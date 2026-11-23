Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye

2026 October

Share Issuances By Publicly Held Companies COMPANY NAME SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT Mercan Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 380,741,892 Şekerbank TAŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 1,000,000,000

Debt Instrument Issuances COMPANY NAME DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT Akbank TAŞ Structured Debt Instrument Qualified Investor TRY 30,000,000,000 Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 100,000,000,000 İş Faktoring AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 15,150,000,000 Koç Stellantis Finansman AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 5,073,000,000 QNB Bank AŞ Green/Sustainable Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000 Akbank TAŞ Green/Sustainable Bond/Commercial Paper/ Subordinated Debt Instrument Foreign USD 4,000,000,000 Tüpraş Türkiye Petrol Rafinereleri AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 20,000,000,000 IC Enterra Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Foreign USD 500,000,000 Koç Finansman AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 3,550,000,000 Hedef Araç Kiralama ve Servis AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 Smart Güneş Enerjisi Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Ereğli Tekstil Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 4,000,000,000

Debt Instrument Issuances COMPANY NAME DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayi AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 15,000,000,000 Fiba Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000

Other Issuances COMPANY NAME CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING SALE TYPE IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES FOUNDER ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 1,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ Milk Academy Süt Üürnleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ DK Yıldız Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 1,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ Karaca Züccaciye Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ Ata Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Ata Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler AŞ T.O.M. Katılım Bankası AŞ Misyon Yatırım Bankası AŞ Birinci Varlık Finansman Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 6,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Misyon Yatırım Bankası AŞ Misyon Yatırım Bankası AŞ TMKŞ Albaraka Türk Birinci Katılım Varlık Finansman Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Birleşik İpotek Finansman AŞ Albaraka Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bir No’lu Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 700,000,000 Qualified Investor Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 750,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ Anadolu Finansal Kiralama AŞ

Announcements and Principle Decisions

Announcement Pursuant to Decision (dated 03.10.2026, Decision No. 65/1799) of the Board Decision’s Body

Taking into consideration the developments in the markets of Borsa İstanbul AŞ, the Board has acted within the framework of Article 1 of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362 (the CML) and based on Article 128/1-(a) of the CML, in order to ensure that the capital markets operate in a reliable, transparent and stable environment and to protect the rights and interests of investors. The Board’s Decision dated 17 September 2026 and numbered 57/1706, announced in the Board’s Bulletin dated 17 September 2026 and numbered 2026/60, allows the equity ratio to be applied flexibly throughout the period during which credit transactions in capital market instruments remain outstanding. It has been resolved that this measure shall continue to apply until the end of the trading session on 30 October 2026.

Announcement Pursuant to Decision (dated 15.10.2026, Decision No. 70/1821) of the Board Decision’s Body

The funds established by Hedef Portföy Yönetimi AŞ were placed under liquidation by the Board’s decisions dated 17 September 2026. It has been resolved that these funds shall be excluded from the scope of the Board’s Decision dated 30 September 2026 and numbered 64/1775, announced in the Board’s Bulletin No. 2026/67 dated 30 September 2026. It has further been resolved that liquidation procedures shall be commenced for these funds.

Accordingly, the principles determined for the funds established by A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi AŞ, Bulls Portföy Yönetimi AŞ and Pardus Portföy Yönetimi AŞ shall also apply to the liquidation of the funds established by Hedef Portföy Yönetimi AŞ. These principles were set out in the Board’s Decision dated 30 September 2026 and numbered 64/1770, announced in the Board’s Bulletin No. 2026/67 dated 30 September 2026.

Announcement Pursuant to Decision (dated 19.20.2026, Decision No. 72/1870) of the Board Decision’s Body

Tera Yatırım Holding AŞ acquired all of the Group A privileged shares of Peker Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ (the Company) with a nominal value of TRY 314,754,719.80 and thereby obtained management control of the Company. As a result, it was obliged to make a mandatory tender offer to purchase the shares held by the other shareholders who were shareholders on the date on which the acquisition was publicly disclosed. The tender offer was announced to be carried out between 16 September 2026 and 29 September 2026. Due to the failure of Tera Yatırım Holding AŞ to fulfil this obligation, it has been resolved that:

pursuant to the sixth paragraph of Article 26 of the CML and the fifth paragraph of Article 13 of the Communiqué on Tender Offers II-26.1, the voting rights held by Tera Yatırım Holding AŞ, together with Tera Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ, Tera Portföy Yönetimi AŞ, Tera Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon), Tera Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon), Tera Portföy Birinci Serbest Fon, Tera Portföy Algoritmik Stratejiler Serbest Fon and Tera Portföy Hisse Senedi (TL) Fonu (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon), were automatically frozen as of 16 September 2026. However, the liquidation of Tera Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon), Tera Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon), Tera Portföy Birinci Serbest Fon and Tera Portföy Hisse Senedi (TL) Fonu (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon) was resolved by the Board Decision Body’s decision dated 17 September 2026. Accordingly, the voting rights held by these four funds shall be released, and these matters shall be notified to the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye and Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu AŞ; the shares held by Tera Yatırım Holding AŞ, Tera Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ, Tera Portföy Yönetimi AŞ and Tera Portföy Algoritmik Stratejiler Serbest Fon, whose voting rights were automatically frozen on 16 September 2026, shall not be counted towards the attendance threshold for general assembly These frozen voting rights shall be automatically released on the first day following the completion of the mandatory tender offer, without the need for any further action by the Board. This shall apply irrespective of the circumstances giving rise to the freezing and without prejudice to any decisions to the contrary to be taken by the Board, and the Ministry and MKK shall be notified accordingly; The shares held by Tera Yatırım Holding AŞ, Tera Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ, Tera Portföy Yönetimi AŞ and Tera Portföy Algoritmik Stratejiler Serbest Fon, whose voting rights were automatically frozen on 16 September 2026, must be placed in the status of shares that may not be traded on the Borsa İstanbul AŞ until the tender offer obligation is fulfilled. This status shall also apply to persons acquiring these shares outside the Borsa, and MKK shall be notified accordingly; the shareholders of the Company who held shares on the date on which the acquisition of the Company’s shares by Tera Yatırım Holding AŞ was publicly disclosed shall be informed that they may commence legal proceedings against Tera Yatırım Holding AŞ. Such proceedings may be brought for compensation of any losses incurred due to the failure to fulfil the mandatory tender offer

Principle Decision No. i-SPK.83.1 (dated 20.10.2026, Decision No. 73/1885) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body(*)

Pursuant to the provision of the second paragraph of Article 28 of the Regulation on the Investor Compensation Center (the Regulation), which regulates that “Applications for refund under this article shall, as a rule, be made electronically via e-Government”. The principles to be determined by the Board regarding applications that cannot be made electronically shall be announced in the Board’s Bulletin and on the corporate website of the Investor Compensation Center (YTM).

The application guide regarding applications to be made electronically shall be announced on the corporate website of the YTM. The following principles shall apply where refund applications for certain time-barred deposits and receivables cannot be made electronically via e-Government. The deposits and receivables subject to these principles are those which have become time-barred pursuant to the fourth paragraph of Article 83 of the CML and which have been transferred, within the scope of Article 24 of the Regulation, to the accounts opened in the name of investors under the YTM at İstanbul Takas ve Saklama Bankası AŞ (Takasbank). In such cases, the beneficiaries shall apply to the YTM within the framework of the principles set out below.

Principles Regarding Applications for the Refund of Time-Barred Deposits and Receivables That Cannot Be Made Electronically via e-Government

Article 1: These principles shall apply to applications for the refund of time-barred deposits and receivables that cannot be made electronically and are submitted by joint account holders, proxies, heirs, guardians, trustees or authorized representatives of legal entities. Applications in other special cases that cannot be made electronically via e-Government shall be decided upon by the YTM’s Board of Directors

Article 2: Applications by joint account holders, proxies, heirs, guardians, trustees or authorized representatives of legal entities, as well as applications in other special cases, shall be made using the application form available on the corporate website of the YTM. The form must be completed accurately and in full. The wet-signed form, together with the documents listed below, must be sent to the head office address of the YTM by registered mail with return receipt or by delivery against signature through private courier companies.

For applications made by heirs: Up-to-date certificate of inheritance of the beneficiaries A letter obtained from the relevant tax office stating that the inheritance and transfer tax liability has been paid or that there is no outstanding liability Wet-signed written declarations of all heirs consenting to the payment being made in proportion to the inheritance shares specified in the certificate of inheritance, or a copy of the finalized court decision obtained as a result of a lawsuit filed by the heirs for the conversion of joint ownership into shared ownership For applications made by a proxy: Notarized power of attorney (The power of attorney must include the authority to receive and collect, or an explicit authorization for the refund of the time-barred deposits and receivables to be made to the proxy’s account) Photocopy of the identity document of the proxy For applications made by a guardian/ trustee: Finalized court decision Photocopy of the identity document of the guardian/trustee For applications made by authorized representatives of legal entities: Photocopies of the identity documents of the persons authorized to represent and bind the legal entity Up-to-date signature circular and, for those engaged in commercial activity, tax certificate Certificate of activity obtained within the last six months For applications made by joint account holders: Photocopies of the identity documents of the joint account holders Wet-signed written declaration that there is no objection to the joint shareholding ratios

Article 3: Where deemed necessary, the YTM may request additional information and documents from the beneficiary, the applicant or the investment institution at which the deposits and receivables became time-barred. The YTM may also request that applications containing incomplete or incorrect information be completed or corrected. The beneficiary or the applicant shall be granted a period of 30 days to provide the requested information or documents, complete the deficiencies or make the corrections. If this is not done within this period, the application may be dismissed. The dismissal shall be notified to the beneficiary or the applicant together with the grounds thereof. The investment institution is obliged to provide the information and documents requested from it. The applicant and/or the beneficiary shall be responsible for the complete and accurate submission of all information and documents relating to the application.

Article 4: The capital market instruments subject to refund shall be refunded to the applying beneficiaries in their original form, based on the balances in the accounts held with Takasbank and MKK. Any bonus shares transferred until the date of refund shall be refunded together with these instruments. Cash shall be refunded together with the accrued return specified in the third paragraph of Article 27 of the Regulation. The applicant and/or the beneficiary shall be responsible for designating an account suitable for the refund of the deposits and receivables. Upon request, deposits and receivables denominated in foreign currency may be converted into TRY at the foreign exchange buying rate applied by Takasbank on the date of refund and refunded accordingly. Where a refund of foreign currency deposits in their original currency is requested, the foreign currency transfer costs shall be deducted before the transfer is made. This requires a cash balance in the account sufficient to cover such costs. Otherwise, the foreign currency refund request shall not be executed.

Article 5: The refund account must be held with an investment institution (bank or brokerage firm) resident in Türkiye. Subject to the consent of the beneficiary or the other beneficiaries, the deposits and receivables to be refunded may be transferred to the account of one of the beneficiaries or of the attorney-in-fact.

Article 6: Applications made by heirs shall not be finalized until the application form has been sent to the YTM together with the wet-signed written declaration of all heirs consenting to the payment being made in proportion to the inheritance shares specified in the certificate of inheritance. Applications made by joint account holders shall not be finalized until the application form has been sent to the YTM together with the wet-signed written declaration that there is no objection to the joint shareholding ratios.

Article 7: No liability or compensation claim may be asserted against the YTM for damages arising from applications made with false information and documents. The beneficiary and/or the applicant who commits the unlawful act shall be liable, in proportion to their fault, for any damages incurred by the YTM and/or third parties as a result of applications made with false, incorrect or misleading information and documents.

(*) This principle decision shall enter into force once refund applications can be submitted electronically via e-Government. The start date of e-Government applications shall be announced on the YTM’s website. The current application principles shall continue to apply until this announcement is made.

Principle Decision No. i-SPK.52.4.ao (dated 26.10.2026, Decision No. 75/1897) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body

It has been resolved, by the Board Decision Body’s Decision dated 26 October 2026 and numbered 75/1897, to amend Articles (4.3.) and (12.5.) of the Guide on Investment Funds, adopted as the Board’s Principle Decision No. i-SPK.52.4 (dated 20.06.2014 and numbered 19/614).

The amended version of the Guide on Investment Funds is published on the Board’s website.

Principle Decision No. i-SPK.37.10 (dated 26.10.2026, Decision No. 75/1899) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body

It has been resolved, by the Board Decision Body’s Decision dated 26 October 2026 and numbered 75/1899, that the thresholds required under the regulations on investment institutions for being accepted as a professional client upon request shall be increased. Accordingly, the total financial assets threshold has been raised from TRY 10 million to TRY 50 million, and the transaction volume threshold from TRY 5 million to TRY 25 million. In parallel, the thresholds set out in the legislation for legal entities to be deemed professional clients have also been redetermined.

Within the framework of these amendments, the qualified investor requirements set out in various Communiqués of the Board, which are regulated by reference to the professional investor regulations, have also been updated.

The exemption introduced by Principle Decision No. i-SPK.37.7 (dated 18 December 2025 and numbered 65/2354) for qualified investors to whom participation units of real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds are to be sold has been abolished. These investors are now subject to the thresholds set out in the current legislation for qualified investors in general.

The third paragraph of the Board Decision Body’s Principle Decision No. i-SPK.37.7 (dated 18 December 2025 and numbered 65/2354), relating to the preservation of professional client and/or qualified investor status, has been repealed. In this context, clients who acquired professional client and/or qualified investor status before the date of the Board’s decision due to the financial thresholds then set out in the legislation, including those investing in participation units of real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds, must first prove to the investment institution with which they work that they meet the requirements set out in the legislation. Such proof may be provided in writing or electronically. Otherwise, clients holding capital market instruments that may only be traded by qualified investors will only be able to place sell orders in these instruments.

Furthermore, the first paragraph of the Board’s Principle Decision No. i-SPK.37.8 (dated 10 March 2026 and numbered 14/492), relating to the preservation of professional client and/ or qualified investor status, has been repealed. Accordingly, some clients may have acquired professional client and/or qualified investor status due to the thresholds set out in Articles 31 and 32 of the Communiqué on the Principles of Establishment and Operation of Investment Institutions No. III-39.1 (the Investment Institutions Communiqué). Where such clients subsequently fall below the financial thresholds set out in the legislation, the procedures set out in Article 30 of the Investment Institutions Communiqué and Article 9 of the Communiqué No. III-5.2 shall be followed.

The current version of the Guide on Investment Services and Activities and Investment Institutions, which includes these amendments, is published on the Board’s website.

Announcement Pursuant to Decision (dated 27.10.2026, Decision No. 76/1903) of the Board Decision’s Body

Procedures And Principles Regarding The Liquidation And Payments To Be Made Pursuant To Law No. 7596 On Certain Investment Funds Whose Liquidation Has Been Resolved

It has been resolved that the procedures and principles regarding certain matters left to the duties and authority of the Board under Law No. 7596 dated 22 October 2026 on Certain Investment Funds Whose Liquidation Has Been Resolved (the Law), published in the Official Gazette dated 27 October 2026 and numbered 33413, shall be determined as follows.

Within the framework of the provisions of the Law, the liquidation of the investment funds established by Tera Portföy Yönetimi AŞ, Pusula Portföy Yönetimi AŞ and Atlas Portföy Yönetimi AŞ, among the funds placed under liquidation by the decisions of the Board dated 17 September 2026, shall commence. The work relating to the liquidation process of the funds shall be carried out under the coordination of the Board, together with the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund ( the SDIF), the Borsa, the MKK, the Takasbank, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (the BDDK), T.C. Ziraat Bankası AŞ (the Ziraat Bankası), Türkiye İş Bankası AŞ (the İş Bankası) and other relevant institutions. The liquidation of the funds established by Pusula Portföy Yönetimi AŞ and Atlas Portföy Yönetimi AŞ shall be carried out by Ziraat Bankası, and the liquidation of the funds established by Tera Portföy Yönetimi AŞ shall be carried out by İş Bankası. Within the scope of the second or third paragraph of Article 4 of the Law and within the framework of the Board’s decisions dated 30 September 2026 and 15 October 2026, interim payments shall be made to the unitholders of the investment funds under liquidation established by Tera Portföy Yönetimi AŞ, Pusula Portföy Yönetimi AŞ and Atlas Portföy Yönetimi AŞ. Interim payments shall commence, as a priority, with the investment funds whose titles include the phrase “money market”. Where the distributable cash of the funds under liquidation established by Tera Portföy Yönetimi AŞ, Pusula Portföy Yönetimi AŞ and Atlas Portföy Yönetimi AŞ is sufficient to cover the total amount payable to unitholders, a final payment shall be made to the fund unitholders instead of an interim payment. This total amount shall be calculated on the basis of the fund unit price valid as of the end of the day preceding the liquidation decision date and the number of participation units eligible for payment. The amount of the interim payment to be made on a fund basis to fund unitholders under the second paragraph of Article 4 of the Law may not exceed the net investment amount calculated by MKK without indexation, or TRY 1 million. third paragraph of Article 4 of the Law applies where the distributable cash is insufficient to cover all of the interim payment amounts specified in the second paragraph of Article 4 of the In such case, the banks charged with the liquidation shall make interim payments to fund participation unit holders up to the lowest of the following amounts, as calculated by MKK for each fund participation unit holder and transmitted to these banks:

the net investment amount, for funds whose titles include the phrase “money market”, the amount calculated as of the end of the day preceding 17 September 2026, the liquidation decision date; for other funds, the amount calculated as of the end of the day preceding the date on which the interim payment amount is calculated, the interim payment cap of TRY 1

Payments to funds other than money market funds shall be made starting from the fund with the highest ratio of distributable cash in the fund’s assets to the total interim payment obligation. Among funds with the same or similar coverage ratios, the order of payment shall be determined by the banks charged with the liquidation, giving priority to the fund with the highest number of investors whose interim payment amount can be covered with the available cash. Where the distributable cash in the fund’s assets is insufficient to cover the total interim payment amounts calculated as set out in Article 6 of these procedures and principles, an interim payment order may be established for each fund, starting from the fund participation unit holder with the lowest interim payment amount, as calculated by MKK, and ending with the one with the highest. Alternatively or in addition, the banks charged with the liquidation may conduct an analysis based on the size of the liquid assets in the portfolio and the interim payment amounts, with the aim of enabling payment to the largest possible number of investors on a fund basis. Based on this approach, the Board may approve a minimum interim payment amount to be applied to all fund unitholders, and payments may be made up to that Under the sixth paragraph of Article 3 of the Law, this provision applies where the acts regulated under Articles 104, 106 or 107 of the CML are committed by the funds whose liquidation was resolved by the Board Decision Body’s decisions dated 17 September 2026, jointly with such funds, or with the participation of such In such cases, no payment shall be made from the liquidation and recovery account of these funds to the persons and institutions determined by the Board to have committed such acts or to have acted jointly with the funds. These persons and institutions shall be notified by MKK to the institutions charged with the liquidation. Interim payments shall be made without redemption of participation units. Redemptions of participation units shall be carried out during the final liquidation Interim payments shall be deducted from the amount to which the holders will be entitled under the final liquidation. The following principles shall apply, in the order listed, when distributing the amounts transferred to the general share refund account to the funds under liquidation:

In order to complete the interim payments, priority shall be given to the money market funds with the lowest interim payment coverage ratio and the highest number of investors with a net investment amount below TRY 1 million. The said amounts shall be transferred to these funds using a distribution method that ensures the interim payment of the largest possible number of If any amount remains in the relevant account after the application of subparagraph (i), it shall be distributed to the other funds in accordance with the same

Announcement Pursuant to Decision (dated 27.10.2026, Decision No. 76/1918) of the Board Decision’s Body

Taking into consideration the developments in the markets of the Borsa, the Board has acted within the framework of Article 1 of the CML and based on Article 128/1-(a) of the CML, in order to ensure that the capital markets operate in a reliable, transparent and stable environment and to protect the rights and interests of investors. The Board Decision Body’s Decision dated 3 October 2026 and numbered 65/1779, announced in the Board’s Bulletin dated 3 October 2026 and numbered 2026/68, allows the equity ratio to be applied flexibly throughout the period during which credit transactions in capital market instruments remain outstanding. It has been resolved that this measure shall continue to apply until the end of the trading session on 13 November 2026.