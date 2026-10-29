The Right Of Shareholders To Request The Dissolution Of Joint Stock Companies For Just Cause And The Ultima Ratio Principle

A. Introduction

Joint stock companies are capital companies in which capital is the predominant element and shareholders are, as a rule, liable to the company only to the extent of the capital they have subscribed. The principle of corporate continuity plays a significant role in ensuring the sustainability of joint stock companies' operations and preserving their economic integrity. Nevertheless, disputes arising in the course of a company's operations may render the continuation of the corporate relationship difficult, particularly for minority shareholders, thereby giving rise to the possibility of seeking the dissolution of the company for just cause.

Article 531 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC") grants minority shareholders holding a specified percentage of the share capital the right to request the dissolution of the company before a court where just cause exists. While this provision aims to protect the interests of minority shareholders, it also establishes an important mechanism for balancing such protection against the need to ensure corporate continuity and safeguard the interests of other shareholders.

Indeed, pursuant to Article 531 of the TCC, even where just cause exists, the court is not necessarily required to order the dissolution of the company. Instead, it may order that the claimant shareholders be bought out by payment of the actual value of their shares or adopt another solution that is appropriate to the circumstances of the case. In this respect, the dissolution of a company is envisaged as an ultimate remedy for the protection of minority shareholders' rights.

This article examines the right of minority shareholders to request the dissolution of joint stock companies for just cause, the scope of the concept of just cause, the requirements for initiating dissolution proceedings, and the principle that dissolution should be regarded as a last resort, in light of the relevant legislation and recent decisions of the Turkish Court of Cassation.

B. The Right to Request Dissolution of Joint Stock Companies for Just Cause

a. Legal Basis of the Right to Request Dissolution for Just Cause and Requirements for Initiating Proceedings

The right to request the dissolution of a joint stock company for just cause is governed by Article 531 of the TCC. Pursuant to this provision, where just cause exists, shareholders representing at least one-tenth of the share capital, or one-twentieth in publicly held companies, may request the dissolution of the company before the Commercial Court of First Instance at the place where the company's registered office is located.

Under this provision, the right to initiate dissolution proceedings for just cause is not granted to all shareholders, but rather to minority shareholders representing the minimum percentage of share capital prescribed by law. Accordingly, shareholders must hold at least 10% of the share capital in non-publicly held joint stock companies and at least 5% in publicly held companies. Such minimum shareholding threshold need not be satisfied by a single shareholder, as multiple shareholders may act jointly to meet the statutory requirement.

Indeed, in its decision dated 4 June 2025, numbered E. 2024/5956 and K. 2025/4028, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation emphasized that the minimum shareholding threshold prescribed by law must be satisfied in order to initiate proceedings under Article 531 of the TCC. In the same decision, the Court stated that the subsequent consolidation of proceedings initiated through separate statements of claim does not mean that such proceedings were originally brought jointly, and that the procedural requirements applicable to each action must be assessed independently.

Accordingly, the Court of Cassation held that where a claimant shareholder does not individually satisfy the required minority shareholding threshold, the consolidation of that shareholder's proceedings with those initiated by another shareholder who meets the statutory threshold does not remedy the failure to satisfy the requirements for bringing the action.

Furthermore, Article 531 of the TCC does not grant shareholders an independent right to withdraw from the company. In the same decision, which concerned a dispute in which the shareholder primarily sought to exit the company upon payment of the actual value of their shares and, alternatively, requested the dissolution of the company, the Court emphasized that the statutory provision is fundamentally based on a request for dissolution for just cause.

Consequently, although Article 531 of the TCC allows the court, following an assessment of the existence of just cause, to order the buyout of the claimant shareholders instead of dissolving the company, the provision does not confer upon shareholders an independent and directly exercisable right to exit the company.

b. The Concept of Just Cause and Circumstances Constituting Just Cause

Although Article 531 of the TCC provides for the right to request dissolution for just cause, it does not contain an exhaustive list of circumstances constituting just cause. Accordingly, the existence of just cause is assessed by the court in light of the company's structure, operations, relationships among shareholders and the particular circumstances of the case.

In this context, circumstances such as the abuse of management powers by majority shareholders to the detriment of minority shareholders, the depletion of corporate assets contrary to the company's interests, the systematic obstruction of shareholders' information and inspection rights, or the persistent failure to distribute dividends without legitimate justification may, depending on the particular circumstances, constitute just cause.

Nevertheless, the existence of disputes between minority and majority shareholders or disagreements concerning the management of the company does not, in itself, justify the dissolution of the company. Given the nature of joint stock companies as capital companies, the impact of personal disputes among shareholders on the company's operations and the sustainability of the corporate relationship must be assessed separately.

Indeed, in the dispute examined in the decision of the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation dated 16 April 2025, numbered E. 2024/4028 and K. 2025/2529, the claimant shareholders alleged that the company had been mismanaged, its assets had been diminished through improper transactions, immovable properties had been transferred at undervalued prices, and certain general assembly proceedings had been unlawful.

In its assessment, the Court of First Instance found that, given the nature of joint stock companies as capital companies, personal relationships among shareholders could not, in themselves, constitute just cause. The Court further noted that no application had been made concerning an alleged infringement of information and inspection rights and that dividend payments had been made. Nevertheless, the Court considered that the sale of the company's immovable properties at undervalued prices could constitute just cause, given the significant discrepancies between the sales prices and the relevant accounting records.

However, notwithstanding the existence of circumstances potentially constituting just cause, the Court prioritised the continuity of the company and, having considered its assets and financial position, ordered the buyout of the claimant shareholders in exchange for payment of the value of their shares rather than the dissolution of the company. Following appellate review, the judgment was upheld by the Court of Cassation.

This decision is particularly significant as it demonstrates that the existence of just cause does not necessarily require the dissolution of a company and that the company's financial condition and ability to continue its operations must also be taken into consideration when assessing a dissolution request.

C. The Ultima Ratio Principle in Dissolution for Just Cause and Alternative Remedies

a. The Principle That Dissolution Should Be a Last Resort

The dissolution of a joint stock company for just cause may have legal consequences affecting not only the shareholders involved in the dispute, but also other shareholders, employees, creditors and third parties maintaining commercial relationships with the company. Accordingly, preserving corporate continuity and adopting more proportionate remedies instead of dissolving the company are of considerable importance.

In this regard, Article 531 of the TCC grants the court discretion to adopt alternative remedies instead of directly ordering dissolution, even where the existence of just cause has been established. This provision is based on the understanding that the dissolution of a joint stock company should be regarded as a remedy of last resort (ultima ratio).

Under the ultima ratio principle, it must be assessed whether the dispute can be resolved through less severe legal measures before resorting to the dissolution of the company. In this context, the objective is to strike a balance between protecting the interests of minority shareholders and preserving the company's legal personality and economic operations.

Nevertheless, the ultima ratio principle should not be interpreted as an absolute procedural requirement obliging shareholders to exhaust all other legal remedies before initiating dissolution proceedings for just cause. Article 531 of the TCC does not expressly prescribe such a requirement. However, the availability of other legal remedies capable of resolving the disputes faced by shareholders may be relevant when assessing the seriousness of the just cause alleged and determining whether alternative remedies may be adopted instead of dissolution.

Accordingly, even where the court establishes the existence of just cause, it must assess whether alternative remedies are available that would protect the interests of the parties without resulting in the dissolution of the company.

b. Buyout of Shareholders upon Payment of the Actual Value of Their Shares

One of the remedies expressly provided for under Article 531 of the TCC as an alternative to the dissolution of the company is the buyout of the claimant shareholders upon payment of the actual value of their shares.

Pursuant to this provision, instead of ordering the dissolution of the company, the court may order the payment to the claimant shareholders of the actual value of their shares, determined as of the date closest to the date of the judgment, and their consequent removal from the company.

This mechanism enables the company to preserve its legal personality and continue its commercial operations while allowing minority shareholders who can no longer reasonably be expected to maintain their corporate relationship to exit the company. It thereby prevents the company from being dissolved in its entirety solely for the purpose of protecting the interests of minority shareholders.

Indeed, in its decision dated 16 April 2025, numbered E. 2024/4028 and K. 2025/2529, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation upheld a judgment ordering the buyout of the claimant shareholders in exchange for payment of the value of their shares instead of dissolving the company. Although the sale of the company's immovable properties at undervalued prices was considered capable of constituting just cause, the company's ability to maintain its economic existence was taken into account.

In this respect, determining the actual value of the shares constitutes one of the most significant aspects of ordering a shareholder buyout instead of dissolution. In carrying out such valuation, the company's assets, financial condition, operations and the economic value of the shares must be assessed in light of the particular circumstances of the case.

Nevertheless, the availability of a shareholder buyout upon payment of the actual value of the shares does not mean that the court is required to adopt this remedy in every case. The alternative remedy must be capable of resolving the dispute and must take into account the legitimate interests of the parties.

c. The Court's Discretion and Other Alternative Remedies

Article 531 of the TCC does not merely authorize the court to choose between dissolving the company and ordering the buyout of the claimant shareholders. It also empowers the court to adopt another solution that is appropriate and acceptable in light of the circumstances of the case.

In this respect, the provision allows different legal remedies to be considered depending on the nature of the dispute. The assessment of alternative remedies is particularly important where the company remains capable of continuing its operations, the dispute arises from specific management practices, or the interests of minority shareholders can be protected through measures other than dissolution.

Accordingly, depending on the nature of the dispute and the legal feasibility of the proposed measures, the court may consider solutions aimed at protecting shareholders' rights or resolving internal corporate disputes. Nevertheless, the court's discretion is not unlimited, and any remedy adopted must be legally enforceable, proportionate and capable of effectively resolving the dispute in question.

Furthermore, the availability of other legal remedies, such as the exercise of minority shareholders' information and inspection rights, actions for the annulment of general assembly resolutions, or liability claims against members of the board of directors, may also be taken into consideration when assessing the dispute. However, the existence of such remedies does not necessarily require the dismissal of a request for dissolution for just cause. Rather, the seriousness of the dispute and the effectiveness of the available remedies must be assessed in light of the particular circumstances of each case.

Consequently, the decisive consideration in the exercise of the court's discretion is the need to strike an appropriate balance between safeguarding minority shareholders' rights and ensuring the continuity of the company.

D. Conclusion

The right to request the dissolution of a joint stock company for just cause, as provided under Article 531 of the TCC, constitutes an important legal mechanism for the protection of minority shareholders' interests, particularly against the abuse of management powers by majority shareholders.

Nevertheless, the exercise of this right requires compliance with the minimum shareholding threshold prescribed by law and the existence of circumstances capable of justifying the dissolution of the company. As emphasized in the decisions of the Turkish Court of Cassation, compliance with the minority shareholding requirement and the existence of just cause must be assessed separately, and the dissolution of a company should not be based solely on the existence of disputes among shareholders.

Furthermore, the existence of just cause does not necessarily require the court to order the dissolution of the company. Pursuant to Article 531 of the TCC, the court may, with a view to preserving corporate continuity, order the buyout of the claimant shareholders upon payment of the actual value of their shares or adopt another remedy appropriate to the circumstances of the case.

In conclusion, the assessment of the right to request the dissolution of a joint stock company for just cause requires a careful balance between the protection of minority shareholders and the preservation of corporate continuity. Accordingly, dissolution should be regarded as a remedy of last resort, and the nature of the just cause, the company's financial position and the possibility of resolving the dispute through alternative legal remedies must be considered collectively.