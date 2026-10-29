What Does It Cost To Run A Company In Turkey After Incorporation?

Incorporation is a one-time expense, but the cost of running a company in Turkey continues from the day it is registered. Accounting, tax filings and a registered address create recurring expenses, while staff, premises and sector-specific requirements can increase the budget substantially. A company with limited activity may still need accounting and statutory records, so investors should consider operating costs before deciding how to structure the business.

The total depends on what the company will do in practice. A business with no employees and a virtual office has a different cost profile from one that leases premises, hires staff or needs a licence. This article explains the main recurring and occasional expenses after incorporation and how foreign investors can build a realistic annual budget. For the earlier stages, see our guide to setting up a business in Turkey.

Office, Banking and Everyday Operating Costs

A company needs an address for its registration and official correspondence. A virtual office can keep fixed costs relatively low when the business does not need dedicated premises, but its services and annual fees should be checked before signing. A company that leases an office, shop or warehouse must also budget for rent, deposits, utilities and any costs associated with the premises. The budget should distinguish between net and gross rent and account for any applicable rental withholding tax or VAT, depending on the landlord’s tax status and the arrangement. Where the landlord is promised a net amount and withholding applies, the company’s total payment obligation will exceed the amount transferred to the landlord. The right arrangement depends on what the company actually does: some activities require suitable physical space or approval of the premises.

Banking and administration add smaller expenses that can accumulate over a year. Account fees, domestic and international transfer charges, invoicing systems and document handling should be considered alongside rent or office fees. Foreign investors should also allow for translation, notarisation or courier costs when corporate documents need to be used across borders. Our business law guide for foreign investors provides broader context for planning a company’s operations in Turkey.

What Changes When the Company Hires Staff?

The cost of employing someone goes beyond their monthly salary. The employer must account for its share of social security contributions, applicable unemployment insurance contributions, payroll administration and any employment benefits it agrees to provide. Occupational health and safety obligations may also generate costs, including in small, low-risk workplaces; the cost depends partly on whether the employer can lawfully perform certain services itself or needs qualified personnel or an external provider. The total cost therefore depends on the agreed gross salary, the employee’s circumstances and any applicable contribution incentives. Hiring a foreign national may add work permit costs, and the required work permit or applicable exemption must be in place before employment begins. A useful budget should show the full employer cost for each planned position and leave room for changes in staffing over the year.

Sector-Specific and Legal Compliance Costs

The company’s registered activities can affect its operating budget as much as its office or staffing choices. A business involved in medical devices, food, tourism or another regulated field may need licences, suitable premises, designated personnel or periodic renewals. The precise requirements depend on the products sold and the way the business operates. Investors should check these costs before committing to premises or signing supply agreements, because incorporation alone does not authorise every proposed activity.

Corporate administration can also generate occasional expenses after registration. Changes to directors, managers, the registered address or the articles of association may require corporate resolutions, trade registry filings and professional assistance. These are not necessarily monthly costs, but they should have a place in the annual budget. The procedures differ between a limited liability company in Turkey and a joint-stock company.

Legal support is another cost to assess according to the company’s actual needs. Routine advice on contracts, employment and commercial decisions may be covered by an ongoing arrangement. In addition, certain joint-stock companies are required to retain a lawyer when their share capital reaches the applicable threshold; the rule does not apply to every newly formed company. Checking the company’s structure and planned activities at the outset makes these costs easier to anticipate.

How Should Foreign Investors Estimate the Annual Budget?

Start with the costs the company will incur even before it makes a sale: accounting, a registered address and any essential systems or subscriptions. Then add costs that depend on activity, such as staff, premises, banking, licences and professional advice. Taxes should be modelled separately using the company’s expected transactions and profits. The company’s registered capital is a different consideration; it should not be treated as an annual operating fee.

An example shows why a single headline figure can mislead. If a company receives a quote of USD 250 per month for accounting and USD 250–500 per year for a virtual office, those two services alone would total USD 3,250–3,500 annually. That figure excludes employees, other administrative charges, taxes and any costs specific to the business. Actual quotes and service coverage should be checked before relying on it as a budget.

Finally, allow for expenses that arise less often, such as a change of address, a new licence or a significant contract. A business that expects to hire or move into physical premises should prepare a second budget for that stage rather than assume its initial costs will remain constant.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does a company in Turkey have expenses if it makes no sales?

Yes. Accounting, a registered address and applicable filing obligations may continue while the company remains registered. Having no sales does not, by itself, mean that corporate income tax is payable.

2. How much does an accountant cost each month?

Accounting fees vary between providers, as each accountant may have a different pricing policy and service package. Investors should discuss their company’s planned activities and accounting needs with prospective accountants to obtain suitable quotes. Before appointing an accountant, the parties should agree on the fee and the services it covers, including whether payroll, electronic records and year-end work are included or charged separately.

3. Can a company use a virtual office to reduce costs?

A virtual office can be suitable when the company’s activities do not require dedicated premises. The address arrangement and services should be checked before signing, especially if the business will need a licence or physical operating space.

4. Are employee costs limited to salary?

No. The employer must also budget for its share of social security contributions and payroll administration. The full cost should be calculated from the proposed gross salary before an offer is made.

5. Does every company need to retain a lawyer?

No. A continuing obligation to retain a lawyer applies to certain joint-stock companies when their share capital reaches the legal threshold. Companies outside this requirement still make decisions with legal consequences, from signing leases and customer contracts to hiring employees and obtaining licenses. Involving a lawyer before these commitments are made helps identify unfavorable terms, clarify responsibilities and address compliance requirements. Ongoing legal support should therefore be considered part of the company’s operating budget.