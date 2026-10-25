Deadline For Joint Stock And Limited Liability Companies To Increase Their Capital To The New Minimum Requirements Extended

I. Introduction

The Communiqué Regarding the Extension of the Deadline for Joint Stock Companies and Limited Liability Companies to Increase Their Capital to the New Minimum Amounts (“Communiqué”) was published in the Official Gazette dated 17 October 2026 and No. 33403.

Pursuant to Provisional Article 15 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 (the “Law”), joint-stock companies and limited liability companies whose share capital was below the minimum amounts prescribed under Articles 332 and 580 of the Law were required to increase their share capital to the respective statutory minimum amounts by 31 December 2026. Non-public joint-stock companies that had adopted the registered capital system were likewise required to increase their initial capital and issued capital to the amount specified in the relevant provision by the same deadline.

Pursuant to Article 2 of the Communiqué, the deadline for joint-stock companies and limited liability companies whose share capital was below the minimum amounts prescribed under Articles 332 and 580 of the Law, as well as non-public joint-stock companies whose initial capital or issued capital was below the amounts specified in those Articles, to increase their capital to the new statutory minimum amounts has been extended until 31 December 2027.

The Communiqué, issued by the Ministry of Trade pursuant to Articles 210 and Provisional Article 15 of the Law, entered into force on 17 October 2026, the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Scope of the Communique

This communique applies to the following companies:

Joint-stock companies whose share capital is below TRY 250,000;

Limited liability companies whose share capital is below TRY 50,000;

Non-public joint-stock companies that have adopted the registered capital system and whose initial capital is below TRY 500,000 or whose issued capital is at least TRY 250,000 but below TRY 500,000.

III. Conclusion

In conclusion, the deadline for joint-stock companies and limited liability companies falling within the scope of the Communiqué, as well as non-public joint-stock companies that have adopted the registered capital system, to increase their share capital to the minimum amounts prescribed under the applicable legislation has been extended until 31 December 2027. Such companies are required to increase their share capital to the applicable statutory minimum amounts by that date.