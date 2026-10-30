How Long Does It Take To Set Up A Company And Open A Bank Account In Turkey?

For foreign investors, setting up a company in Turkey can usually be completed relatively quickly once the required documents, corporate structure, registered address and incorporation documents are ready. Opening a corporate bank account, however, follows a separate process and may take longer because Turkish banks conduct their own compliance, KYC and beneficial ownership reviews. For this reason, the time required to set up a company and open a bank account should be assessed as two connected but operationally distinct stages.

Investors who plan the process in advance can often complete much of the preparatory work before travelling to Turkey, including company documentation, tax registration arrangements and registered office matters. The incorporation stage can then be coordinated with the Trade Registry, while the banking process is handled separately depending on the selected bank and the nature of the proposed business. Foreign investors considering establishing a business in Turkey may also review our broader guide on how to set up a business in Turkey.

How Long Does It Take to Set Up a Company in Turkey?

With a complete and properly prepared application file, company registration in Turkey can generally be completed within a few business days. Registration may take place on the appointment date if the Trade Registry does not request further documents or corrections.

Foreign investors most commonly establish either a limited liability company or a joint stock company. The appropriate structure depends on factors such as the intended business activity, number of shareholders, management structure and future investment plans. Investors can review the main characteristics of a limited liability company in Turkey and a joint stock company in Turkey before deciding which structure is more suitable.

The incorporation timeline may be longer where foreign corporate shareholders are involved, documents must be apostilled or legalized abroad, translations are required, or approval from a competent authority is required before registration. Depending on the proposed activity, the company may also need operating licences or other authorisations before it can begin that activity. These requirements should be assessed separately from the time needed to register the company. For an individual foreign shareholder with properly prepared documents and no requirement for prior regulatory approval, registration can generally be completed within a few business days.

What Can Be Prepared Before the Investor Arrives?

A significant part of the company formation process can be prepared before the foreign investor travels to Turkey. Depending on the chosen company structure and shareholder profile, this may include determining the company name, preparing the articles of association, obtaining tax numbers for foreign shareholders or directors, arranging the registered office or virtual office address, and preparing the documents required for the Trade Registry application.

Completing these steps in advance can substantially reduce the amount of time the investor needs to spend in Turkey. Once the required powers of attorney and foreign documents are available in the correct form, the incorporation file can be prepared so that the Trade Registry appointment is scheduled as soon as the remaining formalities are completed. The specific documentation differs depending on whether the investor intends to open an LLC in Turkey or register a joint stock company in Turkey.

For investors travelling to Turkey for only a few days, sequencing is particularly important. Corporate documents, office arrangements and registry preparations should ideally be completed before arrival so that the investor's time in Turkey can be used for matters that may require personal attendance, including certain banking procedures. This also makes it easier to coordinate company registration and the subsequent bank account application within the same visit.

How Long Does It Take to Open a Corporate Bank Account?

Opening a corporate bank account for day-to-day business in Turkey involves a separate approval process from company incorporation, and the timing is less predictable. While a company may be registered within a few business days, the bank will conduct its own KYC and compliance review before activating the corporate account. Depending on the bank, shareholder structure and proposed business activities, the account may be opened during the initial bank visit or additional documents and internal approvals may be required.

For a joint stock company, banking arrangements must also be made before registration: at least 25% of the nominal value of shares subscribed in cash must be deposited into a bank account opened for the company under formation. The same statutory pre-registration payment requirement does not apply to limited liability companies. This capital deposit step should be distinguished from activating the corporate account for ordinary business transactions.

Banks commonly review the company's ownership structure, ultimate beneficial owners, business activities, expected transaction volumes, source of funds and the countries with which the company expects to trade. Foreign shareholders may also be asked to provide identification, proof of address and information explaining the commercial purpose of the company. Investors can review our separate guide on how to open a bank account in Turkey for a broader explanation of the banking process.

For this reason, it is generally preferable to select the prospective bank and prepare the anticipated compliance documents before the investor arrives in Turkey. Personal attendance requirements also vary between banks and may depend on the company's ownership and management structure. Proper preparation can reduce delays, but incorporation does not guarantee that a particular bank will accept the company as a customer or activate its account immediately after registration.

What Can Delay Company Formation or Bank Account Opening?

Delays usually arise from documentation or compliance issues rather than from the company registration procedure itself. Foreign documents may need to be apostilled or otherwise legalized, translated into Turkish and notarized before they can be used in the incorporation process. Missing or incorrectly prepared documents can therefore postpone the Trade Registry application even where the proposed company structure is otherwise straightforward.

Bank account opening can involve a different set of delays. Banks may request additional information where the ownership structure is complex, the company expects substantial international transactions, or its activities involve jurisdictions or sectors subject to enhanced compliance review. Clear information regarding the company's business model, expected counterparties, source of funds and anticipated transaction volumes can help the bank complete its assessment more efficiently.

tTiming can also be affected by poor coordination between incorporation and banking. If the investor has only a short stay in Turkey, the Trade Registry appointment and prospective bank meeting should be planned as part of the same timetable wherever possible. A broader understanding of the corporate and regulatory framework is available in our guide to business law in Turkey for foreign investors.

Planning the Incorporation and Banking Process Together

Before booking travel, investors should confirm which documents are needed, which procedures require personal attendance and when the registry appointment and bank meeting can be arranged. Alaw firm in Turkeycan help coordinate these steps. Travel plans should allow for the possibility that the bank’s review will continue after the investor leaves Turkey.

Paldımoğlu Law Firm assists foreign investors with company formation, corporate documentation and coordination of the subsequent banking process in Turkey. Investors planning to establish a company may contact our team to discuss the proposed corporate structure and practical timeline.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to set up a company in Turkey?

If the required documents are complete and properly prepared, company registration can generally be completed within a few business days. The exact timing depends on the Trade Registry appointment, the shareholder structure and whether any foreign documents require apostille, legalization, translation or notarization.

Can a foreigner set up a company in Turkey remotely?

Yes, many parts of the incorporation process can be handled through a properly issued power of attorney. However, certain steps may still require the investor’s personal attendance depending on the circumstances, particularly in relation to banking procedures.

How long does it take to open a corporate bank account in Turkey?

There is no fixed statutory timeline for corporate bank account opening. Some accounts may be opened shortly after the bank meeting, while others may require additional KYC, compliance or internal approval procedures, particularly where foreign shareholders or international transactions are involved.

Can the company and bank account be opened during the same visit to Turkey?

In many cases, the process can be coordinated so that company registration and the bank meeting take place during the same visit. However, investors should not assume that the corporate bank account will necessarily be activated immediately after incorporation, as the bank conducts its own independent compliance review.

What documents do banks usually request from foreign shareholders?

Banks commonly request identification documents, proof of address and information regarding the company’s ownership structure, business activities, expected transaction volumes and source of funds. Additional documents may be requested depending on the bank, the sector and the countries with which the company expects to conduct business.