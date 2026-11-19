A. Introduction

One common misconception in commercial practice is that, where an invoice issued unilaterally is sent to the other party and no objection is raised within eight days, any deferred-payment surcharge (vade farkı), default interest or exchange-rate difference notation added to the invoice automatically becomes a binding contractual provision.



However, by its legal nature, an invoice is not a document that establishes a new contract between the parties or unilaterally amends the terms of an existing agreement. As set out in Article 229 of Tax Procedure Law No. 213 (“TPL”), it is defined as follows:

"An invoice is a commercial document issued to the customer by the merchant who sells the goods or performs the work, showing the amount owed by the customer for those goods or that work.”

Accordingly, an invoice is an accounting and evidentiary document relating to the performance of a commercial relationship previously agreed upon by the parties.

In this article, the binding nature of invoice entries, which are of critical importance in the management of commercial receivables and payables, is examined under three main headings in light of Article 21/2 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 (“TCC”) and the current case law of the Court of Cassation and the Regional Courts of Appeal (“RCA”).

B. Legal Consequences of Failure to Object to an Invoice Within Eight Days and the Limits of the Presumption of Acceptance

Pursuant to Article 21/2 of the TCC;

"A person who receives an invoice shall be deemed to have accepted its contents unless they raise an objection to the contents of the invoice within eight days from the date of receipt."

Although this rule is often interpreted in practice as an instrument that gives rise to an absolute payment obligation, judicial decisions have clearly delineated the limits of this presumption of acceptance.

Not a Forfeiture Period, but a Rebuttable Presumption: Failure to object within the eight-day period does not result in forfeiture of rights; rather than extinguishing the recipient's right to raise a defence, it merely shifts the burden of proof. As emphasised in the decisions of the Court of Cassation and the RCA, an invoice to which no objection has been raised is a commercial document whose contents may always be rebutted by contrary evidence1. Does Not Constitute Proof of the Contractual Relationship or Delivery: The service of an invoice and the absence of an objection thereto do not, in themselves, establish that a contractual relationship was formed between the parties or that the goods were actually delivered or the services actually provided. As clarified in the decisions of the RCA, an invoice is a document relating to the performance of a contract and, where delivery is disputed, it is insufficient on its own to prove the receivable unless supported by additional evidence2.

The Presumption of Acceptance Is Limited to the "Ordinary Contents" of the Invoice: Pursuant to the decisions of the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Court of Cassation, failure to object to an invoice within eight days does not result in a shift in the burden of proof with respect to entries falling outside the ordinary contents of the invoice3.

C. Whether Deferred-Payment Surcharge and Exchange-Rate Difference Entries Fall Within the Scope of the Ordinary Contents of an Invoice

Since the presumption of acceptance arising under Article 21/2 of the TCC in the event of failure to object to an invoice within eight days applies only to the ordinary contents of the invoice, determining which matters fall within this scope is decisive in resolving disputes.

Pursuant to Article 230/4 of the TPL, the minimum mandatory particulars to be included in an invoice are specified as the nature of the goods or work, their quantity, price and amount. In accordance with the decision of the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Court of Cassation on the Unification of Judgments dated 27.06.2003 (File No. 2001/1, Decision No. 2003/1), the contents deemed to have been accepted by virtue of failure to object to an invoice within the prescribed period are limited solely to mandatory particulars relating to the performance stage of the contract, which are ordinarily expected to appear in an invoice, such as the type of goods, the quantity and nature of the work performed, and the price thereof. Annotations that amend the contract or increase the recipient's payment obligations are not considered part of the ordinary contents of the invoice.

D. Distinction Between Deferred-Payment Surcharge, Default Interest and Article 1530 of the TCC

Annotations unilaterally added by the seller at the bottom of an invoice, stipulating that a deferred-payment surcharge will apply in the event of delay or specifying a particular maturity date, despite not having been agreed upon in the underlying contract, do not form part of the mandatory contents of the invoice:

Does Not Give Rise to Implied Acceptance: Pursuant to the decisions of the General Assembly of Civil Chambers on the Unification of Judgments dated 27.06.2003 and the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Court of Cassation dated 28.04.2004 (File No. 2004/205, Decision No. 2004/246), the presumption that the ordinary contents of an invoice have been accepted does not mean that the deferred-payment surcharge entry stated on the invoice has also been accepted.

Different Legal Grounds for Deferred-Payment Surcharge and Default Interest: A deferred-payment surcharge constitutes an element of the purchase price and must be based on a contractual agreement or established commercial practice. The invalidity of a unilateral deferred-payment surcharge entry on an invoice does not, in itself, extinguish the creditor's right to claim default interest arising from the debtor's delay in payment. As a general rule, pursuant to Article 117 of the Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098 (“TCO”) and Article 18/3 of the TCC, default requires either a duly served notice of default or an agreed fixed maturity date in the contract.

Special Provision under Article 1530 of the TCC: In the supply of goods and services between commercial enterprises, pursuant to Article 1530/2 of the TCC, where a payment period has been stipulated in the contract, default occurs upon expiry of that period without the need for a notice of default. Even where no payment date or period has been specified in the contract, default without notice may arise subject to the conditions and commencement dates of the periods set out in Article 1530/4 of the TCC. However, as stated in the decision of the 13th Civil Chamber of the Istanbul Regional Court of Appeal dated 15.05.2025 (File No. 2022/2062, Decision No. 2025/800), Article 1530 of the TCC does not concern deferred-payment surcharges, but relates exclusively to the maturity of the debt, the conditions for default and commercial default interest.

E. Exchange-Rate Difference Entries and Foreign-Currency Debt Relationships

A unilateral Exchange-Rate Difference Entry on an invoice stipulating that the foreign exchange rate applicable on the payment date shall be taken as the basis falls outside the ordinary contents of the invoice. However, the determining factor in a claim for an exchange-rate difference is not the formal presentation of the invoice, but the currency in which the underlying debt was agreed:

Exchange-Rate Differences in Foreign-Currency-Denominated Relationships: Where the price of goods/services has been determined in a foreign currency under the underlying contract between the parties, the price quotation or approved order forms, the creditor's right to claim an exchange-rate difference at the actual payment date, within the framework of Article 99/3 of the TCO, is assessed in accordance with the contractual payment terms and the circumstances of the specific case, even if the equivalent in Turkish currency is indicated on the invoice pursuant to Article 215/2-a of the TPL, provided that the underlying debt was agreed in a foreign currency4.



Relationships Established in Turkish Lira: Where the price has been agreed in Turkish Lira under the underlying sale and purchase agreement, the subsequent unilateral inclusion of an exchange-rate difference entry on the invoice, coupled with the failure to object to the invoice within eight days, does not give rise to a right to claim an exchange-rate difference.

The Effects of a Prior Agreement or Established Commercial Practice on the Receivable and the Burden of Proof

Since failure to object to an invoice within eight days does not, in itself, give rise to a deferred-payment surcharge or exchange-rate difference receivable, the recoverability of such receivables and the burden of proof in litigation depend directly on the contractual framework between the parties and their previous course of commercial dealings.

Requirement of a Contractual Agreement or Established Commercial Practice (Custom) and the Burden of Proof

The creditor claiming a deferred-payment surcharge or exchange-rate difference is required to prove the legal basis for such claim; the debtor's failure to object to the invoice does not shift this burden of proof to the debtor. The fundamental rule was stated as follows in the decision of the 19th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation dated 07.05.2013 (File No. 2013/2696, Decision No. 2013/8353):

“In order for a deferred-payment surcharge to be claimed, it must be proven that a written agreement exists between the parties on this matter or that an actual practice has become established as a commercial practice.”

Where a signed framework agreement, protocol, confirmation letter or approved order form exists between the parties and expressly provides for a deferred-payment surcharge or exchange-rate difference, the issued invoice serves as an accounting statement and provides the legal basis for the claim.



With regard to deferred-payment surcharges, where no written contractual provision exists, it is examined, in line with the established case law of the Court of Cassation, whether an established commercial practice (actual custom) has developed between the parties:

Significance of Previous Deferred-Payment Surcharge Payments: As stated in the decision of the 19th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation dated 07.05.2013 (File No. 2013/2696, Decision No. 2013/8353), the prior payment, without objection, of at least two deferred-payment surcharge invoices between the parties is an important judicial criterion in assessing the existence of an actual custom.

The Relevant Factor Is the Parties' Previous Course of Dealings, Not Industry Practice: As clarified in the decision of the 12th Civil Chamber of the Istanbul Regional Court of Appeal dated 16.07.2024 (File No. 2024/1156, Decision No. 2024/1124), Established commercial practice is determined not by general industry practice, but by the commercial relationship and payment history between the parties themselves.

Acceptance of Payments Without Reservation and Entries in Commercial Books

Even where a contract or previous course of dealings exists, the collection and accounting procedures determine the outcome of the dispute:

Collection of Payments Without Reservation Of Rights : A reservation of rights does not, in itself, create a receivable right where none previously existed; however, it serves to preserve existing ancillary rights and claims for exchange-rate differences. Pursuant to Article 131 of the TCO, where the principal debt is extinguished by performance, the right to claim default interest is extinguished unless that right has been reserved or its preservation can be inferred from the circumstances.

Entries in Commercial Books and Article 222 of the CCP: Recording an invoice in the commercial books may constitute evidence against the merchant pursuant to Article 222 of the Code of Civil Procedure (“CCP”). However, where the calculation set out in the invoice is not capable of being verified, recording the invoice in the commercial books does not mean that the contract has been implicitly amended.5

F. Conclusion and Practical Guide for Companies

To prevent the loss of rights in the management of commercial receivables and payables, the parties are advised to follow the following step-by-step control measures:

Contract and Ordering Stage (Creditor & Debtor): In sales involving deferred payment or foreign-currency transactions, parties should not rely solely on annotations at the bottom of invoices. The applicable maturity date, rate of the deferred-payment surcharge and foreign exchange rate principles should be expressly stipulated in signed agreements, confirmation letters or mutually approved order forms. Invoice Receipt and Objection Stage (Debtor Companies): Upon receiving invoices containing deferred-payment surcharge or exchange-rate difference entries that have not been agreed upon in the contract, an objection should be raised within eight days pursuant to Article 21/2 of the TCC, through means that clearly document the content and date of the objection and its delivery to the other party [such as a notary public, Registered Electronic Mail (“REM”)] or written notices with confirmed receipt). The objection should be formally communicated to the other party and duly recorded. This approach is recommended in order to clarify the parties' positions regarding the dispute at an early stage and reduce evidentiary uncertainty.

Collection and Payment Acceptance Stage (Creditor Companies): When accepting payments made after the maturity date or Turkish Lira cheques delivered in settlement of foreign-currency debts, a reservation of rights should be included in the collection receipts and delivery records, expressly stating that the rights to claim interest and exchange-rate differences are reserved. Evidence Management Before a Dispute: In order to discharge the burden of proof in potential litigation, order confirmations, delivery notes, current account reconciliations and payment records relating to deferred-payment surcharge invoices from previous periods should be maintained in complete and orderly files.

Footnotes

1 Decisions of the 23rd Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation dated 01.06.2015 (File No. 2014/7976, Decision No. 2015/4126) and the 43rd Civil Chamber of the Istanbul Regional Court of Appeal dated 07.05.2026 (File No. 2022/1645, Decision No. 2026/928).

2 Decision of the 17th Civil Chamber of the Izmir Regional Court of Appeal dated 08.01.2026 (File No. 2022/694, Decision No. 2026/22) and the 43rd Civil Chamber of the Istanbul Regional Court of Appeal dated 22.05.2025 (File No. 2022/64, Decision No. 2025/693).

3 Decisions of the General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Court of Cassation dated 06.03.2024 (File No. 2023/793, Decision No. 2024/149) and 28.04.2004 (File No. 2004/205, Decision No. 2004/246).

4 19th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation, 06.02.2012, File No. 2011/5891, Decision No. 2012/1600; 05.03.2012, File No. 2011/10616, Decision No. 2012/3453; 08.04.2015, File No. 2014/18157, Decision No. 2015/4973; 11.09.2018, File No. 2017/3549, Decision No. 2018/4033; 17th Civil Chamber of the Izmir Regional Court of Appeal, 08.01.2026, File No. 2022/694, Decision No. 2026/22.

5 General Assembly of Civil Chambers of the Court of Cassation, 06.03.2024, File No. 2023/793, Decision No. 2024/149.