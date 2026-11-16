Summary

Two developments on the data protection agenda in Türkiye stood out in

the Principle Decision setting out the conditions under which employers may monitor employees’ corporate email accounts and work-related communication channels, the Regulation setting a minimum age of 15 for social networks and establishing rules on age verification and children’s accounts.

In Europe, key developments included the €7 million fine imposed in France for tracking users without their consent through a mobile app and the European Data Protection Board’s statement on transparency when recording with smart glasses.

In the field of artificial intelligence, ISO/IEC 27090:2026 was published. It addresses threats such as the deliberate manipulation of training data and the use of a model’s responses to replicate it, and guides companies on how to assess these risks when developing, using and updating AI systems.

1. Monitoring Corporate Email and Work-Related Communication Channels

The Personal Data Protection Board’s Principle Decision No. 2026/2035 of 16 September 2026 was published in the Official Gazette on 8 October 2026.1 The Decision sets out the principles governing the conditions under which employers may monitor corporate email accounts assigned to employees and other communication channels used for work purposes.

Employees must be informed in advance of how monitoring will be carried out. Simply informing employees that their corporate email accounts may be monitored is insufficient. The privacy notice must specify the purpose and legal ground for monitoring, which records will be reviewed, the circumstances in which message content may be accessed, how long the data will be retained and employees’ rights under the PDPL.

Simply informing employees that their corporate email accounts may be monitored is insufficient. The privacy notice must specify the purpose and legal ground for monitoring, which records will be reviewed, the circumstances in which message content may be accessed, how long the data will be retained and employees’ rights under the PDPL. Message content must not be viewed where log records are Email traffic logs show information such as who sent a message, who received it and when it was sent. Reviewing log records constitutes processing of personal data even if the content of the message is not viewed. Message content may be reviewed only where there is a specific suspicion, the log records are insufficient to assess it and access to the content is necessary. In all cases, the review must be limited to the allegation giving rise to the suspicion.

The distinction between work-related and personal use must also be taken into account when determining the scope of access to message Employers must clearly communicate the rules on personal use of corporate tools to employees. Where personal use is permitted and work-related messages can be distinguished from personal messages, monitoring must be limited to work-related messages. Where the two cannot be distinguished, the scope of monitoring must be narrower. A ban on personal use does not justify continuous monitoring.

Employers must clearly communicate the rules on personal use of corporate tools to employees. Where personal use is permitted and work-related messages can be distinguished from personal messages, monitoring must be limited to work-related messages. Where the two cannot be distinguished, the scope of monitoring must be narrower. A ban on personal use does not justify continuous monitoring. The legal ground for monitoring must be determined on a case-by-case basis. According to the Board, given the imbalance of power in the employment relationship, explicit consent should generally not be the first legal ground relied upon. Where processing in the course of monitoring is necessary for the employer to comply with a legal obligation, for the establishment, exercise or protection of a right, or for the employer’s legitimate interests, the relevant processing condition may be relied upon. In all cases, monitoring must be proportionate and limited to its purpose, with due regard for the employee’s fundamental rights and freedoms.

According to the Board, given the imbalance of power in the employment relationship, explicit consent should generally not be the first legal ground relied upon. Where processing in the course of monitoring is necessary for the employer to comply with a legal obligation, for the establishment, exercise or protection of a right, or for the employer’s legitimate interests, the relevant processing condition may be relied upon. In all cases, monitoring must be proportionate and limited to its purpose, with due regard for the employee’s fundamental rights and freedoms. The account of an employee who leaves the organisation should be closed. The account must be closed to further use by the employee and to any new access. Where messages need to be forwarded or archived for business continuity, the legal ground and duration of the arrangement, as well as who is authorised to access the account, must be determined separately.

2. Age Verification on Social Networks

The Regulation on the Provision of Differentiated Services for Children by Social Network Providers and on Age Verification was published in the Official Gazette on 10 October 2026 and entered into force on 1 November 2026.2 Domestic and foreign social network providers whose services are accessible from Türkiye may not provide services to children under 15. They may serve users aged 15–17 subject to the privacy and security rules set out below.

Age verification will be carried out through e-Devlet. After verifying their identity on e-Devlet, users will obtain digital proof of age (an age verification token) and upload it to the platform when opening an account. The token will indicate only whether the user has turned 15 and, if so, whether they have turned Information such as the user’s name, date of birth and Turkish identity number will not be shared with the platform through this process. If there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an account is being used in a manner inconsistent with the verified age group, the platform will suspend the account until the user’s age is verified again.

After verifying their identity on e-Devlet, users will obtain digital proof of age (an age verification token) and upload it to the platform when opening an account. The token will indicate only whether the user has turned 15 and, if so, whether they have turned Information such as the user’s name, date of birth and Turkish identity number will not be shared with the platform through this process. If there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an account is being used in a manner inconsistent with the verified age group, the platform will suspend the account until the user’s age is verified again. Children’s accounts will be private and cannot be made public. Children will only be able to receive messages from accounts they follow and will be unable to start live streams. Providers may not link children’s accounts to phone contact lists or use children’s personal data for profiling or personalised advertising.

Children will only be able to receive messages from accounts they follow and will be unable to start live streams. Providers may not link children’s accounts to phone contact lists or use children’s personal data for profiling or personalised advertising. Parents will be able to manage account settings, usage time and Providers will offer tools that allow parents to limit usage time, require approval for paid transactions and set spending limits. Children will be clearly notified when parental controls are activated.

Providers will offer tools that allow parents to limit usage time, require approval for paid transactions and set spending limits. Children will be clearly notified when parental controls are activated. The deadline for existing accounts is 31 March 2027. Age verification must be completed by that date for accounts opened before 1 November 2026 that have yet to be verified using an age verification token. The Regulation leaves the status of adult accounts that remain unverified after the deadline unspecified. Where verification establishes that a child is under 15, the platform will notify the child and close the account. Accounts belonging to children aged 15–17 will be moved to the service designed for Under Article 10, users whose accounts are closed may appeal to the platform free of charge. The platform will ensure that the appeal is reviewed by a person and will retain the account content and personal data until the appeal has been resolved.

Public Consultation on the EU KIDS Act Opens

Like the Regulation in Türkiye, the proposed EU KIDS Act, which we covered in our September issue, envisages that social networks will be able to verify users’ ages without obtaining their identity information. On 2 October, the European Commission launched a public consultation on the proposal to improve children’s online safety.

3. Global Data Protection Updates

€7 Million Fine for Tracking Without Consent in a Mobile App

In a decision announced on 29 October 2026, the French data protection authority imposed administrative fines totalling €7 million on two companies. The authority found that the app collected browsing information, such as which products users viewed, even when they had not given their consent. The companies used this information to provide personalised product recommendations and train their recommendation algorithm.

The authority gave the companies one month to demonstrate that tracking in the mobile app begins only after users have given their consent. It also set a penalty of €10,000 for each day of delay beyond that deadline.

· Statement on Recording with Smart Glasses

In a statement published on 13 October 2026, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) noted that people nearby may be unaware that they are being recorded by the camera or microphone of a pair of smart glasses. The EDPB recommends using visual or audible signals so that people nearby can easily tell when recording is taking place.

According to the EDPB, a user who shares a video recorded with smart glasses on a public social media account may be considered a data controller in relation to that sharing. If the manufacturer uses recordings from the device to improve its own software, for example, it is responsible under the GDPR for processing those recordings for that purpose.

· ISO/IEC 27090:2026 on AI System Security Published

Published on 14 October 2026, ISO/IEC 27090:2026 provides guidance to organisations that develop or use AI systems on how to identify and detect threats specific to these systems and mitigate their impact. The guidance covers the process from preparing training data to deploying the AI model and updating it after deployment.

One threat addressed in the guidance is the deliberate manipulation of training data to influence a model’s behaviour. This is known as “data poisoning”. For example, if fraudulent transactions are deliberately labelled as legitimate in training data used for fraud detection, the model may overlook similar transactions once deployed. The same risk applies to data used to retrain the model.

Another threat addressed in the guidance is the replication of an AI model using its responses. An attacker can submit a large number of queries to the system and compare the responses to infer how the model responds to different inputs. This information can be used to develop a model that produces similar results. Queries that appear routine in isolation may form part of such an attack when considered together.

By addressing security measures specific to AI, the guidance also complements ISO/IEC 27001, which sets out the requirements for an information security management system, and ISO/IEC 27002, which provides guidance on implementing security controls. Companies can use the guidance to determine how to monitor changes to training data and which patterns in queries submitted to the model warrant closer examination.

4. Key Takeaways

The developments in October raised practical questions about how data protection rules should be applied to existing practices. In particular, the Principle Decision clarifies the limits of employers’ current monitoring practices. Employers should prioritise reviewing the circumstances in which existing access permissions are used. When monitoring corporate email, it would be advisable for the request to access message content to be assessed by someone other than the person making it. In a disciplinary investigation, this separation allows for a separate assessment of whether access is necessary and whether the scope of the request is proportionate to the allegation.

Social network providers should assess in advance how potential problems with age verification may affect users’ access to their accounts. The Regulation leaves unspecified what action should be taken in respect of adult accounts that remain unverified by 31 March 2027. During the transition period, it should be clarified before the deadline whether adults who miss it will be able to verify their age later and how any restrictions on access can be lifted.

Developments abroad indicate that, when deploying third-party software, companies should also check whether users’ choices are reflected in how the software operates. For example, when a new product recommendation tool is added to a mobile app, the company can check what data is sent to the provider from a test account that has opted out of tracking. Including this check in the release process and repeating it whenever the tool is updated allows companies to detect early any data flows that run counter to the user’s choice.

Taken together, these developments show that actions whose effects are difficult to reverse warrant the closest attention from a compliance perspective. Once message content has been accessed or personal data has been sent to a third party, stopping the activity cannot undo the access or transfer that has already occurred. Companies should therefore prioritise building legal assessments and technical checks into the processes through which these actions are taken. Reviewing an access request at the approval stage or checking a new tool before it goes live allows companies to intervene while the risk can still be prevented.

Footnotes

1 The Principle Decision: https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2026/10/20261008-6.pdf

2 The Regulation: https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2026/10/20261010-15.pdf