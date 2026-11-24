A. Introduction

The legal personality of commercial companies generally ceases upon completion of the liquidation process and deregistration of the company from the trade registry. Nevertheless, following deregistration, it may become apparent that certain liquidation procedures remain incomplete, that assets are still registered in the company's name, or that legal disputes involving the company remain unresolved. In such circumstances, the restoration of the company's legal personality for the purpose of carrying out specific procedures, otherwise referred to as the restoration of the company, may become necessary.

The supplementary liquidation mechanism regulated under Article 547 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC") enables companies whose liquidation processes have been completed, and which have been deregistered from the trade registry to be re-registered for the purpose of completing legal or financial matters that subsequently arise. This provision is significant not only for ensuring the proper completion of liquidation proceedings but also for protecting the interests of the company's creditors, shareholders and third parties maintaining legal relationships with the company.

This article examines the legal framework governing the restoration of companies deregistered from the trade registry, the requirements for initiating restoration proceedings, and the legal consequences of restoration orders in light of the relevant legislation and decisions of the Turkish Court of Cassation.

B. Legal Framework for the Restoration of Companies Deregistered from The Trade Registry

a. The Concept of Company Restoration and Its Legal Basis

Under Turkish law, the restoration of a company refers to the re-registration of a company whose legal personality has ceased following its deregistration from the trade registry, for the purpose of carrying out specific legal procedures. However, the legal nature and consequences of restoration vary depending on the legal grounds upon which the company was deregistered.

Restoration for the purpose of remedying deficiencies identified after completion of the liquidation process is regulated under Article 547 of the TCC, entitled "Supplementary Liquidation." Pursuant to this provision, where it becomes apparent after the closure of liquidation that supplementary liquidation procedures are necessary, the re-registration of the company may be requested until such procedures have been completed.

In this context, supplementary liquidation does not aim to enable the company to resume its commercial activities but rather to facilitate the completion of procedures that remained unfinished during liquidation or arose subsequently. Accordingly, restoration under Article 547 of the TCC generally results in the reinstatement of the company's legal personality for a specific and limited purpose.

On the other hand, Provisional Article 7 of the TCC provides a separate legal framework for the restoration of companies that have been deregistered ex officio by the trade registry directorate without completion of liquidation proceedings. Accordingly, restoration claims based on the unlawfulness of ex officio deregistration must be distinguished from restoration claims seeking supplementary liquidation under Article 547 of the TCC.

b. Requirements for Initiating Restoration Proceedings and Legal Interest

Pursuant to the first paragraph of Article 547 of the TCC, where it becomes apparent after the closure of liquidation that supplementary liquidation procedures are necessary, the last-appointed liquidators, members of the board of directors, shareholders or creditors may request the re-registration of the company before the Commercial Court of First Instance at the place where the company's registered office is located.

Accordingly, in order to initiate restoration proceedings, the company's liquidation process must have been completed, the company must have been deregistered from the trade registry, and circumstances necessitating supplementary liquidation procedures must have arisen following deregistration.

In practice, circumstances that may necessitate supplementary liquidation include the existence of immovable properties or other assets registered in the company's name that have not been liquidated, outstanding receivables, unpaid debts, or legal disputes to which the company must be a party.

Nevertheless, the mere fact that a company has been deregistered from the trade registry is not, in itself, sufficient to justify a restoration order. The applicant must demonstrate a concrete legal interest necessitating the company's re-registration and establish the need to carry out supplementary liquidation procedures.

Indeed, in its decision dated 21 March 2022, numbered E. 2021/8639 and K. 2022/2148, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation held that the restoration of a company was legally necessary for the continuation of an action for annulment of an objection to enforcement proceedings (itirazın iptali) brought against the company following its liquidation.

In the aforementioned decision, the Court stated that the proper completion of liquidation proceedings at the time they were conducted did not preclude the restoration of the company for the purpose of pursuing legal proceedings subsequently initiated against it. The Court further emphasised that whether the claimant was actually a creditor was a matter to be determined in the proceedings concerning the annulment of the objection, rather than in the restoration proceedings.

This decision demonstrates that the decisive consideration in restoration proceedings is not the conclusive establishment of the underlying receivable, but rather the existence of a legal relationship necessitating the company's re-registration and the need for supplementary liquidation.

c. Scope of the Restoration Order and Appointment of a Liquidator

Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 547 of the TCC, where the court considers the restoration request justified, it orders the re-registration of the company for supplementary liquidation purposes and appoints the former liquidators or one or more newly designated persons as liquidators to carry out the supplementary liquidation procedures, ensuring that their appointment is registered and announced.

Accordingly, in a restoration order issued for supplementary liquidation purposes, it is not sufficient merely to order the re-registration of the company's legal personality. The liquidator responsible for conducting the supplementary liquidation procedures must also be appointed.

Indeed, in its decision dated 14 December 2016, numbered E. 2015/12021 and K. 2016/9558, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation found it unlawful that the court had ordered the restoration of a company deregistered following liquidation without appointing a liquidator. The Court of Cassation overturned the judgment of the Court of First Instance, holding that, pursuant to Article 547/2 of the TCC, the restoration order must be accompanied by the appointment of a liquidator and the registration and announcement of such appointment.

In this respect, determining the scope of the restoration order and clarifying who will be responsible for conducting supplementary liquidation procedures are essential for ensuring that the restoration order produces its intended legal effects.

C. Judicial Practice and Legal Consequences Of Company Restoration Proceedings

a. Importance of Restoration in Relation to Pending Legal Disputes

The existence of legal proceedings to which a deregistered company is, or should be, a party constitutes one of the principal grounds for seeking company restoration in practice. This is because the cessation of a company's legal personality generally results in the loss of its capacity to be a party to legal proceedings, thereby creating legal complications in relation to proceedings involving the company.

In this context, restoration may be requested for the purpose of concluding legal proceedings that must be initiated or are already pending following the company's deregistration from the trade registry.

In its decision dated 21 March 2022, numbered E. 2021/8639 and K. 2022/2148, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation similarly held that the proper completion of liquidation proceedings and the publication of the required announcements did not prevent the restoration of the company where the need to conduct legal proceedings subsequently arose.

Accordingly, the purpose of company restoration proceedings is not to resolve the underlying substantive dispute, but rather to reinstate, to the extent necessary, the legal existence of the company that must be a party to such dispute.

b. Parties to Restoration Proceedings and Litigation Costs

Another significant issue in company restoration proceedings concerns the legal status of the trade registry directorate as a party to the proceedings and its liability for litigation costs.

Indeed, in its decision dated 14 December 2016, numbered E. 2015/12021 and K. 2016/9558, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation stated that the defendant trade registry directorate was a statutory defendant in the restoration proceedings. Accordingly, the Court found it unlawful for the Court of First Instance to hold the trade registry directorate liable for litigation costs and attorney's fees.

This decision establishes that, where the trade registry directorate participates in restoration proceedings solely in its capacity as a statutory defendant, it should not be held liable for litigation costs or attorney's fees.

On the other hand, in restoration proceedings based on the unlawfulness of ex officio deregistration carried out pursuant to Provisional Article 7 of the TCC, the nature of the deregistration and the legal status of the defendants must be assessed separately. Indeed, in its decision dated 24 November 2022, numbered E. 2021/956 and K. 2022/1538, the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Turkish Court of Cassation held that a restoration order involving the annulment of an unlawful ex officio deregistration did not fall within the scope of supplementary liquidation and therefore did not require the appointment of a liquidator.

D. Conclusion

The restoration of companies deregistered from the trade registry constitutes an important legal mechanism for completing legal and financial procedures arising after the conclusion of liquidation proceedings and for protecting the interests of persons maintaining legal relationships with the company.

In order for a restoration order to be issued for supplementary liquidation purposes under Article 547 of the TCC, there must be a concrete legal need necessitating the company's re-registration. As emphasised in the decisions of the Turkish Court of Cassation, the fact that liquidation proceedings have been duly completed does not preclude the restoration of the company due to legal disputes arising subsequently.

Furthermore, restoration orders issued for supplementary liquidation purposes must provide not only for the re-registration of the company but also for the appointment of a liquidator and the registration and announcement of such appointment. Nevertheless, it is important to distinguish restoration claims based on the unlawfulness of ex officio deregistration from restoration proceedings conducted for supplementary liquidation purposes.

In conclusion, when assessing requests for the restoration of companies deregistered from the trade registry, consideration must be given collectively to the legal nature of the deregistration, the legal interest of the applicant seeking restoration, and the specific procedures for which re-registration of the company is requested.