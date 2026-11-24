Council of the EU Agrees Position on GDPR Changes

On 21 October 2026, the Council of the EU agreed its negotiating position on the Digital Omnibus, a proposal to simplify EU rules on data protection, online privacy and cybersecurity. Under the proposal, the GDPR’s definition of personal data would stay the same, but a new provision would clarify when someone can still be identified after their name or other direct identifiers are replaced with a code. The proposal would also simplify how organisations handle unfounded or excessive requests from individuals, ease certain duties to inform people about how their data is used in specific low-risk situations and introduce a common definition of scientific research with limited exemptions from some GDPR duties.

The Council also proposes safeguards for new exceptions that would allow sensitive data to be used in certain cases involving biometric identity checks or the development and operation of AI systems. The proposal would clarify when organisations have a lawful basis to use personal data for AI, give them more time to report personal data breaches, and introduce an EU-wide list of high-risk uses of personal data and common compliance templates. Separately, cookie rules would stay under the ePrivacy Directive, with clearer exceptions to consent for uses such as certain audience measurement and device security. Each Member State would also have a single point for reporting incidents under different EU laws. Negotiations can begin once the European Parliament adopts its own position.

Advocate General Says GDPR Erasure Rights Can Apply to Baptismal Records

On 1 October 2026, Advocate General Laila Medina issued a non-binding opinion in Bisdom Gent (C-12/25). The case began when a man who had left the Catholic Church asked the Diocese of Ghent to erase his details from its baptismal register. The Diocese crossed out his details but left them readable. Belgium’s data protection authority ordered the Diocese to erase them. Medina took the view that baptismal registers are covered by the GDPR and that a person who objects to the continued use of their data may seek erasure. The national court must assess whether the Church can show compelling legitimate grounds, such as the correct administration of the sacraments, that override the person’s rights. Retention for public-interest archiving or historical research may also be justified under strict conditions. If erasure is required, the Church must obscure the identifying details, though it may keep the date and place of the baptism if those details no longer make the person identifiable.

France Clarifies When Companies Can Infer Work Email Addresses

On 16 October 2026, France’s data protection authority (“CNIL”) published guidance on when organisations can use information available online, such as a person’s name and employer, to work out their email address for purposes such as business-to-business marketing. 3 The CNIL explained that organisations may rely on legitimate interests under the GDPR if they have a genuine reason to contact the person and the use of their data does not disproportionately affect their rights. Organisations should consider whether the person could reasonably expect their information to be used this way, particularly if they took steps to limit its visibility. The CNIL also recommends limiting how long inferred addresses are kept and stopping any further attempts to infer a person’s address if they object.

Norway Fines Xandr €8.6 Million Over Dating App User Data

On 2 October 2026, Norway’s data protection authority fined Xandr, a Microsoft-owned advertising technology company, for unlawfully processing data of users of a dating app for gay, bisexual, trans and queer people. Xandr used advertising IDs, IP addresses and information showing that individuals used the app in automated auctions for ad space. The authority found that these data, taken together, could reveal users’ sexual orientation and therefore qualified for special protection under the GDPR. As a joint controller, Xandr had its own duty to verify that users’ consent was valid.

Saudi Arabia Proposes Stricter Data Protection Rules

On 6 October 2026, Saudi Arabia’s Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (“SDAIA”) opened a public consultation, which closed on 5 November 2026, on proposed amendments to the regulations implementing the Personal Data Protection Law. Under the draft, organisations would be required to store personal data within Saudi Arabia, while transfers abroad would remain possible if they comply with the applicable transfer rules. This could require companies that currently rely entirely on overseas cloud services to maintain a copy of the data in Saudi Arabia. The draft leaves open how the requirement would apply to backups and cloud systems that store data across multiple countries.

The draft would also expand the range of incidents that organisations must report to the authority. The 72-hour deadline would still run from the time an organisation becomes aware of an incident, but the proposal would remove the requirement to assess whether the incident is likely to cause harm before notifying the authority. As a result, incidents such as an employee accessing records without authorisation could require notification even if the data never left the organisation and harm is unlikely. A separate threshold would continue to apply when deciding whether to notify the individuals affected.

UK Privacy Regulator Secures AI Commitments and Examines AI Agents

On 8 October 2026, the UK Information Commission’s Office (“ICO”) announced that ten major AI developers, including Google, Meta and OpenAI, had made or committed to making changes after a regulatory review. These include giving people clearer information about how their data is used, making it easier to exercise their data protection rights and strengthening assessments of privacy safeguards.

The ICO also opened a six-week call for evidence on AI agents, which can use tools and carry out tasks with limited human oversight. The call for evidence closes on 20 November 2026, and the findings will inform future guidance and a statutory code of practice on AI and automated decision-making.

Canada Clarifies Privacy Rules for Call Recordings and Voiceprints

On 8 October 2026, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (“OPC”) updated its guidance for businesses that record customer calls. It explains that businesses need to tell callers why a call is being recorded so they can give meaningful consent. It also clarifies that a business remains responsible for protecting customer information when it hires an outside call centre to handle its calls.

The guidance distinguishes a call recording from a voiceprint, which is created by analysing features of a person’s voice to identify them. The regulator treats voiceprints as sensitive biometric information for which express consent may be required, and businesses should not describe a recording as being for quality assurance if it will also be used to verify callers’ identities.