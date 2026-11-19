Following the decisions of the Capital Markets Board (the “CMB”) dated 17 September 2026 placing certain funds into liquidation, various regulations have been published concerning the liquidation of the investment funds founded by Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. (“Tera Portföy”), Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. (“Pusula Portföy”) and Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. (“Atlas Portföy”) (collectively, the “Funds”), which are among the funds subject to such liquidation. The legal framework governing the liquidation of the Funds has been established by three separate instruments.

The first of these instruments is Law No. 7596 on Certain Investment Funds Subject to a Liquidation Decision, which entered into force on 27 October 2026 (the “Law”). The Law sets out the fundamental principles of the liquidation process of the Funds, the principles governing payments to be made to investors and the liability regime.

The second instrument is the announcement published under the heading “Temporary Suspension of Activities” in the CMB Bulletin No. 2026/75 dated 26 October 2026 (the “Announcement”). Pursuant to the Announcement, the activities of two portfolio management companies have been suspended and the banks appointed to act as liquidators have been determined in respect of the funds founded by Tera Portföy and Pusula Portföy.

The third instrument is the announcement on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Liquidation and Payments to Be Carried Out Pursuant to Law No. 7596 on Certain Investment Funds Subject to a Liquidation Decision, adopted pursuant to the CMB decision dated 27 October 2026 and numbered 76/1903 (the “Procedures and Principles”). The Procedures and Principles set out the implementing rules on the matters that the Law has left to be regulated by the CMB, the conduct of the liquidation process and interim payments.

This legal alert addresses these instruments comprehensively under thematic headings and outlines the implications of each regulation.

The Law Applies Solely to the Funds Covered by the Decisions Dated 17 September 2026

The Law shall apply solely to the Funds placed into liquidation by the CMB decisions dated 17 September 2026 that are still in the process of liquidation. The Law does not introduce any general or permanent regime with respect to other investment funds. The Law, published in the Official Gazette dated 27 October 2026, entered into force on its date of publication, with effect from 17 September 2026.

Activities of Tera Portföy and Pusula Portföy Have Been Suspended Liquidation of the Funds Will Be Conducted by İş Bankası and Ziraat Bankası

Pursuant to the Law, the liquidation of the Funds shall be carried out, under the oversight and supervision of the CMB, by the liquidating institutions appointed by the CMB.

Pursuant to the Announcement, the capital market activities of Tera Portföy and Pusula Portföy have been suspended. Furthermore, the liquidation of the Funds founded by Tera Portföy, Pusula Portföy and Atlas Portföy has been initiated under the Procedures and Principles. Under the Announcement and the Procedures and Principles, the banks appointed as liquidators have been determined as follows, according to the founding portfolio management company:

Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş. (“İş Bankası”), in respect of the funds founded by Tera Portföy; and

T.C. Ziraat Bankası A.Ş. (“Ziraat Bankası”), in respect of the funds founded by Pusula Portföy and Atlas Portföy.

Pursuant to the Procedures and Principles, the liquidation activities shall be conducted under the coordination of the CMB, together with the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (the “SDIF”), Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. (“Borsa”), Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (the Central Registry Agency) (“MKK”), İstanbul Takas ve Saklama Bankası A.Ş. (“Takasbank”) and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (the “BDDK”).

Fund Assets May Be Sold Off-Exchange and Through Special Methods

The Law permits the use of off-exchange methods for the sale of fund assets. Where the price formed on Borsa does not reflect the true value of an asset, or where a sale on Borsa would delay the liquidation, the CMB may permit such assets to be sold outside Borsa. In this context, methods such as share buybacks, the sell-out right (i.e. the right to sell to the controlling shareholder), wholesale transactions and special transaction notifications may be utilised. The CMB may also prohibit investors acquiring assets through such methods from selling those assets on Borsa for a specified period.

Shareholding Will Be Determined Based on MKK Records; No Payments Will Be Made to the People Engaged in Market Abuse

Pursuant to the Law, shareholding in the Funds shall be determined based on MKK records. Investors with shares blocked due to orders transmitted to the Turkish Electronic Fund Trading Platform (TEFAS) on or before 17 September 2026 but not executed shall also be deemed shareholders.

Pursuant to the Law, no payment shall be made to persons who, as determined by the CMB, have committed market-disruptive acts, insider trading or market fraud through the Funds. As regards the implementation of this provision, the Procedures and Principles regulate that such persons shall be notified by MKK, to the liquidator banks.

In Case of Cash Insufficiency, Payments Will Be Made Based on the Inflation-Adjusted Investment Amount

Pursuant to the Law, where the cash obtained from the fund assets is insufficient to make payments based on the last fund price, payments shall be made based on the investor’s “net investment amount”. The net investment amount shall be calculated by MKK by adjusting the amounts invested in and withdrawn from the fund by the investor according to the average of the consumer price index (CPI) and the domestic producer price index (D-PPI).

The Procedures and Principles, on the other hand, introduce a separate rule for funds with sufficient cash. This rule applies where a fund’s cash is sufficient to pay all shareholders at the end-of-day price applicable on the day before the liquidation decision. In such a case, no interim payment shall be made and the process shall proceed directly to the final payment.

Interim Payments Will Be Made with Respect to Tera Portföy, Pusula Portföy and Atlas Portföy Funds

The Law has left it to the CMB to determine the Funds in which interim payments are to be made. Under the Procedures and Principles and within the framework of the CMB decisions dated 30 September 2026 and 15 October 2026, it has been announced that interim payments will be made to the shareholders of the Tera Portföy, Pusula Portföy and Atlas Portföy funds.

Interim Payments of up to TRY 1,000,000 Will Be Made to Investors; Interim Payment Amount May Not Exceed the Lowest of Three Limits

Pursuant to the Law, investors with a net investment amount below TRY 1,000,000 may receive an interim payment of the full amount, whereas investors with a net investment amount of TRY 1,000,000 or above may receive an interim payment of up to TRY 1,000,000. Except in the case of money market funds, the interim payment amount may not exceed the value of the shares held in the investor’s account as of the end of the day before the interim payment is calculated.

The Procedures and Principles regulate these limits in detail. The net investment amount to be taken as the basis for the interim payment shall be calculated by MKK without applying indexation. In this regard, the calculation relating to the interim payment differs from the inflation-adjusted calculation set out in the Law for the final payment. Where a fund’s cash is insufficient to cover all interim payments, each investor shall be paid an amount equal to the lowest of the three amounts set out in the table below:

Limit Money Market Funds Other Funds Net investment amount Amount calculated by MKK without indexation Amount calculated by MKK without indexation Value of the shares As of the end of the day before 17 September 2026 As of the end of the day before the date on which the interim payment is calculated Maximum amount TRY 1,000,000 TRY 1,000,000 Interim payment to be made The lowest of the three amounts above The lowest of the three amounts above

Priority in Payments Will Be Given to Money Market Funds and Lower Amounts

Pursuant to the Law, where the available cash is insufficient for all investors, the CMB may resolve that payments shall be initiated starting from the lowest investment amount or that a minimum payment amount applicable to all investors shall be determined. The purpose of this rule is to enable the greatest possible number of investors to receive payment in full.

The Procedures and Principles, for their part, regulate the order of payment among the funds. Interim payments shall be initiated first for the funds with the phrase “money market” in their title. For the other funds, payments shall be initiated with the fund having the highest ratio of cash to its total interim payment obligation. Among funds with similar ratios, priority shall be given to the fund through which payment can be made to the greatest number of investors.

The Procedures and Principles further regulate the case where a fund’s cash is insufficient to cover all interim payments. In such a case, the order of payment may be established from the lowest interim payment amount to the highest. Alternatively, subject to CMB approval, a minimum interim payment amount applicable to all investors may be determined.

Interim Payments Will Be Deducted from the Final Payment

Pursuant to the Law, interim payments shall be set off against the final payment. The Procedures and Principles regulate the way such set-off is to be applied. Accordingly, interim payments shall be made without redemption of the participation shares. The shares shall be redeemed at the time of the final liquidation payment. Interim payments previously made shall then be deducted from the final payment.

Investors Who Previously Exited the Funds May Voluntarily Refund Their Gains and Amounts in the General Share Refund Account Will Be Transferred Primarily to Money Market Funds

Pursuant to the Law investors who redeemed their shares and received payment prior to the liquidation date are granted the option to voluntarily refund any return exceeding the inflation-adjusted value of the amount they invested. The refunds shall be made to the accounts to be announced by the CMB. The same option is afforded to persons who derived gains from shares held in the fund portfolio that are subject to a CMB investigation. Such refunds are not mandatory. The method for calculating the refund amount shall be determined by the CMB.

The Procedures and Principles, on the other hand, set out the rules governing the distribution of the amounts deposited into the general share refund account. Accordingly, such amounts shall be transferred primarily to money market funds. The purpose of this rule is to complete the interim payments of the greatest possible number of investors. Among money market funds, priority shall be given to payments relating to:

funds with the lowest interim payment coverage ratio; and

funds with the highest number of investors with a net investment amount below TRY 1,000,000.

Any amount remaining after these transfers shall be distributed to the other funds in accordance with the same principles.

Portfolio Management Companies and Responsible Persons May Be Held Personally Liable for Fund Losses

Pursuant to the Law, certain transfers made from the fund assets shall be deemed to have been unlawfully removed from the fund. This rule applies to transfers in favour of related parties, controlling shareholders, managers or third parties that are contrary to the legislation. It also applies to such transfers that comply with the legislation but are not based on a genuine economic purpose.

The portfolio management company acting as the founder and/or manager of the fund shall be primarily liable for any loss arising from such transfers.

Where the loss cannot be recovered from the portfolio management company, the natural and legal persons held responsible by the CMB shall be personally liable. The same applies to persons acting together with them. Having left office shall not release such persons from this liability. Collections from such people shall be carried out by SDIF in accordance with the procedure for the collection of public receivables.

Recovered Amounts Will Be Pooled in Separate, Unattachable Accounts for Each Fund

Pursuant to the Law, cash and capital market instruments seized in criminal investigations connected with the Funds may be returned directly to the relevant fund. Assets confiscated by court order shall be transferred to the relevant fund. For assets that cannot be transferred to the fund, the SDIF may be appointed as trustee. In that capacity, the SDIF may sell such assets without awaiting the outcome of the proceedings.

All amounts collected and refunded shall be pooled in a separate recovery account maintained with the SDIF for each fund. The amounts held in such account may be used solely for payments to the investors of the relevant fund. These amounts shall not be subject to attachment. Amounts obtained after the completion of the liquidation shall be distributed to investors in proportion to their shares through the Investor Compensation Center (YTM).