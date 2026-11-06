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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Liability Of Board Members For Public Debts Of Joint Stock Companies

Egemenoglu
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One of the fundamental principles of corporate law is that joint stock companies have separate legal personality and their debts are, as a general rule, recoverable only against their own assets. However, separate legal personality does not mean that board members can under no circumstances be held personally liable for the company's debts. In particular, statutory provisions designed to secure the collection of public receivables allow board members to incur personal liability for the company's public debts where certain conditions are met and permit recourse to the personal assets of those members held liable.

TurkeyCorporate/Commercial Law
Cansu Nuhisi
Cansu Nuhisi
Ecem Kuş
Ecem Kuş
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One of the fundamental principles of corporate law is that joint stock companies have separate legal personality and their debts are, as a general rule, recoverable only against their own assets. However, separate legal personality does not mean that board members can under no circumstances be held personally liable for the company's debts. In particular, statutory provisions designed to secure the collection of public receivables allow board members to incur personal liability for the company's public debts where certain conditions are met and permit recourse to the personal assets of those members held liable.

The liability of board members of joint stock companies for public debts is governed by different legal provisions depending on the nature of the debt. In this regard, Law No. 6183 on the Procedure for the Collection of Public Receivables (“Law No. 6183”), Tax Procedure Law No. 213 (“TPL”) and Social Insurance and General Health Insurance Law No. 5510 (“Law No. 5510”) establish different rules regarding the conditions under which liability arises and its scope. The distinction between board membership and the capacity of a legal representative, the delegation of representation authority, the members' terms of office and the nature of the public receivable are important in determining personal liability.

I. Liability of Legal Representatives under Law No. 6183

Pursuant to Article 35 bis of Law No. 6183, public receivables that cannot be collected, in whole or in part, from the assets of legal entities, or that are determined to be uncollectible, may be recovered from the personal assets of their legal representatives. In this context, determining the personal liability of board members of joint stock companies requires consideration of whether the relevant member held the capacity of a legal representative of the company during the period associated with the public debt and whether the statutory conditions concerning the inability to collect the public receivable from the company, in whole or in part, or the determination that it is uncollectible, have been met. The inability to collect the receivable from the company, in whole or in part, and the determination that it is uncollectible are alternative conditions prescribed by law.

Pursuant to Article 365 of Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 (“TCC”), a joint stock company is, as a general rule, managed and represented by its board of directors. However, under Article 370(2) of the TCC, the board of directors may delegate representation authority to one or more managing board members or to third parties acting as managers. At least one board member must, however, retain representation authority. Therefore, board membership and the capacity of a legal representative are not necessarily equivalent in all circumstances.

Indeed, in its decision dated 30 October 2014, Case No. 2014/8501, Decision No. 2014/16502, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation stated that, where representation authority in a joint stock company is vested in certain board members pursuant to the company's articles of association, only those board members vested with representation authority may be held liable for public debts in their capacity as legal representatives. Accordingly, the duly effected delegation of representation authority is important in determining the scope of personal liability for public debts.

Furthermore, the liability of legal representatives under Law No. 6183 is secondary in nature. In other words, enforcement proceedings must first be pursued against the company as the principal debtor, and it must be established that the public receivable cannot be collected, in whole or in part, from the company's assets or that it is uncollectible. Where the receivable is determined to be uncollectible in accordance with the statutory conditions, recourse may be had to the legal representative without awaiting completion of all asset sale procedures. In its decision dated 12 December 2012, Case No. 2011/9982, Decision No. 2012/20507, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Turkish Court of Cassation likewise emphasised that the liability of legal representatives for public debts is secondary in nature and that the public authority must first pursue enforcement proceedings against the company as a legal entity.

II. Liability under the Tax Procedure Law

Pursuant to Article 10 of the TPL, the tax obligations of legal entities are fulfilled by their legal representatives. Taxes and related receivables that cannot be collected, in whole or in part, from the assets of a legal entity as a result of the failure to fulfil those obligations may be recovered from the personal assets of the legal representatives who failed to fulfil them.

In this context, the mere existence of the company's tax debt is insufficient to establish a legal representative's personal liability. The nature of the relevant tax obligation, the failure to fulfil that obligation, the inability to collect the receivable from the company, the causal link between that failure and the inability to collect, and the individual's representation authority during the relevant period must be assessed together. For example, failure to file tax returns, failure to comply with tax-related record-keeping and reporting obligations, or breaches of other tax obligations may give rise to personal liability on the part of the legal representative where the above conditions are met and depending on the circumstances of the particular case.

However, a distinction must be drawn between enforcement proceedings that the tax authority may initiate against a legal representative under public law provisions and a claim for damages that the company may bring against a board member under Article 553 of the TCC. While the former is governed by specific provisions concerning the collection of public receivables, the latter requires an assessment of whether the board member has culpably breached obligations arising from the law or the company's articles of association and whether the company has suffered loss as a result of that breach.

III. Joint and Several Liability Arising from Social Security Premium Debts

One of the distinctive provisions concerning the liability of board members for public debts is set out in the twentieth paragraph of Article 88 of Law No. 5510. Pursuant to this provision, where the insurance premiums and other receivables of the Social Security Institution (“SSI” or the “Institution”) are not paid within the statutory time limits without justifiable cause, the senior executives or authorised officers and legal representatives of employers with legal personality, including company board members, are jointly and severally liable to the Institution together with their employers. Unlike liability under Law No. 6183 and the TPL, which is based on the capacity of a legal representative, this provision expressly includes board members within the scope of liability. Recourse under this liability regime does not require it first to be established that the receivable cannot be collected from the employer company or that it is uncollectible.

Indeed, in its decision dated 11 March 2021, Case No. 2017/2195, Decision No. 2021/256, the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Turkish Court of Cassation stated that the liability provisions set out in Social Insurance Law No. 506 and Law No. 5510 constitute special provisions in respect of social security premium receivables and must be applied as a matter of priority.

In its decision dated 15 October 2025, Case No. 2024/404, Decision No. 2025/632, the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Turkish Court of Cassation further stated that board membership is sufficient for a person to fall within the category of persons who may be held liable for premium debts relating to the period governed by Law No. 5510, without any additional requirement to hold a senior executive title or have representation authority.

This approach demonstrates that the liability of board members for public debts may vary depending on the applicable statutory provisions. Indeed, unlike cases governed by Law No. 6183, where the capacity of a legal representative is decisive, board members who are not authorised to represent the company may also incur personal liability for social security premium debts.

However, the liability provided for under Law No. 5510 is not absolute. Where the failure to pay premiums within the statutory time limit is attributable to a justifiable cause, no personal liability arises under that provision. Therefore, the reasons for the non-payment of premiums and whether the cause relied upon is justifiable must be assessed in light of the circumstances of the particular case.

Furthermore, by virtue of the reference to Article 88 of Law No. 5510 in Article 49 of Unemployment Insurance Law No. 4447, the same liability regime also applies to unemployment insurance premium debts where the statutory conditions are met.

IV. Conclusion

The fact that joint stock companies have separate legal personality and their debts are, as a general rule, recoverable only against their own assets does not mean that their board members can under no circumstances be held personally liable for the company's public debts. Pursuant to specific statutory provisions designed to secure the collection of public receivables, board members may also be held personally liable for the company's public debts where certain conditions are met.

However, the scope of board members' personal liability varies depending on the statutory provisions governing the relevant public receivable. While the capacity of a legal representative is important under Law No. 6183 and the TPL, the inclusion of board members without representation authority within the scope of liability under Law No. 5510, subject to the other statutory conditions, results in a broader scope of liability, particularly with respect to social security premium debts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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