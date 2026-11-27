Turkey has become an important destination for international entrepreneurs looking to establish a presence between European, Asian and Middle Eastern markets. Its manufacturing sector, growing technology industry, established commercial infrastructure and access to regional markets make it an attractive place to develop a new business or expand an existing one.

For foreign investors, one of the most encouraging aspects of Turkish company law is that establishing a business does not generally require a local business partner. Under Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875, international investors are, in principle, entitled to the same treatment as domestic investors. This means a foreign individual or overseas company can generally establish and own 100% of a Turkish company.

But setting up a company is only the first step.

The legal structure selected at incorporation can affect how the business is managed, how shareholders exercise their rights, how profits are distributed and how easily new investors can join. Foreign founders must also consider taxation, accounting, employment regulations, banking requirements and the security of payments made during commercial transactions.

These matters are particularly important when an investor is establishing a business remotely or transferring substantial capital into Turkey.

At Kurucuk & Associates, we advise international entrepreneurs, foreign shareholders and multinational businesses on Turkish corporate and commercial law. This article explains the practical and legal considerations involved in starting a business in Turkey as a foreigner, from choosing the right company structure to maintaining compliance and protecting cross-border transactions.

1. Can a Foreigner Start a Business in Turkey Without a Turkish Partner?

Yes. A foreign national can generally establish and own a Turkish company without involving a Turkish citizen as a shareholder.

This principle is established under Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875, which protects foreign investment and provides equal treatment to domestic and international investors, subject to applicable legislation.

A foreign investor can generally:

Establish a Turkish limited liability company or joint stock company.

Hold 100% of the company's shares.

Appoint directors and authorized representatives, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Invest in an existing Turkish company.

Establish a branch of an overseas company.

Transfer investment capital through authorized banking channels.

Receive dividends and transfer investment proceeds abroad, subject to applicable tax and regulatory requirements.

There is no general requirement for a foreign shareholder to obtain Turkish citizenship or permanent residence simply to own a Turkish company.

However, ownership and the right to work in Turkey are different legal matters. A foreign investor who intends to perform operational duties or actively work in the company may need a work permit.

Certain regulated industries also have additional ownership, licensing and authorization requirements.

The official Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875 and the Turkish Investment Office's guide to establishing a business explain the framework governing foreign investment and company establishment.

2. Choosing the Right Business Structure in Turkey

One of the first questions foreign entrepreneurs face is whether to establish a limited liability company or a joint stock company.

Both structures offer a separate legal identity and can be wholly foreign-owned. However, they differ in capital requirements, management arrangements, shareholder rights and share transfer procedures.

The choice should reflect the actual business plan rather than simply the minimum amount needed to register a company.

A. Limited Liability Company (Limited Şirket – Ltd. Şti.)

A Turkish limited liability company is often a practical choice for foreign entrepreneurs establishing a privately owned business.

It is commonly used for consultancy, trading, technology services, import-export operations, professional services and other commercial activities.

The minimum share capital is TRY 50,000.

Its main characteristics include:

One or more shareholders, with a maximum of 50.

Foreign individuals and overseas legal entities may hold shares.

No general requirement to deposit 25% of the capital before registration.

The subscribed capital can generally be paid within 24 months following registration.

Management is entrusted to one or more managers.

Share transfers generally require a written agreement and notarial certification, followed by the required corporate approval and registration procedures.

A limited company can be suitable where ownership is concentrated among a small number of founders.

However, shareholders should understand that limited liability is not absolute in every situation. Managers may face personal liability for certain statutory obligations, and shareholders can have specific exposure concerning public debts under applicable legislation.

B. Joint Stock Company (Anonim Şirket – A.Ş.)

A joint stock company is frequently preferred where a business anticipates significant investment, multiple shareholders, institutional participation or future expansion.

The standard minimum share capital is TRY 250,000.

For a non-public joint stock company adopting the registered capital system, the minimum initial capital is TRY 500,000.

A joint stock company offers several important features:

One or more shareholders.

No general statutory maximum number of shareholders.

A board of directors responsible for management and representation.

Flexibility to create different share classes and structure shareholder rights.

Generally more flexible share transfer arrangements.

A structure that can be suitable for private equity investment and future public offering plans.

For cash capital contributions, at least 25% of the subscribed capital must generally be deposited before registration. The remaining amount must be paid within 24 months after registration.

Unlike a limited company, share transfers in a joint stock company are generally completed through the appropriate share transfer documentation, depending on whether the shares are represented by certificates and the applicable restrictions.

A joint stock company may therefore be more appropriate for businesses expecting external investment or significant changes in their ownership structure.

C. Branch Office of a Foreign Company

An overseas company that wants to conduct business in Turkey may establish a branch rather than incorporate a new Turkish subsidiary.

A branch does not have an independent legal personality. It forms part of the foreign parent company.

This distinction has practical consequences: the foreign parent remains responsible for the branch's obligations.

A branch may be appropriate where:

The overseas business already has an established corporate structure.

The Turkish operation will continue the parent company's existing activities.

The parent wants direct control over the Turkish operation.

A separate Turkish shareholder structure is unnecessary.

The registration process involves documentation concerning the foreign parent company, its authorization to establish the branch and the appointment of a representative.

D. Liaison Office (İrtibat Bürosu)

A liaison office is different from a branch or subsidiary.

It allows a foreign company to maintain a representative presence in Turkey for permitted non-commercial activities.

These activities may include:

Market research.

Promotion and advertising.

Gathering commercial information.

Maintaining communication with Turkish business partners.

Coordinating activities with the overseas headquarters.

A liaison office cannot independently undertake commercial activities that generate revenue in Turkey.

It also requires permission from the competent authority, and its operations must remain within the scope of that permission.

Comparing the Main Business Structures

Feature Limited Company Joint Stock Company Branch Office Liaison Office Minimum capital TRY 50,000 TRY 250,000 No statutory minimum No share capital Initial capital payment Within 24 months 25% before registration Not applicable Not applicable Separate legal personality Yes Yes No No Shareholders 1–50 No general maximum Foreign parent Foreign parent Liability Generally limited Generally limited Foreign parent liable Foreign parent liable Share transfer Notarial agreement and statutory formalities Generally more flexible Not applicable Not applicable Main purpose Privately owned businesses Investment-oriented and larger businesses Direct foreign business operations Non-commercial representation

The Turkish Ministry of Trade provides further information on company types and minimum capital requirements.

Which structure should a foreign investor choose?

For a founder establishing a privately owned consultancy or trading business, an Ltd. Şti. may be sufficient. A business anticipating institutional investment, multiple share classes or more complex shareholder arrangements may benefit from an A.Ş.

There is no universal answer. The expected size of the business, its financing plans and the relationship between shareholders should all be considered before incorporation.

3. How to Register a Company in Turkey as a Foreign Founder

The company registration process is generally handled through the relevant Trade Registry Directorate (Ticaret Sicil Müdürlüğü).

The Central Registry Record System (MERSİS) is used to prepare and process company registration information.

Although the process can be relatively straightforward when the documents are ready, foreign founders should allow time for overseas document preparation, legalization, translation and banking procedures.

Step 1: Decide on the Company Structure and Prepare the Articles of Association

The first step is to determine the appropriate legal entity and prepare its Articles of Association (Ana Sözleşme).

This document establishes the company's fundamental legal and operational framework.

It should address:

Company name and registered address.

Business activities and objectives.

Share capital and ownership percentages.

Shareholder contributions.

Management and representation authority.

General assembly procedures.

Rules governing share transfers.

Relevant corporate decision-making arrangements.

The Articles of Association are prepared through MERSİS before submission to the Trade Registry.

Foreign founders should pay particular attention to management and representation provisions. These determine who can sign contracts, operate within the company's authority and represent it before third parties.

The MERSİS system is the official starting point for electronic company registration procedures.

Step 2: Obtain Tax Identification Numbers and Prepare Foreign Documents

Foreign shareholders and directors may need Turkish potential tax identification numbers for incorporation formalities.

The required documents depend on whether the shareholder is an individual or a foreign legal entity.

For an individual shareholder, the usual documents include:

Passport copy.

Turkish potential tax identification number.

Relevant address information.

Power of Attorney, where a representative is acting on the investor's behalf.

Where a foreign company will become a shareholder, additional documents may be required, including:

Certificate of incorporation or equivalent company registration document.

Current company records.

Board resolution approving the Turkish investment.

Resolution authorizing the representative.

Power of Attorney.

Information concerning the foreign company's authorized signatories.

Foreign documents may need an apostille or consular legalization. Certified Turkish translations and notarial certification may also be required.

The precise requirements depend on the issuing country and the nature of each document.

Step 3: Arrange Capital Payments and Competition Authority Contributions

The capital payment requirements depend on the selected company type.

For a limited liability company, the subscribed capital can generally be paid within 24 months after registration.

For a joint stock company, at least 25% of the subscribed cash capital must generally be deposited before registration.

Companies must also comply with the applicable Competition Authority contribution requirements.

Under the relevant legislation, a payment equivalent to 0.04% of the capital is generally required.

The Turkish Competition Authority's legislation and payment guidance should be checked when preparing the incorporation budget.

Step 4: Complete Trade Registry Registration

Once the documents and payment requirements have been addressed, the application is submitted to the relevant Trade Registry Directorate.

The Registry examines the application and, where the requirements are satisfied, completes the registration.

The company acquires its legal personality upon registration.

Its incorporation is subsequently published in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette.

The company must also complete the relevant signature authorization procedures, including the preparation of a signature circular (İmza Sirküleri) where required.

The Turkish Trade Registry Gazette provides access to official company registration announcements and corporate records.

Step 5: Complete Post-Registration Formalities

After registration, the company needs to establish its administrative and financial arrangements.

Depending on its activities, these may include:

Tax office registration and verification (Yoklama).

Corporate bank account activation.

Appointment of a Certified Public Accountant (SMMM).

Social Security Institution (SGK) registration where employees are engaged.

Electronic notification arrangements.

Electronic invoicing and accounting systems where applicable.

Municipal business opening and operating licenses.

Sector-specific permits and registrations.

A company should not assume that Trade Registry registration automatically authorizes every type of commercial activity.

For example, a business operating in financial services, healthcare, education or other regulated sectors may need additional licenses before commencing operations.

4. Corporate Compliance: What Foreign-Owned Companies Must Manage

Incorporation creates ongoing responsibilities. These obligations continue even if the company's shareholders live abroad or the business has limited commercial activity.

A foreign founder should establish a reliable accounting and compliance system from the beginning.

A. Commercial Books and the Electronic Commercial Books System (ETDS)

Turkish companies must maintain statutory commercial books and accounting records in accordance with the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 and applicable tax legislation.

The Electronic Commercial Books System (ETDS) is an important development in this area.

Under the relevant regulations, certain companies are required to maintain their share ledgers and general assembly meeting and negotiation books electronically.

The electronic system became operational on 1 July 2025, with additional mandatory transition requirements applying to specified companies from 1 January 2026.

The obligation does not mean that every accounting record of every company has automatically moved into ETDS. Its scope depends on the applicable regulations and company category.

Foreign shareholders should ensure that the company's accountant and legal advisers identify which books must be maintained electronically.

The Ministry of Trade's ETDS announcement explains the 2026 requirements.

B. Ultimate Beneficial Owner Declarations

Foreign ownership structures can sometimes involve several corporate layers, making it important to identify the natural persons who ultimately own or control a Turkish company.

Turkey has beneficial ownership reporting requirements under the Revenue Administration's regulations, including General Communiqué No. 529 of the Tax Procedure Law.

Companies subject to these requirements must identify and report their ultimate beneficial owners.

For corporate income tax taxpayers, the information is generally submitted with the relevant provisional and annual corporate tax returns.

Where a new reporting obligation arises or previously reported information changes, the applicable notification is generally required within one month of the relevant event.

The obligation should be assessed according to the company's tax status and reporting circumstances.

The Turkish Revenue Administration (GİB) provides the relevant legislation, declarations and electronic filing information.

C. Electronic Notifications and Invoicing

Turkish businesses increasingly rely on electronic systems for communication with public authorities and the administration of tax documents.

Foreign-owned companies should become familiar with the following:

e-Tebligat: The electronic notification system used for official tax communications. Companies should regularly monitor their accounts because important legal and administrative deadlines may begin when a notification is deemed served.

e-Fatura: The electronic invoicing system applicable to taxpayers within the relevant legal scope.

e-Arşiv Fatura: The electronic archive invoicing system, which applies according to the relevant invoicing rules.

e-Defter: The electronic ledger system for taxpayers required or eligible to maintain their accounting books electronically.

These systems should be coordinated with the company's SMMM.

Official information and taxpayer services are available through the Revenue Administration's website and its Digital Tax Office.

D. Corporate Income Tax, VAT and Other Tax Responsibilities

Tax planning should begin before the company starts trading.

For the 2026 tax year, the general corporate income tax rate for ordinary corporate taxpayers is 25%, while certain regulated financial institutions and specified businesses are subject to a 30% rate.

VAT (KDV) generally applies at three principal rates:

1% for specified goods and services.

10% for specified goods and services.

20% as the general rate.

The applicable rate depends on the particular transaction and the relevant VAT legislation.

Other potential obligations include:

Withholding tax on qualifying payments.

Payroll taxes and social security contributions.

Temporary corporate tax declarations.

Stamp duty where applicable.

Tax reporting for cross-border payments.

Transfer pricing documentation for related-party transactions.

For international businesses, payments between a Turkish subsidiary and its overseas parent deserve particular attention.

Management fees, royalties, interest, dividends and service charges may have different tax consequences.

The existence of a double taxation agreement does not automatically eliminate Turkish tax obligations. Treaty eligibility, beneficial ownership, documentation and the nature of the income must be examined.

The Revenue Administration's corporate tax information provides the official 2026 corporate tax rates.

For VAT, investors can consult the official current VAT rate information.

E. Can a Foreign Company Owner Work in Turkey?

This is an important distinction for international entrepreneurs.

Owning shares in a Turkish company does not automatically authorize a foreign national to work in Turkey.

A foreign shareholder who intends to undertake operational work may need a work permit under International Labor Force Law No. 6735.

For foreign company partners, the general work permit evaluation criteria include:

At least TRY 500,000 in the foreign partner's capital share.

At least 20% ownership in the company.

Total company paid-up capital of at least TRY 500,000.

Employment of at least five Turkish citizens, subject to the applicable timing requirements.

For the initial work permit issued to a foreign company partner, the employment condition is generally required from the beginning of the seventh month of the permit.

A foreign partner holding a capital share of at least USD 100,000 is exempt from these particular capital-share and employment criteria.

Other exemptions and special rules may also apply.

These requirements are especially important for foreign entrepreneurs establishing a limited liability company with the minimum TRY 50,000 capital.

Although that amount may be sufficient for company incorporation, it does not automatically satisfy the financial criteria for a foreign shareholder's work permit.

The Ministry of Labor's official work permit evaluation criteria should be reviewed before planning the founder's employment arrangements.

5. Turkish Escrow Services: Protecting Foreign Investors and Cross-Border Transactions

For many foreign investors, the most sensitive part of a Turkish commercial transaction is not signing the agreement. It is transferring the money safely.

Consider an overseas investor purchasing shares in a Turkish company. The buyer wants confirmation that the shares will be transferred as agreed before the purchase price reaches the seller. The seller, meanwhile, wants assurance that the buyer has the funds available and will not withdraw from the transaction after the transfer documents are signed.

This is precisely the type of situation in which an appropriately structured escrow arrangement can help.

What Is Escrow and How Does It Work in Turkey?

Escrow is a contractual arrangement under which money or other agreed assets are held by a designated custodian until specified conditions are fulfilled.

The buyer deposits the agreed amount into the designated arrangement. The custodian then releases the funds when the contractual requirements have been satisfied.

In Turkey, there is no single comprehensive statutory escrow framework equivalent to the dedicated escrow regimes found in some other jurisdictions.

Instead, parties generally structure transaction-specific custody and conditional payment arrangements under applicable Turkish contract and banking law.

Depending on the transaction, the arrangement may involve a bank or an appropriately appointed lawyer or other custodian.

The parties should establish the legal nature of the custody arrangement, the account structure, the custodian's authority and the conditions governing release or refund.

Types of Escrow Arrangements Available for Turkish Transactions

1. Lawyer-managed contractual escrow

The parties may appoint a lawyer or law firm to act as a contractual custodian under a written agreement.

The agreement should clearly identify the funds, the account arrangements, the custodian's duties and the conditions under which payment may be released.

Where an attorney is involved, the applicable professional duties and restrictions under Attorneyship Law No. 1136 must be considered.

2. Bank-based conditional payment arrangements

The parties may approach a Turkish bank to determine whether it can provide an appropriate custody or conditional payment arrangement.

Availability depends on the bank's policies, transaction structure, compliance procedures and documentation.

3. Alternative payment security mechanisms

Not every transaction requires conventional escrow.

Depending on the circumstances, a bank guarantee, letter of credit, staged payment structure or contractual retention mechanism may provide more appropriate protection.

The right approach should be selected after examining the commercial risks rather than assuming that every transaction can be secured through the same type of account.

When Should Foreign Investors Consider Escrow in Turkey?

A. Buying Shares in a Turkish Company

A share acquisition may involve significant financial and legal risks.

An escrow arrangement can coordinate the release of the purchase price with agreed closing obligations, such as:

Execution of the share transfer documentation.

Completion of required corporate approvals.

Registration or other formalities where legally required.

Delivery of agreed corporate records.

Completion of specified closing conditions.

For a limited liability company, the statutory share transfer approval and notarial requirements should be reflected in the transaction documents.

For a joint stock company, the relevant share transfer method and any applicable restrictions must be considered.

B. Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions

Foreign investors acquiring commercial property may need to coordinate the payment of the purchase price with the transfer of title at the Land Registry.

A properly drafted payment arrangement can establish when funds are deposited, what documents must be provided and when the seller becomes entitled to receive the purchase price.

However, escrow does not replace title deed due diligence.

The buyer should still investigate ownership, mortgages, liens, restrictions, zoning matters and other relevant property records.

Official information concerning land registration and property transactions is available through the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

C. Joint Ventures and Investment Agreements

Where two or more investors are establishing a Turkish joint venture, the timing of capital contributions and ownership transfers should be carefully coordinated.

Escrow may be considered where the parties want funds released only after specified incorporation, licensing, ownership or investment conditions have been fulfilled.

The arrangement should also explain what happens if a party fails to complete its obligations.

D. International Trade and Supply Agreements

Escrow and other conditional payment arrangements may help reduce payment disputes between Turkish suppliers and overseas buyers.

For example, a transaction may involve payment being released after delivery documentation, inspection certificates or other agreed evidence has been provided.

The parties should also consider banking compliance, currency conversion, transfer costs and applicable foreign exchange regulations.

What Should a Turkish Escrow Agreement Include?

An effective agreement should leave little room for disagreement about who controls the funds and when they can be released.

Important provisions include:

Identification of the buyer, seller and escrow custodian. The amount and currency of the deposited funds. The designated bank account and custody arrangements. Conditions that must be satisfied before release. Documents required to establish fulfilment of those conditions. Deadlines for completing the transaction. Procedures if the transaction does not proceed. Refund arrangements and responsibility for bank charges. Dispute resolution provisions. Applicable law and jurisdiction.

One point deserves particular attention: escrow is not a substitute for legal due diligence.

A foreign buyer acquiring a Turkish company should still investigate its financial position, tax liabilities, litigation history, contracts, licenses, employment obligations and ownership records.

Similarly, an escrow arrangement in a property transaction cannot guarantee that the property is free from undisclosed legal or regulatory issues.

At Kurucuk & Associates, escrow and payment security should be considered as part of the wider transaction structure, alongside the underlying agreement, due diligence and closing documentation.

6. Why Work with an English-Speaking Business Lawyer in Istanbul?

For an international investor, entering the Turkish market often means dealing with two legal and commercial environments at the same time.

The founder may have an existing company in the UK, the United States, an EU member state or a Middle Eastern jurisdiction. The Turkish business must then operate within local corporate, tax, employment and regulatory requirements while remaining commercially aligned with the overseas business.

An experienced Turkish corporate lawyer can help bring these requirements together.

Establishing a Company Remotely Through Power of Attorney

A foreign founder does not necessarily need to travel to Turkey to establish a company.

A properly prepared Power of Attorney (Vekaletname) can authorize a Turkish lawyer to undertake many of the incorporation procedures on the investor's behalf.

Depending on the authority granted, the lawyer may be able to:

Prepare and submit incorporation documents.

Complete MERSİS procedures.

Represent the investor before the Trade Registry.

Arrange tax identification procedures.

Complete relevant registration formalities.

Coordinate notarial and translation requirements.

Assist with post-incorporation administrative procedures.

A Power of Attorney issued abroad may require apostille or consular legalization, followed by certified Turkish translation and notarization.

Banking procedures may require additional verification, and some banks may request personal attendance or further documentation.

Shareholder Agreements and Corporate Governance

Where a Turkish business has more than one shareholder, it is important to agree on how the company will be managed before disagreements arise.

A shareholder agreement can address:

Voting and decision-making rights.

Appointment and removal of directors.

Dividend distribution.

Share transfer restrictions.

Rights of first refusal.

Funding obligations.

Deadlock resolution.

Exit and buyout arrangements.

Confidentiality and other contractual protections.

These arrangements must be drafted consistently with mandatory provisions of Turkish company law and, where appropriate, reflected in the Articles of Association.

Commercial Contracts and Legal Due Diligence

A Turkish company may enter into agreements with distributors, suppliers, landlords, employees, overseas affiliates and investors.

The wording of these contracts can determine who bears the financial risk when something goes wrong.

Legal review should consider payment obligations, termination rights, liability limitations, intellectual property, confidentiality, governing law and dispute resolution.

For cross-border businesses, bilingual drafting can also help ensure that the Turkish and English versions of an agreement communicate the same commercial intentions.

Kurucuk & Associates advises foreign entrepreneurs, international investors and companies on these matters through its Corporate and Commercial Law practice.

7. Frequently Asked Questions About Starting a Business in Turkey

Can a foreigner own 100% of a Turkish company?

Yes. Foreign individuals and overseas companies can generally own 100% of a Turkish limited liability or joint stock company under Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875. A Turkish shareholder is not ordinarily required. Certain regulated sectors may have additional ownership or licensing conditions.

What is the minimum capital to establish a company in Turkey in 2026?

The minimum capital is TRY 50,000 for a limited liability company and TRY 250,000 for a standard joint stock company. A non-public joint stock company adopting the registered capital system requires TRY 500,000 initial capital. Payment deadlines differ between company types.

How long does it take to register a company in Istanbul?

Once all documents are ready and accepted, Trade Registry registration can sometimes be completed within one working day. However, the overall incorporation process may take longer when foreign documents, apostilles, translations, tax procedures and banking arrangements are involved.

Can I establish a Turkish company without travelling to Turkey?

Yes. A foreign founder can generally authorize a Turkish lawyer through a properly prepared Power of Attorney to handle incorporation and registration procedures. Documents issued abroad may require legalization and certified translation. Certain banking procedures may require additional verification or personal attendance.

How do escrow services work in Turkey?

Escrow arrangements involve holding agreed funds through a contractual custody mechanism until specified transaction conditions are fulfilled. Depending on the arrangement, a bank or appropriately appointed lawyer may act as custodian. The agreement should clearly establish release conditions, deadlines, documentation and refund procedures.

Does owning a Turkish company automatically give me a residence permit?

No. Company ownership does not automatically grant a residence permit or work permit. Foreign shareholders must meet the applicable immigration and employment requirements according to their intended activities and circumstances. The relevant rules should be assessed separately from company incorporation.

8. Planning Your Business Establishment in Turkey

Starting a business in Turkey can be an important step for an international entrepreneur, but the decisions made before incorporation often have consequences long after the registration documents have been signed.

A suitable corporate structure can make it easier to bring in investors, manage shareholder relationships and expand into new markets. Proper accounting and tax arrangements help the company meet its ongoing obligations, while carefully drafted commercial agreements can reduce the risk of disputes.

For investors transferring substantial funds into Turkey, payment security and transaction due diligence deserve equal attention.

Kurucuk & Associates is an Istanbul-based law firm advising foreign entrepreneurs, international companies and investors on Turkish corporate and commercial law.

Our services include:

Company formation and incorporation in Turkey.

Limited liability and joint stock company structuring.

Foreign shareholder and director arrangements.

Corporate governance and shareholder agreements.

Remote incorporation through Power of Attorney.

Commercial contract drafting and review.

Corporate due diligence and share acquisitions.

Turkish escrow and cross-border transaction security.

Regulatory compliance and commercial dispute matters.

Whether you are establishing a new Turkish company, expanding an existing international operation or considering an investment in a Turkish business, our experienced lawyers in Istanbul can help you understand the legal requirements and structure the transaction appropriately.