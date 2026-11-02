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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

The 6 Most Negotiated Clauses In Company Acquisitions And Sales

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In company acquisitions or share sale processes, the parties generally consider agreeing on the price to be the most difficult part. In practice, however, the principal issue determining the success of the transaction is how risks and liabilities are allocated under the agreement

TurkeyCorporate/Commercial Law
Buse Muti
Buse Muti
Buse Yonat
Buse Yonat
Efra Aydin Can
Efra Aydin Can
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In company acquisitions or share sale processes, the parties generally consider agreeing on the price to be the most difficult part. In practice, however, the principal issue determining the success of the transaction is how risks and liabilities are allocated under the agreement. Therefore, share purchase agreements regulate not only the purchase price, but also the conditions under which the transaction will be completed, the assurances the parties will provide, and how potential risks will be managed.

In practice, the six clauses most frequently negotiated under agreements in M&A transactions may be listed as follows:

1. Purchase Price

Since the daily operations of the company whose shares are subject to sale continue between the signing date of the share purchase agreement and the closing date on which the transaction will be completed, the amount of cash, level of debt or working capital may change during this period. Accordingly, the company value agreed by the parties may also be affected. Therefore, share purchase agreements may specify in detail how the purchase price will be calculated and, where necessary, adjusted.

For instance,

  • If the “Closing Accounts” method is selected, an estimated price may be determined at the signing stage of the share purchase agreement. The final price is calculated according to cash, debt, working capital and other agreed items as of the closing date on which the transaction will be completed; or
  • If the “Locked Box” method is selected, the purchase price is fixed by reference to a specified balance sheet date prior to closing. No value is transferred to the seller or related persons between that date and closing; or
  • If the “Earn-Out” method is selected, part of the purchase price may be linked to the company achieving specified targets after closing.

2. Conditions Precedent to Closing

In share purchase processes, certain conditions generally need to be satisfied in advance for the share transfer to take place. In other words, the purchase price may not be transferred, and the shares may not be transferred on the date the share purchase agreement is signed. Once the conditions listed below by way of example have been satisfied, the process known as closing comprising the transfer of the purchase price and the transfer of the shares is completed.

These generally include:

  • obtaining competition and other regulatory authority approvals;
  • obtaining the necessary third-party consents;
  • the absence of any material adverse change;
  • the reaffirmation of the representations and warranties as of the closing date.

During negotiations, it should be clearly determined which party will be responsible for satisfying each condition, the standard of effort to be exercised by the parties (for example, “best efforts”), the deadline for satisfying the condition, and the consequences of the condition not being satisfied (for example, failure to complete closing).

3. Representations and Warranties

The buyer wishes to ensure that the information provided to it regarding the target company is accurate and complete. Therefore, the seller gives various representations and warranties concerning matters such as the company’s legal status, financial records, material agreements, employees, intellectual property rights, permits and licences, and tax obligations.

In practice, negotiations are generally conducted within the framework of the seller’s representations and warranties, such as the authority to enter into contracts and transfer shares, the absence of any encumbrances on the shares, the obtaining of the necessary approvals, and the transaction not contravening legislation or material contracts.

Sellers may use certain mechanisms to limit their liability arising from the representations and warranties. For instance, a disclosure mechanism may be established under the agreement. Matters disclosed by the seller in accordance with the procedure agreed in the agreement are deemed to have been “disclosed” and, as a rule, the buyer may not claim indemnification on the ground that such matters breach the relevant representation or warranty. The disclosures are included in a disclosure schedule or disclosure letter.

4. Covenants

The parties may undertake to perform, or refrain from performing, certain acts before or after the transaction. Obligations such as the seller not competing for a specified period, the retention of key employees, or the non-disclosure of certain information may be regulated within this scope.

5. Indemnification

If, after the transaction, it emerges that any representation or warranty given by the seller does not reflect the truth, or if contractual obligations are breached, the indemnification provisions determine how the loss suffered by the buyer will be compensated.

The mechanisms most frequently used in practice are the “Cap” mechanism, which sets an upper limit on the seller’s total indemnification liability; the “De-Minimis” mechanism, which excludes claims below a specified threshold and provides that the buyer may not claim indemnification unless each individual loss item exceeds a pre-agreed threshold; and the “Basket” mechanism, which likewise excludes claims below a specified threshold but establishes an aggregate threshold for all accumulated losses and provides that indemnification may not be claimed unless that threshold is exceeded.

In addition, if the parties do not wish to leave specific risks or potential liabilities identified during the negotiation of the agreement within the general representations and warranties regime, separate indemnification provisions referred to as “Specific Indemnities” may be included.

6. Termination

The agreement may terminate before closing, and closing may not occur, for reasons such as mutual agreement as specified in the agreement, failure to satisfy the closing conditions, a material breach of obligations, or a material adverse change. In addition to the grounds for termination, it is important to clearly regulate the form of notice and the date on which it will take effect, any period to be granted to remedy a breach, and the confidentiality, costs, dispute resolution and liability provisions that will remain in force after termination. In practice, the payment of a termination fee (break-up fee) may also be agreed for certain termination events.

Conclusion

Accordingly, a share purchase process consists not only of reaching agreement on the price, but also of allocating transaction risks in a balanced manner by considering the closing conditions, representations and warranties, covenants, indemnification provisions and termination mechanisms together. Structuring these provisions clearly and practically for the specific transaction plays a critical role in preventing potential disputes between the parties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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