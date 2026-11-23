In September 2026, investors in some Turkish investment funds placed orders to redeem their units and did not receive the expected proceeds. Some orders had already reached Turkey’s electronic fund trading platform, known as TEFAS, by the time trading was suspended. Others were canceled when the suspension took effect. An order’s status at that point helps determine how the investor participates in the liquidation and whether they have a claim for the unpaid proceeds or a basis to seek compensation.

The rules changed again in October, when Law No. 7596 introduced a new payment regime for certain funds already in liquidation, with effect from September 17. It changed how investors with blocked fund units would be treated, including in cases where a redemption price had already been published. To understand their rights, investors need to know what happened to their order and which rules applied to their fund. This article explains how the crisis unfolded, how the liquidation rules treat different redemption orders, and when investors may have a separate claim against an intermediary or the regulator.

How Turkey’s Fund Crisis Began

Before the crisis, some Turkish investment funds attracted investors by posting returns above local bank deposit rates and some funds held concentrated positions in thinly traded stocks. However, a fund can hold assets with a quoted market value and still struggle to raise enough cash to meet redemptions on time. When several investors seek to exit at once, selling a large holding quickly can drive down the price the fund can obtain, and it happened. The sell-off reached international institutions with exposure to Turkish equities. Among those institutions was Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which held shares in several Turkish companies linked to the subsequent investigation.

In disclosures reported on September 16, Tera Portföy said that two of its funds, a money market fund and an equity fund, had failed to pay redemption proceeds when due. The following day, the Capital Markets Board of Turkey, known locally as the SPK, suspended trading in the affected funds. In itsSeptember 23 statement on the scope of the liquidations, the Board confirmed that it had ordered the liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven firms. Turkey’s main stock index went on to record its worst month since 2008.

Why Redemption Orders Had Different Outcomes

Investors generally place fund redemption orders through a bank or broker. The intermediary records the instruction and transmits it to TEFAS for processing. The time the investor places the order, the time it reaches TEFAS, the date used to price it and the date payment falls due can all differ. Two investors who entered an order for the same fund on September 16 could therefore end up in different positions. An investor’s order confirmation can show when the bank received the instruction, while the transmission record shows when TEFAS received it.

In its September 28 announcement, the SPK explained that orders transmitted to TEFAS by September 16 entered the ordinary processing cycle for their applicable dates. TEFAS canceled orders it received on September 17 for the affected funds, including orders investors had placed with an intermediary the previous day. Some timely orders went unpaid because the fund defaulted or no unit price was published. The units associated with certain unfulfilled orders appeared in a blocked subaccount recorded as PBLK. An order that remained in the bank’s own system or that TEFAS canceled on September 17 calls for a separate examination of what happened to the instruction.

How Law No. 7596 Changed Liquidation Payments

The original liquidation rulesdirected the appointed banks to record amounts arising from qualifying unfulfilled TEFAS redemptions as debts of the fund and to give those debts priority from cash raised in liquidation. Article 3(5) of Law No. 7596 changed that treatment for funds covered by the new law. Where an order had reached TEFAS on or before September 17, went unfulfilled because of default or a failure to publish the unit price, and the units were blocked, the investor participates in the liquidation as a unit holder. The law was published on October 27 and applies to funds ordered into liquidation on September 17 whose liquidations were still incomplete on the publication date.

Under Article 4, the amount paid depends on the fund’s distributable cash and the statutory method that applies to the fund. Where the cash is insufficient to pay the reference value of all eligible units, the Central Securities Depository of Turkey, known as MKK, calculates net investment from the investor’s actual cash contributions and withdrawals under the statutory rules. The SPK’s October 27 payment rulescap interim payments at the unindexed net investment amount and TRY 1 million per fund, subject to available cash and other applicable limits. This is a ceiling on interim payments. The amount distributed may therefore differ substantially from the redemption proceeds the investor expected.

When an Unpaid Redemption May Still Be Enforceable

Article 79 of the Capital Markets Law protects qualifying settlement instructions, settlement transactions and payments from revocation or cancellation. In its statement on settlement finality, the SPK took the position that a redemption order or a PBLK entry alone did not establish that settlement had begun. An investor may argue that the order had progressed far enough to qualify as a protected settlement instruction before payment reached the investor’s account. The strength of that argument depends on the records of platform acceptance, pricing and any payment obligation, as well as the rules that applied to the transaction.

If an enforceable payment claim had already arisen, the retroactive application of the new liquidation rules may also raise an issue under Article 35 of the Turkish Constitution, which protects property rights. The analysis turns on when the claimed right arose and how the new rules affected it. An investor whose order was canceled before pricing faces a different evidentiary question from one who can show a confirmed redemption price and a payment that had fallen due before the suspension.

Who May Be Liable for Investor Losses?

A bank or broker may face a contractual claim if it should have transmitted a valid instruction before the suspension and its delay deprived the investor of a payment or another identifiable benefit. UnderArticle 112 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, the investor needs to establish the breach, the loss and a causal link. The intermediary can avoid liability if it proves that the breach was not attributable to its fault. A claim concerning how Takasbank processed an order on TEFAS calls for a review of the platform records and the terms of the suspension decision.

The Capital Markets Lawplaces challenges to SPK decisions in the administrative courts, which also generally hear claims for a failure of supervision. An investor alleging a supervisory failure must identify the intervention the SPK could lawfully have made, when it could have acted and the loss timely action could have prevented. If the fund was already unable to pay redemptions, proving that the regulator acted late may still leave open how much the investor could have recovered. That question may turn on the cash and readily saleable assets the fund held at the time.

What Investors Should Check Before Making a Claim

Investors should request the fund code, order number and number of units, as well as the time the intermediary received the order, the time it transmitted the instruction, the platform’s response and any cancellation reason. The applicable price and scheduled payment date should be checked against the fund documents and transaction records. MKK statements can show when units were blocked or released. Liquidation statements and payment confirmations help establish what the investor has already recovered. A written request for these records can be particularly practical for investors who manage their accounts from abroad.

Under Turkey’sAdministrative Procedure Law, the general filing period for a challenge to an administrative decision is 60 days, subject to the applicable trigger and any special rule. A damages claim arising from administrative conduct under Article 13 generally requires a prior application to the authority within one year of learning of that conduct and, in any event, within five years of the conduct itself. If the authority rejects the application or fails to respond within 30 days, the applicable court filing period then runs. Where the alleged loss comes from a specific decision, Article 12 permits a damages claim on its own or alongside a request to annul that decision. The appropriate route depends on the act being challenged and the remedy sought. The relevant decision, any notice received and the dates of any application to the authority are therefore worth identifying while the fund is still in liquidation.

A claim for priced redemption proceeds should show the amount due under the order and account for any distributions covering the same loss. A claim for an intermediary’s error or a failure of supervision instead depends on what the investor would likely have recovered had the breach or omission not occurred. That comparison can matter as much as the amount displayed in the original order confirmation.