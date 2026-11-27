Introduction

It is quite common in practice for employers to request various personal details from candidates during the recruitment process, in addition to their professional qualifications. Alongside data such as CVs, contact details and educational history, candidates may also be asked to provide a medical report, information regarding their medical history or a criminal record, depending on the nature of the position. However, the collection of such data during the recruitment process gives rise to legal obligations that employers must assess carefully, particularly as health data and data relating to criminal convictions and security measures are classified as special category personal data under the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 (“KVKK”).

Indeed, Article 6 of the KVKK classifies data relating to health, criminal convictions and security measures as special category personal data. Following the amendments introduced by Law No. 7499 in 2024, the framework governing the processing of special category personal data has also been significantly revised. Under the current regulations, whilst the processing of special category personal data is generally prohibited, it may be permitted if one of the processing conditions listed in the article is met. In this context, the data subject’s explicit consent is merely one of the options and should not be regarded as a standalone means of rendering any data request legally compliant.

Consequently, when requesting health or criminal record data from a candidate during the recruitment process, two distinct yet interrelated issues arise. Firstly, it must be determined whether the processing of the requested data is genuinely necessary and whether the processing activity is based on a valid legal ground under the KVKK. Secondly, the candidate must be informed, at the appropriate stage of the recruitment process, of the purposes for which their data is being processed and the legal basis for such processing.

In this context, the employer’s authority to request data from a candidate should not be interpreted as an unlimited authority to ‘request any data deemed necessary during the recruitment process’. On the contrary, the scope of the data request must be determined by taking into account the nature of the job, the purpose of data processing, legal obligations and the principle of proportionality under the KVKK.

The Basic Framework for the Processing of Personal Data in the Recruitment Process

In accordance with Article 4 of the KVKK, the processing of personal data must comply with the principles of lawfulness and fairness, processing for specific, explicit and legitimate purposes, and being relevant, limited and proportionate to the purpose for which it is processed. These principles apply directly to the collection of data from candidates during the recruitment process.

In particular, the principle of ‘relevance, limitation and proportionality’ is significant in determining which data an employer may request from a candidate. The Personal Data Protection Board (“the Board”) explains the principle of proportionality as the establishment of a reasonable balance between the data processing activity and the intended purpose, and the avoidance of processing personal data that is not necessary for that purpose.

Therefore, when an employer requests personal data from a candidate for a specific position, the following questions must first be answered:

Is the requested data being sought for a specific and legitimate purpose?

Is the data in question genuinely necessary for the position in question

Is it possible to achieve the same purpose by means of a less intrusive method?

Is the requested data relevant to and limited to the intended purpose?

Is there a valid legal basis for processing the data under the KVKK?

Will the data be retained only for as long as is necessary?

The answers to these questions will be decisive in assessing the lawfulness of requesting health or criminal record data from a candidate.

Requesting Health Data During the Recruitment Process

Health data constitutes special category personal data under Article 6 of the KVKK. The concept of health data encompasses not only information relating to a person’s current illness but also data such as examination, diagnosis and treatment information that enables the assessment of a person’s physical, mental or social condition.

With regard to the processing of health data during the recruitment process, the nature of the job is of particular importance. For example, there is a legal distinction between positions where an individual’s physical or psychological health status is of direct importance to their ability to perform a specific job safely, and situations where the sole purpose is to ‘ascertain the candidate’s general state of health’.

In this regard, a distinction must be made between the employer’s general enquiry into a candidate’s state of health and the assessment of the health requirements specific to a particular job. The employer’s request for a comprehensive medical history or detailed documentation of past illnesses from a candidate, merely as part of the recruitment process, may raise issues regarding the principle of proportionality unless a direct link to the nature of the work can be established.

Conversely, the processing of necessary health data for the purpose of fulfilling a specific obligation arising from occupational health and safety legislation must be assessed separately under Article 6(3)(f) of the KVKK. In accordance with the aforementioned provision, the processing of special category personal data is permissible where it is necessary to fulfil legal obligations in the fields of employment, occupational health and safety, social security, social services and social assistance.

Consequently, the employer’s request for a ‘medical report’ is not, in itself, a sufficient legal justification. It must be demonstrated under which occupational health and safety obligation or which specific work requirement the requested health information is necessary.

Requesting a Criminal Record

Data relating to criminal convictions and security measures are also classified as special category personal data under Article 6 of the KVKK. Consequently, the request for a criminal record from candidates must be assessed not only in light of the general conditions for the processing of personal data but also in accordance with the provisions of Article 6 concerning the processing of special category personal data.

In this regard, the employer must, in particular, specify the reasons for requesting the candidate’s criminal record. The nature of a post or relevant legislation may necessitate the assessment of past records in relation to specific offences. However, the systematic request for criminal records from all candidates without any legal basis must also be scrutinised in light of the principles of data minimisation and proportionality

The Board’s 2024 Guide to Best Practices in the Banking Sector also contains a specific assessment regarding the request for criminal records from job applicants during the recruitment process. The Guide states that, in cases where the request for information on a job applicant’s criminal convictions or criminal record is not a process explicitly provided for by law, it may be preferable not to collect such information.

This approach highlights an important distinction in recruitment processes: the fact that an employer’s request for a job applicant’s criminal record may be practically or commercially beneficial to the employer does not, in itself, render the processing of this data lawful. The data processing activity must be based on a legal ground under Article 6 of the KVKK and must also comply with the general principles set out in Article 4 of the KVKK.

Explicit Consent Is Not a Solution in Every Case

One of the methods frequently encountered in practice during recruitment processes is obtaining explicit consent from the candidate regarding the health or criminal record data requested. However, obtaining explicit consent does not absolve the data controller of its other obligations.

Firstly, the consent must genuinely constitute ‘explicit consent’. The consent must relate to a specific matter, be informed and be freely given. Furthermore, explicit consent is not a substitute for the principle of proportionality.

For example, if an employer requests a comprehensive medical history that is not necessary for a specific position and subsequently obtains the candidate’s explicit consent for the processing of such data, this does not preclude the data processing activity from being assessed separately in terms of proportionality.

This issue takes on even greater significance in recruitment processes due to the imbalance of power between the candidate and the employer. The candidate may feel compelled to consent to the data processing activities requested of them in order to safeguard their chances of being hired. For this reason, the ‘the candidate has given consent’ approach should not be regarded as a sufficient compliance mechanism in its own right, particularly with regard to unnecessary or excessive data requests.

Indeed, in a separate case, the Board, whilst assessing the principle of proportionality, explicitly stated that the data controller must request only the minimum level of information necessary for the purpose and must refrain from processing personal data that is not necessary for that purpose.

The Role of the Duty to Provide Information in the Recruitment Process

Another important aspect of the processing of personal data in the recruitment process is the duty to provide information.

In accordance with Article 10 of the KVKK, at the time of obtaining personal data, the data controller or a person authorised by them must provide the data subject with information regarding the identity of the data controller, the purposes for which the personal data will be processed, to whom and for what purposes it may be transferred, the method and legal basis for data collection, and the data subject’s rights under Article 11 of the KVKK.

Consequently, if candidates are asked to provide health or criminal record data during the recruitment process, it will not be sufficient to inform the candidate at a later stage that this data will be processed. The information must be provided at the time the personal data is collected.

The Board has also stated that the obligation to provide information is independent of explicit consent or other conditions for the processing of personal data, and that the data controller must fulfil this obligation in all circumstances. Furthermore, the burden of proof that the obligation to provide information has been fulfilled lies with the data controller.

For this reason, for example, when requesting a criminal record from a candidate, it will not be sufficient to provide only a general statement such as ‘Your personal data will be processed in accordance with the KVKK’. It must be clearly set out which of the candidate’s data will be processed, for what purpose, on what legal basis, and to which categories of recipients it may be disclosed.

Distinguishing Between the Information Notice and the Explicit Consent Text

Another point to bear in mind during recruitment processes is the distinction between the duty to provide information and explicit consent.

The obligation to inform is a duty that the data controller must fulfil unilaterally and is not subject to the candidate’s approval. Explicit consent, on the other hand, only comes into play in situations where the use of explicit consent as a legal basis is necessary for the relevant data processing activity.

For this reason, the practice of presenting the candidate with a single statement such as ‘I have been informed in accordance with the KVKK and I consent to the processing and transfer of my personal data’, thereby seeking both to fulfil the duty to inform and to obtain explicit consent, must be carefully assessed from a legal perspective. The Board also explicitly warns data controllers against conflating the information notice with explicit consent within the same text or platform, and against making the provision of information conditional upon consent.

Particularly in recruitment processes involving sensitive data such as health and criminal records, a clear distinction must be made between the matters on which the candidate has been informed and the specific data processing activities to which they have actually consented.

Points to Be Considered in Practice from the Employers’ Perspective

Regarding the processing of health and criminal record data in recruitment processes, it is important for employers to adopt the following approach to ensure compliance with the KVKK:

Firstly, it must be determined which personal data is genuinely necessary for each position. Rather than automatically requesting the same documents from all candidates, the data set required for the specific role must be identified.

Secondly, a specific justification must be provided for requesting health data or criminal record data. Instead of general phrases such as ‘employment entry procedure’, ‘company policy’ or ‘creation of a personnel file’, the relevant legal or operational requirement must be identified.

Thirdly, with regard to the processing of special category personal data, the appropriate processing condition from Article 6 of the KVKK must be identified. In particular, following the 2024 amendments, data processing procedures prepared solely on the basis of the previous regulations must be updated.

Fourthly, appropriate information must be provided to candidates when their personal data is collected. The information notice must cover the categories of data processed, the purposes, the legal grounds, the possibilities of transfer and the data subject’s rights.

Fifthly, the information notice and explicit consent processes must be kept separate. Even in cases where explicit consent is required, consent does not replace the obligation to provide information.

Finally, retention periods must be established for the data collected by the employer, and once the data is no longer necessary for the purpose of processing, processes for erasure, destruction or anonymisation must be carried out in accordance with the relevant legislation.

Conclusion

The request for health and criminal record data from job applicants during job interviews requires a balance to be struck between the employer’s aim of assessing the applicant’s suitability for the role and the applicant’s right to the protection of their personal data.

In this context, the employer’s managerial and recruitment authority does not imply the right to unrestricted access to the candidate’s personal data. In particular, as data relating to health, criminal convictions and security measures constitute special category personal data under the KVKK, both the specific processing conditions applicable to special category personal data and the general principles of the KVKK must be taken into account when processing such data.

The key criterion here is whether the employer genuinely requires the data. Unless there is a specific legal obligation required by a post or a necessity arising from the nature of the work, routinely requesting comprehensive health information or criminal records from candidates may raise issues in terms of the principle of proportionality.

On the other hand, conducting a lawful data processing activity does not remove the obligation to provide information. The candidate must be informed, in a clear and comprehensible manner, of the purpose for which their personal data is being processed and the legal basis for such processing at the time the data is collected. In cases where explicit consent is required, the obligation to provide information must be distinguished from the requirement for explicit consent.

Consequently, the answer to the question ‘What data can we request from a candidate?’ in recruitment processes should not be determined solely by whether the relevant data is useful to the employer; it must be assessed by considering the nature of the data, the purpose of processing, the legal basis, the requirements of the role and the principle of proportionality. Particularly with regard to health and criminal record data, the approach that should be adopted is not to collect as much data as possible, but to process the minimum amount of data that is genuinely necessary for the purpose of recruitment, based on an appropriate legal basis and after informing the candidate in accordance with the proper procedure.