valuable than an unrealistic promise.

5. Why International Clients Choose Kurucuk & Associates in Istanbul

When dealing with a legal matter in another country, you want to know that someone understands both the law and the practical concerns behind your decision.

For an overseas investor, that might mean protecting a property purchase. For an expatriate, it might mean resolving a family matter. For an international company, it could involve entering the Turkish market, negotiating contracts or dealing with a commercial dispute.

Kurucuk & Associates is an Istanbul-based Turkish law firm advising foreign nationals, expatriates, investors and international businesses on a range of Turkish legal matters.

The firm's approach is built around understanding each client's circumstances, explaining the relevant Turkish legal framework and providing practical legal assistance.

Direct English Communication and International Client Support

Language should not become an additional problem when you are already dealing with an unfamiliar legal system.

International clients need to understand what a document says, why a particular procedure is necessary and what legal consequences may follow from a decision.

Kurucuk & Associates provides English-language legal assistance and supports clients from different countries and professional backgrounds.

The firm's multilingual capabilities include English, Turkish, Russian, Spanish and Arabic.

This is particularly useful when legal work involves foreign documents, international business relationships or communication with people and institutions in different jurisdictions.

Legal Services for Foreign Nationals and International Businesses

The firm's work covers several areas of Turkish law.

Immigration and Turkish Citizenship

Foreign nationals seeking to live, work or invest in Turkey may require legal assistance with:

Residence permit applications.

Work permit procedures.

Turkish citizenship by investment.

Other citizenship application routes.

Administrative objections and immigration disputes.

Each application should be assessed according to the applicant's circumstances and the legal requirements in force at the relevant time.

Real Estate and Property Law

Buying property in Istanbul can involve more than agreeing on a price and signing a sale agreement.

Legal assistance may include:

Title deed and ownership verification.

Property due diligence.

Review of purchase and sale agreements.

Real estate investment documentation.

Construction and development contracts.

Property-related disputes.

The aim is to help clients understand the legal position before committing to a transaction.

Family Law and Divorce

Family law matters in Istanbul can become more complicated when the people involved have different nationalities, live in different countries or own assets in more than one jurisdiction.

The firm's work includes:

Divorce proceedings in Turkey.

Divorce involving foreign nationals.

Child custody and parental responsibilities.

Matrimonial property disputes.

Recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments.

International family law matters.

Corporate and Commercial Law

Foreign investors and international businesses entering Turkey often need ongoing legal assistance rather than help with a single document.

Relevant services include:

Turkish company incorporation.

Shareholder agreements.

Corporate governance.

Commercial contracts.

Mergers and acquisitions.

Banking and finance.

Commercial litigation and dispute resolution.

Maritime and International Business Law

The firm also advises on maritime transactions, international commercial relationships and cross-border business matters.

Remote Legal Representation Without Unnecessary Travel

You do not have to be physically present in Istanbul for every stage of your legal matter.

Where the law and the relevant procedure permit, Kurucuk & Associates can coordinate remote onboarding and the preparation of a suitable Power of Attorney.

The process generally begins with understanding the client's requirements and identifying the authority needed.

It may then involve:

An initial discussion about the legal matter. Reviewing the available identification and supporting documents. Explaining the proposed scope of representation. Preparing or reviewing the Vekaletname. Advising on consular or foreign notarial execution requirements. Coordinating delivery of the completed document. Beginning the authorized legal work.

The precise procedure depends on the country of residence, the document involved and the Turkish authority before which it will be used.

Clear Communication About Professional Fees

We believe clients should understand the financial arrangements before legal work begins.

A professional engagement should clearly explain the services being provided, the agreed fee, the payment arrangements and any additional expenses.

It should also establish how the client will receive important updates and who will be responsible for the matter.

This is especially important for overseas clients who need to make decisions from another country and may not be able to attend meetings in person.

Speak to Kurucuk & Associates About Your Legal Matter

Whether you need an English-speaking lawyer for a property transaction, an immigration application, a divorce proceeding or a commercial matter, the first step is understanding what your situation requires under Turkish law.

You can contact Kurucuk & Associates to discuss your requirements, arrange a consultation or enquire about preparing a Power of Attorney for use in Turkey.

Website: Kurucuk & Associates

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +90 545 290 18 25

Telephone: +90 212 812 25 00

Office: Ağaoğlu 1453 T4-B Unit 195, Sarıyer, Istanbul, Turkey.

Our objective is to make Turkish legal procedures easier to understand and to provide international clients with appropriate legal assistance at each relevant stage.

6. Frequently Asked Questions About Hiring an English-Speaking Lawyer in Istanbul

Can a foreign lawyer represent me in a Turkish court?

Generally, no. Under Article 3 of Turkish Attorneyship Law No. 1136, admission to the Turkish legal profession requires Turkish citizenship and satisfaction of the statutory professional requirements. A foreign-qualified lawyer may advise on foreign law, but cannot automatically represent clients as a Turkish advocate in Turkish courts.

Do I need to travel to Istanbul to hire a Turkish lawyer?

No. Foreign nationals can often appoint an Istanbul-based Turkish lawyer remotely. Initial consultations, document reviews and fee agreements can be arranged electronically. A Power of Attorney may be issued through a Turkish consulate or an appropriately authenticated foreign notarial document, depending on the circumstances.

How much does an English-speaking lawyer cost in Istanbul?

The cost depends on the type of legal matter, its complexity and the work involved. Turkish lawyers may charge fixed fees, hourly rates or legally permissible success-based fees. The applicable Minimum Attorney Fee Tariff establishes statutory minimums for relevant services. Request a written quotation explaining professional fees and additional expenses.

How long does it take to send a Power of Attorney from the UK, US or EU to Turkey?

There is no single processing time. A Turkish consular appointment may take time to arrange, while a foreign notarial document requires the relevant authentication and translation procedures. International delivery also affects the timeframe. Your lawyer should check the requirements of the country where you will sign before you begin.

What information does my Turkish lawyer need to draft a Vekaletname?

Your lawyer will generally need your full legal name, nationality, passport details, identification information, contact details and the purpose of the authorization. Depending on the transaction, property details, company documents, photographs or additional identification may also be required. The lawyer's details and the exact powers to be granted must also be established.

7. Official Legal Resources for Foreign Clients in Turkey

The following government and professional resources are useful when checking legal procedures, professional registration, notarial requirements and foreign document authentication.

These resources are particularly useful when you want to verify information independently rather than relying entirely on third-party explanations.